Broadband's Impact
CLIC, AAPB and Broadband Breakfast Host Super Session on Community Broadband Initiatives on May 1
Brought to you by the Coalition for Local Internet Choice, the American Association for Public Broadband and Broadband Breakfast.
April 26, 2023 – Three organizations that share a commitment to enhancing broadband connectivity by local governments will join together in hosting a “super session” at the Broadband Communities Summit on Monday, May 1, at 12 Noon CT.
This exciting session will be the kickoff of the four-day conference at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center near Houston, Texas, and includes a keynote speak by Elizabeth Walker, Assistant City Manager in Brownsville, Texas.
Register for the session online for FREE.
Register to attend the session at the Broadband Communities Summit.
The organizations hosting the event – the Coalition for Local Internet Choice, the American Association for Public Broadband, and Broadband Breakfast – have orchestrated two panels, one on “Pushing Back on Barriers to Public Broadband Initiatives and Partnerships” and the other on “The Role of Partnerships In Meeting America’s Broadband Challenges.”
See the full program of the super session, and the entire Broadband Communities Summit.
Vital role of local government in broadband decisions
Local governments are increasingly making key broadband infrastructure decisions, as owners, operators, or partners.
Following the keynote remarks by Assistant City Manager Walker, this three-hour workshop will focus on how to fight back against organized misinformation campaigns designed to derail public broadband initiatives and partnerships, including what communities can do to identify and resist state measures that may explicitly or effectively exclude them from eligibility for federal, state, and other funding resources.
The second panel will focus on the critical role of broadband partnerships in America’s broadband future and the key features of successful partnerships.
Opening Welcome and Introduction:
- Jim Baller – President, Coalition for Local Internet Choice
Introduction of Keynoter:
- Drew Clark – Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast; Attorney at Law, Drew Clark PLLC
Keynoter:
- Elizabeth Walker – Assistant City Manager, City of Brownsville, TX
First Panel: Pushing Back on Barriers to Public Broadband Initiatives and Partnerships
- Christopher Mitchell (moderator) – Director, Community Broadband Networks, Institute for Local Self-Reliance
- Terry Huval – Executive Director, Transmission Access Policy Study Group (TAPS)
- Peggy Schaffer – Board Member, American Association of Public Broadband
- Scott Menhart – Member of the Board of Directors, American Association for Public Broadband; CTO, Traverse City (MI) Light & Power
Second Panel: The Role of Partnerships In Meeting America’s Broadband Challenges
- Angela Bennink (moderator) – General Manager, Kitsap PUD
- Mitchell Shook – CEO, Advanced Stream Broadband
- Kyle Williamson – CEO, SyncGlobal Telecom
- Sean Gonsalves – Senior Reporter, Editor and Researcher, Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR)
- Hillary Phelps – Partner, Chapman & Cutler, LLP
- Roger Timmerman – Executive Director & CEO, UTOPIA Fiber
Following the three-hour super-session, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT, five members of Keller & Heckman’s telecommunications group will highlight the key legal issues at each stage.
This session will include identifying and dealing with authority issues and procedures; maximizing funding opportunities; developing strategic partnerships; securing access to infrastructure, content, and customers; establishing effective governance structures; understanding evolving cybersecurity and privacy requirements; implementing 911 and other emergency management rules; drafting effective agreements of many kinds; complying with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; and much more.
Register for the session online for FREE.
Register to attend the session at the Broadband Communities Summit.
Expert Opinion
Craig Settles: There’s a TAP–Telehealth Access Point–for That!
Consider broadband and telehealth the double-edged sword of digital health.
By one estimate, there are over 400,000 healthcare-related apps at the App Store. But what’s a Telehealth Access Point?
TAPs are self-contained spaces that are furnished with an internet connection, a computing device equipped with a camera, speaker and microphone, and a dedicated private room or kiosk open to the general public. It is telehealth broken down to its essential elements.
A TAP could be a blessing if a person having a mental health crisis needs a safe place. Rural residents can find TAPs are low-pressure environments to try out telehealth. TAPs at trusted places such as barbershops, hairdressers, or churches are places to go for appointments when people don’t have Internet accounts, laptops or their smart phone is data-capped out.
“The Find Telehealth app located at our webssite is a tool that helps people find TAPs if they need them, and the app will help these established TAPs become better utilized by their communities,” said Jaleen Johnson, program manager for the Northwest Regional Telehealth Resource Center and the Utah Education and Telehealth Network. “TAPs are scalable at many different levels. These typical locations you’ve described would have the basic necessities for a TAP, though some across the region have added features.”
Nicki Perisho, program director for NRTRC, continued, “Currently TAPs are live, but we have been marketing it as only being available in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah). Not all the regional TRC’s have the same telehealth mapping functionality. There is another mapping project being utilized by five of the other TRCs that is still in beta testing.”
Location data can be entered by NRTRC, individuals that run the TAPs and individuals independently finding TAPs after NRTRC verifies it. TAPs do not provide medical services, just access to the Internet and a device to connect to a telehealth appointment. There is no charge for that access at this time.
TAPs, strategically speaking
TAPs have a wonderful potential to impact telehealth deployments, especially if communities maximize TAPs’ public health value with a plan, some thought and a little kick-ass marketing strategy.
Every state is working feverishly to produce statewide broadband plans as well as digital inclusion plans by in Fall. Then true craziness begins as local broadband teams start jockeying for millions of federal and state dollars. Public health official and stakeholders need to leverage these planning activities with health needs assessment to determine where TAPs can play.
Poor people are in a crisis of poor health!
Right off the bat there’s a market need for TAPs because 25 percent of U.S. homes do not have internet access, often due to affordability issues. A little research will uncover that those who can’t afford broadband have trouble keeping food on the table, they don’t have insurance or regular doctors, and they have a higher propensity to be chronically sick or unhealthy. Consider broadband and telehealth the double-edged sword of digital health.
Health Affairs, a leading journal of health policy, wrote recently that “Poor adults are five times as likely as those with incomes above 400 percent of the federal poverty level to report being in poor or fair health. Low-income Americans have higher rates of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and other chronic conditions, compared to higher-income Americans.” TAPs can or should be a part of every digital equity plan.
TAPs are ideal for trusted spaces
In Cleveland, two Urban Kutz barbershops have been screening customers’ blood pressures for 12 years. Owner Waverly Willis said, “I find at least 90 percent of my customers have high blood pressure, and many don’t know about the dangers of hypertension.” Other than the church, there’s not a more trusted place for TAPs to find sanctuary than the barbershop or hairdresser for African Americans.
And speaking of the church, quite a few churches of every domination worked overtime tackling COVID-19 prevention and detection. Often there were lines at the door and down the street for COVID testing and vaccinations. Thematically and logically, churches where you go to heal the sick or better yet, prevent illness and sicknesses in the first place. Move from church TAPs to telehealth in the home.
“The general principle of TAPs fits well with a specific initiative that addresses middle mile and anchor institution priorities, what we’re calling Connectivity Hubs,” said Andrew Butcher, president of the Maine Connectivity Authority. “A perfect example is a library system that will be upgrading a facility for telehealth utilization, device lending and infrastructure upgrades.” It seems logical to integrate public library systems with TAPs.
TAPs are good for the telehealth ecosystem
Digital equity needs an ecosystem that includes telehealth, and TAPs can be part of the picture. Wireless ISP Vistabeam launched their Empowerment Center in Torrington, Wyoming to foster digital inclusion among residents. The Center has a fulltime digital navigator, telehealth tools and capabilities, and remote doctor visits. Community facilities such as the Center can be added to the TAP map.
“It’s interesting to me because I can see TAPs becoming a part of an ecosystem since we recognize that telehealth is a priority,” said Brandon Carson, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. “We’re investing into a deployment to improve access in areas and we’re looking to future proof of these networks as well. We are developing our programming to account for new innovations like these TAPs.”
Jason Welch, Infiniti Mobile President, said, “By expanding the ecosystem beyond broadband and telehealth providers to also include healthcare organizations themselves, there’s a unique opportunity to educate as well as treat patients.” TAPs, besides giving individuals access to telehealth, can also be health education centers.
It’s time to work plans for TAPs into the fabric of digital inclusion and broadband infrastructure plans. Start your planning with the National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers and pick the TRC for your particular state. These centers provide consultation, resources and news at no cost.
Craig Settles conducts needs analyses, planning, and grant assessments with community stakeholders who want broadband networks and telehealth to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Broadband's Impact
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
Continuing Legal Education credit is available for the workshop, pending individual state approval.
APRIL 25, 2023 – At the Broadband Communities Summit launch on Monday, May 1, the law firm of Keller & Heckman will follow the kickoff “super session” focused on enhancing broadband connectivity by local communities with a legal workshop.
Legal issues play a critical role at every stage of a broadband project, from preliminary assessment to ongoing operation and regulatory compliance.
In this interactive workshop, five members of Keller & Heckman’s telecommunications group will highlight the key legal issues at each stage.
Register for the session online for FREE.
Register to attend the session at the Broadband Communities Summit.
This session will include identifying and dealing with authority issues and procedures; maximizing funding opportunities; developing strategic partnerships; securing access to infrastructure, content, and customers; establishing effective governance structures; understanding evolving cybersecurity and privacy requirements; implementing 911 and other emergency management rules; drafting effective agreements of many kinds; complying with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; and much more.
Viewers will have an opportunity to ask questions during the workshop by sending an email to baller@khlaw.org.
Moderator/Panelist:
- Jim Baller – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
Panelists:
- Casey Lide – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
- Tracy Marshall – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
- Sean Stokes – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
- Wes Wright – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
Register for the session online for FREE.
Register to attend the session at the Broadband Communities Summit.
Expert Opinion
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
Communities need a strong human element for telehealth to succeed, so digital navigators are key to the team.
Telehealth visits were estimated to account for fewer than 1 percent of all outpatient visits before 2020. Then COVID hit. Telehealth use was off the chain!
U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey data revealed 22% of the U.S. population used telehealth services in 2022. As the 60s ad said, “You’ve come a long way, baby!” Much of the general public is now familiar with the basic virtual doctor visit.
But are state and local broadband teams on board with using telehealth to drive broadband adoption? Here are three pilot programs that address urban social determinants of health (Chattanooga Tenn.), family mental health delivery (Kansas City, Missouri), and a developing digital equity ecosystem that includes telehealth (Torrington, Wyomin). These pilots offer valuable lessons in driving ACP enrollments.
Much of digital health requires broadband infrastructure and computing devices. “When one looks at healthcare and technologies in the App Store today, there are over 400,000 healthcare-related apps, not to mention content items available on the Web” said Equiva CEO and Co-Founder Nir Altman.
Accepting that telehealth is one logical path to broadband adoption, pilot projects are one method for verify the impact on broadband adoption.
Chattanooga pushes the envelope – again
Chattanooga and their urban broadband network are a booming success story, and they are moving to the next level by distributing 1,000 free telehealth accounts in a pilot to impact the social determinants of health one of most economically blighted area in the city.
“Our pilot project is bringing a variety of resources to a beautiful but under-resourced neighborhood called Orchard Knob,” said Deb Socia, president and CEO of the Enterprise Center, a nonprofit that works at the intersection of technology and inequality. “The neighborhood has high levels of diabetes, stroke, heart disease, asthma. We’re providing home Internet access, digital skills training, and devices.” Some homes are getting energy upgrades and smart thermostats.”
Many Orchard Knob residents work but not at jobs that offer medical insurance, and they earn too much to qualify for the state’s health programs. It will be difficult for residents to mitigate the negative effects of the without telehealth.
The city-owned electric power board, EPB, is critical to success. EPB was part of planning from the beginning, they contributed funding, they will power the telehealth accounts, and EPB is building out free WiFi in public spaces.
The Enterprise Center received a Tennessee Valley Authority award, and their healthcare partner is the Parkridge Medical System.
Eight steps to the pilot
Essential Families is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that conducted a telehealth pilot in one of the poorest communities in Kansas City, MO with stellar results. They delivered mental healthcare for families and also virtual parent education that enhanced parenting skills.
Their pilot has eight steps, starting with:
Step 1. Developing a database of residents who could potentially use telehealth and broadband. 69 homes participated in the pilot.
Steps 2 and 3. Their Chief of Digital Marketing, Kenneth Yancy, said, “We had to go directly to the people to educate them about FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Our partners such as the school district and childcare providers were part of the needs analysis process.”
Step 4 When residents registered for the pilot and completed their forms, Essential Families gave them free laptops. The incentive motivated residents to provide data that is difficult for government agencies to collect.
Step 5. Each participant was assigned a digital navigator who walked the family through the processes leading to telehealth services, including enrolling with ACP and training for the video streaming platform, computer, and Internet.
Step 6. A minimum of 15 virtual parental education sessions and six mental healthcare services.
Step 7. An extensive follow up by the additional navigator.
Step 8 The pilot evaluation report that is helped significantly by the electronic and manual tools that execute various real-time assessments, impacts, and cost/benefits analysis.
Rural telehealth
Wireless ISP Vistabeam launched their first Empowerment Center in Torrington, Wyoming. The Center offers ACP enrollment help, digital skills training, video conferencing, and Microsoft delivers digital skill programs.
“A fulltime digital navigator is on-site, and we are working with a telehealth company to pilot a home test suite that includes an oximeter, blood pressure monitor, and blood testing,” says Matt Larson, owner of Vistabeam. “The device will be part of the Center’s telehealth capabilities, along with remote doctor visits.”
Rural communities need a strong human element for telehealth to succeed, so digital navigators are key elements of the team. The Center draws people in by emphasizing familiarity, knowledge, no pressure, and exploration.
Larson believes digital equity is just one component of a giant ecosystem of social services to help take care of people. However, there can be a lack of coordination between many of these resources. Effectively coordinating these resources is the way to get maximum collective impact from the ecosystem. The Center staff connects people with complementary social services and other resources.
The quality of broadband infrastructure is key to telehealth success – it cannot fail customers! “The soul of a broadband deployment is in that relationship between an ISP and the customer,” says Larson.
Piloting innovation
Communities need to understand that telehealth is not connections just between doctors and patients. “It’s not up to the patient alone, but also loved ones and care providers in a collaboration that occurs in the care process,” said Altman. “There are many supports groups such as the Cancer Support Community that supports hundreds of thousands of patients and loved ones.”
The broadband infrastructure supporting telehealth should pilot test these many-to-many connections and resources to be sure they are supported. Pilots should include tools that enables patients, urban and rural activists, and communities to do their own healthcare needs assessment as well.
Jason Welch, Infiniti Mobile president said, “By expanding the ecosystem beyond broadband and telehealth providers to include healthcare organizations themselves, there’s a unique opportunity to educate the patient. ‘Here’s your device and software, and here’s how you maximize the value of their use.’”
If a city’s telehealth pilot is driven by the creation orientation, a community builds or invents things that didn’t exist before. With the creation orientation, you reduce tunnel vision because you’re always pushing the envelope of innovation.
Craig Settles conducts needs analyses, planning, and grant assessments with community stakeholders who want broadband networks and telehealth to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Craig Settles: There’s a TAP–Telehealth Access Point–for That!
Congress Considers Regulating Data Brokers Amid Broader Push for Privacy Legislation
D.C. Court Rules Inadmissibility of Evidence that Failed to Show Cancer Link to Cell Phones
CLIC, AAPB and Broadband Breakfast Host Super Session on Community Broadband Initiatives on May 1
Senators Question BEAD Rules, Apple Wins Antitrust Case, Florida Fights Targeted Advertising
Mike Conlow: There Really Is Enough Money to Reach Most of the Unserved and Underserved
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
Verizon Awaiting Next C-Band Influx for Further Fixed-Wireless Expansion: Vestberg
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
Jack Roberts: Ensuring Adequate Broadband Connections to Run Cloud-Based Services
Joel Thayer and Diane Holland: We Need the Affordable Connectivity Program!
Rip and Replace Bill, NTIA Head on 6G, Charter’s New Promotion
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
Innovation Fund Opens, USCellular Social Media Limit Mode, UTOPIA Fiber’s Yearly Report
Brieana Reed-Harmel: Capital Construction of a Municipal Broadband Utility 101
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
House Democrats Interrogate TikTok as Montana Moves Toward Complete Ban
Telecoms Urge FCC to Address Pole Replacement Costs Before BEAD Funding Delivered
Broadband Breakfast Announces Made in America Summit on June 22
Rosenworcel in Boston, Viasat’s New President, Omni Fiber’s Ohio Investment
Spectrum Stakeholders Comment on NTIA’s Proposed National Strategy
Google CEO Promotes AI Regulation, GOP Urges TikTok Ban for Congress Members, States Join DOJ Antitrust Suit
Kelly Wert: States Seek to Fund Broadband Upgrades in Affordable Rental Housing
FCC Urges Lawmakers to Extend Spectrum Auction Authority
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Trending
-
Digital Inclusion3 weeks ago
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
License Authorization Proposal, White House Cybersecurity Initiatives, Georgia Adds Fiber Provider to Committee
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
‘The Sound of Made in America’: Fiber Makers Increase Production Ahead of Delivery of Billions in Federal Funds
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
-
Education4 weeks ago
Digital Learning is Here to Stay, Necessitating Multi-Sector Collaboration: Connected America Conference
-
Tribal Broadband4 weeks ago
Tribal Nations Face Challenges in Accessing and Maximizing Funding: Connected America Conference
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
-
Funding4 weeks ago
State Broadband Leaders Emphasize Planning, Community Involvement: Connected America Conference