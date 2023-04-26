Privacy
Congress Considers Regulating Data Brokers Amid Broader Push for Privacy Legislation
The $200 billion industry specifically targets children and other vulnerable populations, experts said.
WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 — House lawmakers from both parties are taking aim at the largely unregulated data broker industry with a slew of new and reintroduced bills that would limit the collection and sale of personal data online.
Experts have warned that the $200 billion industry poses a grave threat to digital privacy, particularly for children and other vulnerable populations — sparking renewed calls for comprehensive federal privacy legislation at a hearing convened Thursday by the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.
“A staggering amount of information is collected on Americans every day, frequently without their knowledge or consent,” said Subcommittee Chair Morgan Griffith, R-Va. “This data then gets shared, analyzed, combined with other data sets, bought and sold. In some cases, this data is not even anonymized… There is a complete lack of safeguards.”
Data collection extends far beyond the information that most consumers are willing to enter into online forms, said Justin Sherman, a senior fellow at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.
Using a variety of prediction tools, Sherman explained, data brokers infer and then sell sensitive personal information that a consumer might never have explicitly provided — for example, inferring a certain health condition based on visits to a relevant medical facility.
“These analytical tools render the factual context fundamentally different,” said Laura Moy, faculty director of the Georgetown Law Center’s Center on Privacy & Technology. “Maybe having a list of addresses on paper at one time was something that didn’t give people much cause for concern. Now those lists of historical address information can be mined to learn information about people’s relationships and their religion and their habits.”
Data brokers fuel discrimination and exploitation, witnesses say
The broad scope of data collected by brokers includes “race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, income level, how you vote, what you buy, what videos you watch, what prescriptions you take, and where your kids and grandkids go to school,” Sherman said. “This harms every American, especially the most vulnerable.”
Throughout the hearing, experts and lawmakers highlighted stories of recovering gambling addicts bombarded with sports betting ads, elderly Alzheimer’s patients targeted by predatory scammers and other examples of exploitation fueled by data brokers.
“The more you know about someone, the more you can manipulate them,” said Marshall Erwin, chief security officer of Mozilla. “You can target your message to exactly who you want, who you want, and in some cases that can be fine… but in other cases it can be terribly problematic.”
A particularly dangerous category of data brokerage takes the form of people search sites, which compile and sell millions of individuals’ data profiles. “Abusive individuals for decades have bought this data to hunt down and stalk, harass and even murder other people — predominantly women and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Sherman said.
In addition, data brokers enable housing and employment discrimination by facilitating specific demographic targeting and exclusion — practices that are functionally comparable to historical redlining, Erwin explained.
Awaiting ADPPA reintroduction, lawmakers focus on children’s privacy
Out of all the potential harms caused by excessive data collection and sale, several lawmakers emphasized the urgency of protecting children’s online safety.
“There are few things more concerning to me… We know that Big Tech has enabled advertisers to target children for a whole range of damaging products, ranging from tobacco and e-cigarettes to low-calorie diets that can create and exacerbate body image anxieties,” said Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., ranking member of the subcommittee.
Moy agreed, noting that it can be nearly impossible to delete a piece of information from the internet once it has been captured by a data broker, it can be nearly impossible to delete it. “It might exist in databases forever, and so I absolutely think children lack the capacity to consent… there should be a retention limit on information that is collected,” she said.
Castor on Monday reintroduced the Protecting the Information of our Vulnerable Adolescents, Children and Youth Act, a bill that would build on the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by prohibiting targeted advertisements to underage consumers and expanding protections for 13 to 17-year-olds.
The Kids PRIVACY Act is one of many recent proposals aimed at safeguarding children online, alongside the STOP CSAM Act introduced April 19 by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the controversial Kids Online Safety Act, which Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., are expected to be reintroduced in the coming days.
Several lawmakers at Thursday’s hearing also voiced their support for the bipartisan American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which failed to pass in 2022 after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opposed its preemption of state privacy laws.
In the absence of comprehensive federal legislation, both businesses and consumers must struggle to navigate a “patchwork of state laws and narrow protections that leave a wide swath of our neighbors vulnerable to privacy abuses — including by data brokers,” Castor said.
On April 19, Reps. Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren, both California Democrats, reintroduced their Online Privacy Act with an amendment framing the legislation as a federal floor rather than a ceiling — potentially providing a framework for the next iteration of the ADPPA to address their state’s preemption concerns.
Experts Call for Multisector Collaboration to Fight Digital Fragmentation and Build Public Trust
Significant regulatory discrepancies disrupt global businesses, restrict cross-border data flow and limit user choice.
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 — As accelerating global digitalization exacerbates regulatory fragmentation, the public and private sectors are both crucial to strengthening consumer privacy and trust in digital infrastructure, according to experts at an Atlantic Council forum on Tuesday.
“The days of handling the internet as the all-democratizing force is behind us, and now there needs to be a real role for the government,” said Priya Vora, managing director of the Digital Impact Alliance.
The public sector’s challenge is to find effective solutions for all of the practical questions that arise alongside technological developments, Vora continued.
“How do you create a data protection authority with budget and staffing independence from the administration?” she asked. “How do you create redressal systems that are responsive, especially when you have a judicial system that’s very slow? How might you put online dispute resolution baked into your technology layers?”
The private sector should also play a role in the development and regulation of digital infrastructure, said Tim Murphy, chief administrative officer at MasterCard. “There’s things that are best in the public sector, but there’s things we can do better as well, and trying to advance the conversation about where private can make a constructive contribution in the context of a regulated market is something that is critical to our future.”
Building public trust is an essential step toward successful digital infrastructure development for both government entities and private tech companies, said Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez, global director for governance at the World Bank.
Many modern challenges call for “not only a technical solution, but they actually require an engagement strategy with the citizens,” Gutiérrez explained. “It’s not sufficient to bring what’s the best solution — it’s important to explain to them why the solution is good for them.”
‘Regulatory umbrella’ could fight digital fragmentation
Concerns about digital privacy and data security currently present some of the biggest barriers to public trust in emerging technologies. While acknowledging the United States as a hub for technological innovation, panelists pointed to the European Union as the global leader in data privacy protections.
“The whole next wave of innovation should really be about giving more tools of transparency and control to people,” Vora said.
MasterCard has implemented standards similar to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation around the world, Murphy said. “We need to be laser focused on highest global standards on privacy… even though it’s not required,” he said.
In addition to potentially harming user trust, the significant regulatory discrepancies between various countries and states contributes to digital fragmentation — which disrupts global businesses, restricts cross-border data flow and limits user choice.
“We need to be very careful and thoughtful about the kind of world we’re creating in terms of digital fragmentation,” Murphy said.
“A sort of regulatory umbrella — not to stifle innovation, but to have some basic agreed-to rules of the road — is incredibly important,” agreed Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.
Vora noted that these regulatory challenges will only become more complicated as digital globalization increases. The rapid headway of generative artificial intelligence technologies will likely “put all of this on steroids,” she added.
Murphy called for public and private sector stakeholders to come together and thoughtfully consider how to best regulate rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence.
“Anyone who tells you they’ve got the answers on how to navigate generative AI and so on is selling something, and that really needs our careful attention,” he said.
Charter Suggests Network Authentication Layer for Equipment Certification
The telecom said manufacturers are in the best position to ensure security.
WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 – Charter Communications is recommending the Federal Communications Commission require device manufacturers seeking equipment authorization to add a layer of authentication security to protect against cyberthreats.
In a letter to the commission on Friday, the telecommunications company suggested the commission require, as a condition of certification, devices pass a security authentication step to connect to the user’s network. When an internet-connected device connects to a network, it can also access sensitive information being shared on it – leaving the door open to malicious activity.
This “baseline” security “would erect a new barrier to prevent malicious actors from exploiting unauthorized or unidentified devices connected to consumer broadband networks without consumers’ knowledge or consent,” Charter said in its letter, following a meeting with FCC officials. “It would also be a simple and efficient way to address major cybersecurity vulnerabilities without the Commission needing to prescribe detailed cybersecurity requirements.”
“The most vulnerable devices often lack strong passwords and other basic security measures, which make them susceptible to malicious actors and frequent sources of harmful traffic across networks,” Charter added. “Devices that can connect to home networks without first being authenticated are also a significant source of cyber threats. And, despite various educational efforts, many consumers still never change the default passwords that come printed on their devices.”
The company noted that this practice is accepted by industry standards bodies and the broader security community and would relieve consumers of an additional burden when they come to connect their devices.
In conjunction with a November order that halted equipment authorizations from companies on a national security blacklist, the FCC is currently contemplating a proposal that would revamp the equipment authorization program to minimize cybersecurity threats and other malicious activity of foreign agents. The proposal asks whether it should ban component parts of a problematic device, and not just the manufactured product, and if it should require certification applicants to have a U.S.-based representative to ensure compliance.
As ubiquitous 5G connectivity takes hold in the country, more and more internet-connected devices are flooding the market.
“The proliferation of cybersecurity incidents in recent years and, particularly, the growing number of cyber threats that exploit unsecured IoT devices, underscores the need for more proactive efforts to deter and combat vulnerabilities before they reach consumers,” Charter noted in the letter, adding device manufacturers are in the “best position” to address these common security vulnerabilities.
Charter added that a combination of device manufacturer action on the authentication front and user action to additional security layers – through stronger passwords, for example – “will better protect Americans and US networks from the growing harm of cyber threats.”
The company said it actively strives to enhance security measures for its devices, including some of its newer routers requiring users to provide a unique credential to manage their home network instead of a default password. It said its routers also have pre-set security settings and undergo regular software updates.
FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington had previously advocated for mandating ongoing, as-needed cybersecurity updates to mitigate risks on wireless devices already in the hands of consumers.
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Despite the FCC’s recent expansion of STIR/SHAKEN, some panelists called the framework ineffective.
WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 — The current industry and regulatory fight against illegal robocall traffic is failing to make a meaningful dent in the problem, but there is not yet consensus about a better approach, according to experts at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday.
“Robocalls have completely undermined the value of the U.S. telephone system,” said Margot Saunders, senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center. “The system is losing value and that’s hurting all of us — especially businesses and health professionals who are trying to reach people in health emergencies.”
In addition to being an annoyance, fraudulent robocalls are expected to cost mobile subscribers more than $58 billion in 2023 alone, Saunders added.
The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to expand the STIR/SHAKEN robocall regime to include providers that receive and deliver phone traffic. Previously, the rules only applied to voice service providers that originate and terminate calls.
“This was a gap in our rules, a way to let junk calls sneak into our networks and reach unassuming consumers,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “No more. Today we close this loophole and require intermediate providers… to use STIR/SHAKEN. We also insist that they, along with all other providers, register in our Robocall Mitigation Database.”
Downstream carriers will be prohibited from accepting calls from intermediate providers not listed in the database, Rosenworcel added.
“In my almost 38 years of practice, I have never seen the FCC actually produce more rules and regulations around a single issue in a shorter time as they have with robocalling,” said Glenn Richards, partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, at the Broadband Breakfast event.
Panelists disagree about efficacy of STIR/SHAKEN
Despite the FCC’s efforts, some of the initiatives intended to combat robocalling have resulted in more harm than good, claimed Jonathan Marashlian, managing partner at The CommLaw Group.
“STIR/SHAKEN is not the answer,” Marashlian said. “Maybe it was a very small incremental step in a positive direction, but there are so many holes in the framework from just a sheer technological standpoint.”
Vonage Founder Jeff Pulver agreed that STIR/SHAKEN has proven ineffective. “We’re living in an era where we should be able to communicate more, not less,” he said. “Yet the shenanigans that have been going on have actually dramatically reduced call completion rates.”
But other panelists were more optimistic. Richards argued that it was too early to deem STIR/SHAKEN a failure, noting that some problems — such as traffic originating from overseas call centers — are not entirely within the FCC’s control.
“STIR/SHAKEN is by no means a failure — it is an essential element of the full response needed… but it is only one,” Saunders said. “If you have a panoply of problems and you close the door against one of them and leave the other door open, you haven’t solved the problem because all the bad players will simply come in through the other door.”
The fact that VoIP providers are allowed to rent phone numbers to telemarketers and scammers “completely undermines the whole purpose of STIR/SHAKEN,” Saunders added.
Which party is responsible for blocking robocall traffic?
In determining responsibility for bad traffic, Saunders drew an analogy to a grocery story that repeatedly sold spoiled milk from a variety of different brands. “The authorities would go down and say, ‘Grocery store, if you can’t stop selling bad milk because you can’t control your suppliers, we’re going to shut you down,’” she said. “In the end, it’s the terminating providers’ job, we think, to police the providers from whom they accept calls.”
Richards took a different approach. “I think the obligation really belongs to the originating service provider to taste the milk before they send the call,” he said. “There’s probably a relatively small number of originating service providers that are responsible for a large number of the illegal fraudulent traffic that is getting into the United States… and frankly, I think it’s important that those parties probably are the ones that are subject to enforcement.”
While Saunders agreed that the originating providers would ideally be held liable, she noted that “this problem has been going on for years and we’ve not been able to catch them.” Holding the terminating partners accountable, she said, would provide a more effective and pragmatic solution.
Pulver proposed a system where the caller party would pay and the destination party would set the price for call completion. In addition, he said, consumers should be empowered with tools such as “personal communication firewalls” that would allow individuals to block all unrecognized traffic.
Richards also promoted consumer choice, but noted that “not all consumers have that same technical capability — and particularly older consumers, who are the targets of a lot of these nefarious practices — so having the carriers intervene make some sense.”
The Federal Communications Commission calls the fight against illegal robocall traffic its “top consumer protection priority.” The agency’s March 16 meeting heard discussion of several proposed rules to strengthen STIR/SHAKEN, from requiring intermediate providers to authenticate certain calls to adopting more robust enforcement tools. Required by the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act of 2019, has the FCC succeeded in making the STIR/SHAKEN framework work? Or is voice telephony still at the mercy of robocallers?
- Margot Saunders, Senior Attorney, National Consumer Law Center
- Jeff Pulver, Founder, Vonage
- Glenn Richards, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Jonathan Marashlian, Managing Partner, The CommLaw Group
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- Legislating to Stop the Onslaught of Annoying Robocalls, Margot Saunders, April 30, 2019
- Illegal Robocalls: Calling All to Stop the Scourge, Margot Saunders, April 11, 2019
- FCC Expands Robocall Regime to Intermediaries, Establishes Robotext Protections, Broadband Breakfast, March 16, 2023
- VON Evolution Conference Will Address Intersection of Telecom, AI, 5G and Blockchain, Broadband Breakfast, March 21, 2023
- U.S. Robocall Mitigation Ecosystem Demands All Telecommunications Companies Pay Attention as New Threats Emerge and Compliance Balloons Well Beyond Mere FCC Compliance, The CommLaw Group
- CommLaw Group Robocall Mitigation Response Team
- Introduction to CommLaw Commpliance Group
Margot Saunders is currently a senior staff attorney with the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) after serving as managing attorney of NCLC’s Washington, D.C. office from 1991 to 2005. Margot has testified before Congress more than two dozen times regarding a wide range of consumer law issues, including predatory mortgage lending, high cost small loans, payments law, electronic commerce, protecting benefits in bank accounts, privacy issues, and robocalls. She was the lead advocate on the passage of the Home Ownership and Equity Protection Act, the development of the Treasury Rule protecting exempt benefits, and many other initiatives.
Jeff Pulver is a tech industry icon, a pioneer in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and a leading advocate for internet freedom. In the late 1990s, Pulver saw the potential for VoIP to revolutionize the way we communicate and founded the company Vonage, one of the first VoIP service providers. As VoIP began to gain traction, Pulver faced resistance from traditional telephone companies and regulators. In 2003, he took on the establishment and petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In 2004 the FCC issued the “Pulver Order” which ensured that VoIP services would not be subject to traditional telephone regulation. This decision paved the way for the widespread adoption of VoIP and transformed the way we communicate.
Glenn Richards is Pillsbury’s Communications Practice Group Leader. Based in Washington, DC, he is a recognized authority on IP communications regulations and telecommunications policies and issues. Glenn represents VoIP and cloud communications service providers; satellite, wireless, long-distance and competitive local exchange carriers; broadcasters; equipment manufacturers; trade associations and others in transactional matters and before the FCC and state public utilities commissions. A partner in the firm’s Global Sourcing practice, Glenn also negotiates global telecommunications service contracts for large corporations.
Jonathan Marashlian is experienced in nearly all aspects of federal and state communications law and regulation. He has represented clients of all shapes and sizes and from all corners of the Communications/VoIP, Broadband, IoT and Information Technology industries for over 25 years. As Managing Partner of The CommLaw Group, Mr. Marashlian is responsible for coordinating and managing attorneys and professional staff and guiding the firm’s clients through the maze of federal, state and international regulatory, communications tax, and other compliance requirements.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
