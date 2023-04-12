Expert Opinion
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
Communities need a strong human element for telehealth to succeed, so digital navigators are key to the team.
Telehealth visits were estimated to account for fewer than 1 percent of all outpatient visits before 2020. Then COVID hit. Telehealth use was off the chain!
U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey data revealed 22% of the U.S. population used telehealth services in 2022. As the 60s ad said, “You’ve come a long way, baby!” Much of the general public is now familiar with the basic virtual doctor visit.
But are state and local broadband teams on board with using telehealth to drive broadband adoption? Here are three pilot programs that address urban social determinants of health (Chattanooga Tenn.), family mental health delivery (Kansas City, Missouri), and a developing digital equity ecosystem that includes telehealth (Torrington, Wyomin). These pilots offer valuable lessons in driving ACP enrollments.
Much of digital health requires broadband infrastructure and computing devices. “When one looks at healthcare and technologies in the App Store today, there are over 400,000 healthcare-related apps, not to mention content items available on the Web” said Equiva CEO and Co-Founder Nir Altman.
Accepting that telehealth is one logical path to broadband adoption, pilot projects are one method for verify the impact on broadband adoption.
Chattanooga pushes the envelope – again
Chattanooga and their urban broadband network are a booming success story, and they are moving to the next level by distributing 1,000 free telehealth accounts in a pilot to impact the social determinants of health one of most economically blighted area in the city.
“Our pilot project is bringing a variety of resources to a beautiful but under-resourced neighborhood called Orchard Knob,” said Deb Socia, president and CEO of the Enterprise Center, a nonprofit that works at the intersection of technology and inequality. “The neighborhood has high levels of diabetes, stroke, heart disease, asthma. We’re providing home Internet access, digital skills training, and devices.” Some homes are getting energy upgrades and smart thermostats.”
Many Orchard Knob residents work but not at jobs that offer medical insurance, and they earn too much to qualify for the state’s health programs. It will be difficult for residents to mitigate the negative effects of the without telehealth.
The city-owned electric power board, EPB, is critical to success. EPB was part of planning from the beginning, they contributed funding, they will power the telehealth accounts, and EPB is building out free WiFi in public spaces.
The Enterprise Center received a Tennessee Valley Authority award, and their healthcare partner is the Parkridge Medical System.
Eight steps to the pilot
Essential Families is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that conducted a telehealth pilot in one of the poorest communities in Kansas City, MO with stellar results. They delivered mental healthcare for families and also virtual parent education that enhanced parenting skills.
Their pilot has eight steps, starting with:
Step 1. Developing a database of residents who could potentially use telehealth and broadband. 69 homes participated in the pilot.
Steps 2 and 3. Their Chief of Digital Marketing, Kenneth Yancy, said, “We had to go directly to the people to educate them about FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Our partners such as the school district and childcare providers were part of the needs analysis process.”
Step 4 When residents registered for the pilot and completed their forms, Essential Families gave them free laptops. The incentive motivated residents to provide data that is difficult for government agencies to collect.
Step 5. Each participant was assigned a digital navigator who walked the family through the processes leading to telehealth services, including enrolling with ACP and training for the video streaming platform, computer, and Internet.
Step 6. A minimum of 15 virtual parental education sessions and six mental healthcare services.
Step 7. An extensive follow up by the additional navigator.
Step 8 The pilot evaluation report that is helped significantly by the electronic and manual tools that execute various real-time assessments, impacts, and cost/benefits analysis.
Rural telehealth
Wireless ISP Vistabeam launched their first Empowerment Center in Torrington, Wyoming. The Center offers ACP enrollment help, digital skills training, video conferencing, and Microsoft delivers digital skill programs.
“A fulltime digital navigator is on-site, and we are working with a telehealth company to pilot a home test suite that includes an oximeter, blood pressure monitor, and blood testing,” says Matt Larson, owner of Vistabeam. “The device will be part of the Center’s telehealth capabilities, along with remote doctor visits.”
Rural communities need a strong human element for telehealth to succeed, so digital navigators are key elements of the team. The Center draws people in by emphasizing familiarity, knowledge, no pressure, and exploration.
Larson believes digital equity is just one component of a giant ecosystem of social services to help take care of people. However, there can be a lack of coordination between many of these resources. Effectively coordinating these resources is the way to get maximum collective impact from the ecosystem. The Center staff connects people with complementary social services and other resources.
The quality of broadband infrastructure is key to telehealth success – it cannot fail customers! “The soul of a broadband deployment is in that relationship between an ISP and the customer,” says Larson.
Piloting innovation
Communities need to understand that telehealth is not connections just between doctors and patients. “It’s not up to the patient alone, but also loved ones and care providers in a collaboration that occurs in the care process,” said Altman. “There are many supports groups such as the Cancer Support Community that supports hundreds of thousands of patients and loved ones.”
The broadband infrastructure supporting telehealth should pilot test these many-to-many connections and resources to be sure they are supported. Pilots should include tools that enables patients, urban and rural activists, and communities to do their own healthcare needs assessment as well.
Jason Welch, Infiniti Mobile president said, “By expanding the ecosystem beyond broadband and telehealth providers to include healthcare organizations themselves, there’s a unique opportunity to educate the patient. ‘Here’s your device and software, and here’s how you maximize the value of their use.’”
If a city’s telehealth pilot is driven by the creation orientation, a community builds or invents things that didn’t exist before. With the creation orientation, you reduce tunnel vision because you’re always pushing the envelope of innovation.
Craig Settles conducts needs analyses, planning, and grant assessments with community stakeholders who want broadband networks and telehealth to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Bryan Darr: Senators Move to Fix the Broadband Map; Here’s How You Can Submit Crowdsource Data
Newly proposed legislation would add 7 months to the challenge process for states and other parties.
A lot of energy has been expended in the last several months to dispute the FCC National Broadband Map. The focus has been on two primary issues:
- The first is a disagreement about the number of broadband service locations (BSLs) that exist in each state. Only residential buildings are eligible and many multi-dwelling units (MDUs) are considered a single location.
- The second issue regards how many of those locations do not have access to broadband service. Those with throughput speeds less than 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload are considered unserved. Locations served with speeds less than 100 down and 20 up are considered underserved.
These counts are important because the number of total locations and unserved locations in each state will define how much funding each state receives of the over $42 billion available through the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program (BEAD).
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that established this program was bipartisan, and so is the concern over the current state of the map. The deadline to challenge the accuracy of these location counts passed in January, but many state broadband offices and the legislators that represent them have made it clear they were unhappy with the process. Some of them felt that there was simply not enough time to analyze the data after gaining access to it.
New legislation proposed to “fix” the map
The demand to fix the map became increasingly serious on Friday, March 31, 2023, as Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and John Thune (R-SD) introduced the “Accurate Map for Broadband Investment Act.” Calling the current map “deeply flawed,” the bill aims to provide additional time to challenge the number of BSLs as well as which ones are considered unserved or underserved.
Everyone expects the FCC map to forever be a work in progress as communities grow and networks expand. It has already improved from its first release and it will continue to get better. As we approach a moment in time that will divide up a finite funding pool, accuracy on the metrics has real monetary consequences. Once allocations are made, it will be up to NTIA to work with each state to fund broadband infrastructure projects and connect communities. However, the dollars each state has to work with won’t change.
The newly proposed legislation would add seven more months to the challenge process for states and other interested parties to dispute the map’s accuracy. To ensure that broadband projects aren’t brought to a complete halt, 20% of the funding would be made available on the original timetable, delaying assignment to states of the remaining funds while more scrutiny is applied to the underlying data.
Multiple bites at the apple
There are two agencies, not just one, that will impact which communities get broadband infrastructure assistance and how soon they get it. Up until now, providing input to the FCC for corrections to the map has been the primary focus. But NTIA will be responsible for working with each state broadband office to identify areas of need and approve project awards. These plans will certainly evolve as new evidence is presented.
During the first phase of their mapping effort, the only significant challenges to the map the FCC accepted were for the number of broadband service locations and individual reports of availability not matching those reported by ISPs. There were certainly some individual challenges submitted, but many states were frustrated at the lack of public awareness and participation. Through NTIA, state offices were always going to get a second bite at the apple as far as getting funding to the right communities. Depending upon the outcome of the Rosen/Thune legislation, states may get an extra bite from the FCC apple as well.
Confusion over crowdsource data
The Commission defined a process for crowdsource data to be presented as evidence to support that reported service availability and performance was less than claimed. However, many filers have found this process unclear or difficult, notably in regard to the requirement that all submissions include Broadband Serviceable Location (BSL) identification numbers. To make this process even more difficult, the only file types accepted as additional evidence were formats that lacked geospatial awareness. In other words, they could not easily be imported into a mapping system.
As of late February, the FCC now accepts JSON files in addition to those formats already approved (PDF, DOC, DOCX, JPG and PNG). This new format can include columns for longitude and latitude, making it easier to include crowdsource data evidence, and has the added benefit of making analysis by the FCC significantly more efficient.
Multipurpose research
Crowdsource data evidence has multiple target audiences. The very same evidence developed to submit to the FCC can be used to work with NTIA during the next phase. NTIA is very familiar with how crowdsource data is employed to define “indicators of need,” and used data from Ookla®, M-Lab, and Microsoft extensively to build their National Broadband Availability Map a couple of years ago.
These federal agencies have been the primary concern, but local interests will become very vocal as projects are chosen. Which communities receive grants and in what priority may be vigorously debated. ISPs that compete for expansion areas will need to prove a track record, and the states will need independent evidence on how well they are serving their existing customers. And those providers that stretched the truth on the level of service they actually provide will fight being overbuilt. States should be preparing for local challenges to their own decisions.
Crowdsource data provides the largest pool of evidence to understand the quality of service being delivered to a community. Hundreds of millions of tests across the country means that even less populated states have hundreds of thousands of points to analyze and better understand the availability and performance of each serving network.
How to support your claim with crowdsource data
Crowdsource data from Ookla Speedtest® measurements can easily be overlaid with FCC maps to produce the needed evidence that indicates where services don’t meet minimum broadband standards. Through crowdsource data submissions, broadband offices can dispute existing maps, advocate for federal funding eligibility, and assist federal officials in their mission to improve broadband availability and performance.
Below are some helpful tips for submitting crowdsource data for disputed areas in a format that can meet FCC requirements.
Step 1: Identify Broadband Serviceable Locations (BSLs)
As an example, we are going to focus on an area near Durango, Colorado — a mountainous area that is both difficult and expensive to cover. We start by looking at all of the BSLs represented in the FCC’s map within the area of interest for early 2023.
Step 2: Overlay FCC hexagon system with BSLs
Next, we overlay the BSLs with hexagons where the FCC defines broadband service as being available. The darker the hexagon, the more ISPs claiming to provide service in that area.
Step 3: Layer Speedtest data with FCC hexagon system and BSLs
By layering Speedtest data from fixed terrestrial operators on top of the hexagons, we can see that Durango and Durango West have high test densities. There are many households packed closely together, making those areas more viable to justify the cost of building high-speed services to them from a purely economic standpoint. Location accuracy for most tests is under 100 meters, so tests will grid into bins measuring approximately 1002 meters (this varies based upon latitude). If there are multiple tests within each bin, they will stack, and we are showing the fastest recorded speed on the top in this view. Speedtest measurements shown are for the four quarters (Q1-Q4, 2022) immediately previous to the published FCC data.
Step 4: Create clusters to see Speedtest data at scale within the FCC hexagon system
To get an idea of the actual volume of Speedtest data we’re looking at, we created a clustered version demonstrating where the number of tests are much greater. Some hexagons have 100+ tests, and a few hexagons have no tests, usually because there are fewer households.
Step 5: View Speedtest performance within the FCC hexagon system
Using that methodology, we can show how the aggregated test results appear within the hexagons defined by the FCC. The red hexagons (levels 8 and 9) demonstrate where the median speed is not meeting FCC minimum standards for broadband. This helps you get an idea of the overall experiences people are having, as well as the maximum speeds experienced in an area referencing the stacked tests previously shown.
Step 6: Create a polygon of Speedtest data with BSLs
Next, create a polygon that surrounds the community or specific area of interest. Many ISPs have created polygons to capture all of the BSLs that fall within their territories for their service area and technology submissions. In our discussions with the FCC, staffers have suggested following a similar approach for crowdsource submissions.
Step 7: Export the polygon of BSLs as a CSV file
Next, export a CSV file of the locations that are within the polygon, including the Location ID, as directed in the instructions defined by the Broadband Data Task Force (BDTF). The entire FCC submission process has been built around identifying these location IDs for each BSL.
Step 8: Export the polygon of Speedtest data as a JSON file
Using the same polygon, select and export the Speedtest results as a JSON file, including speed and latency measurements, ISP names, timestamps, anonymized user ID, and source test ID.
Step 9: Submit the files to the FCC
Submit the CSV file as well as the JSON file as additional evidence to the FCC along with any other documents supporting your dispute of the service availability, using one of the accepted file formats. This may include maps defining the area being disputed, documents from residents claiming inadequate or no service, and any other pertinent information.
Step 10: Be prepared to use the evidence to partner with NTIA
The FCC maps will ultimately define how many dollars go to NTIA to determine state funding. NTIA is preparing to use the same map fabric and BSL data as that used by the FCC. This will allow collaboration with all the above parties and will assist with reconciling the differences between the federal stakeholders. You can utilize this same data as you work with NTIA to demonstrate where you would like to focus funding as well as resolving local disputes on broadband availability.
Want to learn more? Watch our recent webinar
We hosted a webinar on March 30, 2023 titled “Using Crowdsource Broadband Data to Dispute FCC Maps”. In this webinar, a panel of experts came together to discuss common challenges in the mapping process and successful broadband mapping projects. Panelists included Jamie Hoffman, Program Manager at the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Patrick Ryan, Senior Solution Engineer, Telecommunications at Esri, Tom Reid, President at Reid Consulting Group and me, Bryan Darr, VP of Government Affairs at Ookla.
You can watch the recording of the recent webinar here.
Bryan Darr is Vice President of Government Affairs at Ookla. He coordinates Ookla’s outreach to local, state and federal governments and serves on CTIA’s Smart Cities Business & Technology Working Group. This article was originally published on Ookla’s website on April 10, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Ookla retains ownership of this article including all of the intellectual property rights, data, content graphs and analysis. This article may not be quoted, reproduced, distributed or published for any commercial purpose without prior consent. Members of the press and others using the findings in this article for non-commercial purposes are welcome to publicly share and link to report information with attribution to Ookla.
Expert Opinion
Dmitry Sumin: How Can Operators Minimize Blocking Legitimate Traffic While Preventing Fraud?
Blocking the entire compromised originating or terminating ranges of voice traffic leads to unnecessary losses.
It’s no surprise to both telecom professionals and customers that calls to certain Pacific Island countries, such as Vanuatu, are blocked for calls from many mobile networks. How did it come to this?
The reason for this massive inconvenience for customers is that fraudsters often use high-cost call destinations for various kinds of schemes. In such fraud scenarios, fraudsters hijack calls and direct them to their own or leased lines to profit from businesses or individual subscribers. Short-stopping, Private Branch Exchange hacking, Wangiri and Wangiri 2.0 calls, and callbacks are a few examples of these fraud schemes.
Operators face a storm of trouble tickets and disputes due to fraud, so they prefer to block these high-cost call destinations altogether. The percentage of fraudulent traffic to these destinations is very high compared to legitimate traffic.
Widespread industry use of fraud number databases leads to the approach of blocking entire country codes. Credible organizations and regulators, such as GSMA, CFCA, TUFF and BEREC, provide such databases. These databases are also sold commercially and operators often block the full number ranges listed in these databases.
Fraudsters now use allocated and live numbers
However, there’s a problem. Fraudsters don’t just conduct attacks by using unallocated numbers which have not been assigned to a specific service provider. They now use more and more allocated number ranges, with some numbers even assigned to real customers. An allocated number is a number that belongs to a network operator under a national numbering plan.
Previously, operators could just block unallocated numbers used in fraud attacks and prevent fraud without affecting legitimate traffic. This is no longer possible. In fact, our team has estimated that more than 75 percent of fraud attacks come from and to allocated number ranges. Moreover, 50 percent of the numbers in those ranges are assigned to real subscribers.
It’s clear that when allocated number ranges are blocked, legitimate traffic gets blocked as well. This leads to revenue loss, dispute tickets from customers and customer churn.
The issue with the current blocking process
Before discussing the new approach to blocking fraud, let’s look at the main stages of the aforementioned fraud attacks that use call hijacking. First, the fraudster gains access to the originating A number range, for example, by hacking a corporate PBX. Then the traffic from this compromised range to specific terminating B ranges gets short stopped. This means that the call is hijacked to an expensive destination country. The hackers and the rogue carriers share the revenue generated by the fraudulent calls, which are billed to the end customer or another carrier in the routing flow.
If we block the entire originating A range, we will lose legitimate traffic to other destinations. And if we block the terminating B range, then we will also block the legitimate traffic coming from non-fraudulent A numbers, as in the case of blocking the country codes of Pacific Island nations.
The new approach: Granular blocking of A and B ranges for the duration of the attack
As you can see, blocking the entire compromised A or B range leads to unnecessary losses. How can we improve our approach to stopping fraud so that legitimate traffic is unaffected?
Our practice at AB Handshake shows that this can be done by introducing two adjustments to the blocking process. First, once an attack is detected, you should only block the traffic from the compromised A range to the compromised B range. Second, the ranges should be unblocked immediately after the attack is over.
This new approach allows service providers and transit carriers to avoid excessive blockages and minimize revenue losses while preventing fraud. But to realize this new approach, there has to be a specific fraud detection process. However, not every anti-fraud tool is capable of this. Let’s see what features an anti-fraud tool must have to achieve this.
Maximum granularity and accuracy of detection
If the tool is to detect only the compromised A and B ranges without affecting legitimate traffic, it has to offer maximum granularity of detection. This requires the highest possible accuracy in detection. An important term to understand here is “false positive,” which is a false indication of fraud when it isn’t present. In our case, regular and valid traffic could get mistakenly marked and treated as fraudulent. The anti-fraud tool must employ the latest technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to provide the highest detection accuracy and maximum granularity.
Detection speed
The most important aspects of a real-time approach are constant monitoring of live traffic and the speed of fraud detection. Ideally, the time frame between detection and response should be close to zero. This means that the least amount of fraudulent calls will get through. The solution should also detect the end of the attack with maximum speed so the ranges can be unblocked immediately to avoid revenue loss.
Real-time control
The anti-fraud solution must be integrated with the operator’s network control components on a signaling level. This ensures it can block the compromised ranges immediately when the attack starts and unblock them exactly when it’s over.
Advanced anti-fraud tools are a must
To satisfy all of the criteria above, the anti-fraud solution must use the latest technology available. One example is the call validation technology, which works on a call-by-call basis and has 100 percent detection accuracy of all known fraud types. Another option is using an anti-fraud tool with an AI engine. Such tools employ machine learning algorithms and offer up to 99 percent fraud detection accuracy.
A low-cost alternative to AI-powered tools would be the widespread adoption of real-time API solutions. Such APIs send real-time alerts when an attack is detected. The big data included in such alerts comes from hundreds of networks worldwide monitored by an AI anti-fraud tool. This alert shows the compromised A and B ranges and the types of fraud schemes they are used for. The API will also notify operators when the attack is over so they can unblock the ranges safely and avoid revenue loss.
A solution in times of crisis
At a time when the volume of international voice traffic and the revenue it generates is falling globally because of the competition from WhatsApp, Viber and VoIP services, the issue of telecom fraud is especially troublesome. Fraudsters have become more and more adept at masking their attacks as legitimate traffic, so it is no longer enough just to block ranges from databases. Blocking fraud must now be done with maximum accuracy and granularity to avoid the disruption of legitimate traffic and the resulting loss of revenue.
The new approach of blocking the compromised A and B ranges only for the duration of the attack will help operators minimize unnecessary losses while effectively preventing fraud. The first step is to have the right anti-fraud tool for this task. Thankfully, the rapidly advancing technology used by anti-fraud vendors is already capable of realizing this new approach.
Dmitry Sumin is head of products at the AB Handshake Corporation. A graduate of the Moscow State University, he has over 15 years’ experience in international roaming, interconnect and fraud management. Having previously worked for both MNO and MVNO/MVNE operators, he has a good understanding of different technologies and business models within the telecommunications market. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband's Impact
Lindsay Mark Lewis: As Inflation Spiked, Broadband is ‘The Dog That Didn’t Bark’
Why have internet prices remained constant while demand surges? It all boils down to investment.
There are many lessons to be learned from last year’s midterms, but Democrats should not take the results as some broad endorsement of the economic status quo. Midterm voters identified inflation as the most important issue driving their votes. And while the latest Labor Department data shows the producer price index decreasing by 0.1% in February, prices remain 4.6% higher than a year ago, which means lawmakers still have work to do to bring inflation under control.
And as they search for ideas, they may want to examine the dog that didn’t bark – in particular, the one sector of the economy that has been an interesting counternarrative to the otherwise troubling inflation story.
Home internet service is one of the few major living costs that isn’t skyrocketing. In fact, the most popular broadband speed tier one year ago actually costs 15% less today, on average.
This success story – and the bipartisan policies behind it – offers important lessons.
Remarkably, broadband prices are declining even as demand surges. The pandemic made home internet service more essential than ever for education, job opportunities and health care – all driving internet traffic 25% to 50% above pre-pandemic levels.
So why have internet prices remained constant – even declined by some measures – while demand surges? In short, it all boils down to investment.
When the pandemic cratered economic activity in the spring of 2020, executives in many industries – from lumber to oil refineries to computer chips – made the snap decision to pull back on long-term investments in new factories and manufacturing capacity. When the economy roared back, those industries couldn’t meet demand, sending prices soaring.
In the broadband industry, conversely, providers responded by investing $86 billion into their network infrastructure in 2021 – the biggest one-year total in nearly 20 years. These investments are fueling faster speeds – fixed broadband speeds are up 35% nationwide in the past 12 months – while making sure networks have the capacity to handle growing traffic needs.
This teaches us three things.
First, we should observe a Hippocratic oath and “do no harm.” America’s broadband system has thrived under a decades long bipartisan consensus for light-touch, pro-investment policies. Nearly $2 trillion in private capital built the networks that now deliver American consumers higher speeds at lower per-megabit prices than consumers enjoy in Europe, despite having to cover greater distances and more difficult terrain.
This further tells us that it’s precisely the wrong time to abandon this successful model in favor of price controls and utility-style regulation, as some House and Senate progressives have proposed. Even Democratic policy experts acknowledge that approach would be toxic for private investment.
Second, policymakers need to recognize that broadband isn’t immune from the supply chain crunches plaguing so many other sectors of the economy. Broadband buildouts are already getting delayed by shortages in fiber cable, network hardware and skilled labor. And that’s before $42 billion in federal infrastructure funding goes out the door starting next year, which will only intensify demand for these scarce supplies.
That means rural buildout projects funded by federal dollars are likely to see inflationary pressures – and take longer to complete – than Congress expected when it passed the infrastructure bill in 2021. That will put pressure on state broadband offices to be even more diligent about waste, and to emphasize reliable supply chains with experienced network builders. Bidders will also need the flexibility to buy fiber from wherever they can manage to source it, even if that means relaxing the program’s strict “Buy American” rules. This requires a regulator ability to do smart tweaking of rules to expedite buildouts cost-effectively.
Third, we need to help more financially struggling households get connected. Thanks to President Joe Biden’s Affordable Connectivity Program – and an agreement with 20 broadband companies – 48 million households can now get home internet service for free.
But more than a year later, just over a third of eligible households have signed up. Investing in enrollment campaigns and digital literacy training programs is the fastest way we can crank up the dial on enrollment. Relatively small investments here could pay huge dividends in bringing millions more Americans into the digital economy.
Even with these remaining challenges, the overall contours of American broadband policy – encouraging investment, competition and affordability – are working well. And as the saying goes: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” In an inflation-roiled economy that defies easy answers, we should learn from – not mess with – this all-too-rare success story.
Lindsay Mark Lewis is executive director of the Progressive Policy Institute. Contact him at llewis@ppionline.org. This piece was originally published in the Richmond Times on March 24, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
