Craig Settles: There’s a TAP–Telehealth Access Point–for That!
Consider broadband and telehealth the double-edged sword of digital health.
By one estimate, there are over 400,000 healthcare-related apps at the App Store. But what’s a Telehealth Access Point?
TAPs are self-contained spaces that are furnished with an internet connection, a computing device equipped with a camera, speaker and microphone, and a dedicated private room or kiosk open to the general public. It is telehealth broken down to its essential elements.
A TAP could be a blessing if a person having a mental health crisis needs a safe place. Rural residents can find TAPs are low-pressure environments to try out telehealth. TAPs at trusted places such as barbershops, hairdressers, or churches are places to go for appointments when people don’t have Internet accounts, laptops or their smart phone is data-capped out.
“The Find Telehealth app located at our webssite is a tool that helps people find TAPs if they need them, and the app will help these established TAPs become better utilized by their communities,” said Jaleen Johnson, program manager for the Northwest Regional Telehealth Resource Center and the Utah Education and Telehealth Network. “TAPs are scalable at many different levels. These typical locations you’ve described would have the basic necessities for a TAP, though some across the region have added features.”
Nicki Perisho, program director for NRTRC, continued, “Currently TAPs are live, but we have been marketing it as only being available in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah). Not all the regional TRC’s have the same telehealth mapping functionality. There is another mapping project being utilized by five of the other TRCs that is still in beta testing.”
Location data can be entered by NRTRC, individuals that run the TAPs and individuals independently finding TAPs after NRTRC verifies it. TAPs do not provide medical services, just access to the Internet and a device to connect to a telehealth appointment. There is no charge for that access at this time.
TAPs, strategically speaking
TAPs have a wonderful potential to impact telehealth deployments, especially if communities maximize TAPs’ public health value with a plan, some thought and a little kick-ass marketing strategy.
Every state is working feverishly to produce statewide broadband plans as well as digital inclusion plans by in Fall. Then true craziness begins as local broadband teams start jockeying for millions of federal and state dollars. Public health official and stakeholders need to leverage these planning activities with health needs assessment to determine where TAPs can play.
Poor people are in a crisis of poor health!
Right off the bat there’s a market need for TAPs because 25 percent of U.S. homes do not have internet access, often due to affordability issues. A little research will uncover that those who can’t afford broadband have trouble keeping food on the table, they don’t have insurance or regular doctors, and they have a higher propensity to be chronically sick or unhealthy. Consider broadband and telehealth the double-edged sword of digital health.
Health Affairs, a leading journal of health policy, wrote recently that “Poor adults are five times as likely as those with incomes above 400 percent of the federal poverty level to report being in poor or fair health. Low-income Americans have higher rates of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and other chronic conditions, compared to higher-income Americans.” TAPs can or should be a part of every digital equity plan.
TAPs are ideal for trusted spaces
In Cleveland, two Urban Kutz barbershops have been screening customers’ blood pressures for 12 years. Owner Waverly Willis said, “I find at least 90 percent of my customers have high blood pressure, and many don’t know about the dangers of hypertension.” Other than the church, there’s not a more trusted place for TAPs to find sanctuary than the barbershop or hairdresser for African Americans.
And speaking of the church, quite a few churches of every domination worked overtime tackling COVID-19 prevention and detection. Often there were lines at the door and down the street for COVID testing and vaccinations. Thematically and logically, churches where you go to heal the sick or better yet, prevent illness and sicknesses in the first place. Move from church TAPs to telehealth in the home.
“The general principle of TAPs fits well with a specific initiative that addresses middle mile and anchor institution priorities, what we’re calling Connectivity Hubs,” said Andrew Butcher, president of the Maine Connectivity Authority. “A perfect example is a library system that will be upgrading a facility for telehealth utilization, device lending and infrastructure upgrades.” It seems logical to integrate public library systems with TAPs.
TAPs are good for the telehealth ecosystem
Digital equity needs an ecosystem that includes telehealth, and TAPs can be part of the picture. Wireless ISP Vistabeam launched their Empowerment Center in Torrington, Wyoming to foster digital inclusion among residents. The Center has a fulltime digital navigator, telehealth tools and capabilities, and remote doctor visits. Community facilities such as the Center can be added to the TAP map.
“It’s interesting to me because I can see TAPs becoming a part of an ecosystem since we recognize that telehealth is a priority,” said Brandon Carson, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. “We’re investing into a deployment to improve access in areas and we’re looking to future proof of these networks as well. We are developing our programming to account for new innovations like these TAPs.”
Jason Welch, Infiniti Mobile President, said, “By expanding the ecosystem beyond broadband and telehealth providers to also include healthcare organizations themselves, there’s a unique opportunity to educate as well as treat patients.” TAPs, besides giving individuals access to telehealth, can also be health education centers.
It’s time to work plans for TAPs into the fabric of digital inclusion and broadband infrastructure plans. Start your planning with the National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers and pick the TRC for your particular state. These centers provide consultation, resources and news at no cost.
Craig Settles conducts needs analyses, planning, and grant assessments with community stakeholders who want broadband networks and telehealth to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Mike Conlow: There Really Is Enough Money to Reach Most of the Unserved and Underserved
Estimating how far the money will go does not require advanced math.
Last week a wireless company published a study about the cost to reach all the Unserved and Underserved. They estimated we need $307 billion to reach everyone. Similar reports have come out before. Generally they make a case that BEAD will run out of money, so the federal government should settle — for wireless technology, or FCC subsidy programs outside the scope of BEAD.
Like previous versions, this one too doesn’t represent the real situation. We have almost enough money to reach all the Unserved and Underserved, except for states that are particularly high cost.
Estimating how far the money will go does not require advanced math. We need an average cost to reach a location, and the total number of locations. There are 12.8 million Unserved and Underserved locations nationally. Instead of using the FCC data, the wireless study estimates this number from Census data, then adds 10% assuming growth from challenges to arrive at 16 million locations. That’s one difference.
The study breaks down these locations by the density of their Census tract. That’s a reasonable approach. Density is the primary driver of cost to serve a location, and is a decent proxy for other important things like terrain. When we break down the 12.8 million location Digital Divide by density, the peak is between 20-50 housing units per square mile. There are 2.7 million locations in that density range. There are about 1.5 million locations each in the least dense bucket 0-5 housing units/sq mile and the bucket between 5-10 hu/sq mi.
Now turning to the price per location at each of these intervals. I use the reserve prices from the RDOF reverse auction to estimate cost per location served by fiber. The reserve prices are not the winning bid from the RDOF auction. Instead, they are the price below which the FCC was willing to fund a project. If you add up all the RDOF reserve prices, it was $26.5 billion for 5.3 million eligible locations, or $5,000 per location. These prices are very clearly derived from the FCC’s cost model (built by CostQuest) and may be the cost model itself. Regardless, they certainly order locations correctly — more rural locations have a higher reserve price than urban locations.
As I’ve done previously, here I’m inflating the RDOF reserve price by 25% to capture changes since the RDOF auction like inflation, supply chain issues, and other things. When you plot these prices against the density of the Census block groups they cover, you see the expected hockey stick-like increase in cost. At less than 5 housing units per sq. mile the cost per location is $13,243 per location. It drops quickly: between 5-10 hu/sq mi the cost is $9,154, and when it reaches the mode at 20-50 hu/sq mi the cost is $6,015. In the most dense areas, the cost per location is $1,150. The overall average is $5,266 per location.
(As an aside, there are 373,000 BDC Unserved and Underserved locations in Census block groups with zero density. How does that happen? The Census counts housing units, not businesses. A Census block that is entirely businesses has 0 housing units and thus 0 density according to this metric using Census data. )
If you add up all these costs — the number of locations in each group times its average cost — you get $64.5 billion to reach all of them with fiber. That number includes the private capital match of at least 25%. The tab to BEAD alone is $50.6 billion. Remember also that this rough estimate doesn’t factor in the significant RDOF commitment to fund locations, nor ARPA, nor some locations which will be Extremely High Cost and therefor they won’t get fiber. Even if you inflate the RDOF cost by 50% it only brings the total to $81 billion, without any deductions for RDOF, private capital match, etc. I see no way to get $307 billion as this study did.
Below is the summary of how the wireless study reaches the conclusion about needing $307 billion in investment. The distribution of locations by density is not all that different. They have 6 million locations below 20 housing units/sq mile. I have 4.9 million. However, according to the BDC data there are over 1 million locations in blocks with density above 750 hu/sq mi which have a very low cost and is not reflected in this study.
Probably the biggest difference is the cost per location applied to that lowest density group. They appear to give a cost of $18,100 for every location under 20 hu/sq mi. I don’t disagree that the cost curve bends upwards for the lowest density areas, but I think the bend starts happening at 10 housing units / sq mile or even lower. There probably are locations that cost $18,000 to reach them, but it isn’t fair to apply that average across every location below 20 hu/sq mile. I can’t replicate how they get $191 billion to serve that lowest density group. Six million locations times $18,100 per location is $108.6 billion, not $191. That’s a big difference. Maybe there’s some methodological aspect I’m not following.
About the same time that this study was published, Cost Quest put up a blog post about cost curves. Using a state which they don’t name, they provide a cost curve chart by percentile for Unserved locations. The average cost per location in this state is $5,589, in line with the estimates I use for average cost per location nationally. Their cost curve starts to increase significantly for the last 10% most expensive locations in the state. It really hockey sticks for the hardest to reach 5% of locations.
If we apply this logic to the national distribution of Unserved and Underserved locations by density, it means costs start to rise for least dense 10% of locations — 1.3 million locations. And really hockey sticks for the last 650,000 locations. While it is interesting to consider these locations, no state is going to try to build fiber to them. NTIA created the Extremely High Cost Location threshold for exactly this purpose. According to NTIA, the EHCL threshold is a price above which a state “may decline to select a proposal if the use of an alternative technology meeting the BEAD Program’s technical requirements would be less expensive.” How high the cost curve reaches doesn’t matter. They’ll be EHCLs and won’t get fiber.
Implicit in my contention that there’s [almost] enough money to reach all the Underserved and Unserved nationally is that BEAD grants are awarded competitively and close to the true cost to serve the location. Consider the example Cost Quest state above. They have a statewide average of $5,589 per location. But about 62% of locations are below that average. Some of these locations are on the “network edge” — an ISP provides service on the block, or next door. Some of them are dense towns served by DSL now. It is critical that this state generates competition for these areas and finds a proposal close to the true cost to serve the location. If they fund all these locations at the statewide average of $5,589 they could waste $2,000 or more per location.
We know private capital is willing to bring most of the capital for these low-cost locations because that’s exactly what happened in RDOF. Private capital brought more than 90% of the necessary funding in 20% of the locations that were won by providers planning to offer gigabit service. As a reminder, these location were unserved and relatively high cost. If private capital can bring most of the funding during RDOF, let’s find a way to bring the same level of private capital to state-administered grant programs.
There’s an important practical takeaway from all this: a public cost curve for every state is critical. States need it to set a reasonable Extremely High Cost Location threshold. But more importantly, states and the public need it to evaluate grant proposals. If states don’t have the cost curve data and the ability to run a grant program that optimizes on it, BEAD will run out of funding for sure, and it doesn’t matter whose numbers we use for estimation now.
Takeaways:
- NTIA should procure a national cost model that represents the unique contours of every state.
- NTIA should give that cost model to every state, and make it public.
- NTIA should provide guidance to states on how to set the Extremely High Cost Location threshold based on their individual cost curve.
- NTIA should provide guidance, and only accept plans from states, that encourage competition between ISPs, and that fund locations based on the underlying costs to reach those locations.
Mike Conlow is a longtime broadband data and Internet policy analyst. Prior to being involved in Internet policy he was in political technology, and was on both of President Obama’s campaigns, in 2012 as the Deputy CTO. This piece was originally published on Mike Conlow’s substack on April 25, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Jack Roberts: Ensuring Adequate Broadband Connections to Run Cloud-Based Services
Bandwidth requirements for cloud businesses suggest that a dedicated 10 or 20 Megabits per second symmetrical is needed.
The cloud has transformed how businesses operate, from offering scalable computing resources to Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. Cloud services, such as SAP’s business technology platform, have gained a reputation for delivering a high level of efficiency, scalability and cost-effectiveness for businesses.
However, it’s important to be mindful of the requirements of these solutions, such as a strong internet connection, as they might affect how you engage with them. There are many benefits to implementing cloud services for personal or professional use – but they can only reach their full potential in the right circumstances.
SAP BTP’s cloud-based service provides businesses with a secure and scalable environment to create and deploy their own applications. Businesses can develop new applications and extend and integrate existing ones with other applications, resulting in streamlined operations. This enables users to work on a more personalized level with real-time access to analytics and faster processes.
Cloud services eliminate the need for businesses to invest heavily in hardware and software infrastructure, enabling them to reduce their capital expenses while also benefiting from a higher level of security and reliability.
Do broadband requirements change when deploying cloud services?
Deploying cloud services requires a reliable and high-speed internet connection. As more businesses move their operations to the cloud, their bandwidth requirements can increase, and it’s important to ensure that their internet connection can support the increased traffic. The successful implementation of cloud services could depend upon the organization’s current broadband package. This might even require a fiber-optic approach to guarantee a strong service. This often correlates with the number of machines and users that the service will need to accommodate.
Cloud services always require a reliable, high-speed internet connection to ensure seamless operation throughout a typical working day. The exact speed typically depends upon the company’s scale and the platform they wish to use – general requirements suggest that a dedicated 10 Megabits per second (Mbps) symmetrical is fast enough when there are 50 users or fewer. If the organization engages in frequent video calls and other broadband-intensive activities or has over 50 users to account for, 20 Mbps symmetrical could be the dedicated minimum.
There are also multiple factors beyond speed that are important, including low latency and high reliability; fast broadband means little without the infrastructure and strength to maintain this performance. Companies must audit their own networking setup to make sure they’re able to accommodate cloud solutions. They might even discover that their current approach requires more than 20 Mbps for a successful integration. Some firms need to dedicate at least 30 Mbps if their usual work involves a number of bandwidth-intensive processes.
Trade-offs of using cloud services on a lower-speed internet connection include reduced performance, decreased reliability, and lower quality of service. This may be acceptable for some users or applications, but for others, it can significantly impact their ability to work effectively and efficiently.
Network requirements for cloud-based services
In addition to internet connectivity, network infrastructure must also be strong and secure to protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access to the network. Businesses should consider using a Virtual Private Network to secure their connection to the cloud and encrypt their data while in transit. VPNs provide a higher level of security which makes them very useful to a majority of businesses.
While VPNs are an effective way to connect to cloud-based services securely, they do come with some trade-offs. The use of a VPN can result in slower internet speeds due to the additional encryption and routing required for the connection. Additionally, setting up and maintaining a VPN can require technical expertise and additional resources, such as dedicated servers or third-party software.
Companies that implement business technology platforms can benefit from a clearer understanding of their enterprise. For example, an organization can use and monitor BTP and its features in many different ways. For example, an organisation can use its monitoring service to manage its available licences and reduce reckless spending. This provides companies with insight and even freedom of how they use the platform.
The cloud offers many benefits to businesses, including cost savings, scalability and efficiency. To fully take advantage of these benefits, it’s crucial to ensure that the internet connection and network infrastructure can support cloud services and let them reach their full potential without disruption.
Jack Roberts is a digital marketing analyst at Bluestonex, which provide companies with the solutions they need to best configure their experience with SAP’s premium software. Passionate about UX innovations, he enjoys helping people get the most from their investments. When not working, he’s discussing all things F1 or walking his dog, Ruppert in the scenic Shropshire countryside.
Joel Thayer and Diane Holland: We Need the Affordable Connectivity Program!
Keeping American families and veterans connected is too important to allow the ACP to lapse.
Today, American families know that they need high-speed broadband if they’re going to stay connected. And our leaders know that a connected country is needed to keep America at the forefront of innovation, progress, and global leadership.
That’s why a bipartisan Congress created the Affordable Connectivity Program in 2021 — a program that is now responsible for providing more than 17 million households with affordable broadband. But funding for that program is running out, and there may be nothing left next year if Congress doesn’t act soon.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is overwhelmingly popular. A strong, bipartisan majority of voters (78 percent) support continuing the ACP, including 64 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Independents, and 95 percent of Democrats. It’s popular among the working class (82 percent support) and retirees (84 percent support).
It’s popular in the urban core (81 percent support) and rural America (73 percent support). Ninety-seven percent of registered voters who think America is heading in the right direction support it — as do 70 percent of those who think America is on the wrong track.
It’s not hard to see why. Every American family in every walk of life now recognizes the importance of broadband.
Access for rural veterans is now the primary means of telemedicine
For example, over half a million families in the program qualify as veterans. And what’s notable is that telehealth apps are quickly becoming the primary way veterans in rural areas receive healthcare from Veterans Administration hospitals. Indeed, more than 2.2 million veterans use telehealth capabilities to access primary care, instant care, and mental health care. So it’s no wonder one Veterans Administration official has lauded the program as a way to “improve the lives of Veterans and their families… [and] make it easier for them to access the benefits they have earned and deserve.”
Program participation is also geographically diverse. Twenty-nine percent of Kentuckians in the heart of Appalachia (KY-05) are enrolled, as are 25 percent of Louisianans in rural parishes (LA-05). Congressional districts in urban areas, such as in Los Angeles (CA-22) and in and around Jacksonville (FL-04), have similarly high enrollment rates of 31 percent and 17 percent, respectively.
So why is this popular, successful program in danger? In part, it’s due to the program’s wild success, which has lead to more competition for consumers and more access for low-income American families and veterans. That’s win-win-win for public policy, but it means that the $14.2 billion that Congress initially allocated won’t last for long. Indeed, even with the most conservative estimate, funding is likely to end mid-2024 at the latest.
What would it mean for ACP funding to expire?
So it’s worth asking: What would it mean if funding ran out? It would likely be regarded as a major policy failure at a time when Americans on both sides of the political aisle are struggling to regain their footing following the global pandemic and the physical and economic toll it has taken on us all. To drive this point home, Congress would be responsible for letting a program die that has proven to be a far more effective measure in connecting those on the wrong side of the digital divide to broadband in both rural and urban areas than its predecessors.
The inevitable outcome of extinguishing the Affordable Connectivity Program will be that millions of low-income households that have come to rely on broadband service will be cut off because they simply cannot afford it. That means telehealth would be out of reach for low-income veterans living in rural areas. That means newly connected families would lose their ability to remotely visit their relatives, study online or apply for a new job.
Moreover, access to broadband is now a key indicator of economic opportunity. As studies have consistently shown, a lack of broadband can perpetuate the cycle of poverty. This is especially true for those in traditional minority groups.
A study conducted by Deutsche Bank found that Black and Hispanic communities without access to broadband are more likely to be underprepared for 86 percent of the jobs that will be available by 2045. One reason is that most educational online tools, including remote tutoring sessions, online tutorials and research platforms, are simply out of reach.
That means that broadband and all of its benefits would go from affordable to out of reach for 330,000 families in Kentucky, 350,000 families in Arizona, 380,000 families in Louisiana, 800,000 families in Ohio and 1.1 million families in Florida.
We cannot let this program die on the vine.
The clock is nearing the eleventh hour for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Making broadband affordable has been — and is — a national priority. Ensuring new funds for the Affordable Connectivity Program should be a national priority as well. Keeping American families and veterans connected is too important to allow the program to lapse.
Joel Thayer is president of the Digital Progress Institute and an attorney based in Washington, D.C. The Digital Progress Institute is a nonprofit seeking to bridge the policy divide between telecom and tech through bipartisan consensus.
Diane Holland is an attorney and a former Federal Communications Commission senior official, currently serving as president-elect of FCBA – The Tech Bar. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
