EARN IT Act Reintroduced, Standard General’s Acquisition Setback, New FiberLight CEO
Critics of the EARN IT Act argue that it would have severe costs for digital privacy and online speech.
April 21, 2023 — A controversial bill targeting encryption and Section 230 immunity has been introduced in the Senate for the third time, rekindling the opposition from tech industry groups and civil liberties organizations that marked the bill’s two previous failures to pass.
The Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act purports to combat online child sexual abuse material by expanding online platform liability for hosting such content and increasing reporting requirements.
“This problem is simply too big to throw money at — tech companies must take responsibility for eliminating child sexual abuse material on their own platforms, or be held accountable,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., in a Wednesday statement announcing that he and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., were reintroducing the legislation.
Critics of the EARN IT Act argue that it would have severe costs for digital privacy, encryption services and online speech.
By gutting Section 230, the legislation would “push tech companies to over-censor their platforms in order to reduce their legal liability,” said Evan Greer, director of digital rights group Fight for the Future. “Studies have shown that when Section 230 protections evaporate, platforms over-target marginalized communities and place people in life-threatening danger by tearing down harm reduction infrastructure.”
Not only would the EARN IT Act create “a world of constant surveillance,” the current scanning software used to identify CSAM is often inaccurate — meaning that it could potentially subject “millions of people to false accusations of child abuse,” wrote Joe Mullin, a policy analyst for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, in a blog post decrying the bill’s reintroduction.
However, other organizations applauded the revival, arguing that online platforms have failed to take sufficient action against the proliferation of harmful and exploitative content.
“Tech companies have the technology to detect, remove, and stop the distribution of child sexual abuse material,” said Erin Earp, interim vice president for public policy at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. “However, there is no incentive to do so because they are subject to no consequences for their inaction.”
Court allows FCC’s Tegna acquisition hearing to proceed, potentially killing deal
An appeals court on Friday rejected Standard General’s attempt to force the Federal Communications Commission to vote now on the fund’s planned acquisition of television station operator Tegna.
The $8.6 billion deal was delayed in February by the FCC’s decision to hold a hearing on the proposed transaction, based on the agency’s “substantial and material” concerns about potential retransmission fee increases and local job losses.
Standard General argued that the action was “tantamount to denying the transaction,” noting that it would extend proceedings well past the acquisition’s final extension date of May 22.
On Monday, Standard General announced a series of new commitments — including no newsroom layoffs for three years and the establishment of a $5 million local journalism grant fund — in a bid to gain support from news and radio unions, who currently oppose the deal.
“The commitments announced today underscore the strong, good-faith relationship between Standard General, organized labor and the American public,” said Soo Kim, the fund’s founding partner. “The only obstacle to this deal moving forward is the Federal Communications Commission refusing to hold a vote on the deal.”
FiberLight appoints new CEO following acquisition by investor group
Fiber infrastructure provider FiberLight on Thursday announced the appointment of Bill Major as CEO, effective immediately, as well as the completion of the company’s acquisition by a consortium of investment funds led by H.R.L. Morrison & Co.
The partnership aims to give FiberLight increased financial flexibility as it continues to expand its fiber networks, invest in cross-border connectivity and bolster network resiliency, according to the company.
Major previously served as president and CEO of Everstream Solutions, a major enterprise and wholesale fiber platform in the Midwest.
“Bill is a proven executive who brings a wealth of infrastructure knowledge, telecommunications experience and transformative leadership capabilities to FiberLight as the company builds its team and expands its footprint,” said Perry Offutt, partner at Morrison & Co and chair of FiberLight’s board of directors.
Community Broadband Bill, USDA Technical Assistance Funding, Brian Vo on Public Knowledge Board
Bill by Rep. Anna Eshoo and Sen. Cory Booker would preempt state laws prohibiting municipal broadband projects using public funds.
April 19, 2023 – A bill introduced Wednesday would amend the Telecommunications Act to override state laws prohibiting community broadband projects.
The Community Broadband Act of 2023 would include an amendment to the law prohibiting any “State statute, regulation, or other State legal requirement” prohibiting “any provider, public-private partnership provider, or cooperatively organized provider from providing, to any person or any public or private entity” telecommunications services, according to the bill.
The bill also includes an anti-discrimination provision to prevent preferences for certain builds.
There are 21 states that have laws prohibiting the building of community broadband projects using public funds. Opponents of community builds have argued that community builds harm competition by discouraging new entrants in the market.
“These laws shield incumbent internet service providers (ISPs) from competition and tie the hands of communities that want to improve broadband options or build-out to unserved areas that private providers refuse to connect,” said a press release from Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-CA, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, who introduced the bill.
“The Community Broadband Act nullifies state laws that inhibit local governments from building their own broadband, preserving the right to self-determination for local communities,” the release added.
The bill has been endorsed by more than a dozen organizations, according to the release, including the Fiber Broadband Association, the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition, the National League of Cities and the National Association of Counties.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which will deliver $42.5 billion to the states for broadband infrastructure, has said that it wants to see community broadband as a build option using the funds.
USDA offering planning funding for rural internet projects
The Department of Agriculture announced Monday the availability of $20 million of technical assistance funding for rural communities looking to build high-speed internet projects.
The funding is provided by the new Broadband Technical Assistance Program, which can be used for feasibility studies, completing network designs, developing applications for funding, data collection and reporting and accessing federal resources.
There are three categories for funding with maximum awards of $1 million each. Applicants that are providers seeking assistance to deliver the benefit to rural communities, of which up to $7.5 million is available. Applicants that are recipients of the assistance have up to $7.5 million available. And the final stream provides up to $5 million for projects intended to support broadband cooperatives that will benefit rural communities.
“USDA is partnering with small towns, local utilities and cooperatives, and private companies to increase access to this critical service which in turn boosts opportunity and helps build bright futures,” Xochitl Torres Small, the department’s under secretary for rural development, said in a press release.
Public Knowledge has new board member
Public Knowledge announced Tuesday that Brian Vo, the chief investment officer of internet advocate Connect Humanity, has joined the advocacy group as a member of the board.
“Brian’s deep expertise in finance and mission-driven investing will further strengthen our Board capabilities as we continue to support the long-term growth and success of the organization,” Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, said in a release. “Today, the Public Knowledge Board is comprised of outstanding individuals that represent a wide array of professional experiences across technology, government, and business. I’m proud of the strength and diversity of our Board and look forward to Brian’s contributions in the coming years.”
Vo leads Connect Humanity’s investment efforts to advance digital equity. He has extensive experience in transactions and investments toward enhancing social improvement.
Vo joins nine other board members providing strategic counsel and leadership, the release noted.
Rosenworcel in Boston, Viasat’s New President, Omni Fiber’s Ohio Investment
The FCC continues its push to get more Americans on the Affordable Connectivity Program.
April 17, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission was in Boston on Wednesday to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The Massachusetts city received $550,000 in funding for grants to promote the subsidy program – which discounts monthly connectivity by $30 and $75 on tribal lands – via the National Competitive Outreach Program, one of four marketing programs the regulator set up to get Americans on the program. As part of the outreach commitment, each state will get a minimum of $500,000 for the purpose.
The city also received $250,000 to fund an initiative called the B-Online Initiative for in-person activities to boost awareness and enrollment in the ACP.
The ACP recently crossed 17 million subscribers.
“The response to this program demonstrates that an internet connection is vital for success in today’s world, but there are still more families we can reach,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release. “I’m grateful to Mayor Wu, the City of Boston, and local community partners for collaborating with us to ensure families can get online and stay online, no matter who they are or where they live.”
Rosenworcel was joined by mayor Michelle Wu, the city’s innovation and technology office, and the Age Strong Commission, which focuses on improving the lives of older residents through programs and connections.
Viasat has a new president
Satellite communications company Viasat announced Thursday that K. Guru Gowrappan has been appointed the company’s new president.
Effective Thursday, Gowrappan will work with the CEO and chairman of the board in leading its global operations and the company’s growth strategy.
“Guru is an accomplished leader with extensive international technology experience, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Viasat,” Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO, said in a release. “His experience in integrating large technology organizations, operating and growing one of the world’s largest internet platforms, delivering content to hundreds of millions of users, identifying new growth opportunities and creating powerful global partnerships are especially pertinent as we scale our fixed and mobile businesses globally.
“Guru’s strong background in M&A, interactive digital products, sharp focus on cost effective execution, and his attention to organizational culture can help us realize the operational and financial goals enabled by the ViaSat-3 constellation and the pending Inmarsat acquisition,” Dankberg added.
Gowrappan has over 20 years of executive leadership experience and growing consumer internet media, the release said.
He was previously CEO of Verizon’s media division, which lead brands such as Yahoo, HuffPost, and TechCrunch. He also previously held leadership roles at e-commerce giant Alibaba and mobile game developer Zynga.
Omni Fiber’s Ohio fiber investment
Ohio-based Omni Fiber has partnered with the city of Wilmington to bring fiber to the majority of the city, according to a press release Thursday.
The $7 million project is expected to provide internet speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second download.
The “multi-month” project, which is underway, is expected to see installations beginning this summer.
“This investment will give our residents an important new option for Internet service, which I believe will lead to further growth of our city,” Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth said in the release.
Late last year, Omni Fiber completed its acquisition of Ohio Telecom to accelerate expansion of its fiber network. Before that, it drove its fiber-to-the-premises network to more communities in the state.
Innovation Fund Opens, USCellular Social Media Limit Mode, UTOPIA Fiber’s Yearly Report
This $1.5 billion was funded by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.
April 13, 2023 – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced on Wednesday the opening for applications of the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, a $1.5 billion fund intended to help develop open and interoperable networks.
The money will go toward wireless equipment that can work with equipment from other companies, as opposed to a single proprietary system from one supplier. This type of open technology has been touted by experts and agency officials as a means to make more affordable and secure the country’s networks.
“The Innovation Fund is a critical step toward securing 5G wireless networks while driving innovation at home and abroad,” said Raimondo. “Investing in the next generation of innovation will unlock opportunities for new and emerging companies to compete in the global telecom market, strengthen our telecom supply chains and provide our allies and friends with trusted choices and innovative technologies to compete in the 21st Century.”
Applications are due June 2, with awards expected to be allocated in August.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which announced the launch of the consultation into the fund last year, said it will support research areas in expanding testing and evaluation to effectively facilitate and assess the interoperability, performance, and security of standards-based 5G open radio access network.
The fund received money from the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which became law last year.
USCellular announces feature to limit social media use
Mobile wireless company USCellular announced on Wednesday it has introduced a new feature called “US Mode,” which in part allows individuals to limit social media use.
The settings of US Mode allows cellphone owners to include time restrictions on social media apps, disable non-human push notifications, eliminate red notification bubbles for apps, enable pre-set quiet times, and customizing app displays.
“As technology has advanced, it’s become apparent, that we’ve entered a time where we need to reset the relationships with our smartphones,” said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at UScellular. “It can mean completely disconnecting for a period of time or using the tools we’ve created through US Mode to create that balance. Either way, we want to be that catalyst for people to get back to US and building better relationships with technology.”
The features come as Washington and the states grapple with the harms caused to young Americans by excessive social media use. As lawmakers urge crack downs on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, the app introduced a default time limit of one hour for users between the ages of 13 and 17. The setting, which can be applied to a certain amount of time for all users, can be toggled off.
A social media law in Utah, the most restrictive in the country, forbids the use of social media by minors between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., which can be adjusted with parental permission. The rules, which passed into law this year, take effect next March.
UTOPIA recaps fiber deployment
UTOPIA Fiber last year plowed more than 4,387 miles of fiber infrastructure across Utah, Idaho and Montana, completing fiber buildouts in 14 cities, and adding 20,000 Gigabit customers, including speeds of 10 gigabits per second, according to a press release.
“What we’re seeing here is that cities want to be ready for what’s to come,” said Roger Timmerman, executive director of UTOPIA Fiber. “There’s increasing competition among cities and regions for talent, opportunity, and a better quality of life for all residents. Cities with UTOPIA Fiber are incredibly well-positioned for the future. Fiber is the infrastructure that drives the digital economy, supports advanced wireless, and enhances quality of life through seamless streaming, gaming, and other high-bandwidth applications,” he said.
According to the company’s customer survey from last year, nearly half of the 2,500 participants said they chose speeds of 1 Gigabit per second or higher. The survey found that 43 percent of respondents chose the gigabit speeds or higher, with 95.8 percent saying internet speed was either “extremely important (64.94%) or “very important (27.7%),” according to the results.
