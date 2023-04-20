FCC
FCC Votes for Foreign Telecom Ownership Reporting, Emergency Alert Flexibility
Thursday’s vote requires a one-time foreign ownership reporting requirement.
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to move forward on a proposal requiring carriers operating in the country to report their ownership information more regularly, enhance accessibility and flexibility with wireless emergency alerts, and improve the spectrum environment for new entrants and technologies.
To further combat insidious national security threats, the commission immediately ordered at its open meeting Thursday a one-time reporting requirement for telecommunications companies with section 214 authorization, which allows them to transact in the country, to report foreign ownership information. In essence, the new order will provide the commission with an updated look at the ownership picture of these authorized companies. The commission has expressed concern that it is not updated regularly about firm ownership because under the current rules, a company is only required to update the commission with ownership information when there has been a modification, transfer of control or discontinuance of service.
“There are consequences for failing to file accurate or timely information with the FCC about changes related to foreign involvement in companies with access to U.S. communications networks,” Loyaan Egal, chief of the FCC’s enforcement bureau, said in a press release. “When it comes to assessing U.S. national security and law enforcement interests, we will be vigilant in ensuring that companies comply with these important disclosure requirements,” including Thursday’s one-time reporting order. The commission has noted previous settlements it obtained from companies that had failed to get prior authorization for changes in the control of companies.
The regulator also voted at the same time to collect comments on a proposal that would require these companies to report more regularly on ownership changes. Specifically, the commission is looking at either adopting rules requiring companies to renew their section 214 authority every 10 years or requiring them to periodically update information about the companies.
The commission is simultaneously asking for comments on further proposed measures, including requiring section 214 applicants to provide information about expected future services and geographic markets they intend to serve; requiring applicants to identify on a periodic basis the facilities they use in Canada and/or Mexico; require them to commit to adhere to baseline cybersecurity standards; require them to certify in their applications whether or not they use equipment from a blacklist of companies deemed a national security risk; and require a lower threshold to report foreign stakeholder ownership, from 10 to 5 percent.
The latter drew a complaint from two investment firms, one of them notably represented by former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a meeting with agency commissioners last week. The concern was that the lower reporting threshold would deter investment in their firms, which bankroll telecom investment, because there is a presumption of confidentiality with their financial contributions.
Wireless emergency alert accessibility and flexibility
The commission also voted Thursday to initiate a consultation on proposed rules that would increase the accessibility and flexibility of wireless emergency alerts.
The FCC notes that 26 million people in the United States do not speak as their primary language English or Spanish, which are the only two languages in which these alerts are sent. As such, the commission is proposing the alerts be translated on mobile devices into the 13 “most commonly spoken languages” in the country other than English.
Other proposals include allowing for the alerts to feature a small image of a child missing during an AMBER alert, include links to locations where emergency situations are, providing alerting authorities with the ability to send messages without the blaring sound, and providing subscribers with the option of receiving alerts with sound or just phone vibrations.
One complaint of emergency alerts has been consumers getting loud alerts in the middle of the night where the emergency was not in their area.
Comments on the proposals are due within 30 days of publication on the federal register.
More efficient use of spectrum
The commission also adopted a policy statement that would commit the regulator to a “holistic” spectrum policy framework that it said would better facilitate new entrants and technologies.
Central to spectrum’s use is its delivery without causing interference with other services, including with adjacent radiowaves on the frequency spectrum. Historically, the commission has required new wireless services to bear the load of showing that they would not cause interference with existing services in any situation. Older receivers did not need to meet specific design or performance criteria, according to the commission.
Thursday’s policy statement, while still requiring that burden on new providers, would also require existing services to update their receivers to comply with modern realities.
“Accordingly, we encourage stakeholders to design receivers that not only meet their services’ needs, but also mitigate the impacts from undesired signals outside of their services’ assigned frequencies,” the commission said.
“Further, as new receiver technologies are developed with improved interference immunity, and as legacy equipment is being replaced over time, we encourage service providers periodically to deploy receivers that reflect the latest technical improvements,” it added.
In a statement, internet advocacy group Public Knowledge said this is a welcome effort to promote a more balanced approach to spectrum management.
“Today, legacy systems too often prevent innovation because they rely on outdated assumptions and have not been upgraded to reflect the current environment, limiting our ability to make full use of our spectrum resources,” said the organization’s policy counsel Kathleen Burke. “For far too long, our approach to new technology has focused solely on the new systems without any thought to how incumbent systems can make more room on our spectrum airwaves.”
“Upgrading outdated systems and equipment to increase spectrum access is one of the most overlooked aspects of spectrum management – presenting a prime opportunity for re-evaluating our policies in light of technological advancements,” Burke added. “This new policy statement embraces a fair approach to managing our spectrum resources by finally adopting the principles that minimizing harmful interference is a mutual obligation of band entrants and incumbents and that no spectrum user has a guarantee of zero interference.”
FCC
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
The FCC is proposed reducing the threshold for disclosing ownership stake in companies.
WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 – Former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has expressed concern with agency commissioners about a proposed rule to be voted on by the commission next week that would lower the threshold for which companies would need to report investors in telecoms operating in the country.
To reduce national security risks, commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed last month periodic national security reviews of companies that seek to offer international services originating and terminating in the country – known as a section 214 authorization – and to reduce the ownership reporting threshold from investors with a 10 percent to a 5 percent stake. Under the current rules, after it is granted authorization, a company is only required to update the commission with ownership information when there has been a modification, transfer of control or discontinuance of service.
But two investment firms that submitted a letter to the FCC Wednesday recapping a previous meeting said they spoke with commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr warning that lowering the threshold risks deterring investments from those minority owners in part because their investments are conditional on being confidential.
“For example, some investors’ bylaws prohibit public disclosure of their investments and confidentiality has been negotiated between the funds and the investors ahead of any investments being made or even identified as a prospect,” said the letter, which came after the meeting that included Pai’s private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners and representatives from investment firm DigitalBridge Group. The firms said they already “perform appropriate due diligence” on investors, who contribute money that the firms then invest in companies, such as telecoms.
“A significantly larger number of investors – foreign and domestic – would be reportable under a 5 percent threshold than is reportable under the current 10 percent regime,” the letter said. “In the vast majority of cases, these minority limited partners are passive investors, and it is extremely rare for any investors holding an equity interest of less than 10% to have any indicia of control (such as governance rights or board or observer seats).”
The firms said these minority investors “lack substantive rights and receive only high-level financial information regarding the overall performance of an investment.” Reporting that information would “not promote any legitimate national security interest” to require disclosure of such investors who have “insignificant equity interest and lack any control of day-to-day operations,” the letter said.
Concerns about retroactive effect for existing investors and a negative impacts on future investors
The firms added that the new rules would have a “retroactive effect” for existing investors and a “negative prospective impact on future capital formation and fundraising efforts.”
“The practical effect, therefore, would be to discourage critical investments by institutional investors of capital into the U.S. telecommunications sector without any corresponding national security benefits,” the letter noted, adding the rules could trigger other countries to lower their thresholds and expose minority U.S. investors overseas.
The firms requested that the commission delete the threshold reduction. If it does not, they proposed a possible exemption to these minority investors that they say already exists in broadcast ownership rules.
The FCC will vote on whether to adopt the proposed rulemaking at next week’s open meeting. If adopted, it will go through a consultation process where the public can comment on it.
The FCC says it works with the Department of Justice’s Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector to assess national security risks.
The commission has offered the executive branch with help in dealing with these threats, such as from Chinese companies. Rosenworcel’s proposal is based in part on recommendations from a 2020 report from a Senate subcommittee on Homeland Security that suggested periodic section 214 reviews. Rosenworcel reintroduced the idea after the commission first introduced proceedings to revoke the operating authorities of China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and subsidiary ComNet.
The proposed rules come as Washington seeks to remove national security threats from the country’s critical infrastructure. The commission has already halted authorizations to certain companies to operate in the country until it reviews the certification rules.
FCC
FCC Commits $2.5 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The FCC inches closer to exhausting the $7.17 billion fund.
WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced on Wednesday it’s committing another $2.5 million from the Emergency Connectivity Program, which helps students stay connected when away from school.
The latest round of funding is intended to help approximately 8,000 students in Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Dakota, and Texas, the commission said.
“Today’s funding round is another step in providing students the online access they need to connect with their teachers and keep up with schoolwork,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This program is an important tool in our ongoing work to close the Homework Gap.”
The commission announced in February that it would commit more than $30 million through the ECF, as it inches its way closer to exhausting the funds from the $7.17 billion program.
Thus far, the program has provided support to approximately 10,000 schools, 10,000 libraries, and 100 consortia, plus more than $12 million in connected devices. Around $6.5 billion in funding commitments have been approved to date, approximately $4.1 billion is supporting applications from the first funding window, $833 million from the second window and $1.6 billion from the third window.
But the program is not without issues, according to anchor institutions. The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition and the Consortium for School Networking have requested last Wednesday that the FCC extend the deadlines to implement funding from the ECF, in part citing delays in getting and deploying equipment and services.
FCC
Carrier Association Requests Reconsideration of FCC Decision on 911 Outage Notification
The CCA says the FCC order creates burdens on call providers and 911 special facilities.
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 – The Competitive Carriers Association is asking the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider a November decision requiring carriers to provide certain network outage notifications within 30 minutes.
The FCC order mandates that originating call providers notify 911 special facilities – such as emergency call centers called public safety answering points – of outages “no later than within 30 minutes of when the outage that potentially affects 911 service is discovered.” The order also required those providers to keep up-to-date contact information for those special facilities in areas they serve.
In a petition on Friday, the CCA is asking for the FCC to review and implement flexibility in that timing. “The significant new requirements that the Commission has imposed on carriers…are likely to be burdensome and counter-productive not only for carriers, but also 911 special facilities,” the CCA said in its application, though it continues to encourage the commission to retain the “as soon as possible” requirement.
“At a minimum, however, the Commission should start the 30-minute timer (and subsequent timers) when actual originating service provider…notification occurs from its vendor or other underlying provider,” the CCA said, adding even then carriers “would face significant difficulty assessing the outage, identifying the appropriate” public safety answering points to notify, and making the required notifications within 30 minutes.
“Therefore, it would be appropriate to deem [originating call providers] compliant if they begin notifying affected PSAPs that an outage exists within the 30- minute timeframe, and continue to notify any PSAPs that the OSPs could not reach before the expiration of the 30-minutes,” the industry association added.
The association said the problem with the decision is it doesn’t account for the “practical difficulty (if not impossibility)” of getting a vendor notification, determining which of the thousands of answering points may be affected by the outage, and making the required notification in that timeframe. It said carriers frequently don’t get outage notifications from 911 solution vendors within 30 minutes.
“The unnecessarily rigid approach in the [order] will often make compliance an impossibility, and otherwise will require carriers to spend critical time and resources on notifications to PSAPs that are not affected by outages, and will subject PSAPs to frequent notifications regarding outages that do not affect them, with limited actionable information given the short deadline,” the CCA added.
The CCA is also requesting that the commission create and maintain a centralized database with information provided by the 911 special facilities. It notes that the FCC order fails to fully take into consideration the burden its approach will place on carriers, especially smaller ones with limited resources, and PSAPs, who are “likely to experience a recurring deluge of requests for updated contact information from numerous carriers subject to this amorphous standard.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Telecom Leaders Ask Congress to Streamline Permitting Ahead of BEAD Project Deployment
FCC Votes for Foreign Telecom Ownership Reporting, Emergency Alert Flexibility
Green Energy Provisions Meet Smart Grid and Broadband Infrastructure
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
FTC Funding Request Harshly Criticized by Republican Lawmakers
FCC Urges Lawmakers to Extend Spectrum Auction Authority
Community Broadband Bill, USDA Technical Assistance Funding, Brian Vo on Public Knowledge Board
Google CEO Promotes AI Regulation, GOP Urges TikTok Ban for Congress Members, States Join DOJ Antitrust Suit
Telecoms Urge FCC to Address Pole Replacement Costs Before BEAD Funding Delivered
Spectrum Stakeholders Comment on NTIA’s Proposed National Strategy
Rosenworcel in Boston, Viasat’s New President, Omni Fiber’s Ohio Investment
Experts Call for Multisector Collaboration to Fight Digital Fragmentation and Build Public Trust
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Senate Bill on Broadband Map, Pew on MDU Internet, $90M for New Hampshire
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
Bryan Darr: Senators Move to Fix the Broadband Map; Here’s How You Can Submit Crowdsource Data
Launch of New FCC Bureau, ACP Signups on Tribal Lands, Breezeline’s Fiber Expansion
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
FCC Commits $2.5 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
SI Wireless Complains of Rip and Replace Payment Delay
Final ACP Outreach Partners, Pennsylvania’s Broadband Program,10 Gigabit Internet In Northwest
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Trending
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
FCC Added Just Over 1 Million Net New Locations in Broadband Map Fabric Slated For Spring Release: Chairwoman
-
Robocall4 weeks ago
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Association Says FCC Not Budging on Identifying Anchor Institutions on Broadband Map
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
Industry Dissent on Whether Spectrum Sharing is Sustainable
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
CHIPS Act Rules Against China, Idaho State Broadband Funds, FCC Combats Hidden Fees
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Space Bills Get Markup, Cybersecurity Reserve Bills Introduced, Gigabit Center Opens in Crown Heights, NY
-
Social Media4 weeks ago
Congress Grills TikTok CEO Over Risks to Youth Safety and China
-
Fiber3 weeks ago
‘The Sound of Made in America’: Fiber Makers Increase Production Ahead of Delivery of Billions in Federal Funds