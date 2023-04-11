Broadband Roundup
Final ACP Outreach Partners, Pennsylvania’s Broadband Program,10 Gigabit Internet In Northwest
The FCC has been trying to get as many eligible Americans on the ACP as possible through outreach.
April 11, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday the final list of 34 entities that will be tasked with raising awareness of the commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
The 34 entities are divided into two different pilot programs: Your Home, Your Internet Program, which focus on outreach and application support of federal housing recipients; and the ACP Navigator Pilot Program, which provides assistance to low-income households to complete their ACP application.
The ACP provides connectivity subsidies of $30 and $75 per month on tribal lands.
Last month, the agency announced 23 applicants would receive nearly $5 million for the Your Home, Your Internet Program and $2.5 million to nine applicants through the navigator program.
Last year, the agency announced the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program to raise awareness for the $14.2-billion program. The commission, which announced last week that 17 million are enrolled in the program, has said that there are millions more Americans who are eligible but have not signed up — in part because they are not aware.
In November, the FCC announced four complementary grant programs to market the ACP: the National Competitive Outreach Program; the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program; Your Home, Your Internet Program; and the ACP Navigator Pilot Program.
Pennsylvania opening $200M broadband fund in May
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority announced Wednesday approved guidelines for its Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, which will open in May applications for the $200 million program intended to fund connectivity to businesses, non-profits, local government, and economic development organizations, according to a press release.
The application process will open on May 10 and end a month later on June 10.
The money is provided through the Treasury Department’s $10 billion Capital Projects Fund to “build line extension and development projects, as well as large-scale regional infrastructure projects.”
“The Authority is pleased to provide this funding to achieve last-mile connections and increase speed for underserved and unserved regions in Pennsylvania,” Brandon Carson, PBDA’s executive director, said in the release. “This is the first grant program the Authority is offering, and we look forward to seeing the impact it makes as we work to close the Commonwealth’s digital divide.”
The key requirement for enrolling the program includes 25-percent match, minimum request amount of $500,000 and maximum of $10 million, a plan to achieve universal broadband coverage, and participating in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
Ziply announces 10 gigabit home internet in certain states
Internet service provider Ziply Fiber announced Monday the launch of its fastest 10 gigabit home internet service across the states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana, according to a press release.
“Ziply Fiber’s new 10-Gig symmetrical service is available now and is 100% fiber all the way from our Core Network and connected to customers’ homes,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber, in the release. “This new speed tier is widely available today throughout our four-state fiber footprint.”
This new home internet service costs $300 per month and requires a one-time $300 installation fee. Customers have the option of using their own routers or can lease from Ziply for $10 a month.
Launch of New FCC Bureau, ACP Signups on Tribal Lands, Breezeline’s Fiber Expansion
The FCC will launch the bureau on Tuesday.
April 10, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Friday it will launch the new Office of International Affairs and Space Bureau on Tuesday.
The FCC will host a public kickoff event at the headquarter to go over the goals of the offices and celebrate and recognize the staff members who have been working on the transition.
“Our country’s economic success today and in the future relies on space-based connections,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Whether it’s bringing broadband to hard-to-connect rural communities, closing mobile dead zones, or linking freedom-seeking people across the globe, satellite connectivity is fundamental to improving our quality of life and maintaining our economic success.”
The Space Bureau will focus on promoting an innovative global marketplace by “leading policy and licensing matters related to satellite and space-based communications and activities,” a release said.
The Office of International Affairs will take the responsibilities of foreign engagement and international regulatory authorities, including multilateral and regional organizations, it added.
The chairwoman introduced the new bureau in November last year, which was followed by a unanimously vote in January to confirm its establishment.
Rosenworcel encourages native American outreach on ACP
At the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development event Thursday, Rosenworcel encouraged native Americans to spread the word about the commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
The ACP allows eligible low-income households to get a discount on broadband of up to $30 and $75 per month on tribal lands.
“Because the first people to live on this land should not be the last to benefit from the digital age,” said Rosenwrocel, according to a news release. “You have my commitment that I will work with you to bring high-speed connections to everyone, everywhere Tribal lands, included.”
“I have made it a priority for the FCC to be more present and more accessible in Indian Country,” she added. “Because the connections we make are going to help us work with you to bring highspeed internet to Tribal communities everywhere.”
The chairwoman emphasized the progress the commission has made in helping get internet in unserved areas, and the significance of supporting tribal communities. Last week, the commission announced that 17 million Americans were on the program.
Breezeline expands fiber in West Virginia
Breezeline, the nation’s 8th largest cable network company, announced Thursday it expanded access to its fiber internet in West Virginia.
The expansion involves the construction of a 500-mile fiber network that is expected to reach more than 40,000 homes and businesses in Monongalia County over the next 12 months, according to a press release on Thursday.
“We’ve made tremendous progress in our efforts to bring advanced fiber technology to West Virginia,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline, in his remarks at the event. “We’ve extended our fiber facilities to 25,000 new homes and businesses already, and expect to add an additional 17,000 serviceable homes and businesses over the next 12 months.”
Senate Bill on Broadband Map, Pew on MDU Internet, $90M for New Hampshire
The bipartisan bill would apparently require that the FCC fix errors before the NTIA issues broadband funds.
April 7, 2023 – The Accurate Map for Broadband Investment Act was introduced by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, and John Thune, R-S.D. on March 30.
According to a press release by Rosen’s office, the bill would require that the Federal Communications Commission successfully fix the National Broadband Map before the Department of Commerce start issuing funding to the states.
The text of the bill was not available on Congress.gov, although the official government web site said that bill was introduced by Rosen and Thune.
In her release, Rosen said that the agency’s “failure to fix their deeply flawed broadband map and the Department of Commerce’s refusal to wait to allocate broadband funding until the map is fixed puts hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for high-speed internet in Nevada at risk.”
“My bipartisan bill would ensure the FCC can fix this map before money goes out the door, so that all states receive their fair share of federal dollars to provide communities desperately needed access to high-speed internet.”
Last month, The Chairwoman of the FCC Jessica Rosenworcel said that the commission added just over one million net new broadband serviceable locations after processing challenges and improving data models in its second round of data collection that ended March 1.
“It’s critical that NTIA distributes its unprecedented amount of new broadband funding to areas that are truly unserved,” Thune is quoted as saying in the Rosen release. Thune has not posted a press release on his role in the bill’s introduction.
“In order to ensure these new dollars are being accurately allocated, NTIA must use up-to-date FCC broadband maps that account for a robust challenge process for states and individuals,” Thune said. “Failing to do so could result in significant overbuilding, which would ultimately fall on the backs of hardworking taxpayers.”
The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition has also repeatedly told the FCC that its broadband map incorrectly leaves out anchor institutions because they are categorized as non-broadband serviceable locations by virtue of the fact that they are treated as businesses.
Pew report provides suggestions on how to assist rental housing residents gain access to high-speed internet
The Pew Charitable Trusts on Monday published a brief saying that policymakers need to recognize the particular obstacles that affordable housing residents face in getting broadband connections.
The group conducted a literature review and interviews with 14 experts in housing, broadband and digital equity.
Policymakers should look for replicable and scalable solutions to connect residents of affordable rental housing; address affordable broadband service, device access, and residents’ digital skills needs; seek to leverage rather than duplicate existing resources for residential connectivity; and effectively coordination across federal, state, Tribal, and local funding programs.
New Hampshire aims to connect nearly 50,000 homes with $90 million
New Hampshire will try to help nearly 50,000 locations gain access to high-speed internet by investing $90 million through the broadband fiber optic expansion program developed by the Department of Business and Economic Affairs, according to the state.
The state was previously awarded $50 million to bring high-speed internet to 23,259 addresses, and consistently awarded another $40 million to connect an additional 24,757 addresses.
“These grants represent an historic investment in broadband expansion in the state,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell.
“Once complete, New Hampshire will be among the most connected states in the nation, allowing our residents and businesses to participate in the digital economy.”
About 54 miles of fiber have been strung through Campton, Hebron, Holderness, Plymouth and Rumney; preparation for deployment is now complete in Belknap, Carrol, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsboro, Merrimack and Sullivan Counties; and work continues in Grafton County.
Texas Opens Broadband Program, Montana Fiber Build, Affordable Connectivity Program Must Be Extended
Blackfoot will start fiber construction this spring.
April 5, 2023 – The state of Texas has opened Monday the application process for the $120 million Bringing Online Opportunities to Texas program for broadband deployment in eligible areas on Monday, according to the government’s website.
The funding comes from the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund, which plowed $363.8 million into the state to build broadband networks.
“This is an important step that my agency is taking to fulfill our legislative directive to connect every Texan to broadband service,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “Nearly 7 million Texans don’t have access to broadband services. That’s 7 million Texans who can’t access job postings, telemedicine appointments, work or educational opportunities from home. This grant process is a big start in bridging that digital divide.”
Earlier this year, the state released the map of eligible areas for funding and those areas that are unserved, which is defined as those lacking speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.
Blackfoot to begin fiber project in Montana this spring
Montana-based internet service provider Blackfoot Communications announced Tuesday plans to start a fiber project in a rural part of the state, according to press release.
The $76 million investment includes more than $60 million from ConnectMT grants awarded by the State of Montana and $16 million contributed by Blackfoot.
“Blackfoot Communications is proud to put these funds to work in rural Montana,” said CEO Jason Williams. “Access to high-speed internet is essential for businesses, education and families, and these grants help us reach underserved communities in Western Montana.”
Blackfoot Communications was also previously awarded seven grants to build broadbands in four counties and different individual communities in the state of Montana. The construction will begin in the spring and is estimated to be finished by 2026.
Congress should focus on extending Affordable Connectivity Program
The Free State Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, is urging Congress to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program.
In a post on Wednesday, the think tank’s president Randolph May said “it is now obvious that, for most people, having access to a high-speed broadband connection plays an important role in enhancing, if not in many cases determining, a person’s quality of life. The ability to take advantage of various educational opportunities, apply for jobs, interact effectively with government websites to obtain critical public services, participate in community activities, use social media, or just connect with family and friends, usually requires adequate broadband access. There’s no doubt that the lack of a broadband connection often puts lower-income persons who are unable to afford one at a distinct disadvantage.”
The FCC program, which provides monthly broadband discounts of $30 and $75 for households on tribal lands, currently has 17 million Americans signed-up, but many more are reportedly eligible. Many have called for a longer-term solution to the program.
May added that there also should be guardrails for the program to ensure there is no fraud or waste.
“It is appropriate for Congress to consider reforms to ensure it’s operating on a fiscally responsible, sustainable basis,” he said. “Congress also should consider incorporating strong independent accountability and transparency measures, along with frequent reporting to Congress to facilitate congressional oversight aimed at minimizing any waste, fraud, and abuse in the program.”
