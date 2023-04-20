Funding
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
‘We aren’t doing the blanket waivers of the past,’ said Kevin Gallagher, a top Commerce Department Official.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., April 20, 2023 – A top advisor to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday that any waiver of Buy America rules that might be issued by the agency for its largest broadband infrastructure program would be crafted narrowly on a component-by-component basis.
Kevin Gallagher, senior advisor to Raimondo, said Thursday that the administration is considering a narrow potential waiver of the Build America, Buy America rules for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. But he cautioned, “we aren’t doing the blanket waivers of the past.”
Learn about Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit on June 22, 2023.
The waiver of the Buy America rules for the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s middle mile program proposed in September could be issued in a matter of days, and by the end of April at the latest, he said.
Grants to awardees under the $1 billion middle mile grant program will be awarded later this Spring, said both Gallagher and Will Arbuckle, policy advisor at NTIA. Of the November 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s $65 billion for broadband, $1 billion was devoted to middle mile broadband, with $42.5 billion devoted to BEAD.
Dissecting components necessary to be waived
Speaking on Thursday at the Telecommunications Industry Association’s BEAD Success Summit here, both officials emphasized the need to balance the demands for broadband buildout with the Biden administration stated commitment to Buy America rules.
President Biden specifically referenced fiber-optic cables in his State of the Union address in February.
Gallagher, who advises Raimondo on a department-basis, spoke of the “clarion call” issued by the president as a reason for why fiber-optic cables need to be made in America.
But he also said that there were some products that cannot economically be manufactured in the United States on a scale necessary for the BEAD program.
“We believe that if it can be made in America, it should be made in America,” Gallagher said.
“Now we know that not every product required for a broadband network can be” made in America, he said. “But some can. And if can, it should be made in America.”
Gallagher praised recent announcements by CommScope and Corning to beef up fiber manufacturing in the United States.
But when asked about semiconductor products deployed with fiber-optic cables, which almost all industry officials say are not made in America in any reasonable quantity, Gallagher said the administration was open to a product-based waiver:
“What you will see at the end is a wavier that is much more targeted at a set of products that can be made in America, and a set of products that can’t” be made in America, he said.
Gallagher also addressed the implementation of the overall BEAD program, and highlighted the role of the Commerce Department’s federal program officers in helping state broadband officials implement the BEAD program.
More middle mile waiver details
Following Gallagher’s remarks, Arbuckle provided a more detailed timeline of the administration’s consideration of Buy America requirements. He emphasized his interactions with industry officials on the role of existing supply chains, opportunities to make existing telecommunications products in America, and the opportunity cost of doing so.
He also said that he and the Office of Management and Budget’s Buy America office will be issue a Frequently Asked Question document on the details of the administration’s consideration.
Responding to a question about the middle mile waiver that will be issued this month, Arbuckle said “the middle mile waiver should not be seen as prescedental” for a future BEAD waiver.
Broadband Mapping & Data
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
In a Fiber Broadband Association webinar, consultants, mappers and ISPs said states must verify broadband coverage.
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 – States must be the arbiter of coverage disputes for the allocation of coming federal funds, said experts at a Fiber Broadband Association event Thursday.
The $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program directs states to design their own grant programs, complete with two challenge processes that allows residents and service providers to challenge posted coverage claims at individual locations. To successfully implement these state grant programs, states must “be the source of truth for challenges,” said Peggy Schaffer of mapping software company VETRO.
It is the responsibility of states to determine truth by sifting through many sources of coverage claims, said Schaffer. In this way, states will become arbiters of truth that can be trusted to effectively manage federal grant money and narrow the digital divide in its communities.
Chad Rupe, general manager of fiber provider Ponderosa Communications agreed. Coverage maps require a party that can call out untruths and misdirection. Providers often claim to be providing 100 Megabit per second (Mbps) symmetrical speeds to locations simply to prevent competition in the area.
Misrepresenting coverage claims has harsh consequences for unserved and underserved communities, said Rupe: It will leave money on the table. Rupe urged providers to provide accurate information on coverage. Grant funding is not “free money”: Providers must adhere to reporting, tracking, and digital equity requirements of the grant programs.
“Remember that we are all trying to achieve the same objective,” added Jeff Sobotka from Vivacity Infrastructure Group.
In response to concerns that states are not equipped to effectively audit ISPs, Schaffer simply stated that they “will have to be prepared.” The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which allocates BEAD funds, is invested in ensuring funds will be handled responsibly over the following 10 years, she said.
In fact, part of the funding through the BEAD program will support administrative costs for ISP auditing, Shaffer added. Effective auditing will require that states are prepared with accurate information of each individual location’s internet connection, agreed panelists.
The Federal Communications Commission is currently investigating service providers that may have overreported data for its national broadband map, the first version of which released in November of 2022.
“We have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers,” said Rosenworcel in a February letter to senators. “We recognize also that as providers gain familiarity with this system, efforts to intentionally misstate service may be subject to enforcement action. In fact, we already have an investigation underway.”
New Street Research said in a recent report that it is “likely” that carriers are over-reporting their coverage to the FCC.
Ready State Broadband Office Resources:
Funding
SI Wireless Complains of Rip and Replace Payment Delay
The company said it has received just $360,000 out of the $16 million requested.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 – Wireless service provider SI Wireless has complained to the Federal Communications Commission that payments to it for replacing equipment deemed a national security risk are coming too slow for it to complete work mandated by Congress.
In a Thursday letter recapping an earlier meeting, the company said of the 118 invoices filed to the Reimbursement Program Fund Administrator, only 11 – representing $360,000 – have been paid. It said the total amount requested is over $16 million, with 65 invoices totaling roughly $11 million having been outstanding for over 170 days and the oldest being more than 215 days.
Because the company’s first payment was released on November 23, 2022, it is on a timer to get the work done by the exact same date this year.
“SI Wireless warned that a slew of initial reimbursement requests will be coming from Reimbursement Program participants in July and that the delays being experienced now by participants, up to 6 months, will be increased significantly if changes are not made to improve the processing of modifications and reimbursement requests,” the company said in the letter.
The company urged the commission to press the administrator to separate the processing of the funds unrelated to modified applications made due to shortfalls in program funding.
“This has made it impossible for SI Wireless to pay its vendors – many of whom have been waiting to receive payments for over 200 days,” the letter said.
“SI Wireless needs to pay its vendors who have worked diligently to remove and destroy its Huawei equipment,” it added. “It would also like to place orders for new equipment for the new network as soon as possible so that it can attempt to complete the work by its November 2023 completion deadline.”
The commission’s Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program has about $1.9 billion to scatter to dozens of providers to “rip and replace” equipment from problematic companies. Earlier this year, the commission reported that nearly half of firms applying for program funds are struggling with funding. Companies have also complained about not even being able to get loans to finance the replacements.
The commission and industry groups have complained about a lack of funding for a program that is said to be roughly $3 billion short of requested funds. Senator Mark Warner, D-VA, said last month that he will push to make rip and replace funding a priority in Congress.
Early last month, the FCC reported that 79 communications providers last year reported purchasing, renting, leasing or getting equipment from a blacklist of companies on the national security risk list.
Funding
$92 Million For Broadband Through Connect Maryland’s State Funding
The funding is through Connect Maryland, part of the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a $92 million in state funding awards through Connect Maryland, the state initiative that aims to close the digital divide, according to the state government press release.
The grants will help provide high-speed internet to 14,500 households and businesses across the state.
The state’s Connect Maryland network infrastructure grant programs made 35 awards to internet service providers and local jurisdictions to construct new broadband networks.
The press release also includes a full list of awards, and they include funding for providers from Bay Country Communications, Comcast, Quantum, Shentel, and Verizon.
“These awards help ensure that the infrastructure exists to make Maryland more equitable,” said Moore.
The Office of Statewide Broadband was created in 2017, and since then it has spent more than $270 million on broadband infrastructure and programs.
“Broadband is the utility that will determine economic outcomes in much the same way water and sewer systems have been for the past 150 years,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Full participation in the digital economy is essential for resolving inequities for countless Marylanders and the Office of Statewide Broadband is committed to closing the digital divide.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
FCC Votes for Foreign Telecom Ownership Reporting, Emergency Alert Flexibility
Green Energy Provisions Meet Smart Grid and Broadband Infrastructure
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
FTC Funding Request Harshly Criticized by Republican Lawmakers
FCC Urges Lawmakers to Extend Spectrum Auction Authority
Community Broadband Bill, USDA Technical Assistance Funding, Brian Vo on Public Knowledge Board
Google CEO Promotes AI Regulation, GOP Urges TikTok Ban for Congress Members, States Join DOJ Antitrust Suit
Telecoms Urge FCC to Address Pole Replacement Costs Before BEAD Funding Delivered
Spectrum Stakeholders Comment on NTIA’s Proposed National Strategy
Rosenworcel in Boston, Viasat’s New President, Omni Fiber’s Ohio Investment
Experts Call for Multisector Collaboration to Fight Digital Fragmentation and Build Public Trust
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Senate Bill on Broadband Map, Pew on MDU Internet, $90M for New Hampshire
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
Bryan Darr: Senators Move to Fix the Broadband Map; Here’s How You Can Submit Crowdsource Data
Launch of New FCC Bureau, ACP Signups on Tribal Lands, Breezeline’s Fiber Expansion
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
FCC Commits $2.5 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
Final ACP Outreach Partners, Pennsylvania’s Broadband Program,10 Gigabit Internet In Northwest
SI Wireless Complains of Rip and Replace Payment Delay
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Trending
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
FCC Added Just Over 1 Million Net New Locations in Broadband Map Fabric Slated For Spring Release: Chairwoman
-
Robocall4 weeks ago
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Association Says FCC Not Budging on Identifying Anchor Institutions on Broadband Map
-
Innovation4 weeks ago
VON Evolution Conference Will Address Intersection of Telecom, AI, 5G and Blockchain
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
Industry Dissent on Whether Spectrum Sharing is Sustainable
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
CHIPS Act Rules Against China, Idaho State Broadband Funds, FCC Combats Hidden Fees
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Space Bills Get Markup, Cybersecurity Reserve Bills Introduced, Gigabit Center Opens in Crown Heights, NY
-
Social Media4 weeks ago
Congress Grills TikTok CEO Over Risks to Youth Safety and China