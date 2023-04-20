Infrastructure
Green Energy Provisions Meet Smart Grid and Broadband Infrastructure
Advances for the green economy in the Inflation Reduction Act rely upon smart grid infrastructure.
It was the last of three landmark legislative packages to pass Congress and be signed by President Joe Biden, in August 2022. But the Inflation Reduction Act, with its goal of directing $400 billion in federal funding to clean energy, is a central part of the administration’s strategy to revitalize American industry.
Taken together with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of November 2021 and the CHIPS and Science Act of July 2022, the three laws amount to more than $2 trillion in federal investment for enhancing – and dramatically reshaping – the physical and industrial capacity of America’s $25 trillion economy.
Broadband infrastructure is a crucial part of this investment, as are the semiconductor manufacturing efforts by the CHIPS Act. (Broadband Breakfast will review “middle mile” broadband investment in May 2023, and the CHIPS and Science Act in June 2023, in exclusive reports for Breakfast Club members.)
But make no mistake: The Biden administration’s vision for the new American economy is one that is determinedly green and high-tech. It has a goal of substantial lowering the nation’s carbon emissions by the end of the 2020s.
Funding
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
‘We aren’t doing the blanket waivers of the past,’ said Kevin Gallagher, a top Commerce Department Official.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., April 20, 2023 – A top advisor to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday that any waiver of Buy America rules that might be issued by the agency for its largest broadband infrastructure program would be crafted narrowly on a component-by-component basis.
Kevin Gallagher, senior advisor to Raimondo, said Thursday that the administration is considering a narrow potential waiver of the Build America, Buy America rules for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. But he cautioned, “we aren’t doing the blanket waivers of the past.”
The waiver of the Buy America rules for the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s middle mile program proposed in September could be issued in a matter of days, and by the end of April at the latest, he said.
Grants to awardees under the $1 billion middle mile grant program will be awarded later this Spring, said both Gallagher and Will Arbuckle, policy advisor at NTIA. Of the November 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s $65 billion for broadband, $1 billion was devoted to middle mile broadband, with $42.5 billion devoted to BEAD.
Dissecting components necessary to be waived
Speaking on Thursday at the Telecommunications Industry Association’s BEAD Success Summit here, both officials emphasized the need to balance the demands for broadband buildout with the Biden administration stated commitment to Buy America rules.
President Biden specifically referenced fiber-optic cables in his State of the Union address in February.
Gallagher, who advises Raimondo on a department-basis, spoke of the “clarion call” issued by the president as a reason for why fiber-optic cables need to be made in America.
But he also said that there were some products that cannot economically be manufactured in the United States on a scale necessary for the BEAD program.
“We believe that if it can be made in America, it should be made in America,” Gallagher said.
“Now we know that not every product required for a broadband network can be” made in America, he said. “But some can. And if can, it should be made in America.”
Gallagher praised recent announcements by CommScope and Corning to beef up fiber manufacturing in the United States.
But when asked about semiconductor products deployed with fiber-optic cables, which almost all industry officials say are not made in America in any reasonable quantity, Gallagher said the administration was open to a product-based waiver:
“What you will see at the end is a wavier that is much more targeted at a set of products that can be made in America, and a set of products that can’t” be made in America, he said.
Gallagher also addressed the implementation of the overall BEAD program, and highlighted the role of the Commerce Department’s federal program officers in helping state broadband officials implement the BEAD program.
More middle mile waiver details
Following Gallagher’s remarks, Arbuckle provided a more detailed timeline of the administration’s consideration of Buy America requirements. He emphasized his interactions with industry officials on the role of existing supply chains, opportunities to make existing telecommunications products in America, and the opportunity cost of doing so.
He also said that he and the Office of Management and Budget’s Buy America office will be issue a Frequently Asked Question document on the details of the administration’s consideration.
Responding to a question about the middle mile waiver that will be issued this month, Arbuckle said “the middle mile waiver should not be seen as prescedental” for a future BEAD waiver.
Spectrum
FCC Urges Lawmakers to Extend Spectrum Auction Authority
The FCC’s spectrum auction authority expired in March.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 – The leaders of the Federal Communications Commissions have urged lawmakers in a letter Tuesday to extend the agency’s spectrum auction authority with urgency before the World Radiocommunication Conference in November.
“Restoring this authority will provide the United States with the strongest foundation to compete in a global economy, counter Chinese technology leadership ambitions, and safeguard our national security,” said the letter, signed by the chairwoman and her three commissioners. “Importantly, the United States cannot afford to wait.”
“The global community will soon convene for another World Radiocommunication Conference to determine the future of spectrum policy, and we must send a strong signal in advance of that meeting of our continued commitment to lead in coming generations of wireless technologies,” added the letter.
The letter is addressed to Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, chair of the House Energy and Commerce, and Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member on that committee; Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ranking member of that committee.
The commission’s authority to auction the airwaves essential for the deployment of wireless technologies had expired in March for the first time in its thirty-year history. The authority was briefly extended a couple of times before that.
“In previous years, Congress has always acted to extend the Commission’s auction authority without interruption,” the letter added. “We look forward to working with you now to ensure the speedy enactment of legislation reauthorizing the Commission’s spectrum auction program, so that we can once again use this authority in service of consumers, businesses, and national security.”
Lawmakers, including Rodgers and Pallone, expressed disappointment with the Senate days after the expiry in March for failing to move legislation passed in the House that would have extended the authority to May 19.
It stalled in the upper chamber due to objections over the length of the authority extension to allow for the completion of a Department of Defense and National Telecommunications and Information Administration study on repurposing government spectrum for commercial use.
Infrastructure
Telecoms Urge FCC to Address Pole Replacement Costs Before BEAD Funding Delivered
The FCC approved a comment period to address the issue over a year ago.
WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 – More than a dozen communications companies are urging the Federal Communications Commission to move quickly on a decision that would address pole replacement costs ahead of the delivery of billions of dollars in federal funds.
The telecommunications companies, including Charter, Cox Communications, Zayo Group and Altice USA, submitted a letter Monday to the commission saying it needs to hasten its decision on an existing file addressing the pole replacement issue because it is unfair for them to bear the full cost of replacing wood poles when they want to attach their equipment on it. New poles are often needed when the pole cannot bear additional equipment or if the existing pole would be out of compliance with the new attachments.
“For too long, pole owners have exploited their monopoly power to receive windfalls by pushing the entire cost of pole replacements onto a new user of their pole—all while concurrently charging ratepayers to recover the same costs,” the letter said, which outlined costs to replace the pole ranging from $800 to $30,000 for a single structure.
The reasoning for a shared cost model relies largely on the notion that the pole owners, which can be electrical utility or incumbent telephone companies, also benefit from a new pole. Those benefits, the letter said, include the owner being able to reduce taxes on depreciating poles, have additional space on newer poles, continue to collect rent, and have the benefit of lower maintenance costs.
The letter said the delay in addressing the issue threatens the country’s “once-in-a-generation opportunity to close the digital divide,” namely, what happens with the $42.5 billion from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The money from that program is slated to be allocated to the states by June 30.
With the additional federal funds, “the problem of high pole replacement costs and delays will soon accelerate these complaints from a murmur to a fever pitch,” the letter said. “These government funds will go further, and accomplish the goal of service to all, if a fair allocation scheme is required of the monopoly providers.”
The FCC voted over a year ago to seek comment on what to do with the cost of pole replacements and how to align economic incentives between attachers and owners. Since then, third parties have pressed the commission to force the sharing of the costs as the utilities pushed back on the idea on the basis that it takes resources away from other critical work.
“Without relief and guidance from the Commission, the direct impact will be significantly slowed deployment of broadband that will reach fewer unserved homes and small businesses,” the letter said, adding pole owners allegedly have an incentive to avoid replacing poles if it can force a third party to replace them.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, Canada’s telecom regulator, ruled earlier this year that pole owners should share in at least 50 percent of the cost of pole replacements because they stand to benefit.
Other signatories on Monday’s letter include Crown Castle Fiber, Mediacom Communications, Biddeford Internet Corp., Conterra Ultra Broadband, Hilliary Communications, Ideatek Telecom, Service Electric Cable TV, SmartCom Telephone, Sonic Telecom, Tilson Broadband, and Vermont Communications Union Districts Association.
