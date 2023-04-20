Infrastructure
Green Energy Provisions Meet Smart Grid and Broadband Infrastructure
Advances for the green economy in the Inflation Reduction Act rely upon smart grid infrastructure.
It was the last of three landmark legislative packages to pass Congress and be signed by President Joe Biden, in August 2022. But the Inflation Reduction Act, with its goal of directing $400 billion in federal funding to clean energy, is a central part of the administration’s strategy to revitalize American industry.
Taken together with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of November 2021 and the CHIPS and Science Act of July 2022, the three laws amount to more than $2 trillion in federal investment for enhancing – and dramatically reshaping – the physical and industrial capacity of America’s $25 trillion economy.
Broadband infrastructure is a crucial part of this investment, as are the semiconductor manufacturing efforts by the CHIPS Act.
But make no mistake: The Biden administration’s vision for the new American economy is one that is determinedly green and high-tech. It has a goal of substantial lowering the nation’s carbon emissions by the end of the 2020s.
Congress
Telecom Leaders Ask Congress to Streamline Permitting Ahead of BEAD Project Deployment
Lawmakers considered more than 30 legislative drafts targeting potential regulatory obstacles.
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 — Telecom industry leaders on Wednesday urged Congress to streamline broadband permitting processes, claiming that the current regulatory burden could hinder the effectiveness of historic federal investments in digital infrastructure.
In a hearing of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee, lawmakers debated the best solution to permitting challenges — and considered more than thirty legislative drafts targeting application timelines, environmental preservation reviews and other potential obstacles to broadband deployment.
Subcommittee Chair Bob Latta, R-Ohio, emphasized the urgency of enacting permitting reforms by pointing to the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.
“While funding is a key piece to the puzzle, it’s not enough to make sure that people have access to broadband — we need to make sure new networks can be built in a timely and cost-efficient manner,” Latta said. “Without changes to the permitting process and meaningful oversight, all of this money set aside for broadband could be wasted.”
The impending rollout of BEAD projects “will lead to much greater demand for permits and approvals that threaten to exacerbate existing backlogs and could undermine a shared national objective of universal connectivity,” said Michael Romano, executive vice president of NTCA—The Rural Broadband Association.
Small network operators already face significant challenges in navigating current permitting procedures, including substantial fees and lengthy delays for relatively minor project components, Romano said.
Increased transparency and communication from federal agencies could greatly aid deployment, said Michael Saperstein, senior vice president of government affairs and chief strategy officer at the Wireless Infrastructure Association.
“What we’re asking for is straightforward — we simply seek a predictable application process, proportionate to the project, that will be decided in a timely manner,” Saperstein said. “And when the answer is ‘no,’ let us know why that is and let’s work together to resolve reasonable concerns.”
Industry leaders highlight pole attachment debate, environmental regulations
Michael O’Rielly, president of MPORielly Consulting and former Federal Communications Commissioner, voiced his support for the “large majority” of the bills being discussed, but argued that “the legislative efforts could go further, especially on pole attachments.”
O’Rielly specifically highlighted the Fair Access to Internet Ready Poles Act, a proposal that would establish FCC oversight over pole attachments, sparked repeated disagreement throughout the hearing.
The bill would “unfairly change the rules of the game after providers have already gone through the complicated and costly process of applying for federal funding,” claimed Louis Finkel, senior vice president of government relations for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
O’Rielly responded that he was “outraged” to see electric utility and co-op organizations “opposing even this moderate step.”
Industry leaders found common ground on several other proposed reforms, such as loosening environmental regulations — which multiple witnesses described as particularly burdensome and often duplicative.
“Streamlined approaches to actions that are known to have minimal environmental impacts will allow agencies to focus their time and resources on proposals that truly do have significant environmental impacts,” Finkel said.
Saperstein agreed, saying that “permitting processes serve a function, but common sense tells us that not every proposed action requires the same amount of scrutiny.”
Biden administration signals cooperation while Democrats urge caution
Although many of the legislative proposals discussed at the hearing were spearheaded by Republicans, O’Rielly noted that “relevant Biden administration officials have wholeheartedly agreed with permitting reform and have outlined additional action that they intend to take.”
But Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, expressed concerns about the majority party’s approach, claiming that Republican lawmakers were proposing solutions without adequately examining the problems.
“I believe that any discussion of these issues that does not include states and municipalities, Tribal representatives, environmental justice communities and other experts with relevant testimony is incomplete,” Pallone said.
Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, also stressed the importance of careful consideration prior to legislative action.
“Past deregulation efforts did not lead to equitable deployment of broadband, but rather gave us digital redlining problems even in areas that were completely profitable to serve in the long run,” he warned.
Funding
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
‘We aren’t doing the blanket waivers of the past,’ said Kevin Gallagher, a top Commerce Department Official.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., April 20, 2023 – A top advisor to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday that any waiver of Buy America rules that might be issued by the agency for its largest broadband infrastructure program would be crafted narrowly on a component-by-component basis.
Kevin Gallagher, senior advisor to Raimondo, said Thursday that the administration is considering a narrow potential waiver of the Build America, Buy America rules for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. But he cautioned, “we aren’t doing the blanket waivers of the past.”

The waiver of the Buy America rules for the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s middle mile program proposed in September could be issued in a matter of days, and by the end of April at the latest, he said.
Grants to awardees under the $1 billion middle mile grant program will be awarded later this Spring, said both Gallagher and Will Arbuckle, policy advisor at NTIA. Of the November 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s $65 billion for broadband, $1 billion was devoted to middle mile broadband, with $42.5 billion devoted to BEAD.
Dissecting components necessary to be waived
Speaking on Thursday at the Telecommunications Industry Association’s BEAD Success Summit here, both officials emphasized the need to balance the demands for broadband buildout with the Biden administration stated commitment to Buy America rules.
President Biden specifically referenced fiber-optic cables in his State of the Union address in February.
Gallagher, who advises Raimondo on a department-basis, spoke of the “clarion call” issued by the president as a reason for why fiber-optic cables need to be made in America.
But he also said that there were some products that cannot economically be manufactured in the United States on a scale necessary for the BEAD program.
“We believe that if it can be made in America, it should be made in America,” Gallagher said.
“Now we know that not every product required for a broadband network can be” made in America, he said. “But some can. And if can, it should be made in America.”
Gallagher praised recent announcements by CommScope and Corning to beef up fiber manufacturing in the United States.
But when asked about semiconductor products deployed with fiber-optic cables, which almost all industry officials say are not made in America in any reasonable quantity, Gallagher said the administration was open to a product-based waiver:
“What you will see at the end is a wavier that is much more targeted at a set of products that can be made in America, and a set of products that can’t” be made in America, he said.
Gallagher also addressed the implementation of the overall BEAD program, and highlighted the role of the Commerce Department’s federal program officers in helping state broadband officials implement the BEAD program.
More middle mile waiver details
Following Gallagher’s remarks, Arbuckle provided a more detailed timeline of the administration’s consideration of Buy America requirements. He emphasized his interactions with industry officials on the role of existing supply chains, opportunities to make existing telecommunications products in America, and the opportunity cost of doing so.
He also said that he and the Office of Management and Budget’s Buy America office will be issue a Frequently Asked Question document on the details of the administration’s consideration.
Responding to a question about the middle mile waiver that will be issued this month, Arbuckle said “the middle mile waiver should not be seen as prescedental” for a future BEAD waiver.
Spectrum
FCC Urges Lawmakers to Extend Spectrum Auction Authority
The FCC’s spectrum auction authority expired in March.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 – The leaders of the Federal Communications Commissions have urged lawmakers in a letter Tuesday to extend the agency’s spectrum auction authority with urgency before the World Radiocommunication Conference in November.
“Restoring this authority will provide the United States with the strongest foundation to compete in a global economy, counter Chinese technology leadership ambitions, and safeguard our national security,” said the letter, signed by the chairwoman and her three commissioners. “Importantly, the United States cannot afford to wait.”
“The global community will soon convene for another World Radiocommunication Conference to determine the future of spectrum policy, and we must send a strong signal in advance of that meeting of our continued commitment to lead in coming generations of wireless technologies,” added the letter.
The letter is addressed to Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, chair of the House Energy and Commerce, and Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member on that committee; Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ranking member of that committee.
The commission’s authority to auction the airwaves essential for the deployment of wireless technologies had expired in March for the first time in its thirty-year history. The authority was briefly extended a couple of times before that.
“In previous years, Congress has always acted to extend the Commission’s auction authority without interruption,” the letter added. “We look forward to working with you now to ensure the speedy enactment of legislation reauthorizing the Commission’s spectrum auction program, so that we can once again use this authority in service of consumers, businesses, and national security.”
Lawmakers, including Rodgers and Pallone, expressed disappointment with the Senate days after the expiry in March for failing to move legislation passed in the House that would have extended the authority to May 19.
It stalled in the upper chamber due to objections over the length of the authority extension to allow for the completion of a Department of Defense and National Telecommunications and Information Administration study on repurposing government spectrum for commercial use.
