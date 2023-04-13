Big Tech
House Democrats Interrogate TikTok as Montana Moves Toward Complete Ban
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s recent testimony left Congress with more questions than answers.
WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 — Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., on Thursday requested additional information about TikTok’s privacy and safety practices, claiming that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew left many Democrats’ questions unanswered during his recent appearance before Congress.
The March 23 hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on which Pallone serves as the ranking member, marked the TikTok executive’s first Congressional testimony — and a pivotal moment in the growing bipartisan push for the app to be nationally banned.
In a letter addressed to Chew, Pallone wrote that the hearing “reinforced Americans’ fears that social media platforms, including TikTok, have been collecting, using, sharing, and selling their data without meaningful limits… These industry-wide concerns are heightened when it comes to TikTok given your China-based parent company and its susceptibility to the Chinese Communist Party’s influence.”
The letter included a list of thirty questions, mostly regarding TikTok’s data collection practices, underage user protections and content moderation policies — particularly in regard to Spanish language disinformation. Pallone also asked for more information about Project Texas, TikTok’s $1.5 billion U.S. data security initiative.
Many lawmakers used the hearing as an opportunity to air their grievances with TikTok, often leaving Chew little time to speak. Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., consistently denied Chew’s requests to answer questions or respond to allegations.
“Shou came prepared to answer questions from Congress, but, unfortunately, the day was dominated by political grandstanding,” TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement after the hearing.
Montana nears complete TikTok ban, sparking practical and ideological opposition
While Congress considers legislation that would grant the Commerce Department broad authority to restrict tech platforms that threaten national security, some state lawmakers are targeting TikTok more directly.
The Montana State House on Thursday held a second hearing on legislation that would ban TikTok from operating in the state, advancing it to a final vote. The bill has already passed the State Senate.
The proposed legislation would target both TikTok and any app stores carrying it by instituting a $10,000 penalty per violation — defined as “each time that a user accesses TikTok, is offered the ability to access TikTok or is offered the ability to download TikTok.”
Tech companies and industry groups have raised pragmatic concerns about the bill’s implementation. At a March hearing, a representative from trade group TechNet claimed that it would be impossible for app stores to restrict TikTok on a state-by-state basis.
AT&T lobbyists successfully pushed for the removal of language that would have extended liability for facilitating TikTok access to internet service providers. But otherwise, attempts at weakening the bill — including extensive efforts from TikTok itself — have failed.
On Tuesday, a coalition of free speech and civil rights organizations urged Montana lawmakers to oppose the bill, arguing that it constituted “censorship” and a violation of the First Amendment.
“The government cannot impose a total ban on a communications platform like TikTok unless it is necessary to prevent extremely serious, immediate harm to national security,” the coalition wrote. “But there’s no public evidence of harm that would meet the high bar set by the U.S. and Montana Constitutions, and a total ban would not be the only option for addressing such harm if it did exist.”
Section 230
Narrowing Section 230 Could Destroy Smaller Platforms, Warns Nextdoor
Many small to mid-sized platforms operate on a business model that relies on content moderation.
WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 — Narrowing Section 230 protections for online services could have significant economic repercussions, particularly for smaller platforms that rely on content curation as a business model, according to experts at a panel hosted by the Computer & Communications Industry Association Research Center on Tuesday.
“There’s really unintended consequences for the smaller players if you take a ‘one size fits all’ approach here,” said Laura Bisesto, global head of policy, privacy and regulatory compliance for Nextdoor.
Many small to mid-sized platforms operate on a business model that relies on content moderation, Bisesto explained. For example, Reddit hosts thousands of active forums that are each dedicated to a stated topic, and consumers join specific forums for the purpose of seeing content related to those topics.
Similarly, Bisesto claimed that Nextdoor’s proximity-based content curation is what makes the platform competitive.
“We want to make sure you’re seeing relevant, very hyper-local content that’s very timely as well,” she said. “It’s really important to us to be able to continue to use algorithms to provide useful content that’s relevant, and any narrowing of Section 230 could really impede that ability.”
Algorithmic organization is also crucial for large platforms that host a broad range of content, said Ginger Zhe Jin, a professor of economics at the University of Maryland. The sheer volume of content on platforms such as YouTube — which sees 500 hours of new video uploaded each minute — would make it “impossible for consumers to choose and consume without an algorithm to sort and list.”
Without Section 230, some companies’ platforms might choose to forgo the use of algorithms altogether, which Jin argued would “undermine the viability of the internet businesses themselves.”
The alternative would be for companies to broadly remove any content that could potentially generate controversy or be misinterpreted.
“Either way, we’re going to see maybe less content creation and less content consumption,” Jin said. “This would be a dire situation, in my opinion, and would reduce the economic benefits the internet has brought to many players.”
Who should be updating Section 230?
In February, the Section 230 debate finally reached the Supreme Court in a long-awaited case centered around intermediary liability. But some industry experts — and even multiple Supreme Court justices — have cast doubt on whether the court is the right venue for altering the foundational internet law.
Bisesto argued that the question should be left to Congress. “They drafted the law, and I think if it needs to be changed, they should be the ones to look at it,” she said.
However, she expressed skepticism about whether lawmakers would be able to reach a consensus, highlighting the “fundamental disagreement” between the general Republican aim of leaving more content up and Democratic aim of taking more content down.
If the Supreme Court refrains from major changes, “pressure will increase for Congress to do something as the 50 different states are passing different statutes on content moderation,” said Sarah Oh Lam, a senior fellow at the Technology Policy Institute.
Social Media
Congress Grills TikTok CEO Over Risks to Youth Safety and China
House lawmakers presented a united front against TikTok as calls for a national ban gain momentum.
WASHINGTON, March 24, 2023 — TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced bipartisan hostility from House lawmakers during a high-profile hearing on Thursday, struggling to alleviate concerns about the platform’s safety and security risks amid growing calls for the app to be banned from the United States altogether.
For more than five hours, members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee lobbed criticisms at TikTok, often leaving Chew little or no time to address their critiques.
“TikTok has repeatedly chosen the path for more control, more surveillance and more manipulation,” Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., told Chew at the start of the hearing. “Your platform should be banned. I expect today you’ll say anything to avoid this outcome.”
“Shou came prepared to answer questions from Congress, but, unfortunately, the day was dominated by political grandstanding,” TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement after the hearing.
In a viral TikTok video posted Tuesday, and again in his opening statement, Chew noted that the app has over 150 million active monthly users in the United States. TikTok has also become a place where “close to 5 million American businesses — mostly small businesses — go to find new customers and to fuel their growth,” he said.
But McMorris Rodgers argued that the platform’s significant reach only “emphasizes the urgency for Congress to act.”
Lawmakers condemn TikTok’s impact on youth safety and mental health
One of the top concerns highlighted by both Republicans and Democrats was the risk TikTok poses to the wellbeing of children and teens.
“Research has found that TikTok’s addictive algorithms recommend videos to teens that create and exacerbate feelings of emotional distress, including videos promoting suicide, self-harm and eating disorders,” said Ranking Member Frank Pallone, D-N.J.
Chew emphasized TikTok’s commitment to removing explicitly harmful or violative content. The company is also working with entities such as the Boston Children’s Hospital to find models for content that might harm young viewers if shown too frequently, even if the content is not inherently negative — for example, videos of extreme fitness regimens, Chew explained.
In addition, Chew listed several safeguards that TikTok has recently implemented for underage users, such as daily default time limits and the prevention of private messaging for users under 16.
However, few lawmakers seemed interested in these measures, with some noting that they appeared to lack enforceability. Others emphasized the tangible costs of weak safety policies, pointing to multiple youth deaths linked to the app.
Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., shared the story of a 16-year-old boy who died by suicide after being served hundreds of TikTok videos glorifying suicidal ideation, self-harm and depression — even though such content was unrelated to his search history, according to a lawsuit filed by his parents against the platform.
At the hearing, Bilirakis underscored his concern by playing a series of TikTok videos with explicit descriptions of suicide, accompanied by messages such as “death is a gift” and “Player Tip: K!ll Yourself.”
“Your company destroyed their lives,” Bilirakis told Chew, gesturing toward the teen’s parents. “Your technology is literally leading to death, Mr. Chew.”
Watch Rep. Bilirakis’ keynote address from the Big Tech & Speech Summit.
Other lawmakers noted that this death was not an isolated incident. “There are those on this committee, including myself, who believe that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in psychological warfare through Tik Tok to deliberately influence U.S. children,” said Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga.
TikTok CEO emphasizes U.S. operations, denies CCP ties
Listing several viral “challenges” encouraging dangerous behaviors and substance abuse, Carter questioned why TikTok “consistently fails to identify and moderate these kinds of harmful videos” — and claimed that no such content was present on Douyin, the version of the app available in China.
Chew urged legislators to compare TikTok’s practices with those of other U.S. social media companies, rather than a version of the platform operating in an entirely different regulatory environment. “This is an industry challenge for all of us here,” he said.
Douyin heavily restricts political and controversial content in order to comply with China’s censorship regime, while the U.S. currently grants online platforms broad liability for third-party content.
In response to repeated accusations of CCP-driven censorship, particularly regarding the Chinese government’s human rights abuses against the Uyghur population, Chew maintained that related content “is available on our platform — you can go and search it.”
“We do not promote or remove content at the request of the Chinese government,” he repeatedly stated.
A TikTok search for “Uygher genocide” on Thursday morning primarily displayed videos that were critical of the Chinese government, Broadband Breakfast found. The search also returned a brief description stating that China “has committed a series of ongoing human rights abuses against Uyghers and other ethnic and religious minorities,” drawn from Wikipedia and pointing users to the U.S.-based website’s full article on the topic.
TikTok concerns bolster calls for Section 230 reform
Although much of the hearing was specifically targeted toward TikTok, some lawmakers used those concerns to bolster an ongoing Congressional push for Section 230 reform.
“Last year, a federal judge in Pennsylvania found that Section 230 protected TikTok from being held responsible for the death of a 10-year-old girl who participated in a blackout challenge,” said Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio. “This company is a picture-perfect example of why this committee in Congress needs to take action immediately to amend Section 230.”
In response, Chew referenced Latta’s earlier remarks about Section 230’s historical importance for online innovation and growth.
“As you pointed out, 230 has been very important for freedom of expression on the internet,” Chew said. “[Free expression] is one of the commitments we have given to this committee and our users, and I do think it’s important to preserve that. But companies should be raising the bar on safety.”
Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah., asked if TikTok’s use of algorithmic recommendations should forfeit the company’s Section 230 protections — echoing the question at the core of Gonzalez v. Google, which was argued before the Supreme Court in February.
Other inquiries were more pointed. Chew declined to answer a question from Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, about whether “censoring history and historical facts and current events should be protected by Section 230’s good faith requirement.”
Weber’s question seemed to incorrectly suggest that the broad immunity provided by Section 230 (c)(1) is conditioned on the “good faith” referenced in in part (c)(2)(A) of the statute.
Ranking member says ongoing data privacy initiative is unacceptable
Chew frequently pointed to TikTok’s “Project Texas” initiative as a solution to a wide range of data privacy concerns. “The bottom line is this: American data, stored on American soil, by an American company, overseen by American personnel,” he said.
All U.S. user data is now routed by default to Texas-based company Oracle, Chew added, and the company aims to delete legacy data currently stored in Virginia and Singapore by the end of the year.
Several lawmakers pointed to a Thursday Wall Street Journal article in which China’s Commerce Ministry reportedly said that a sale of TikTok would require exporting technology, and therefore would be subject to approval from the Chinese government.
When asked if Chinese government approval was required for Project Texas, Chew replied, “We do not believe so.”
But many legislators remained skeptical. “I still believe that the Beijing communist government will still control and have the ability to influence what you do, and so this idea — this ‘Project Texas’ — is simply not acceptable,” Pallone said.
Free Speech
Additional Content Moderation for Section 230 Protection Risks Reducing Speech on Platforms: Judge
People will migrate from platforms with too stringent content moderation measures.
WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 – Requiring companies to moderate more content as a condition of Section 230 legal liability protections runs the risk of alienating users from platforms and discouraging communications, argued a judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeal last week.
“The criteria for deletion are vague and difficult to parse,” Douglas Ginsburg, a Ronald Reagan appointee, said at a Federalist Society event on Wednesday. “Some of the terms are inherently difficult to define and policing what qualifies as hate speech is often a subjective determination.”
“If content moderation became very rigorous, it is obvious that users would depart from platforms that wouldn’t run their stuff,” Ginsburg added. “And they will try to find more platforms out there that will give them a voice. So, we’ll have more fragmentation and even less communication.”
Ginsburg noted that the large technology platforms already moderate a massive amount of content, adding additional moderation would be fairly challenging.
“Twitter, YouTube and Facebook remove millions of posts and videos based on those criteria alone,” Ginsburg noted. “YouTube gets 500 hours of video uploaded every minute, 3000 minutes of video coming online every minute. So the task of moderating this is obviously very challenging.”
John Samples, a member of Meta’s Oversight Board – which provides direction for the company on content – suggested Thursday that out-of-court dispute institutions for content moderation may become the preferred method of settlement.
The United States may adopt European processes in the future as it takes the lead in moderating big tech, claimed Samples.
“It would largely be a private system,” he said, and could unify and centralize social media moderation across platforms and around the world, referring to the European Union’s Digital Services Act that went into effect in November of 2022, which requires platforms to remove illegal content and ensure that users can contest removal of their content.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
House Democrats Interrogate TikTok as Montana Moves Toward Complete Ban
Innovation Fund Opens, USCellular Social Media Limit Mode, UTOPIA Fiber’s Yearly Report
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
Broadband Breakfast Announces Made in America Summit on June 22
Kelly Wert: States Seek to Fund Broadband Upgrades in Affordable Rental Housing
FCC Commits $2.5 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
NTIA Seeks AI Insight, Legislative Tracking Maps, Florida’s $22M for Broadband
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
Final ACP Outreach Partners, Pennsylvania’s Broadband Program,10 Gigabit Internet In Northwest
SI Wireless Complains of Rip and Replace Payment Delay
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Launch of New FCC Bureau, ACP Signups on Tribal Lands, Breezeline’s Fiber Expansion
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Tribal Nations Face Challenges in Accessing and Maximizing Funding: Connected America Conference
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Growing Investment in Digital Infrastructure, Especially Fiber: Connected America Conference
One Eye Warned, Agriculture Plows $40M into New Mexico, Verizon’s FAA Contract
Narrowing Section 230 Could Destroy Smaller Platforms, Warns Nextdoor
ACP Reaches 17 Million, Anchor Association’s Policy Roadmap, New Mexico’s $17M in Broadband Funding
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Dmitry Sumin: How Can Operators Minimize Blocking Legitimate Traffic While Preventing Fraud?
$92 Million For Broadband Through Connect Maryland’s State Funding
Texas Opens Broadband Program, Montana Fiber Build, Affordable Connectivity Program Must Be Extended
Charter Suggests Network Authentication Layer for Equipment Certification
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Trending
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
David Strauss: How Will State Broadband Offices Score BEAD Applications?
-
Spectrum3 weeks ago
Experts Call for Spectrum Allocation Reform, Pointing to C-Band Clash Between Airlines and 5G
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
FCC Added Just Over 1 Million Net New Locations in Broadband Map Fabric Slated For Spring Release: Chairwoman
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Stakeholders Urge Higher Speed Standard, NTIA’s Spectrum Strategy, ACP Outreach Funding, Yellowstone Awarded $65 Million
-
Robocall4 weeks ago
FCC Expands Robocall Regime to Intermediaries, Establishes Robotext Protections
-
Funding4 weeks ago
‘Buy America’ Waivers Possible, But Very Difficult to Obtain, Says NTIA Chief
-
Privacy4 weeks ago
Children’s Online Safety Bills Criticized for Compliance Burden, Plus Speech and Privacy Risks