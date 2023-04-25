Expert Opinion
Jack Roberts: Ensuring Adequate Broadband Connections to Run Cloud-Based Services
Bandwidth requirements for cloud businesses suggest that a dedicated 10 or 20 Megabits per second symmetrical is needed.
The cloud has transformed how businesses operate, from offering scalable computing resources to Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. Cloud services, such as SAP’s business technology platform, have gained a reputation for delivering a high level of efficiency, scalability and cost-effectiveness for businesses.
However, it’s important to be mindful of the requirements of these solutions, such as a strong internet connection, as they might affect how you engage with them. There are many benefits to implementing cloud services for personal or professional use – but they can only reach their full potential in the right circumstances.
SAP BTP’s cloud-based service provides businesses with a secure and scalable environment to create and deploy their own applications. Businesses can develop new applications and extend and integrate existing ones with other applications, resulting in streamlined operations. This enables users to work on a more personalized level with real-time access to analytics and faster processes.
Cloud services eliminate the need for businesses to invest heavily in hardware and software infrastructure, enabling them to reduce their capital expenses while also benefiting from a higher level of security and reliability.
Do broadband requirements change when deploying cloud services?
Deploying cloud services requires a reliable and high-speed internet connection. As more businesses move their operations to the cloud, their bandwidth requirements can increase, and it’s important to ensure that their internet connection can support the increased traffic. The successful implementation of cloud services could depend upon the organization’s current broadband package. This might even require a fiber-optic approach to guarantee a strong service. This often correlates with the number of machines and users that the service will need to accommodate.
Cloud services always require a reliable, high-speed internet connection to ensure seamless operation throughout a typical working day. The exact speed typically depends upon the company’s scale and the platform they wish to use – general requirements suggest that a dedicated 10 Megabits per second (Mbps) symmetrical is fast enough when there are 50 users or fewer. If the organization engages in frequent video calls and other broadband-intensive activities or has over 50 users to account for, 20 Mbps symmetrical could be the dedicated minimum.
There are also multiple factors beyond speed that are important, including low latency and high reliability; fast broadband means little without the infrastructure and strength to maintain this performance. Companies must audit their own networking setup to make sure they’re able to accommodate cloud solutions. They might even discover that their current approach requires more than 20 Mbps for a successful integration. Some firms need to dedicate at least 30 Mbps if their usual work involves a number of bandwidth-intensive processes.
Trade-offs of using cloud services on a lower-speed internet connection include reduced performance, decreased reliability, and lower quality of service. This may be acceptable for some users or applications, but for others, it can significantly impact their ability to work effectively and efficiently.
Network requirements for cloud-based services
In addition to internet connectivity, network infrastructure must also be strong and secure to protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access to the network. Businesses should consider using a Virtual Private Network to secure their connection to the cloud and encrypt their data while in transit. VPNs provide a higher level of security which makes them very useful to a majority of businesses.
While VPNs are an effective way to connect to cloud-based services securely, they do come with some trade-offs. The use of a VPN can result in slower internet speeds due to the additional encryption and routing required for the connection. Additionally, setting up and maintaining a VPN can require technical expertise and additional resources, such as dedicated servers or third-party software.
Companies that implement business technology platforms can benefit from a clearer understanding of their enterprise. For example, an organization can use and monitor BTP and its features in many different ways. For example, an organisation can use its monitoring service to manage its available licences and reduce reckless spending. This provides companies with insight and even freedom of how they use the platform.
The cloud offers many benefits to businesses, including cost savings, scalability and efficiency. To fully take advantage of these benefits, it’s crucial to ensure that the internet connection and network infrastructure can support cloud services and let them reach their full potential without disruption.
Jack Roberts is a digital marketing analyst at Bluestonex, which provide companies with the solutions they need to best configure their experience with SAP’s premium software. Passionate about UX innovations, he enjoys helping people get the most from their investments. When not working, he’s discussing all things F1 or walking his dog, Ruppert in the scenic Shropshire countryside.
Expert Opinion
Joel Thayer and Diane Holland: We Need the Affordable Connectivity Program!
Keeping American families and veterans connected is too important to allow the ACP to lapse.
Today, American families know that they need high-speed broadband if they’re going to stay connected. And our leaders know that a connected country is needed to keep America at the forefront of innovation, progress, and global leadership.
That’s why a bipartisan Congress created the Affordable Connectivity Program in 2021 — a program that is now responsible for providing more than 17 million households with affordable broadband. But funding for that program is running out, and there may be nothing left next year if Congress doesn’t act soon.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is overwhelmingly popular. A strong, bipartisan majority of voters (78 percent) support continuing the ACP, including 64 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Independents, and 95 percent of Democrats. It’s popular among the working class (82 percent support) and retirees (84 percent support).
It’s popular in the urban core (81 percent support) and rural America (73 percent support). Ninety-seven percent of registered voters who think America is heading in the right direction support it — as do 70 percent of those who think America is on the wrong track.
It’s not hard to see why. Every American family in every walk of life now recognizes the importance of broadband.
Access for rural veterans is now the primary means of telemedicine
For example, over half a million families in the program qualify as veterans. And what’s notable is that telehealth apps are quickly becoming the primary way veterans in rural areas receive healthcare from Veterans Administration hospitals. Indeed, more than 2.2 million veterans use telehealth capabilities to access primary care, instant care, and mental health care. So it’s no wonder one Veterans Administration official has lauded the program as a way to “improve the lives of Veterans and their families… [and] make it easier for them to access the benefits they have earned and deserve.”
Program participation is also geographically diverse. Twenty-nine percent of Kentuckians in the heart of Appalachia (KY-05) are enrolled, as are 25 percent of Louisianans in rural parishes (LA-05). Congressional districts in urban areas, such as in Los Angeles (CA-22) and in and around Jacksonville (FL-04), have similarly high enrollment rates of 31 percent and 17 percent, respectively.
So why is this popular, successful program in danger? In part, it’s due to the program’s wild success, which has lead to more competition for consumers and more access for low-income American families and veterans. That’s win-win-win for public policy, but it means that the $14.2 billion that Congress initially allocated won’t last for long. Indeed, even with the most conservative estimate, funding is likely to end mid-2024 at the latest.
What would it mean for ACP funding to expire?
So it’s worth asking: What would it mean if funding ran out? It would likely be regarded as a major policy failure at a time when Americans on both sides of the political aisle are struggling to regain their footing following the global pandemic and the physical and economic toll it has taken on us all. To drive this point home, Congress would be responsible for letting a program die that has proven to be a far more effective measure in connecting those on the wrong side of the digital divide to broadband in both rural and urban areas than its predecessors.
The inevitable outcome of extinguishing the Affordable Connectivity Program will be that millions of low-income households that have come to rely on broadband service will be cut off because they simply cannot afford it. That means telehealth would be out of reach for low-income veterans living in rural areas. That means newly connected families would lose their ability to remotely visit their relatives, study online or apply for a new job.
Moreover, access to broadband is now a key indicator of economic opportunity. As studies have consistently shown, a lack of broadband can perpetuate the cycle of poverty. This is especially true for those in traditional minority groups.
A study conducted by Deutsche Bank found that Black and Hispanic communities without access to broadband are more likely to be underprepared for 86 percent of the jobs that will be available by 2045. One reason is that most educational online tools, including remote tutoring sessions, online tutorials and research platforms, are simply out of reach.
That means that broadband and all of its benefits would go from affordable to out of reach for 330,000 families in Kentucky, 350,000 families in Arizona, 380,000 families in Louisiana, 800,000 families in Ohio and 1.1 million families in Florida.
We cannot let this program die on the vine.
The clock is nearing the eleventh hour for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Making broadband affordable has been — and is — a national priority. Ensuring new funds for the Affordable Connectivity Program should be a national priority as well. Keeping American families and veterans connected is too important to allow the program to lapse.
Joel Thayer is president of the Digital Progress Institute and an attorney based in Washington, D.C. The Digital Progress Institute is a nonprofit seeking to bridge the policy divide between telecom and tech through bipartisan consensus.
Diane Holland is an attorney and a former Federal Communications Commission senior official, currently serving as president-elect of FCBA – The Tech Bar. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Community Broadband
Brieana Reed-Harmel: Capital Construction of a Municipal Broadband Utility 101
The author led the city of Loveland, Colorado, through the assessment and feasibility study of publicly-owned broadband.
I am the manager for Pulse, the municipally owned broadband utility in Loveland and parts of Larimer County, Colorado. We made strong choices early on that put us on a path to success.
Having broken ground fewer than six months before the start of the pandemic, I am continually impressed with how smoothly our work has progressed. Put simply, I want you to be as successful as we have been.
Define the plan, assess your skills and determine what you need
Documenting the plan makes it easy to share the vision. The plan needs to include the high-level vision and strategy, but also delve into the granular, tactical details as it establishes your success criteria. What does success look like in terms of customer take rate, time to rollout and network documentation?
Include details related to long-term maintenance, and what operations will eventually look like as it will affect the network design, construction methods and the type of materials you decide to use. Understanding these details can greatly change cost models, as some choices have lower upfront costs but higher longer term maintenance costs, and vice versa, which can make or break a business model.
It’s also essential to self-assess and know what skill sets you already have in-house that can be leveraged and what skills you need to acquire. A key component that was built into our plan was having two distinct buckets of staff and vendor partners — one with a focus on operations of a fledgling utility and the other focused on the success of the construction of the capital project.
This foundation allows your team to work the plan, adjust it as needed, and most importantly, have the bandwidth to handle anything out of scope that comes up along the way — and believe me, situations you’re not expecting are going to come up (see: lockdown 2020).
Become an expert at managing experts and find your people
It’s simply not possible to be an expert in every skill that you’ll need to execute a project of this magnitude — fiber-design, hut selection, customer experience and billing, supply chain management and myriad others. That said, an intensely curious nature will serve you well. It will be helpful to work on becoming an expert at evaluating experts — how they solve problems, how they approach complications, what is their motivation, how do they stay up to speed in their industries, how effective they will be at applying their expertise in the service of your goal.
Being able to rely upon your team around you as you navigate a dynamic and ever changing project is invaluable. And, most important of all in my opinion, do they bring the right mindset that will add to your organization? Understanding your brand proposition, the community you are serving, and having a customer first and public service mindset is essential to success.
Seek out partners, not just contractors. With Ditesco Services, Colorado Boring and Backbone Fiber we were fortunate to find locally-owned partners for our capital construction project management and primary boring. They genuinely care about the optics of the project in the community because they are part of the community.
With other partnerships, including OnTrac, Inc. and internal hires, we looked for skills and an internal compass pointing toward improving the lives of our residents. Our team members embody the principles of public service and are all proud to have dedicated their careers to the development of a critical community resource.
Solid systems setup, scaling and quality assurance
Set up internal systems early on. Define what programs and platforms you’ll use, frequency of check-ins and timelines for response to inquiries. As an example, we put our teams through media and communications training before shovels hit the ground, ensuring everybody knew what to do from something as simple as an inquiring resident on the jobsite to something more serious like a utility hit. Another example was spending time to automate provisioning of network equipment to our OSS/BSS system.
It was time-consuming at first but has allowed us to better use limited staff resources more efficiently and scale effectively as we have grown. Each component of the project and the associated team had clear boundaries. It bears repeating that effective people, process, and technology systems ensure there is plenty of bandwidth to handle anomalies.
With systems in place, the data pipeline to analyze what is working well and what is not is there to be improved upon from the beginning. You’ll have your own benchmark data, allowing you to iterate and improve against your own metrics, and not just general industry standard estimates. You are able to scale as needed, and it’s easy to keep an eye on quality and discover areas that need improvement.
Nurturing the human elements in a technical project
Managers are often criticized for holding cards close to the chest. They don’t always make it easy for others to see the big picture of what’s going on. That strategy is not going to serve you well. We have received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from all of our partners that they feel very much in the loop. They appreciate the environment we’ve cultivated for external partners to interact with one another.
We have regular in-person-and-digitally-accessible meetings to make sure that the systems are working as intended, and to determine where we need to improve. We make it as easy as possible for everybody to understand what’s working, what isn’t, and what they’re responsible for when we collectively decide to optimize.
To your success
We made mistakes along the way and learned many valuable lessons as we went through this process. But we were prepared to deal with issues, because we baked that bandwidth into our plan and systems. Our advice to others is that if you focus on your plan, systems, the vision and well-being of the people in your organization, you’ll find yourself walking a similar path to outstanding community connectivity.
Brieana Reed-Harmel is the Manager for Pulse, the community- owned fiber-optic broadband network in Loveland, Colorado. Brieana brings over 20 years of utility experience in engineering and leadership roles, spanning both the public and private sectors. She was officially named Municipal Fiber Manager in December 2018 after leading the city through the assessment and feasibility study of publicly owned broadband. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Community Broadband
Kelly Wert: States Seek to Fund Broadband Upgrades in Affordable Rental Housing
Efforts in multiple states aim to address connectivity challenges for low-income residents.
Getting access to broadband services remains a challenge for many residents of affordable rental housing. Though these properties are often in areas that have high-speed internet service, physical access and cost may keep households offline. Older buildings, for example, may have never been wired for in-unit service, or may be in neighborhoods where infrastructure has not been upgraded. The available service, meanwhile, may be difficult for many residents to afford, creating another barrier to home broadband subscriptions.
Recognizing these challenges, several states have directed funding toward programs focused on expanding broadband access in affordable rental housing. California established a public housing account within the California Advanced Services Fund, which provides grants for broadband infrastructure, adoption and planning.
The public housing account, which offers “grants and loans to low-income communities to finance projects to connect broadband networks that offer free broadband service,” according to the California Public Utilities Code, received $15 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The money can cover up to 100 percent of the cost of deploying broadband in publicly supported housing developments, those operated by public housing agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations that provide state or federally subsidized affordable housing or farmworker housing.
And Rhode Island Housing, the state’s housing finance agency, created a digital divide fund to address availability and cost barriers. The program awarded $700,000 across two rounds in 2021 and 2022 to provide grants that support community room connectivity, in-unit access, devices for residents, and support to help residents enroll in low-cost offers.
States tap federal pandemic recovery funds
Pandemic relief funds are another tool states are using to improve broadband access in low-income neighborhoods and affordable rental housing. With money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Virginia’s Office of Broadband funded five affordability projects focused on connecting low-income households. These included a project in Hopewell, a small city south of Richmond, that leveraged city-owned fiber to provide WiFi access to more than 700 subsidized and affordable units, as well as one in Portsmouth, a midsize city in the Tidewater region, to build a wireless mesh network that serves more than 1,000 public housing units.
Several states have also allocated a portion of their Capital Projects Fund dollars, a $10 billion fund created through the American Rescue Plan Act that may be used for broadband, toward improving connectivity for low-income households living in multifamily buildings. Recognizing that internet access at these properties often does not support resident needs, Nevada this year allocated $55 million in CPF money for a low-income multidwelling unit connectivity program. This program will focus on getting fiber service to buildings, with a combination of wired and wireless solutions that bring high-speed service to every unit. The state expects to connect 40,000 housing units by 2026. Connecticut is also directing its $40.8 million CPF allocation to improving broadband access in low-income and multifamily housing.
Massachusetts, meanwhile, is using a portion of its State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to support a Digital Equity Partnerships Program with six different priority areas. One of these is a WiFi access initiative in state- or federally subsidized housing and low-income neighborhoods. The initiative will fund WiFi solutions for properties where residents face affordability challenges and other barriers to adoption.
A range of approaches
The efforts underway in these states will be critical to better understanding different models for connecting low-income multifamily properties, as well as how factors such as property age and type, resident demographics, and geography inform solutions. Analyzing how well these initiatives succeed can help inform states and communities in their efforts to bridge the digital divide, including as they consider how best to allocate funds from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in late 2021.
Kelly Wert works on internet access in vulnerable communities for The Pew Charitable Trusts’ broadband access initiative. This piece was originally published by Pew on April 12, 2023, and is republished with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
