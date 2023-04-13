Community Broadband
Kelly Wert: States Seek to Fund Broadband Upgrades in Affordable Rental Housing
Efforts in multiple states aim to address connectivity challenges for low-income residents.
Getting access to broadband services remains a challenge for many residents of affordable rental housing. Though these properties are often in areas that have high-speed internet service, physical access and cost may keep households offline. Older buildings, for example, may have never been wired for in-unit service, or may be in neighborhoods where infrastructure has not been upgraded. The available service, meanwhile, may be difficult for many residents to afford, creating another barrier to home broadband subscriptions.
Recognizing these challenges, several states have directed funding toward programs focused on expanding broadband access in affordable rental housing. California established a public housing account within the California Advanced Services Fund, which provides grants for broadband infrastructure, adoption and planning.
The public housing account, which offers “grants and loans to low-income communities to finance projects to connect broadband networks that offer free broadband service,” according to the California Public Utilities Code, received $15 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The money can cover up to 100 percent of the cost of deploying broadband in publicly supported housing developments, those operated by public housing agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations that provide state or federally subsidized affordable housing or farmworker housing.
And Rhode Island Housing, the state’s housing finance agency, created a digital divide fund to address availability and cost barriers. The program awarded $700,000 across two rounds in 2021 and 2022 to provide grants that support community room connectivity, in-unit access, devices for residents, and support to help residents enroll in low-cost offers.
States tap federal pandemic recovery funds
Pandemic relief funds are another tool states are using to improve broadband access in low-income neighborhoods and affordable rental housing. With money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Virginia’s Office of Broadband funded five affordability projects focused on connecting low-income households. These included a project in Hopewell, a small city south of Richmond, that leveraged city-owned fiber to provide WiFi access to more than 700 subsidized and affordable units, as well as one in Portsmouth, a midsize city in the Tidewater region, to build a wireless mesh network that serves more than 1,000 public housing units.
Several states have also allocated a portion of their Capital Projects Fund dollars, a $10 billion fund created through the American Rescue Plan Act that may be used for broadband, toward improving connectivity for low-income households living in multifamily buildings. Recognizing that internet access at these properties often does not support resident needs, Nevada this year allocated $55 million in CPF money for a low-income multidwelling unit connectivity program. This program will focus on getting fiber service to buildings, with a combination of wired and wireless solutions that bring high-speed service to every unit. The state expects to connect 40,000 housing units by 2026. Connecticut is also directing its $40.8 million CPF allocation to improving broadband access in low-income and multifamily housing.
Massachusetts, meanwhile, is using a portion of its State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to support a Digital Equity Partnerships Program with six different priority areas. One of these is a WiFi access initiative in state- or federally subsidized housing and low-income neighborhoods. The initiative will fund WiFi solutions for properties where residents face affordability challenges and other barriers to adoption.
A range of approaches
The efforts underway in these states will be critical to better understanding different models for connecting low-income multifamily properties, as well as how factors such as property age and type, resident demographics, and geography inform solutions. Analyzing how well these initiatives succeed can help inform states and communities in their efforts to bridge the digital divide, including as they consider how best to allocate funds from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in late 2021.
Kelly Wert works on internet access in vulnerable communities for The Pew Charitable Trusts’ broadband access initiative. This piece was originally published by Pew on April 12, 2023, and is republished with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Amid Flawed Federal Maps and Programs, Local Action is Key: Connected America Conference
Communities should take initiative in building out networks without waiting for federal funding, panelists said.
DALLAS, March 28, 2023 — Industry experts at Connected America on Tuesday noted the shortcomings of federal broadband funding programs and the ongoing mapping process, emphasizing the importance of local community efforts to improve connectivity.
Although some of the initial deadlines have passed, the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map is still a major topic of discussion, said Will Mitchell, CEO of mapping software company VETRO. “How that’s getting deployed, challenged, updated, corrected, perfected and utilized is really the thing that’s on everyone’s minds right now.”
The initial version of the broadband fabric, constructed by CostQuest Associates, was accused of broad inaccuracies by several state broadband officials. However, Will Mitchell defended the FCC contractor.
“I think they’re doing the best job anyone can with the challenge at hand,” he said. “It’s an imperfect science and there’s a lot of work ahead still.”
Other panelists were more critical of the mapping process, noting the heavy administrative burden that the challenge process places on offices that are already stretched thin. In particular, Tribal nations have a definitive need for connectivity but little capacity to pursue location challenges, said Chris Mitchell, director of community broadband at the Institute for Local Self Reliance.
Forcing entities such as the Navajo Nation to “go over aerial imagery to try and prove that their [broadband serviceable locations] are out there is ridiculous, and it is a total failure,” he said.
Other initiatives, such as the Affordable Connectivity Program, have a similar administrative cost, Chris Mitchell added. But although he termed the program “financially irresponsible,” he emphasized that it currently plays an “essential” role in furthering connectivity.
“It’s something that isn’t the long-term solution, but we need it in the short term,” he said.
The “short term” might be quickly approaching its end, with many experts predicting that ACP funding will run out by mid-2024.
Ultimately, local communities should take initiative in building out networks — without necessarily waiting for federal funding, panelists said.
Chris Mitchell predicted that funds from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program would be largely directed at 10 to 20 million families that are currently unserved. While this is a valuable step, he said, another 100 million families are also waiting for better service.
“I keep hearing cities that will sometimes say, ‘We’re waiting to really do anything until we find out what we’re getting from BEAD,’ and… the answer is zero,” he said. “The areas where most people live are not going to be improved.”
Community Broadband
Municipal and Co-Op ISPs Raise ‘Anti-Competitive Concerns,’ Says Duke Professor
The average probability of new entrants dropped when one of two ISPs is owned by the municipality, a paper claims.
WASHINGTON, December 8, 2022 – The presence of municipal and cooperative internet service providers discourages prospective entrants to the markets in which they operate, argued Michelle Connolly, professor of the practice of economics at Duke University, at web panel hosted Wednesday by the American Enterprise Institute.
Many industry experts say such providers benefit consumers by vesting network control in local communities, through either a government-owned – municipal – or member-owned – cooperative model. Local control shields consumers from potential fickleness from profit-driven commercial providers, those experts argue. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, in the guidelines its landmark $42.45 billion fund for broadband deployment, encourage states – the middlemen in the funding process – to “ensure the participation of non-traditional providers,” citing as examples local governments and cooperatives.
However, such providers raise “anti-competitive concerns,” Connolly argued, referencing a paper she published earlier this year that examined the competitive effects of municipalities and cooperatives in Illinois broadband markets. In census blocks with two competing providers, if one is a municipal provider, the average probability of a new entry decreased from 46 to 32 percent, according to the paper. There is a higher likelihood of market disturbance in census blocks with up to four private firms, it found.
The paper says the presence of a cooperative reduces the probability of a new entry to a census block with two providers by about two percentage points.
At the AEI panel, Connolly explained that municipals and cooperatives enjoy extra-market advantages. “Both municipalities and cooperative internet service providers are insulated from regular market forces,” she said. “They may have access to income from other areas and aren’t going to necessarily respond in terms of entering based on market forces nor exiting based on market forces.”
Municipal providers have “a regulatory conflict of interest,” Connolly argued: “If a municipality is providing internet service, they are also regulating any other internet service providers in their footprint.”
Some experts have argued that municipally-owned, open-access networks — which allow multiple ISPs to ride on the same network — stimulate competition while providing the benefits of local control. In September, Christopher Mitchell, director of the community broadband networks Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, argued that open access is critical to broadband innovation: “We need to have millions – ideally tens of million – of Americans in thriving areas that have open access to kind of see what we can do with networks,” he said.
Internet service providers pay federally regulated rates to attach to utility poles. Municipalities and cooperatives that own utility poles are exempt these regulations, Connolly said, which, if they are also service providers, allows them to raise rates on their competition.
“In Illinois, we observe that the average pole attachment rate charged by Munis and Coops are respectively 8 percent and 27 percent higher than those charged by privately owned poles,” Connolly’s paper reads. “While, this is significant, it is much smaller than the average national ‘premium’ charged by Muni and Coop pole owners of 217 percent and 225 percent, respectively, compared to privately owned poles”
