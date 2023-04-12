NTIA Seeks AI Insight, Legislative Tracking Maps, Florida’s $22M for Broadband

April 12, 2023 – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Tuesday launched a request for comment to ensure artificial intelligence does not cause harm, according to a press release.

The NTIA is looking for comments on the necessity of data access to conduct audits and assessments, ways for regulators and how others can support credible assurance of AI systems along with other forms of accountability, and different approaches that different industries need to take for AI accountability.

“Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them,” said NTIA head Alan Davidson. “Our inquiry will inform policies to support AI audits, risk and safety assessments, certifications, and other tools that can create earned trust in AI systems.”

Billionaire CEO and artificial intelligence investor Elon Musk is among hundreds of industry experts who signed an open letter last month calling for a six-month pause on artificial intelligence experiments and called on a shared set of safety protocols for the rapidly advancing technology.

The letter came after release of the latest update to the popular generative AI technology, ChatGPT, a chatbot that generates content from basic user inputs.

Trade group releases legislative tracking maps

The Computer and Communications Industry Association on Wednesday released new state legislative tracking maps, providing updates on legislation related to content moderation, privacy, and antitrust proposals across the United States.

The trade association said in a press release that the new tracking maps provide an efficient way to view the status of bills by state and the current status of each piece of legislation.

“We hope CCIA’s new legislative tracking maps will be a helpful resource to many and can assist those with a vested interest in the proposals’ potential impacts to the tech sector,” said CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender in the release. “State legislatures can move at lightning speed and it can be hard to keep track of where all the various proposals are in each state’s legislative process. The maps will be updated regularly with the latest information.”

The association in January released a summary of more than 80 state privacy bills introduced in 2021–2022, demonstrating the wide range of state approaches to an increasingly complex issue.

Florida awards $22M to broadband projects

The governor of Florida announced Monday a $22 million award to eight projects across the state through the Broadband Opportunity Program to expand broadband internet service, according to the press release.

The fiber projects will impact more than 33,200 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations, a press release said.

“Investing in reliable internet infrastructure strengthens local economies and opens up new opportunities for students, businesses and families,”said Governor Ron DeSantis in the release.“I am happy to award this $22 million to support Florida’s small and rural communities and I look forward to making more awards in the future that expand internet access to all Floridians.”

DeSantis announced the first Broadband Opportunity Program award, $144 million, in February. The more than $166 million is expected to help 47 counties and connect more than 193,000 homes and businesses across the state.