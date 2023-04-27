FirstNet Board Chair, Emergency Connectivity Fund Money, NTIA’s Funding Round for Tribal Entities

April 27, 2023 – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Thursday the appointment of Richard Carrizzo as board chair of the First Responder Network Authority.

The FRNA is an independent entity inside the National Telecommunications and Information Administration consisting of representatives from government, industry and public safety to oversee the functioning of the national public safety broadband network, which is built by AT&T as part of a partnership announced in 2017.

“Chief Carrizzo will excel as the new FirstNet Authority Board Chair,” Alan Davidson, head of the NTIA, said in a press release. “His steady direction will be a huge asset as FirstNet moves towards future investments to upgrade its network and meet the needs of first responders. Chief Carizzo will bring continuity and leadership during this critical time period.”

Carrizzo is replacing Stephen Benjamin, who resigned as chair at the end of March to take a role in the White House. Carrizzo was first appointed on the board in 2018 and reappointed in 2012 as board vice chair and advocacy committee chair.

Carrizzo is the fire chief for the Southern Platte Fire Protection District in Missouri.

FCC commits more money from the Emergency Connectivity Fund

The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is committing another $21 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to help students stay connected away from school.

The commission said the latest round will support 55,000 students at approximately 50 schools, five libraries and three consortia across California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico, according to a press release.

Out of the $7.17 billion in the program, the FCC has committed $6.65 billion to support more than 17 million students in approximately 11,000 schools, 1,000 libraries and 100 consortia. It has also provided nearly 13 million connected devices and eight million broadband connections, the release said.

“This program provides critical digital tools to connect students with their teachers and online homework,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in the release. “This latest round of funding continues our progress in working to close the Homework Gap.”

NTIA announces nearly $6M to 12 tribes for broadband

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Tuesday the awarding of nearly $6 million to 12 tribes for broadband connectivity.

The money will go to Blue Lake Rancheria, Bridgeport Indian Colony, Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, Resighini Ranchera, the Wiyot Tribe, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Bay Mills Indian Community, Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Comanche Nation, Burns Paiute Tribe, Nisqually Indian Tribe, and Oneida Nation.

The projects include fiber builds, cell tower constructions and development of an open radio access network.

The money comes from the NTIA’s nearly $3 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, which has so far awarded more than $1.76 billion to 147 tribal entities.