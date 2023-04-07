Senate Bill on Broadband Map, Pew on MDU Internet, $90M for New Hampshire

April 7, 2023 – The Accurate Map for Broadband Investment Act was introduced by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, and John Thune, R-S.D. on March 30.

According to a press release by Rosen’s office, the bill would require that the Federal Communications Commission successfully fix the National Broadband Map before the Department of Commerce start issuing funding to the states.

The text of the bill was not available on Congress.gov, although the official government web site said that bill was introduced by Rosen and Thune.

In her release, Rosen said that the agency’s “failure to fix their deeply flawed broadband map and the Department of Commerce’s refusal to wait to allocate broadband funding until the map is fixed puts hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for high-speed internet in Nevada at risk.”

“My bipartisan bill would ensure the FCC can fix this map before money goes out the door, so that all states receive their fair share of federal dollars to provide communities desperately needed access to high-speed internet.”

Last month, The Chairwoman of the FCC Jessica Rosenworcel said that the commission added just over one million net new broadband serviceable locations after processing challenges and improving data models in its second round of data collection that ended March 1.

“It’s critical that NTIA distributes its unprecedented amount of new broadband funding to areas that are truly unserved,” Thune is quoted as saying in the Rosen release. Thune has not posted a press release on his role in the bill’s introduction.

“In order to ensure these new dollars are being accurately allocated, NTIA must use up-to-date FCC broadband maps that account for a robust challenge process for states and individuals,” Thune said. “Failing to do so could result in significant overbuilding, which would ultimately fall on the backs of hardworking taxpayers.”

The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition has also repeatedly told the FCC that its broadband map incorrectly leaves out anchor institutions because they are categorized as non-broadband serviceable locations by virtue of the fact that they are treated as businesses.

Pew report provides suggestions on how to assist rental housing residents gain access to high-speed internet

The Pew Charitable Trusts on Monday published a brief saying that policymakers need to recognize the particular obstacles that affordable housing residents face in getting broadband connections.

The group conducted a literature review and interviews with 14 experts in housing, broadband and digital equity.

Policymakers should look for replicable and scalable solutions to connect residents of affordable rental housing; address affordable broadband service, device access, and residents’ digital skills needs; seek to leverage rather than duplicate existing resources for residential connectivity; and effectively coordination across federal, state, Tribal, and local funding programs.

New Hampshire aims to connect nearly 50,000 homes with $90 million

New Hampshire will try to help nearly 50,000 locations gain access to high-speed internet by investing $90 million through the broadband fiber optic expansion program developed by the Department of Business and Economic Affairs, according to the state.

The state was previously awarded $50 million to bring high-speed internet to 23,259 addresses, and consistently awarded another $40 million to connect an additional 24,757 addresses.

“These grants represent an historic investment in broadband expansion in the state,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell.

“Once complete, New Hampshire will be among the most connected states in the nation, allowing our residents and businesses to participate in the digital economy.”

About 54 miles of fiber have been strung through Campton, Hebron, Holderness, Plymouth and Rumney; preparation for deployment is now complete in Belknap, Carrol, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsboro, Merrimack and Sullivan Counties; and work continues in Grafton County.