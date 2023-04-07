Broadband Roundup
Senate Bill on Broadband Map, Pew on MDU Internet, $90M for New Hampshire
The bipartisan bill would apparently require that the FCC fix errors before the NTIA issues broadband funds.
April 7, 2023 – The Accurate Map for Broadband Investment Act was introduced by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, and John Thune, R-S.D. on March 30.
According to a press release by Rosen’s office, the bill would require that the Federal Communications Commission successfully fix the National Broadband Map before the Department of Commerce start issuing funding to the states.
The text of the bill was not available on Congress.gov, although the official government web site said that bill was introduced by Rosen and Thune.
In her release, Rosen said that the agency’s “failure to fix their deeply flawed broadband map and the Department of Commerce’s refusal to wait to allocate broadband funding until the map is fixed puts hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for high-speed internet in Nevada at risk.”
“My bipartisan bill would ensure the FCC can fix this map before money goes out the door, so that all states receive their fair share of federal dollars to provide communities desperately needed access to high-speed internet.”
Last month, The Chairwoman of the FCC Jessica Rosenworcel said that the commission added just over one million net new broadband serviceable locations after processing challenges and improving data models in its second round of data collection that ended March 1.
“It’s critical that NTIA distributes its unprecedented amount of new broadband funding to areas that are truly unserved,” Thune is quoted as saying in the Rosen release. Thune has not posted a press release on his role in the bill’s introduction.
“In order to ensure these new dollars are being accurately allocated, NTIA must use up-to-date FCC broadband maps that account for a robust challenge process for states and individuals,” Thune said. “Failing to do so could result in significant overbuilding, which would ultimately fall on the backs of hardworking taxpayers.”
The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition has also repeatedly told the FCC that its broadband map incorrectly leaves out anchor institutions because they are categorized as non-broadband serviceable locations by virtue of the fact that they are treated as businesses.
Pew report provides suggestions on how to assist rental housing residents gain access to high-speed internet
The Pew Charitable Trusts on Monday published a brief saying that policymakers need to recognize the particular obstacles that affordable housing residents face in getting broadband connections.
The group conducted a literature review and interviews with 14 experts in housing, broadband and digital equity.
Policymakers should look for replicable and scalable solutions to connect residents of affordable rental housing; address affordable broadband service, device access, and residents’ digital skills needs; seek to leverage rather than duplicate existing resources for residential connectivity; and effectively coordination across federal, state, Tribal, and local funding programs.
New Hampshire aims to connect nearly 50,000 homes with $90 million
New Hampshire will try to help nearly 50,000 locations gain access to high-speed internet by investing $90 million through the broadband fiber optic expansion program developed by the Department of Business and Economic Affairs, according to the state.
The state was previously awarded $50 million to bring high-speed internet to 23,259 addresses, and consistently awarded another $40 million to connect an additional 24,757 addresses.
“These grants represent an historic investment in broadband expansion in the state,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell.
“Once complete, New Hampshire will be among the most connected states in the nation, allowing our residents and businesses to participate in the digital economy.”
About 54 miles of fiber have been strung through Campton, Hebron, Holderness, Plymouth and Rumney; preparation for deployment is now complete in Belknap, Carrol, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsboro, Merrimack and Sullivan Counties; and work continues in Grafton County.
Texas Opens Broadband Program, Montana Fiber Build, Affordable Connectivity Program Must Be Extended
Blackfoot will start fiber construction this spring.
April 5, 2023 – The state of Texas has opened Monday the application process for the $120 million Bringing Online Opportunities to Texas program for broadband deployment in eligible areas on Monday, according to the government’s website.
The funding comes from the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund, which plowed $363.8 million into the state to build broadband networks.
“This is an important step that my agency is taking to fulfill our legislative directive to connect every Texan to broadband service,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “Nearly 7 million Texans don’t have access to broadband services. That’s 7 million Texans who can’t access job postings, telemedicine appointments, work or educational opportunities from home. This grant process is a big start in bridging that digital divide.”
Earlier this year, the state released the map of eligible areas for funding and those areas that are unserved, which is defined as those lacking speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.
Blackfoot to begin fiber project in Montana this spring
Montana-based internet service provider Blackfoot Communications announced Tuesday plans to start a fiber project in a rural part of the state, according to press release.
The $76 million investment includes more than $60 million from ConnectMT grants awarded by the State of Montana and $16 million contributed by Blackfoot.
“Blackfoot Communications is proud to put these funds to work in rural Montana,” said CEO Jason Williams. “Access to high-speed internet is essential for businesses, education and families, and these grants help us reach underserved communities in Western Montana.”
Blackfoot Communications was also previously awarded seven grants to build broadbands in four counties and different individual communities in the state of Montana. The construction will begin in the spring and is estimated to be finished by 2026.
Congress should focus on extending Affordable Connectivity Program
The Free State Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, is urging Congress to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program.
In a post on Wednesday, the think tank’s president Randolph May said “it is now obvious that, for most people, having access to a high-speed broadband connection plays an important role in enhancing, if not in many cases determining, a person’s quality of life. The ability to take advantage of various educational opportunities, apply for jobs, interact effectively with government websites to obtain critical public services, participate in community activities, use social media, or just connect with family and friends, usually requires adequate broadband access. There’s no doubt that the lack of a broadband connection often puts lower-income persons who are unable to afford one at a distinct disadvantage.”
The FCC program, which provides monthly broadband discounts of $30 and $75 for households on tribal lands, currently has 17 million Americans signed-up, but many more are reportedly eligible. Many have called for a longer-term solution to the program.
May added that there also should be guardrails for the program to ensure there is no fraud or waste.
“It is appropriate for Congress to consider reforms to ensure it’s operating on a fiscally responsible, sustainable basis,” he said. “Congress also should consider incorporating strong independent accountability and transparency measures, along with frequent reporting to Congress to facilitate congressional oversight aimed at minimizing any waste, fraud, and abuse in the program.”
One Eye Warned, Agriculture Plows $40M into New Mexico, Verizon’s FAA Contract
The FCC is prepared to terminate by order the call traffic to and from One Eye LLC for alleged robocall violations.
April 4, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that it has found One Eye LLC in continued violation of its robocall rules and is giving the voice services company 14 days to respond with evidence of compliance or face call traffic termination.
In February, the FCC gave the greenlight to voice service providers that they were allowed to cut traffic to and from One Eye for allegedly allowing robocall traffic on its network. One Eye was warned by the commission, via a cease-and-desist letter, that it was not in good standing.
On Tuesday, the commission said One Eye has not shown compliance and issued an initial determination order that will see the company’s voice traffic forcefully shut off by commission order if it does not respond with evidence of compliance within 14 days.
“We will not tolerate providers who actively support scammers by bringing in illegal calls from abroad. We will strike back with aggressive new tools,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Roseworcel said. “Today, marks the first time we use them—but it won’t be the last.”
The FCC voted last month to require providers that receive and deliver phone traffic to implement call authentication standards mandated under its STIR/SHAKEN robocall regime and to implement basic protections from problematic robotexts.
Agriculture Department plows $40M into New Mexico for high-speed internet
The Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday $40 million will be invested to provide high-speed internet to people from the rural communities in New Mexico, according to a press release.
The funding comes from the department’s ReConnect Program, which aims to provide broadband service to rural communities by offering loans and grants.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given USDA unprecedented resources to close the digital divide in rural America,” Department Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release. “Connecting rural Americans to reliable, high-speed internet helps farmers and businesses operate more efficiently and break into new markets. It helps build and keep wealth in rural communities. USDA is committed to making sure that people, no matter where they live, have access to high-speed internet. That’s how you grow the economy – not just in rural communities, but across the nation.”
The projects announced will provide fiber to the premises. The Western New Mexico Telephone Company Inc. will get $23.8 million, the E.N.M.R. Telephone Cooperative will get $2.6 million, and the Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative will get $13.9 million.
The Officer of Broadband Access and Expansion of New Mexico announced last week the state would award four internet service providers $17 million for fiber deployment to unserved areas.
Verizon signs FAA critical infrastructure contract
A 15-year critical infrastructure contract worth $2 billion between Verizon and the Federal Aviation Administration was announced on Friday, according to a Verizon press release.
Under the FAA’s Enterprise Network Services contract, Verizon will be building an enterprise network to “support all of the agency’s mission critical applications across the National Airspace System, which includes providing Air Traffic Management to more than 45,000 flights and 2.9 million airline passengers traveling across the more than 29 million square miles that make up the U.S. national airspace system.”
“This is an incredible opportunity for Verizon to lead the nation’s largest government transportation agency through a telecommunications infrastructure transformation that utilizes the latest advances in technology and networking solutions,” Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business, said in a release. “From dynamic services and bandwidth provisioning, to improved insight and visibility into network service configuration and operation, we are excited to help the FAA with a robust solution that will benefit the National Airspace System and administrative users alike.”
ACP Reaches 17 Million, Anchor Association’s Policy Roadmap, New Mexico’s $17M in Broadband Funding
Last month, the Affordable Connectivity Program was announced to have 16 million Americans signed up.
April 3, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that 17 million Americans are now on the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The last tally for the broadband subsidy program, which provides a monthly discount of up to $30 and $75 on tribal lands for connectivity, was 16 million announced last month.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the number of new sign-ups was “no small feat” and the commission is continuing to “look for ways to reach more people who could benefit from its support,” including enhancing the application process and improve the customer experience with the program.
The commission has been working to get as many qualified people as possible on the program, principally through its four outreach programs it announced last year and that it recently funded last month.
Anchor association lays out policy roadmap
The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition has outlined its policy roadmap, which lays out its lobby focus for the year.
A press release on Friday said the association will focus on addressing the FCC’s broadband map, which it said excludes anchor institutions; supporting digital equity efforts at federal, state, and local levels; strengthening the E-rate program, which goes to support connectivity in schools and libraries; promoting improvements in the FCC’s Rural Health Care program; and modernizing and strengthening the Universal Service Fund, the umbrella fund that funds those basic telecommunications programs.
The association said it will continue meet and communicate with FCC, the National Telecommunication and Information Administration and congressional leaders on the importance of map coverage and will speak with broadband owners to make their own maps and challenge FCC’s data.
“We are thankful to Congress and the Executive Branch for providing $65 billion in funding for broadband infrastructure for 2023,” said John Windhausen Jr., executive director of the SHLB Coalition, in the release.
“We are also encouraged by the growing recognition that [community anchor institutions] are crucial in closing the digital divide,” Windhausen Jr. added. “However, many challenges remain, including proposed changes to the E-rate competitive bidding process, flaws in the National Broadband Map, lengthy pole attachment disputes, and court challenges to the Universal Service Fund, to name a few.”
An appeals court last week denied a petition challenging the FCC’s administration of the USF. The petition is also before two other appeals courts.
Four service providers receive over $17M to help close digital divide
The Officer of Broadband Access and Expansion of New Mexico announced last week the state would award four internet service providers $17 million for fiber deployment to unserved areas, according to the state office press release.
The funding is being awarded through the Connect New Mexico Pilot Program, whose funding comes from the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund.
The four service providers will provide high-speed internet to over 2,500 premises across 10 qualifying rural communities, the announcement said. The receivers include local residents, businesses, community institutions, and farms.
These four providers will contribute an additional $7.4 million for a total project cost of $24.5 million.
“In my State of the State speech, I stressed my steadfast commitment to bring high-speed broadband networks to every unserved and underserved New Mexico community, no matter how rural. These projects showcase that commitment and our broader goal of universal broadband availability across all of New Mexico,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in the release. “Together, we are breaking down the long-standing walls of the digital divide.”
Ethos Broadband will receive $1 million for a fixed wireless service project to reach approximately 435 locations. Tularosa Communications will receive $7.4 million for a fiber deployment project to serve 1048 locations. Western New Mexico Telephone Company will receive $ 5.11 million for fiber deployment project serving 221 locations. Finally, Valley TeleCom Group will receive $3.7 million for a fiber deployment project serving 822 locations.
