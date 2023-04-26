Broadband Roundup
Senators Question BEAD Rules, Apple Wins Antitrust Case, Florida Fights Targeted Advertising
Senators are concerned about BEAD’s fiber preference and Buy America rules.
April 26, 2023 — Leaders of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband on Monday called for a review of federal, state and local broadband programs, questioning potential inefficiencies.
“A recent [Government Accountability Office] report uncovered that ‘federal broadband efforts are fragmented and overlapping, with more than 100 programs administered by 15 agencies,’” wrote Chairman Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and Ranking Member John Thune, R-S.D., in a letter to the GAO.
Thune on Thursday led a group of Republican senators in sending a letter to Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, highlighting additional concerns about the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Among other concerns, the senators claimed that the BEAD program’s fiber preference was contrary to IIJA’s intent of allowing “all technologies, including wireless service, to be eligible for funding as long as they meet the IIJA’s network requirements.”
“As numerous states and stakeholders have articulated, current BEAD rules divert resources away from bringing broadband service to rural America in a manner that is inconsistent with NTIA’s statutory authority in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” the senators wrote. “NTIA’s failure to resolve these concerns will prolong the digital divide and put billions of scarce taxpayer dollars at risk.”
The senators also voiced concerns about Buy America rules, acknowledging their importance while emphasizing the related supply chain challenges.
“If NTIA wants to ensure broadband projects are built in a timely manner, NTIA should work alongside stakeholders to develop a consistent waiver process for certain components of a broadband network,” they wrote.
Apple did not violate antitrust laws in Epic fight
An appeals court on Monday ruled that Apple did not violate antitrust law by banning competing app marketplaces, marking a loss for Epic Games as well as other developers who have long criticized the strict rules and high fees mandated by the tech giant’s proprietary app store.
Apple removed Epic’s popular Fortnite game from its app store in 2020, after the game incentivized players to make purchases through Epic’s website rather than through the iOS app — circumventing Apple’s fees of up to 30 percent of sales revenue.
Although the three-judge panel primarily sided with Apple, it also upheld a lower court’s decision forcing the company to allow developers to point to alternative payment methods. Apple said in a statement that the company is considering whether to seek further review, but called the overall decision a “resounding victory.”
In response to the decision, critics of Apple’s app store policies advocated for legislation similar to the Open App Markets Act, which won significant bipartisan support in 2022 but ultimately failed to pass.
“Epic has been fighting long and hard to empower users and software developers in a mobile app environment dominated by two gatekeepers, Apple and Google,” said John Bergmayer, legal director at Public Knowledge. “While its court cases are ongoing, this loss shows how current antitrust law, and how courts apply it, is not always fit for the challenges posed by dominant digital platforms.
Amended digital privacy bill advances in Florida
A controversial Florida bill aimed at protecting consumer privacy moved forward on Monday, after its scope was narrowed by a legislative committee in response to opposition from the state’s small business owners.
The amended measure no longer applies to nonprofit organizations or companies that make less than $1 billion annually. However, many critics urged lawmakers to oppose the bill altogether.
“There are more effective ways for lawmakers to reach the goal of more transparency about online ads without negatively impacting the method many smaller local businesses and nonprofit organizations rely on to reach key audiences,” said Khara Boender, state policy director for the Computer & Communications Industry Association, in a statement on Monday.
CCIA joined a coalition of several trade groups and an organization representing the state’s Hispanic-owned businesses in a letter to lawmakers emphasizing the importance of online advertising for small and local businesses.
The proposed measure “would unnecessarily and disproportionately strain small businesses, decreasing the effectiveness of their advertising and fundraising efforts in reaching key audiences,” the coalition wrote. “These same advertising practices currently benefit consumers… the legislation risks turning free services into paid subscriptions.”
Rip and Replace Bill, NTIA Head on 6G, Charter’s New Promotion
The FCC has said there is a $3 billion shortfall in funding to replace security threat equipment.
April 24, 2023 – Senators have introduced a bill Friday that would top up the fund that reimburses providers for having to replace network equipment deemed a national security threat.
The Defend Our Networks Act, introduced by Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, would address the $3 billion shortfall identified by the Federal Communications Commission in its Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, also known as the “rip and replace” program.
“Discarding the roughly 24,000 pieces of Chinese-made communications equipment across the United States is critical to protecting U.S. national security from spying and other threats,” a press release from the senators said. “Failure to properly fund the Rip and Replace Program would also devastate communications access in rural communities throughout the country, as providers are faced with shutting down insecure network elements.”
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel applauded the move, saying the responsibility to tackle national security threats is “always evolving and why we must do all we can to fully fund the replacement of insecure equipment throughout the country.”
Late last month, Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he would push Congress to make the funding shortfall a priority. In January, the FCC said in a report that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their replacement efforts complained about a lack of funding.
Industry associations, including the Competitive Carriers Association and the Rural Wireless Association, have raised the issue to the FCC for months. The fact that the omnibus spending bill didn’t include rip and replace funding apparently “stunned” the Telecommunications Industry Association.
“Fully funding the program is the only way to fulfill this national security mandate and remove untrusted equipment while maintaining connectivity, not only in Nebraska and Colorado, but across the nation,” CCA CEO Tim Donovan said in a statement following the introduction of the bill that.
NTIA head raising need to plan ahead for 6G
The head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Friday that policy makers need to start looking at how 6G technology can be utilized in the future.
“It may seem strange to be talking about 6G at a time when so many Americans and people around the world are still just learning about 5G and the promises it holds,” Alan Davidson said during his opening remarks at a 6G event in Washington D.C. “But we know from past experience that we need to be planning ahead.
“It is so important for policymakers to look ahead to this next-generation technology and how we can harness the innovations it will bring,” Davidson added.
Davidson noted that 6G will maximize the use of artificial intelligence, coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and reducing power consumption and increased energy efficiency.
The head also touched on the NTIA’s $1.5 billion Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, which opened for applications earlier this month. He noted that the fund will spur development of “open, interoperable, and standards-based networks.
“These networks will almost certainly make up the backbone of 6G.”
Charter shuffles executive team in light of retirement
Telecom Charter Communications announced Thursday the promotion of Paul Woelk to senior vice president of business planning for its cable operations.
Beside business planning, Woelk will also be responsible for consolidating budgets and forecasts globally, a press release said.
“Paul’s vast experience in and knowledge of our operations makes him well-suited for this expanded role,” Adam Ray, executive vice president and chief commercial officer said in the release. “I look forward to working with him and his team to continue building practical models that help guide our day-to-day operations to even greater success.”
Woelk, who joined Charter in 2016, is replacing Jim Nuzzo, who the company said is planning to retire in early 2024. Woelk previously spent nine years at Sprint and came to Charter from the acquisition of Bright House Networks, where he was in the network engineering and operations group.
EARN IT Act Reintroduced, Standard General’s Acquisition Setback, New FiberLight CEO
Critics of the EARN IT Act argue that it would have severe costs for digital privacy and online speech.
April 21, 2023 — A controversial bill targeting encryption and Section 230 immunity has been introduced in the Senate for the third time, rekindling the opposition from tech industry groups and civil liberties organizations that marked the bill’s two previous failures to pass.
The Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act purports to combat online child sexual abuse material by expanding online platform liability for hosting such content and increasing reporting requirements.
“This problem is simply too big to throw money at — tech companies must take responsibility for eliminating child sexual abuse material on their own platforms, or be held accountable,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., in a Wednesday statement announcing that he and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., were reintroducing the legislation.
Critics of the EARN IT Act argue that it would have severe costs for digital privacy, encryption services and online speech.
By gutting Section 230, the legislation would “push tech companies to over-censor their platforms in order to reduce their legal liability,” said Evan Greer, director of digital rights group Fight for the Future. “Studies have shown that when Section 230 protections evaporate, platforms over-target marginalized communities and place people in life-threatening danger by tearing down harm reduction infrastructure.”
Not only would the EARN IT Act create “a world of constant surveillance,” the current scanning software used to identify CSAM is often inaccurate — meaning that it could potentially subject “millions of people to false accusations of child abuse,” wrote Joe Mullin, a policy analyst for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, in a blog post decrying the bill’s reintroduction.
However, other organizations applauded the revival, arguing that online platforms have failed to take sufficient action against the proliferation of harmful and exploitative content.
“Tech companies have the technology to detect, remove, and stop the distribution of child sexual abuse material,” said Erin Earp, interim vice president for public policy at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. “However, there is no incentive to do so because they are subject to no consequences for their inaction.”
Court allows FCC’s Tegna acquisition hearing to proceed, potentially killing deal
An appeals court on Friday rejected Standard General’s attempt to force the Federal Communications Commission to vote now on the fund’s planned acquisition of television station operator Tegna.
The $8.6 billion deal was delayed in February by the FCC’s decision to hold a hearing on the proposed transaction, based on the agency’s “substantial and material” concerns about potential retransmission fee increases and local job losses.
Standard General argued that the action was “tantamount to denying the transaction,” noting that it would extend proceedings well past the acquisition’s final extension date of May 22.
On Monday, Standard General announced a series of new commitments — including no newsroom layoffs for three years and the establishment of a $5 million local journalism grant fund — in a bid to gain support from news and radio unions, who currently oppose the deal.
“The commitments announced today underscore the strong, good-faith relationship between Standard General, organized labor and the American public,” said Soo Kim, the fund’s founding partner. “The only obstacle to this deal moving forward is the Federal Communications Commission refusing to hold a vote on the deal.”
FiberLight appoints new CEO following acquisition by investor group
Fiber infrastructure provider FiberLight on Thursday announced the appointment of Bill Major as CEO, effective immediately, as well as the completion of the company’s acquisition by a consortium of investment funds led by H.R.L. Morrison & Co.
The partnership aims to give FiberLight increased financial flexibility as it continues to expand its fiber networks, invest in cross-border connectivity and bolster network resiliency, according to the company.
Major previously served as president and CEO of Everstream Solutions, a major enterprise and wholesale fiber platform in the Midwest.
“Bill is a proven executive who brings a wealth of infrastructure knowledge, telecommunications experience and transformative leadership capabilities to FiberLight as the company builds its team and expands its footprint,” said Perry Offutt, partner at Morrison & Co and chair of FiberLight’s board of directors.
Community Broadband Bill, USDA Technical Assistance Funding, Brian Vo on Public Knowledge Board
Bill by Rep. Anna Eshoo and Sen. Cory Booker would preempt state laws prohibiting municipal broadband projects using public funds.
April 19, 2023 – A bill introduced Wednesday would amend the Telecommunications Act to override state laws prohibiting community broadband projects.
The Community Broadband Act of 2023 would include an amendment to the law prohibiting any “State statute, regulation, or other State legal requirement” prohibiting “any provider, public-private partnership provider, or cooperatively organized provider from providing, to any person or any public or private entity” telecommunications services, according to the bill.
The bill also includes an anti-discrimination provision to prevent preferences for certain builds.
There are 21 states that have laws prohibiting the building of community broadband projects using public funds. Opponents of community builds have argued that community builds harm competition by discouraging new entrants in the market.
“These laws shield incumbent internet service providers (ISPs) from competition and tie the hands of communities that want to improve broadband options or build-out to unserved areas that private providers refuse to connect,” said a press release from Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-CA, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, who introduced the bill.
“The Community Broadband Act nullifies state laws that inhibit local governments from building their own broadband, preserving the right to self-determination for local communities,” the release added.
The bill has been endorsed by more than a dozen organizations, according to the release, including the Fiber Broadband Association, the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition, the National League of Cities and the National Association of Counties.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which will deliver $42.5 billion to the states for broadband infrastructure, has said that it wants to see community broadband as a build option using the funds.
USDA offering planning funding for rural internet projects
The Department of Agriculture announced Monday the availability of $20 million of technical assistance funding for rural communities looking to build high-speed internet projects.
The funding is provided by the new Broadband Technical Assistance Program, which can be used for feasibility studies, completing network designs, developing applications for funding, data collection and reporting and accessing federal resources.
There are three categories for funding with maximum awards of $1 million each. Applicants that are providers seeking assistance to deliver the benefit to rural communities, of which up to $7.5 million is available. Applicants that are recipients of the assistance have up to $7.5 million available. And the final stream provides up to $5 million for projects intended to support broadband cooperatives that will benefit rural communities.
“USDA is partnering with small towns, local utilities and cooperatives, and private companies to increase access to this critical service which in turn boosts opportunity and helps build bright futures,” Xochitl Torres Small, the department’s under secretary for rural development, said in a press release.
Public Knowledge has new board member
Public Knowledge announced Tuesday that Brian Vo, the chief investment officer of internet advocate Connect Humanity, has joined the advocacy group as a member of the board.
“Brian’s deep expertise in finance and mission-driven investing will further strengthen our Board capabilities as we continue to support the long-term growth and success of the organization,” Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, said in a release. “Today, the Public Knowledge Board is comprised of outstanding individuals that represent a wide array of professional experiences across technology, government, and business. I’m proud of the strength and diversity of our Board and look forward to Brian’s contributions in the coming years.”
Vo leads Connect Humanity’s investment efforts to advance digital equity. He has extensive experience in transactions and investments toward enhancing social improvement.
Vo joins nine other board members providing strategic counsel and leadership, the release noted.
