Infrastructure
Telecoms Urge FCC to Address Pole Replacement Costs Before BEAD Funding Delivered
The FCC approved a comment period to address the issue over a year ago.
WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 – More than a dozen communications companies are urging the Federal Communications Commission to move quickly on a decision that would address pole replacement costs ahead of the delivery of billions of dollars in federal funds.
The telecommunications companies, including Charter, Cox Communications, Zayo Group and Altice USA, submitted a letter Monday to the commission saying it needs to hasten its decision on an existing file addressing the pole replacement issue because it is unfair for them to bear the full cost of replacing wood poles when they want to attach their equipment on it. New poles are often needed when the pole cannot bear additional equipment or if the existing pole would be out of compliance with the new attachments.
“For too long, pole owners have exploited their monopoly power to receive windfalls by pushing the entire cost of pole replacements onto a new user of their pole—all while concurrently charging ratepayers to recover the same costs,” the letter said, which outlined costs to replace the pole ranging from $800 to $30,000 for a single structure.
The reasoning for a shared cost model relies largely on the notion that the pole owners, which can be electrical utility or incumbent telephone companies, also benefit from a new pole. Those benefits, the letter said, include the owner being able to reduce taxes on depreciating poles, have additional space on newer poles, continue to collect rent, and have the benefit of lower maintenance costs.
The letter said the delay in addressing the issue threatens the country’s “once-in-a-generation opportunity to close the digital divide,” namely, what happens with the $42.5 billion from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The money from that program is slated to be allocated to the states by June 30.
With the additional federal funds, “the problem of high pole replacement costs and delays will soon accelerate these complaints from a murmur to a fever pitch,” the letter said. “These government funds will go further, and accomplish the goal of service to all, if a fair allocation scheme is required of the monopoly providers.”
The FCC voted over a year ago to seek comment on what to do with the cost of pole replacements and how to align economic incentives between attachers and owners. Since then, third parties have pressed the commission to force the sharing of the costs as the utilities pushed back on the idea on the basis that it takes resources away from other critical work.
“Without relief and guidance from the Commission, the direct impact will be significantly slowed deployment of broadband that will reach fewer unserved homes and small businesses,” the letter said, adding pole owners allegedly have an incentive to avoid replacing poles if it can force a third party to replace them.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, Canada’s telecom regulator, ruled earlier this year that pole owners should share in at least 50 percent of the cost of pole replacements because they stand to benefit.
Other signatories on Monday’s letter include Crown Castle Fiber, Mediacom Communications, Biddeford Internet Corp., Conterra Ultra Broadband, Hilliary Communications, Ideatek Telecom, Service Electric Cable TV, SmartCom Telephone, Sonic Telecom, Tilson Broadband, and Vermont Communications Union Districts Association.
Spectrum
Spectrum Stakeholders Comment on NTIA’s Proposed National Strategy
Trade groups and other organizations disagreed over issues such as spectrum sharing.
WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 — A broad range of industry groups and other stakeholders on Monday provided recommendations for the National Telecommunications and Information Association’s proposed National Spectrum Strategy, showcasing widespread acknowledgement of the need for more spectrum alongside sharp disagreement over issues such as spectrum sharing.
In March, the NTIA requested public input on the strategy’s three pillars: developing a spectrum pipeline to ensure U.S. leadership, establishing a long-term planning process, and expanding access and capacity through technological development.
“Given the lack of ‘greenfield’ spectrum, future spectrum management must focus on making all systems, both commercial and governmental, as efficient as possible to encourage the best use of spectrum across all users,” said TechFreedom General Counsel James Dunstan in a statement. “This includes both transmitter and receiver performance efficiencies.”
While federal policy and market forces have driven commercial spectrum licensees to increase efficiency, Dunstan claimed that “similar forces have long been lacking among government spectrum users.”
Establishing a government spectrum fee could help incentivize these federal users to share or vacate spectrum, Dunstan said.
Similar concerns about federal spectrum use were expressed by the think tank Free State Foundation, which submitted comments saying that the government’s “substantial swaths of spectrum” were being underutilized.
The Free State Foundation argued that the National Spectrum Strategy’s short-term priority should be “accomplishing the repurposing of more mid-band spectrum for exclusive licensed use, starting with the 3.1-3.45 GHz band.” In addition, they wrote, the NTIA should generally “prefer licensing on an exclusive rather than on a shared basis.”
Other organizations, including the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, advocated for increased spectrum sharing.
“On top of wired alternatives such as fiber, WISPs use licensed, shared and unlicensed spectrum as core infrastructure to carry reliable broadband to nine million Americans,” said Louis Peraertz, vice president of policy for WISPA. “Having more commercial spectrum would allow them and others to more flexibly achieve the national policy prerogative of universal service to all Americans quicker and at far less cost to taxpayers.”
Without new spectrum access, wireless networks will fail to meet demand within the next few years, according to a report from The Brattle Group released Monday by wireless trade association CTIA.
“Spectrum availability is the key to solving the capacity shortfall and Congress, the [Federal Communications Commission], and other policymakers should work to allocate more spectrum for licensed mobile uses in a timely manner,” the researchers wrote. “Otherwise, the U.S. may run the risk of losing leadership in the international wireless space due to unavailability of licensed spectrum.”
The stakeholder comments highlighted several other benefits of increased access to mid-band spectrum, including 5G deployment, innovation and international competition.
“Unlocking valuable mid-band spectrum will help bring 5G services to American consumers more quickly,” said Stephanie Joyce, senior vice president and chief of staff for the Computer & Communications Industry Association.
Joyce pointed to the lapse in the FCC’s spectrum auction authority after Congress failed to extend it in March, saying that it “forces us to rely on existing spectrum bands to bring emerging technologies to market in order to foster innovation and boost the U.S. economy.”
CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker also expressed concerns about the auction authority, saying that its expiration and the current lack of a “pipeline of full-powered, exclusive-use licensed spectrum risks our ability to meet accelerating demand for wireless broadband, counter China’s ambitions, secure our economic competitiveness and enhance national security.”
Broadband Mapping & Data
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
In a Fiber Broadband Association webinar, consultants, mappers and ISPs said states must verify broadband coverage.
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 – States must be the arbiter of coverage disputes for the allocation of coming federal funds, said experts at a Fiber Broadband Association event Thursday.
The $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program directs states to design their own grant programs, complete with two challenge processes that allows residents and service providers to challenge posted coverage claims at individual locations. To successfully implement these state grant programs, states must “be the source of truth for challenges,” said Peggy Schaffer of mapping software company VETRO.
It is the responsibility of states to determine truth by sifting through many sources of coverage claims, said Schaffer. In this way, states will become arbiters of truth that can be trusted to effectively manage federal grant money and narrow the digital divide in its communities.
Chad Rupe, general manager of fiber provider Ponderosa Communications agreed. Coverage maps require a party that can call out untruths and misdirection. Providers often claim to be providing 100 Megabit per second (Mbps) symmetrical speeds to locations simply to prevent competition in the area.
Misrepresenting coverage claims has harsh consequences for unserved and underserved communities, said Rupe: It will leave money on the table. Rupe urged providers to provide accurate information on coverage. Grant funding is not “free money”: Providers must adhere to reporting, tracking, and digital equity requirements of the grant programs.
“Remember that we are all trying to achieve the same objective,” added Jeff Sobotka from Vivacity Infrastructure Group.
In response to concerns that states are not equipped to effectively audit ISPs, Schaffer simply stated that they “will have to be prepared.” The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which allocates BEAD funds, is invested in ensuring funds will be handled responsibly over the following 10 years, she said.
In fact, part of the funding through the BEAD program will support administrative costs for ISP auditing, Shaffer added. Effective auditing will require that states are prepared with accurate information of each individual location’s internet connection, agreed panelists.
The Federal Communications Commission is currently investigating service providers that may have overreported data for its national broadband map, the first version of which released in November of 2022.
“We have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers,” said Rosenworcel in a February letter to senators. “We recognize also that as providers gain familiarity with this system, efforts to intentionally misstate service may be subject to enforcement action. In fact, we already have an investigation underway.”
New Street Research said in a recent report that it is “likely” that carriers are over-reporting their coverage to the FCC.
Ready State Broadband Office Resources:
Community Broadband
Brieana Reed-Harmel: Capital Construction of a Municipal Broadband Utility 101
The author led the city of Loveland, Colorado, through the assessment and feasibility study of publicly-owned broadband.
I am the manager for Pulse, the municipally owned broadband utility in Loveland and parts of Larimer County, Colorado. We made strong choices early on that put us on a path to success.
Having broken ground fewer than six months before the start of the pandemic, I am continually impressed with how smoothly our work has progressed. Put simply, I want you to be as successful as we have been.
Define the plan, assess your skills and determine what you need
Documenting the plan makes it easy to share the vision. The plan needs to include the high-level vision and strategy, but also delve into the granular, tactical details as it establishes your success criteria. What does success look like in terms of customer take rate, time to rollout and network documentation?
Include details related to long-term maintenance, and what operations will eventually look like as it will affect the network design, construction methods and the type of materials you decide to use. Understanding these details can greatly change cost models, as some choices have lower upfront costs but higher longer term maintenance costs, and vice versa, which can make or break a business model.
It’s also essential to self-assess and know what skill sets you already have in-house that can be leveraged and what skills you need to acquire. A key component that was built into our plan was having two distinct buckets of staff and vendor partners — one with a focus on operations of a fledgling utility and the other focused on the success of the construction of the capital project.
This foundation allows your team to work the plan, adjust it as needed, and most importantly, have the bandwidth to handle anything out of scope that comes up along the way — and believe me, situations you’re not expecting are going to come up (see: lockdown 2020).
Become an expert at managing experts and find your people
It’s simply not possible to be an expert in every skill that you’ll need to execute a project of this magnitude — fiber-design, hut selection, customer experience and billing, supply chain management and myriad others. That said, an intensely curious nature will serve you well. It will be helpful to work on becoming an expert at evaluating experts — how they solve problems, how they approach complications, what is their motivation, how do they stay up to speed in their industries, how effective they will be at applying their expertise in the service of your goal.
Being able to rely upon your team around you as you navigate a dynamic and ever changing project is invaluable. And, most important of all in my opinion, do they bring the right mindset that will add to your organization? Understanding your brand proposition, the community you are serving, and having a customer first and public service mindset is essential to success.
Seek out partners, not just contractors. With Ditesco Services, Colorado Boring and Backbone Fiber we were fortunate to find locally-owned partners for our capital construction project management and primary boring. They genuinely care about the optics of the project in the community because they are part of the community.
With other partnerships, including OnTrac, Inc. and internal hires, we looked for skills and an internal compass pointing toward improving the lives of our residents. Our team members embody the principles of public service and are all proud to have dedicated their careers to the development of a critical community resource.
Solid systems setup, scaling and quality assurance
Set up internal systems early on. Define what programs and platforms you’ll use, frequency of check-ins and timelines for response to inquiries. As an example, we put our teams through media and communications training before shovels hit the ground, ensuring everybody knew what to do from something as simple as an inquiring resident on the jobsite to something more serious like a utility hit. Another example was spending time to automate provisioning of network equipment to our OSS/BSS system.
It was time-consuming at first but has allowed us to better use limited staff resources more efficiently and scale effectively as we have grown. Each component of the project and the associated team had clear boundaries. It bears repeating that effective people, process, and technology systems ensure there is plenty of bandwidth to handle anomalies.
With systems in place, the data pipeline to analyze what is working well and what is not is there to be improved upon from the beginning. You’ll have your own benchmark data, allowing you to iterate and improve against your own metrics, and not just general industry standard estimates. You are able to scale as needed, and it’s easy to keep an eye on quality and discover areas that need improvement.
Nurturing the human elements in a technical project
Managers are often criticized for holding cards close to the chest. They don’t always make it easy for others to see the big picture of what’s going on. That strategy is not going to serve you well. We have received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from all of our partners that they feel very much in the loop. They appreciate the environment we’ve cultivated for external partners to interact with one another.
We have regular in-person-and-digitally-accessible meetings to make sure that the systems are working as intended, and to determine where we need to improve. We make it as easy as possible for everybody to understand what’s working, what isn’t, and what they’re responsible for when we collectively decide to optimize.
To your success
We made mistakes along the way and learned many valuable lessons as we went through this process. But we were prepared to deal with issues, because we baked that bandwidth into our plan and systems. Our advice to others is that if you focus on your plan, systems, the vision and well-being of the people in your organization, you’ll find yourself walking a similar path to outstanding community connectivity.
Brieana Reed-Harmel is the Manager for Pulse, the community- owned fiber-optic broadband network in Loveland, Colorado. Brieana brings over 20 years of utility experience in engineering and leadership roles, spanning both the public and private sectors. She was officially named Municipal Fiber Manager in December 2018 after leading the city through the assessment and feasibility study of publicly owned broadband. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Google CEO Promotes AI Regulation, GOP Urges TikTok Ban for Congress Members, States Join DOJ Antitrust Suit
Telecoms Urge FCC to Address Pole Replacement Costs Before BEAD Funding Delivered
Spectrum Stakeholders Comment on NTIA’s Proposed National Strategy
Rosenworcel in Boston, Viasat’s New President, Omni Fiber’s Ohio Investment
Experts Call for Multisector Collaboration to Fight Digital Fragmentation and Build Public Trust
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
Brieana Reed-Harmel: Capital Construction of a Municipal Broadband Utility 101
House Democrats Interrogate TikTok as Montana Moves Toward Complete Ban
Innovation Fund Opens, USCellular Social Media Limit Mode, UTOPIA Fiber’s Yearly Report
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
Broadband Breakfast Announces Made in America Summit on June 22
Kelly Wert: States Seek to Fund Broadband Upgrades in Affordable Rental Housing
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
$92 Million For Broadband Through Connect Maryland’s State Funding
Texas Opens Broadband Program, Montana Fiber Build, Affordable Connectivity Program Must Be Extended
Senate Bill on Broadband Map, Pew on MDU Internet, $90M for New Hampshire
Charter Suggests Network Authentication Layer for Equipment Certification
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
Anchor Associations Asking for Deadline Extension on Emergency Connectivity Fund Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Bryan Darr: Senators Move to Fix the Broadband Map; Here’s How You Can Submit Crowdsource Data
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Launch of New FCC Bureau, ACP Signups on Tribal Lands, Breezeline’s Fiber Expansion
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Trending
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
David Strauss: How Will State Broadband Offices Score BEAD Applications?
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
FCC Added Just Over 1 Million Net New Locations in Broadband Map Fabric Slated For Spring Release: Chairwoman
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
Experts Call for Spectrum Allocation Reform, Pointing to C-Band Clash Between Airlines and 5G
-
Robocall4 weeks ago
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Sohn Speaks After Withdrawal, MasterCard Back Indigenous Connectivity, Liberty-CityFibre in Buy Talks
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Association Says FCC Not Budging on Identifying Anchor Institutions on Broadband Map
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
DOJ Investigates TikTok, Google’s Generative AI Tool, Charter Counsel Retiring