Wireless
Verizon Awaiting Next C-Band Influx for Further Fixed-Wireless Expansion: Vestberg
Executives said fixed-wireless service has become one of the biggest uses for its 5G network.
April 25, 2023 – The CEO of Verizon said Tuesday that the telecom expects further growth in its fixed-wireless business as it awaits C-band spectrum clearance by the end of the year.
For the three months ending March 31, the company reported 393,000 net new fixed-wireless subscribers for the period, up from 194,000 it added in the same quarter last year. It has incrementally increased that subscriber base over the last five quarters to end with 1.9 million.
“We’re seeing growth quarter after quarter after quarter [as] fixed-wireless continues to scale and contribute to increasing our revenue performance,” said CEO Hans Vestberg on a first-quarter conference call Tuesday. “Our business customers are increasingly turning to fixed wireless access as their primary source of broadband connectivity, won over by the reliability and the overall value of the product.”
The company said fixed-wireless service has become one of the biggest uses for its 5G network. And executives said on the call that Verizon anticipates that it will be able to expand its growth in the segment as it gets more C-band spectrum – the airwaves that power wireless communications.
“[In] the latter part of this year, we will get our next chunk of C-band,” Vestberg said. “Right now we are covering about 70 out of over 400 markets.”
The bulk of the current C-band in the market has been in urban and suburban areas, Vestberg said. But the “majority” of the upcoming slices are for more suburban and rural areas, he added.
Vestberg also said the company is confident its network can handle the additional capacity from the influx of fixed-wireless subscribers because of new technologies, such as the more efficient use of spectrum that comes from carrier aggregation and new devices being able to utilize more spectrum.
While Verizon eyes more fixed-wireless investment, AT&T has said it isn’t a product that it is looking to heavily invest in as it targets more fiber connectivity.
At quarter-end, the company had a total of 143.3 million retail wireless subscribers – 121 million of which were postpaid versus 22.3 million prepaid – up from the 142.9 million in the same period last year. The figures include both consumer and business segments.
Consumer internet was up to 6.8 million subscribers by the end of the quarter year-over-year, as it added 63,000 new subscribers in the quarter compared to just 55,000 in the comparative period.
The company saw a slight revenue decline of 1.7 percent to $32.9 billion across its segments compared to the same quarter last year, which was attributed to lower service and equipment revenue. Its net income was up 6.5 percent to roughly $5 billion compared to the same period.
Spectrum
FCC Urges Lawmakers to Extend Spectrum Auction Authority
The FCC’s spectrum auction authority expired in March.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 – The leaders of the Federal Communications Commissions have urged lawmakers in a letter Tuesday to extend the agency’s spectrum auction authority with urgency before the World Radiocommunication Conference in November.
“Restoring this authority will provide the United States with the strongest foundation to compete in a global economy, counter Chinese technology leadership ambitions, and safeguard our national security,” said the letter, signed by the chairwoman and her three commissioners. “Importantly, the United States cannot afford to wait.”
“The global community will soon convene for another World Radiocommunication Conference to determine the future of spectrum policy, and we must send a strong signal in advance of that meeting of our continued commitment to lead in coming generations of wireless technologies,” added the letter.
The letter is addressed to Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, chair of the House Energy and Commerce, and Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member on that committee; Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ranking member of that committee.
The commission’s authority to auction the airwaves essential for the deployment of wireless technologies had expired in March for the first time in its thirty-year history. The authority was briefly extended a couple of times before that.
“In previous years, Congress has always acted to extend the Commission’s auction authority without interruption,” the letter added. “We look forward to working with you now to ensure the speedy enactment of legislation reauthorizing the Commission’s spectrum auction program, so that we can once again use this authority in service of consumers, businesses, and national security.”
Lawmakers, including Rodgers and Pallone, expressed disappointment with the Senate days after the expiry in March for failing to move legislation passed in the House that would have extended the authority to May 19.
It stalled in the upper chamber due to objections over the length of the authority extension to allow for the completion of a Department of Defense and National Telecommunications and Information Administration study on repurposing government spectrum for commercial use.
Spectrum
Spectrum Stakeholders Comment on NTIA’s Proposed National Strategy
Trade groups and other organizations disagreed over issues such as spectrum sharing.
WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 — A broad range of industry groups and other stakeholders on Monday provided recommendations for the National Telecommunications and Information Association’s proposed National Spectrum Strategy, showcasing widespread acknowledgement of the need for more spectrum alongside sharp disagreement over issues such as spectrum sharing.
In March, the NTIA requested public input on the strategy’s three pillars: developing a spectrum pipeline to ensure U.S. leadership, establishing a long-term planning process, and expanding access and capacity through technological development.
“Given the lack of ‘greenfield’ spectrum, future spectrum management must focus on making all systems, both commercial and governmental, as efficient as possible to encourage the best use of spectrum across all users,” said TechFreedom General Counsel James Dunstan in a statement. “This includes both transmitter and receiver performance efficiencies.”
While federal policy and market forces have driven commercial spectrum licensees to increase efficiency, Dunstan claimed that “similar forces have long been lacking among government spectrum users.”
Establishing a government spectrum fee could help incentivize these federal users to share or vacate spectrum, Dunstan said.
Similar concerns about federal spectrum use were expressed by the think tank Free State Foundation, which submitted comments saying that the government’s “substantial swaths of spectrum” were being underutilized.
The Free State Foundation argued that the National Spectrum Strategy’s short-term priority should be “accomplishing the repurposing of more mid-band spectrum for exclusive licensed use, starting with the 3.1-3.45 GHz band.” In addition, they wrote, the NTIA should generally “prefer licensing on an exclusive rather than on a shared basis.”
Other organizations, including the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, advocated for increased spectrum sharing.
“On top of wired alternatives such as fiber, WISPs use licensed, shared and unlicensed spectrum as core infrastructure to carry reliable broadband to nine million Americans,” said Louis Peraertz, vice president of policy for WISPA. “Having more commercial spectrum would allow them and others to more flexibly achieve the national policy prerogative of universal service to all Americans quicker and at far less cost to taxpayers.”
Without new spectrum access, wireless networks will fail to meet demand within the next few years, according to a report from The Brattle Group released Monday by wireless trade association CTIA.
“Spectrum availability is the key to solving the capacity shortfall and Congress, the [Federal Communications Commission], and other policymakers should work to allocate more spectrum for licensed mobile uses in a timely manner,” the researchers wrote. “Otherwise, the U.S. may run the risk of losing leadership in the international wireless space due to unavailability of licensed spectrum.”
The stakeholder comments highlighted several other benefits of increased access to mid-band spectrum, including 5G deployment, innovation and international competition.
“Unlocking valuable mid-band spectrum will help bring 5G services to American consumers more quickly,” said Stephanie Joyce, senior vice president and chief of staff for the Computer & Communications Industry Association.
Joyce pointed to the lapse in the FCC’s spectrum auction authority after Congress failed to extend it in March, saying that it “forces us to rely on existing spectrum bands to bring emerging technologies to market in order to foster innovation and boost the U.S. economy.”
CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker also expressed concerns about the auction authority, saying that its expiration and the current lack of a “pipeline of full-powered, exclusive-use licensed spectrum risks our ability to meet accelerating demand for wireless broadband, counter China’s ambitions, secure our economic competitiveness and enhance national security.”
China
Sen. Mark Warner Says He’ll Push to Make ‘Rip and Replace’ Funding a Priority
$1.5B Innovation Fund money must focus on O-Ran, senator says.
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 – Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said Thursday that Congress needs to do more to ensure a fund intended to replace technologies in the country’s communications networks deemed a national security risk is replenished.
“We need more,” Warner said, responding to a question during his keynote speech at an event hosted by law firm Hogan Lovells about open radio access networks. Warner is the chair of the Senate select committee on intelligence and subcommittee on national security, and is a member of the budget committee and global competitiveness.
“[I’m] trying to make sure that that becomes enough of a priority,” Warner added. “We need to do it.”
The Federal Communications Commission was granted $1.9 billion for the rip and replace program as required by the Secure Networks Act. The program is intended to reimburse providers for removing perceived problematic gear, largely from Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE, from their networks.
But the FCC has already identified a roughly $3 billion shortfall in the funds because requests from applicants far exceeded the amounts available. In January, the commission said in a report that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their replacement efforts complained about a lack of funding.
Industry associations, including the Competitive Carriers Association and the Rural Wireless Association, have raised the issue to the FCC for months. The fact that the omnibus spending bill didn’t include rip and replace funding apparently “stunned” the Telecommunications Industry Association.
Warner’s comments came during a discussion on open and interoperable radio access networks, or O-RAN, which experts and officials said would lead to better security for the country’s networks. O-RAN is expected to allow providers use different vendors in their radio networks instead of relying on proprietary technologies from specific companies.
Specifically, Warner touched on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s $1.5 billion Innovation Fund grant program, which is principally intended to promote open technologies and to seek alternatives to Chinese wireless products, which are attractive because of their relatively lower prices. The funds were provided by the Chips and Science Act of 2022.
But Warner warned that funding could get lost in other priorities.
“We need to make sure that this money is spent on O-RAN deployment and not simply cyber training under a different name, so I still got work to do with the administration,” Warner said. “I need your help and support on that,” he told the crowd of experts, which included global telecoms.
Warner said there needs to be more American company involvement in international standard-setting bodies, especially for O-RAN, so that there are existing alternatives to problematic company products.
He also said there needs to be more test sites for O-RAN, such as in India. “We need more markets to try this out,” he said of O-RAN.
“We need to push, both domestically and around the world, on more test beds to try out this technology as we see it rolled out…we need to test it.
“The [Chinese Communist Party] is not playing for second place.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Verizon Awaiting Next C-Band Influx for Further Fixed-Wireless Expansion: Vestberg
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
Jack Roberts: Ensuring Adequate Broadband Connections to Run Cloud-Based Services
Joel Thayer and Diane Holland: We Need the Affordable Connectivity Program!
Rip and Replace Bill, NTIA Head on 6G, Charter’s New Promotion
EARN IT Act Reintroduced, Standard General’s Acquisition Setback, New FiberLight CEO
Telecom Leaders Ask Congress to Streamline Permitting Ahead of BEAD Project Deployment
FCC Votes for Foreign Telecom Ownership Reporting, Emergency Alert Flexibility
Green Energy Provisions Meet Smart Grid and Broadband Infrastructure
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
FTC Funding Request Harshly Criticized by Republican Lawmakers
FCC Urges Lawmakers to Extend Spectrum Auction Authority
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
Innovation Fund Opens, USCellular Social Media Limit Mode, UTOPIA Fiber’s Yearly Report
FCC Commits $2.5 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
SI Wireless Complains of Rip and Replace Payment Delay
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
Brieana Reed-Harmel: Capital Construction of a Municipal Broadband Utility 101
Final ACP Outreach Partners, Pennsylvania’s Broadband Program,10 Gigabit Internet In Northwest
NTIA Seeks AI Insight, Legislative Tracking Maps, Florida’s $22M for Broadband
House Democrats Interrogate TikTok as Montana Moves Toward Complete Ban
Broadband Breakfast Announces Made in America Summit on June 22
Telecoms Urge FCC to Address Pole Replacement Costs Before BEAD Funding Delivered
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Trending
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
‘The Sound of Made in America’: Fiber Makers Increase Production Ahead of Delivery of Billions in Federal Funds
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
License Authorization Proposal, White House Cybersecurity Initiatives, Georgia Adds Fiber Provider to Committee
-
Digital Inclusion3 weeks ago
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
-
Education4 weeks ago
Digital Learning is Here to Stay, Necessitating Multi-Sector Collaboration: Connected America Conference
-
Tribal Broadband4 weeks ago
Tribal Nations Face Challenges in Accessing and Maximizing Funding: Connected America Conference
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Lindsay Mark Lewis: As Inflation Spiked, Broadband is ‘The Dog That Didn’t Bark’
-
Funding4 weeks ago
State Broadband Leaders Emphasize Planning, Community Involvement: Connected America Conference