Open Access
AT&T Closes Open Access Fiber Deal With BlackRock
In a new joint venture, AT&T will expand its fiber network across the nation.
NEW ORLEANS, May 12, 2023 – AT&T is set to invest several million dollars of capital into fiber builds across the country as it announces the closing of its joint venture deal with fund manager BlackRock, the company said.
In December, AT&T and BlackRock announced the formation of their joint venture, Gigapower LLC, to operate and deploy a fiber network to 1.5 million customers using a commercial open access platform.
The deal between the companies closed Thursday. According to the press release, the new company’s goal is to “create the United States’ largest commercial wholesale open access fiber network to bring high-speed connectivity to more Americans.”
“We believe fiber connectivity changes everything. That’s why we’re already one of the biggest investors in fiber in the United States,” said John Stankey, CEO of AT&T in a statement.
“The demand for high-speed connectivity is unprecedented, and through this innovative partnership with BlackRock, one of the world’s foremost investors in infrastructure, we’re able to connect even more people and businesses, accelerating our efforts to help close the digital divide,” he said.
Gigapower will enable AT&T to expand its fiber reach beyond its traditional areas and spread across the country, read the press release. BlackRock brings significant expertise and capital to support the buildout.
The company expects to expand into Las Vegas, Nevada and areas of Arizona as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania and parts of Alabama and Florida that are currently outside of AT&T’s service areas.
Christopher Sambar, executive vice president of AT&T, said in a Connect (X) event Wednesday that the company has already invested millions of dollars to build the most expansive fiber network in America.
Between 2018 and 2022, AT&T invested $120 billion into the US economy via capital expenditures, he said, making the company one of the largest capital investors in America.
Fiber is the backbone of wireless and 5G technology, he said. It is essential that the industry builds the foundation of fiber to support 5G and enable further innovations in the technology.
According to Sambar, well over 170 million customers are being serviced with high-speed 5G networks and close to 300 million are serviced with speeds close to 5G.
Open Access
Utility-Based Broadband Touted as Solution for Addressing Digital Divide
Broadband infrastructure can be seen as a fourth utility after water, gas and electricity.
HOUSTON, May 5, 2023 – A utility-based broadband model is the only solution to bridge the digital divide, panel heard at the Broadband Communities Summit Thursday.
“If we’re going to solve the digital divide, we need to use the utility model,” stated Josh Leonard from engineering company Burns and McDonalds.
A utility model, sometimes dubbed municipal broadband, is broadband infrastructure owned by public entities. Service is provided to residents by service providers that lease publicly owned networks in an open-access system.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, most state and city officials understand that broadband needs to be the fourth utility – after water, gas and electricity – said Leonard, but they do not treat it as such.
Utilities understand how to operate large infrastructure projects that connect hundreds and thousands of homes, said Sean Stokes, partner at Keller and Heckman law firm. Utilities already have a core internal communication capability and already have essential infrastructure in place such as utility poles.
Although utilities rarely want to be an internet service provider, Stokes continued, they are uniquely positioned to effectively run the network and lease it to providers. Open access enables partnerships with entities that want to be investors but don’t want to operate or be a provider, said Ashley Poling of fiber network software company COS Systems.
Building single-use fiber, as many ISPs do when connecting communities, harms communities by requiring multiple digs in the future. The goal is to build capacity for all current and futures once, said Franciso Arbide of NextEra Infrastructure Solutions
Does so allows more flexibility to add providers, eliminates issues if providers have poor service, and put pressure on non-performing providers, said Arbide.
Entities looking to invest in large-scale infrastructure investments are not making realistic assessments of the actual cost of deploying infrastructure, cost and time to access utility poles, increased cost and delay in supply chains, and labor shortages, said Stokes. The best solution is to utilize the assets that utilities already have in their toolbelt, he said.
Experience is the number-one priority when looking to build a broadband project, agreed Seema Patel of Chapman and Cutler. “Having experience in the industry is really going to be critical,” she said.
“This infrastructure-based utility model is what succeeds,” said Poling. “The states that understand this will really achieve almost 100 percent digital equity. Others will not.”
Open Access
Network Operators Can Prevent Price Wars in Open Access Model, Panel Hears
Network operators can take steps to prevent the biggest risk to open-access networks: A race to the bottom.
HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 – Network operator intervention can prevent a price war between internet service providers on an open access network, said Roger Timmerman, CEO of UTOPIA Fiber at a Broadband Communities event Wednesday.
In an oopen access network, broadband infrastructure is owned one entity, which can be a network operator or a municipality or other form of cooperative governance. The network operator leases the infrastructure to internet service providers. In essence, an open access model brings competition to monopolizing incumbents to the benefit of the user, said Ben Seo from marketing firm Harrison Edwards.
An open access network empowers communities because it gives consumers the power they need to hold providers responsible, continued Seo. Because the model enables direct competition, consumers can use their dollars to demand certain services from their providers.
Although the model is touted as the “gold standard” by UTOPIA Fiber and other network operators, some commentors are concerned that the model will reduce ISPs to price-war strategies to eliminate competition and retain market share.
Price gouging “is a concern” for UTOPIA, said Timmerman. “The providers are stakeholders for us, if the providers are not successful, we have failed,” he said. The company has taken measures to ensure the long-term scalability of its providers. The ISPs on UTOPIA’s network are limited to one price change a month.
According to Timmerman, the rules have resulted in providers finding other ways beyond price to differentiate themselves and their services to consumers. In fact, the most expensive provider on its network is also the fastest growing because it has positioned itself in the public mind as reliable and trustworthy.
We need all types of providers on the network to meet the needs of all the niches of the market, he said. There are providers that focus on connecting multi-dwelling units, those that target government buildings, those that connect school systems, and others that have specialties to fit the needs of the market.
“The network operator does have the responsibility to get involved in [pricing] to protect the ISPs and assure them that they can sustain their business long-term,” agreed Greg Wilson, founder of South African open access model AEX, Automation Exchange
Open access invites innovation in the customer experience, added Seo. Instead of driving down prices unreasonably, it incentivizes providers to find ways to improve the customer experience, enhance lives, and listen to the needs of the consumer. As a result, an open access model sells the product better, he said.
Furthermore, small, local providers are drawn to open access because it alleviates them of the necessity of investing in high-cost infrastructure. In that way, they can focus on selling reliable service to the consumer, said Timmerman.
Open Access
Cities are Adopting Open-Access Models, Say ISPs and Others at Broadband Communities
Cities are being drawn to open-access deployment models, say panelists.
HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 – Open-access private public partnership models are becoming more desirable for cities looking to deploy broadband, said panelists at a Broadband Communities event Monday.
An open-access model, sometimes dubbed the “wholesale model,” is characterized by two separate entities owning and operating the infrastructure. It allows several different service providers to compete on the same infrastructure and seeks to lower costs for the end user.
The “pre-conference” event was organized was organized by the Coalition for Local Internet Choice, the American Association of Public Broadband and Broadband Breakfast.
Cities seeking to capitalize on federal funding and improve its broadband connection hope to mitigate partnership risks but also must consider the feasibility of owning broadband infrastructure, said Sean Gonsalves, senior researcher for the Institute for Local Self-Reliance.
Communities are clamoring for a workable model and in a private-sector-led effort, while there is no one-size-fits-all solution, there is a strong desire that the community has considerable say in important issues, Gonsalves continued.
As such, many states are encouraging the implementation of PPP’s rather than municipal builds to balance the municipality’s capacity of infrastructure control and broadband’s promised return on investment, said Gonsalves.
An open-access model also addresses the question of whether governments should be involved in the kind of service provided by internet service providers, added Mitchell Shook, CEO of ISP Advanced Stream Broadband. Service providers can enter homes and provide direct service whereas governments may not have the capability to maintain such service, he said.
Broadband continues to increase in importance for city governments, said Roger Timmerman, CEO of UTOPIA Fiber. UTOPIA is built on an open-access model in which it owns an expansive fiber network which is then leased to ISPs that take service to the end user.
From a city perspective, the city itself is the most critical anchor for a fiber network as the network supports critical public safety and service systems, continued Timmerman. These systems include wildfire and vandalism surveillance which are already being deployed in some cities, according to the fiber company.
“If a city has fiber infrastructure, they are in position to support smart city applications on demand,” Timmerman said, claiming that in a few years, these applications may be nearly as important as residential uses.
Not all industry leaders agree with this assessment, however. In a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event in December of 2021, Jim Baller, partner at law firm Keller and Heckman, rose concerns that such a model forces providers to engage in a price war that will ultimately limit – and potentially erase – profitability for all players involved. Baller is also president of CLIC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
In Ask Me Anything!, Jim Stegeman of CostQuest Says Broadband Fabric Will Improve
New Variant of Passive Optical Networking Beginning to Take Root: Broadband Communities
AT&T Closes Open Access Fiber Deal With BlackRock
Learn How to Speak About Broadband, Say State Directors and Advocates at Connect (X)
Crowne Castle CEO Says 5G Plus Fixed Wireless Can Rival Fiber Connections
Lawmakers and GAO Call for National Strategy to Address ‘Fragmented’ Broadband Programs
Should Big Tech or Broadband Be Tapped for USF Contributions?
FCC Blocks One Eye, Tribal Ready Wants 12 GHz Set Aside, Universal Service Fund Recommendations
Cost Modifications will Stop Rip and Replace Projects, Panel Hears
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Digital Inclusion Requires Localized Approach and Partnerships with Community Members
Starlink Likes FCC Direction on 12 GHz, Verizon & Comcast Urge ACP Funding, FCC Head on ACP Tour
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Problematic ACP Qualification Standard, Macquarie Invests in Pavlov, Cogent Closes T-Mobile Wireline Deal
USDA Needs Greater Flexibility in Deployment of Broadband Authority, Says RUS Administrator Andy Berke
Broadband Breakfast on May 10, 2023 – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
NTIA Axes Fiber Cables, Keeps Transport Equipment in Buy America Waiver for Middle Mile
Broadband Breakfast to Release Middle Mile Report Ahead of Special Connect (X) Session
Public-Private Partnership Provides Access and Affordability Solutions in Brownsville
Cities are Adopting Open-Access Models, Say ISPs and Others at Broadband Communities
On Broadband Maps, Data Management Over Time Even More Important Than Accuracy
Network Operators Can Prevent Price Wars in Open Access Model, Panel Hears
Louisiana Works on Map Challenge Process as it Prepares Digital Equity Plan for Next Week
Colorado Law for Muni Broadband Networks, VETRO and COS Collaborate, South African Open Access
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Breakfast on May 10, 2023 – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Broadband Breakfast on May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
‘Watershed Moment’ Has Experts Calling for Increased Federal Regulation of AI
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Trending
-
Broadband Mapping & Data7 days ago
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
Broadband's Impact2 weeks ago
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
-
Congress3 weeks ago
Telecom Leaders Ask Congress to Streamline Permitting Ahead of BEAD Project Deployment
-
Wireless2 weeks ago
Verizon Awaiting Next C-Band Influx for Further Fixed-Wireless Expansion: Vestberg
-
Community Broadband4 weeks ago
Brieana Reed-Harmel: Capital Construction of a Municipal Broadband Utility 101
-
Spectrum3 weeks ago
FCC Urges Lawmakers to Extend Spectrum Auction Authority