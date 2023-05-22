FCC
Biden Announces Anna Gomez as Nominee for Fifth FCC Commissioner
Biden announces new FCC commissioner nomination following Sohn’s withdrawal.
WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 – President Joe Biden announced Monday his intention to nominate experienced telecommunications attorney Anna Gomez as commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission.
Democrat Gomez currently serves as a senior advisor for international information and communications policy in the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy. She served as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Deputy Administrator from 2009 to 2013 and spent over a decade in various positions at the FCC.
If voted in by the Senate, she would break the party deadlock of two Democrat and two Republican commissioners.
In a statement, Gomez thanked Biden for the “honor” and said she is “humbled and grateful. If confirmed, I look forward to working with Chairwoman [Jessica Rosenworcel] and my fellow Commissioners to bring the benefits of modern communications to all.”
Gomez “brings with her a wealth of telecommunications experience, a substantial record of public service, and a history of working to ensure the U.S. stays on the cutting edge of keeping us all connected. I wish her all the best during the confirmation process,” read a statement from Rosenworcel of the nominations.
Several trade associations, including the NCTA – the Internet and Television Association, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, Competitive Carriers Association, and the Satellite Safety Alliance, released comments Monday to congratulate Gomez on her nomination and support Biden’s step to empower the FCC.
Doris Matsui, D-C.A., ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, released a statement commending the choice. “Gomez is the right choice to serve as our next FCC commissioner,” she said.
The FCC has been in a party deadlock for Biden’s entire presidency as a result of the Senate’s inability to vote on his first nomination, Gigi Sohn. Sohn’s nomination was announced in October 2021 but was never voted in because of criticism from Republican and moderate Democrat senators.
She withdrew her candidacy earlier this year, citing lawmaker attacks on her career, and is now serving as executive director of the American Association for Public Broadband.
Starks and Carr renominated
Biden’s also outlined his intention to renominate Democrat Geoffrey Starks and Republican Brendan Carr, both current commissioners, for another five-year term.
Regarding the renomination of Carr, Rosenworcel said, “from improving network resiliency in light of destructive hurricanes to keeping our networks safe in the face of evolving threats, the FCC has benefitted from his public service.”
Of Starks, she said that “he has been a consistent advocate for expanding the reach of communications and the opportunities of the digital age to all.”
“I look forward to working with a full complement of FCC Commissioners to advance our mission to connect everyone, everywhere,” she concluded.
FCC Votes for Foreign Telecom Ownership Reporting, Emergency Alert Flexibility
Thursday’s vote requires a one-time foreign ownership reporting requirement.
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to move forward on a proposal requiring carriers operating in the country to report their ownership information more regularly, enhance accessibility and flexibility with wireless emergency alerts, and improve the spectrum environment for new entrants and technologies.
To further combat insidious national security threats, the commission immediately ordered at its open meeting Thursday a one-time reporting requirement for telecommunications companies with section 214 authorization, which allows them to transact in the country, to report foreign ownership information. In essence, the new order will provide the commission with an updated look at the ownership picture of these authorized companies. The commission has expressed concern that it is not updated regularly about firm ownership because under the current rules, a company is only required to update the commission with ownership information when there has been a modification, transfer of control or discontinuance of service.
“There are consequences for failing to file accurate or timely information with the FCC about changes related to foreign involvement in companies with access to U.S. communications networks,” Loyaan Egal, chief of the FCC’s enforcement bureau, said in a press release. “When it comes to assessing U.S. national security and law enforcement interests, we will be vigilant in ensuring that companies comply with these important disclosure requirements,” including Thursday’s one-time reporting order. The commission has noted previous settlements it obtained from companies that had failed to get prior authorization for changes in the control of companies.
The regulator also voted at the same time to collect comments on a proposal that would require these companies to report more regularly on ownership changes. Specifically, the commission is looking at either adopting rules requiring companies to renew their section 214 authority every 10 years or requiring them to periodically update information about the companies.
The commission is simultaneously asking for comments on further proposed measures, including requiring section 214 applicants to provide information about expected future services and geographic markets they intend to serve; requiring applicants to identify on a periodic basis the facilities they use in Canada and/or Mexico; require them to commit to adhere to baseline cybersecurity standards; require them to certify in their applications whether or not they use equipment from a blacklist of companies deemed a national security risk; and require a lower threshold to report foreign stakeholder ownership, from 10 to 5 percent.
The latter drew a complaint from two investment firms, one of them notably represented by former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a meeting with agency commissioners last week. The concern was that the lower reporting threshold would deter investment in their firms, which bankroll telecom investment, because there is a presumption of confidentiality with their financial contributions.
Wireless emergency alert accessibility and flexibility
The commission also voted Thursday to initiate a consultation on proposed rules that would increase the accessibility and flexibility of wireless emergency alerts.
The FCC notes that 26 million people in the United States do not speak as their primary language English or Spanish, which are the only two languages in which these alerts are sent. As such, the commission is proposing the alerts be translated on mobile devices into the 13 “most commonly spoken languages” in the country other than English.
Other proposals include allowing for the alerts to feature a small image of a child missing during an AMBER alert, include links to locations where emergency situations are, providing alerting authorities with the ability to send messages without the blaring sound, and providing subscribers with the option of receiving alerts with sound or just phone vibrations.
One complaint of emergency alerts has been consumers getting loud alerts in the middle of the night where the emergency was not in their area.
Comments on the proposals are due within 30 days of publication on the federal register.
More efficient use of spectrum
The commission also adopted a policy statement that would commit the regulator to a “holistic” spectrum policy framework that it said would better facilitate new entrants and technologies.
Central to spectrum’s use is its delivery without causing interference with other services, including with adjacent radiowaves on the frequency spectrum. Historically, the commission has required new wireless services to bear the load of showing that they would not cause interference with existing services in any situation. Older receivers did not need to meet specific design or performance criteria, according to the commission.
Thursday’s policy statement, while still requiring that burden on new providers, would also require existing services to update their receivers to comply with modern realities.
“Accordingly, we encourage stakeholders to design receivers that not only meet their services’ needs, but also mitigate the impacts from undesired signals outside of their services’ assigned frequencies,” the commission said.
“Further, as new receiver technologies are developed with improved interference immunity, and as legacy equipment is being replaced over time, we encourage service providers periodically to deploy receivers that reflect the latest technical improvements,” it added.
In a statement, internet advocacy group Public Knowledge said this is a welcome effort to promote a more balanced approach to spectrum management.
“Today, legacy systems too often prevent innovation because they rely on outdated assumptions and have not been upgraded to reflect the current environment, limiting our ability to make full use of our spectrum resources,” said the organization’s policy counsel Kathleen Burke. “For far too long, our approach to new technology has focused solely on the new systems without any thought to how incumbent systems can make more room on our spectrum airwaves.”
“Upgrading outdated systems and equipment to increase spectrum access is one of the most overlooked aspects of spectrum management – presenting a prime opportunity for re-evaluating our policies in light of technological advancements,” Burke added. “This new policy statement embraces a fair approach to managing our spectrum resources by finally adopting the principles that minimizing harmful interference is a mutual obligation of band entrants and incumbents and that no spectrum user has a guarantee of zero interference.”
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
The FCC is proposed reducing the threshold for disclosing ownership stake in companies.
WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 – Former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has expressed concern with agency commissioners about a proposed rule to be voted on by the commission next week that would lower the threshold for which companies would need to report investors in telecoms operating in the country.
To reduce national security risks, commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed last month periodic national security reviews of companies that seek to offer international services originating and terminating in the country – known as a section 214 authorization – and to reduce the ownership reporting threshold from investors with a 10 percent to a 5 percent stake. Under the current rules, after it is granted authorization, a company is only required to update the commission with ownership information when there has been a modification, transfer of control or discontinuance of service.
But two investment firms that submitted a letter to the FCC Wednesday recapping a previous meeting said they spoke with commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr warning that lowering the threshold risks deterring investments from those minority owners in part because their investments are conditional on being confidential.
“For example, some investors’ bylaws prohibit public disclosure of their investments and confidentiality has been negotiated between the funds and the investors ahead of any investments being made or even identified as a prospect,” said the letter, which came after the meeting that included Pai’s private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners and representatives from investment firm DigitalBridge Group. The firms said they already “perform appropriate due diligence” on investors, who contribute money that the firms then invest in companies, such as telecoms.
“A significantly larger number of investors – foreign and domestic – would be reportable under a 5 percent threshold than is reportable under the current 10 percent regime,” the letter said. “In the vast majority of cases, these minority limited partners are passive investors, and it is extremely rare for any investors holding an equity interest of less than 10% to have any indicia of control (such as governance rights or board or observer seats).”
The firms said these minority investors “lack substantive rights and receive only high-level financial information regarding the overall performance of an investment.” Reporting that information would “not promote any legitimate national security interest” to require disclosure of such investors who have “insignificant equity interest and lack any control of day-to-day operations,” the letter said.
Concerns about retroactive effect for existing investors and a negative impacts on future investors
The firms added that the new rules would have a “retroactive effect” for existing investors and a “negative prospective impact on future capital formation and fundraising efforts.”
“The practical effect, therefore, would be to discourage critical investments by institutional investors of capital into the U.S. telecommunications sector without any corresponding national security benefits,” the letter noted, adding the rules could trigger other countries to lower their thresholds and expose minority U.S. investors overseas.
The firms requested that the commission delete the threshold reduction. If it does not, they proposed a possible exemption to these minority investors that they say already exists in broadcast ownership rules.
The FCC will vote on whether to adopt the proposed rulemaking at next week’s open meeting. If adopted, it will go through a consultation process where the public can comment on it.
The FCC says it works with the Department of Justice’s Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector to assess national security risks.
The commission has offered the executive branch with help in dealing with these threats, such as from Chinese companies. Rosenworcel’s proposal is based in part on recommendations from a 2020 report from a Senate subcommittee on Homeland Security that suggested periodic section 214 reviews. Rosenworcel reintroduced the idea after the commission first introduced proceedings to revoke the operating authorities of China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and subsidiary ComNet.
The proposed rules come as Washington seeks to remove national security threats from the country’s critical infrastructure. The commission has already halted authorizations to certain companies to operate in the country until it reviews the certification rules.
FCC Commits $2.5 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The FCC inches closer to exhausting the $7.17 billion fund.
WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced on Wednesday it’s committing another $2.5 million from the Emergency Connectivity Program, which helps students stay connected when away from school.
The latest round of funding is intended to help approximately 8,000 students in Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Dakota, and Texas, the commission said.
“Today’s funding round is another step in providing students the online access they need to connect with their teachers and keep up with schoolwork,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This program is an important tool in our ongoing work to close the Homework Gap.”
The commission announced in February that it would commit more than $30 million through the ECF, as it inches its way closer to exhausting the funds from the $7.17 billion program.
Thus far, the program has provided support to approximately 10,000 schools, 10,000 libraries, and 100 consortia, plus more than $12 million in connected devices. Around $6.5 billion in funding commitments have been approved to date, approximately $4.1 billion is supporting applications from the first funding window, $833 million from the second window and $1.6 billion from the third window.
But the program is not without issues, according to anchor institutions. The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition and the Consortium for School Networking have requested last Wednesday that the FCC extend the deadlines to implement funding from the ECF, in part citing delays in getting and deploying equipment and services.
