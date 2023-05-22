Broadband Roundup
Bill to Regulate AI, FCC to Address Broad Use of 42 GHz Spectrum, Verizon seeks STIR/SHAKEN Extension
Senators introduced changes to a 2022 bill that would increase AI regulation.
May 22, 2023 – Sens. Michael Bennet, D-C.O., and Peter Welch, D-VT., introduced changes to a bill last week that would make artificial intelligence regulation more explicit.
The updated Digital Platform Commission Act of 2022 on May 18 would establish a Federal Digital Platform Commission to regulate digital platforms and establish an age-appropriate design code and age verification standards for AI. The commission would work to protect consumers from deceptive, unfair, or abusive practices.
The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission currently oversee digital platforms but “they lack the expert staff and resources necessary for robust oversight,” read a press release.
“We can no longer be observers as digital technology companies ranging from social media to artificial intelligence make their own rules without any oversight to protect the public interest,” said Tom Wheeler, former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.
“Such oversight must be nimble enough to promote innovation and investment,” he continued.
“Senator Bennet and Welch’s bill is the first bill that proposes a consumer-centered approach that would put a full-time ‘cop on the beat’ to make sure that online platforms treat people fairly and follow the law,” said Harold Feld, senior vice president at Public Knowledge.
In April, Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., proposed a high-level AI policy framework focused on ensuring transparency and accountability by requiring companies to allow independent experts to review and test AI technologies and make results available publicly.
Later in April, Representative Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., introduced a bill that would require the disclosure of AI-generated content in political ads.
The Joe Biden administration announced on May 4 that it will invest $140 million in funding to launch seven new National AI Research Institutes, which will bring the total number of institutes to 25 across the country.
FCC to address 42 GHz Spectrum
The FCC’s June open meeting will consider a notice of proposed rulemaking that would explore how the 42 – 42.5 GHz spectrum band might be made available on a shared basis.
The FCC will consider how the band might be made available through one of several non-exclusive spectrum access models that would have the potential to maximize its use, particularly by smaller providers, read the press release.
Th nationwide non-exclusive licensing approach would require the licensees to apply for the license with the commission and then register specific deployment sites with a third-party database; the site-based approach would require licensees to apply for each deployment site with the commission; and the technology-based sensing approach would require licensees to use interference-avoiding technology to ensure positive shared use of the band without the need for a registration database.
Other meeting agenda items include strengthening consumer consent for robocalls and robotexts by considering a notice of proposed rulemaking that would allow consumers to decide which robocalls and texts they wish to receive.
Verizon seeks STIR/SHAKEN Extension
Verizon is seeking an extension of the STIR/SHAKEN implementation deadline for its subsidiary, XO Communications, that would allow Verizon to continue certain legacy services until Jun 30, 2024.
As part of the FCC’s efforts to combat growing illegal robocalls, it mandated implementing STIR/SHAKEN for voice service providers. The framework requires providers to authenticate and verify caller identification before it reaches the end user, which is intended to help reduce the calls that often lead to scams.
In accordance with FCC rules, providers were granted a one-year extension until Jun 30, 2022 to either discontinue legacy services or implement STIR/SHAKEN.
According to the waiver submitted to the FCC, Verizon said it worked diligently to transition its retail customers from these legacy services to alternative solutions. However, the company was unable to fully discontinue the legacy services by the deadline because of complications transitioning the United States Postal Service’s network.
Verizon is now collaborating with the United States Postal Service on a plan to migrate the network to a new cloud-based platform and is seeking an extension of the deadline to support the transition.
The company expects to complete the USPS’s transition to the new communications platform by June 30, 2024. In the meantime, USPS will contribute to benefit from Verizon’s other robocall prevention technologies, the telecom said.
Broadband Roundup
TikTok Fights Montana Ban, FCC Investigates ACP Qualification, Starry Digital Equity Work
A TikTok spokesperson argued that the ban violates the First Amendment.
May 18, 2023 — A coalition of TikTok creators on Wednesday sued to overturn a new Montana law blocking the app statewide, just hours after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the ban into law.
“Montana has no authority to enact laws advancing what it believes should be the United States’ foreign policy or its national security interests, nor may Montana ban an entire forum for communication based on its perceptions that some speech shared through that forum, though protected by the First Amendment, is dangerous,” the group argued.
A spokesperson for Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Thursday that the state “expected a legal challenge and [is] fully prepared to defend the law.”
In addition to the content creators’ lawsuit, the ban will likely face opposition from TikTok itself. Company spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter argued in a statement that the law “infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana.”
“We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana,” Oberwetter said.
Don’t miss the debate hosted by Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, May 24, 2023: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
FCC investigates alternative ACP verification methods
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday asked that providers using alternative eligibility verification methods for the Affordable Connectivity Program participate in a crosscheck process and provide additional justification for their processes.
“We remain concerned that alternative verification processes, although allowed by the law, may result in improper enrollments,” the agency wrote in letters sent to Charter, Cox and Starry.
The FCC also announced that the agency’s Enforcement Bureau was investigating enrollment verification irregularities and that the Universal Service Administrative Company had been directed to increase oversight of alternative verification processes.
“Participating providers have a responsibility to ensure that program funds are supporting qualified households to get online and stay online, and doing so in compliance with the law and FCC rules,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. ““Running this program which is benefitting millions of households is no small task, and requires consistent monitoring, evaluation and reflection, which we’ll continue to do.”
In April, a separate telephone company wrote to the FCC claiming that an unnamed service provider was using an alternative ACP verification process to enroll ineligible customers.
Starry releases report detailing efforts to close the digital divide
Starry Group Holdings on Thursday released a report highlighting the company’s efforts to bring connectivity to more than 87,000 public and affordable housing units since the launch of the Starry Connect program in 2018.
“Five years and a global pandemic later, we’re deeply proud of what we have accomplished and very aware that we still have much more work to do to tackle the persistent gaps in broadband access that plague income-vulnerable communities,” said Virginia Lam Abrams, co-founder and executive vice president of Starry.
The Starry Connect program aims to deliver free and low-cost broadband service to low-income households without the barriers that are often present in similar programs, such as credit checks, excessive individual qualification processes and equipment deposits.
Throughout the report, the company emphasized the importance of affordability, pointing to a 2022 survey of Starry Connect customers which found that 22 percent of respondents did not have a home broadband connection prior to the program.
To mark the five-year anniversary of the program, Abrams said that Starry was “re-upping our commitment to focus up to 10 percent of our business on serving public and affordable housing communities, so that #InternetForAll can finally become a reality for all.”
Broadband Roundup
Video Conferencing with Disabilities, House Bill Promoting U.S. Electronics, Wi-Fi Lags in Homes
Video conference platforms would need to follow Americans with Disabilities Act requirements under the Communications Act
May 17, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that she is proposing to require video conferencing platforms to follow accessibility requirements under the Communications Act.
The proposal by Jessica Rosenworcel would require platforms like Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Zoom to incorporate accessibility measures such as text-to-speech capabilities, speech-to-text (captioning) capabilities, and allowing the use of American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting.
“The pandemic taught us all the value of video conferencing—to stay connected, to get work done, to stay in touch with our doctors, and much more,” Rosenworcel said. “But for many people with disabilities, making effective use of these platforms continues to be a challenge. Today, I’ve proposed taking a bold step in ensuring that video conferencing platforms are usable by all who rely on them to stay connected to their family, friends, co-workers, and community.”
Legislation that outlined similar measures was introduced in the last Congress by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.
“People with disabilities deserve equal access to the tools and technologies that define life in the 21st century – and that includes video conferencing,” Markey and Eshoo said in a statement. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, video conferencing has become increasingly essential for work, education, and healthcare, but many video conferencing services fall short for people with disabilities, leaving them disconnected.
“We applaud Chairwoman Rosenworcel for her leadership and look forward to working with the FCC to ensure people with disabilities have full access to video conferencing platforms and other important services.”
The proposed rulemaking will go to the rest of the commission for a vote. If pushed forward, it will go to the public for comment.
Lawmakers introduce legislation to incentivize domestic electronics manufacturing
Lawmakers introduced legislation in the House on Thursday for a bill that would incentivize American companies to reshore the production of printed circuit boards through a tax credit and financial assistance program.
The Protecting Circuit Boards and Substrates Act, introduced by Reps. Blake Moore, R-Utah, and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., would incentivize domestic manufacturing of PCBs through a financial assistance program modeled after the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which allocated $52 billion dollars to domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It also issues a 25 percent tax credit for organizations that purchase PCB produced in America.
“Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are critical components of almost every piece of electronics used today,” said a statement on the bill’s introduction. “However, over the past two decades, a vast majority of PCB manufacturing has moved offshore, making PCBs vulnerable to tampering by foreign adversaries, and only 4% of PCBs are manufactured in the United States.
“If we want to ensure technological superiority across the global stage and strengthen national security, we need to bring PCB production back to America, which is exactly what my bipartisan bill does,” stated Eshoo.
Wi-Fi still behind hard wire connections in the home
Ookla data show that Wi-Fi performance still falls behind hard-wired ethernet connections within broadband networks in the home, “with Wi-Fi speeds typically ranging from between 30-40% of ethernet speeds during Q1 2023.”
Internet Service Providers are constantly searching for ways to offer more advanced Wi-Fi networks, routers, and solutions, Ookla said. The adoption of new Wi-Fi routers has already helped narrow the gap between Wi-Fi and ethernet speeds in many countries during the previous year, but in other countries such as Taiwan and the U.K., the opposite is true, meaning that alternative – more advanced Wi-Fi technologies such as Wi-Fi 6 and 6E – are necessary, the data company said.
The older Wi-Fi 4G and 5G networks remain the dominant generations of Wi-Fi globally. According to Ookla’s Speedtest Intellegence data, as of February of this year, Wi-Fi 6 represents just 9.6 percent of shares of Wi-Fi samples around the world, with Asian markets in the lead.
Hong Kong and China recorded a 42 percent adoption of Wi-Fi 6, Singapore recorded an adoption of 37 percent, and North America follows with the U.S. recording 32 percent and Canada recording 30 percent. European fixed markets are further behind with the U.K. at a 13 percent adoption rate.
ASUS has lead the market for providing Wi-Fi 6/6E routers, being 39 percent of the Wi-Fi 6/6E routers sampled by Speedtest Intelligence. Other leading router producers along with ASUS have slowly begun to release Wi-Fi generation 7 routers, but many ISPs and large smartphone vendors such as Apple and Samsung are against this immediate jump to Wi-Fi 7 due to China’s “lack of assignment of 6 GHz spectrum for unlicensed use in China.”
Broadband Roundup
FCC Releases Broadband Funding Map, ‘Most’ Map Data Issues Resolved, More Midband Spectrum
The new map allows users to track projects subsidized by the federal government.
May 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday released its broadband funding map, which identifies areas where federal money has been used to build infrastructure.
The map includes data received from the Department of Agriculture, the NTIA, the Department of Treasury and its own data, the commission said, adding any other info submitted by other agencies will be included in future versions.
The map allows users to filter by federal funding programs and internet service providers, including the timeline of the project, how many locations are included in the project and the download and upload speeds to be provided.
The release fulfills one requirement of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which requires an online mapping tool for projects funded by the federal government.
Experts have said having a consistent way to track the billions in broadband infrastructure money – especially from the NTIA’s BEAD program – is critical.
Rosenworcel says ‘most, if not all’ broadband data concerns addressed in latest fabric
The head of the FCC told lawmakers in a letter earlier this month that the commission’s latest broadband map dataset has addressed “most, if not all” outstanding concerns with accuracy following challenges by local entities.
The changes to the dataset, which resulted from information it received by March 1, included adding one million net new broadband serviceable locations and removing those labelled as having service.
“For example, in the State of Oregon, 18,077 new BSLs were added to Version 2 of the Fabric,” Rosenworcel said in the May 5 letter. “A number of counties in the state saw percentage gains in locations that were double the national average. Similarly, the number of BSLs in the Navajo Nation and Taos Pueblo in the State of New Mexico increased 173% and 31%, respectively, from Version 1 of the Fabric to Version 2.”
Rosenworcel’s updates came in response to a letter sent from lawmakers in March, which encouraged the FCC to publish updates to the dataset – called the fabric – every month instead of every six months.
Rosenworcel said that this would not yield useful information because the providers, who submit BSL data to the commission, are only required by the Broadband DATA Act to report that data on a biannual basis. If the FCC were to pursue the monthly reporting, Rosenworcel said, it would “create anomalies in the data because the map would contain locations that have no broadband availability data (positive or negative) on the map.
“In other words, this would result in updates with zero data about whether or not broadband service is available,” Rosenworcel continued.
To reassure lawmakers, Rosenworcel said the FCC is continuing to work to “improve and refine the data” for future versions of the map. Rosenworcel reiterated that the commission has plowed “significant resources” into improving the latest iteration of the dataset.
The map will be used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration when it comes to distribute to the states by June 30 the $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
NTIA, State Department proposing mid-band spectrum for 5G
The NTIA and the Department of State are proposing that the 3.3 to 3.4 GHz spectrum band be opened for 5G mobile services, according to a joint statement Monday.
The band is currently used in the country by government aeronautical mobile radar systems, according to the FCC.
The proposal defines the interference protections to those incumbent services, according to the joint statement, and will be sent to the May 2023 Inter-American Telecommunications Commission (CITEL) in Mexico City, Mexico this month.
If the regional proposal is adopted, CITEL will take it to the World Radiocommunications Conference in Dubai in November. If it’s adopted there, international radio regulations would be updated to identify the band as a possible use for 5G.
The mid-band portion of spectrum is said to be crucial for next-generation wireless services, such as 5G, and industry has been calling for the FCC to release as much as possible to maintain American leadership in the space.
The FCC currently does not have the authority to auction spectrum because Congress has failed to move a bill that would reinstate that jurisdiction after it lapsed in March.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Biden Announces Anna Gomez as Nominee for Fifth FCC Commissioner
Bill to Regulate AI, FCC to Address Broad Use of 42 GHz Spectrum, Verizon seeks STIR/SHAKEN Extension
South Carolina’s Innovative Broadband Maps Verifies ISPs’ Internet Speeds
Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment
Industry Optimistic About Calls for a Targeted ‘Buy America’ Waiver Ahead of Broadband Awards
TikTok Fights Montana Ban, FCC Investigates ACP Qualification, Starry Digital Equity Work
Supreme Court Sides With Google and Twitter, Leaving Section 230 Untouched
Angie Kronenberg: The FCC Must Act Now to Save the USF
With Inflation and Supply Issues, Delays in Broadband Builds Increases Costs
FCC Votes to Preserve Parts of 12 GHz Spectrum Band for Satellite Use
Lawmakers Want Spectrum Auction Money to Fund Rip and Replace Program
Video Conferencing with Disabilities, House Bill Promoting U.S. Electronics, Wi-Fi Lags in Homes
Starlink Likes FCC Direction on 12 GHz, Verizon & Comcast Urge ACP Funding, FCC Head on ACP Tour
AT&T Closes Open Access Fiber Deal With BlackRock
Crown Castle CEO Says 5G Plus Fixed Wireless Can Rival Fiber Connections
TikTok’s Response to Congress, Widening ‘Data Divide,’ New NTIA Reports and Dashboard
Fiber Technology Will Dominate BEAD Deployment, Agree Panelists at Wireless Conference
Scott Wallsten: A $10 Billion Broadband Black Hole?
Governments Must Centralize State Broadband Efforts, Say Experts at Connect (X)
FCC Chair Floats Deadline Extension for Rip and Replace Applicants In Light of Funding Shortfall
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
FCC Blocks One Eye, Tribal Ready Wants 12 GHz Set Aside, Universal Service Fund Recommendations
NTIA Workforce Development Requirements May Prove Too Restrictive
Debra Berlyn: Creating a Path to Close the Digital Divide for Older Adults
Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment
Industry Optimistic About Calls for a Targeted ‘Buy America’ Waiver Ahead of Broadband Awards
But for the BEAD Program, $1 Billion in Middle Mile Funding Wouldn’t Be Enough
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Breakfast on May 10, 2023 – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Broadband Breakfast on May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
‘Watershed Moment’ Has Experts Calling for Increased Federal Regulation of AI
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Trending
-
Broadband Mapping & Data2 weeks ago
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Starlink Likes FCC Direction on 12 GHz, Verizon & Comcast Urge ACP Funding, FCC Head on ACP Tour
-
Open Access1 week ago
AT&T Closes Open Access Fiber Deal With BlackRock
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Problematic ACP Qualification Standard, Macquarie Invests in Pavlov, Cogent Closes T-Mobile Wireline Deal
-
Wireless4 weeks ago
Verizon Awaiting Next C-Band Influx for Further Fixed-Wireless Expansion: Vestberg
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
-
Wireless4 weeks ago
D.C. Court Rules Inadmissibility of Evidence that Failed to Show Cancer Link to Cell Phones