Broadband Breakfast on June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act

Amid supply chain constraints and a hostile technological race with China, will the legislation be successful?

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act

The CHIPS and Science Act provides $280 billion in funding for domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors — key components of consumer electronics, military systems and countless other applications. Amid complex supply chain constraints and an increasingly hostile technological race with China, will this ambitious legislation prove successful?

This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Made in America Summit, taking place on Tuesday, June 27 in Washington.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements

What should we expect from the upcoming Middle Mile grants, and what might get left behind?

May 26, 2023

By

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Middle Mile Program has the potential to play a key role in narrowing the digital divide, and the long-awaited awards are set to be announced by the end of June. With applications for the $1 billion program amounting to over $5.5 billion in total, what should we expect from the upcoming grants, and what might get left behind?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment

How are Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program projects progressing, and how will they interact with BEAD projects?

May 19, 2023

By

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment

As the NTIA continues to issue awards from the first round of the $3 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, how are the funded projects progressing? How will they interact with the other ongoing broadband initiatives, such as the Middle Mile and Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Programs?

Panelists

  • Lori Adams, Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia
  • Joe Valandra, CEO and President, Tribal Ready
  • Megan Beresford, Director of Broadband Programs, Learn Design Apply
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

As senior director of broadband policy and funding strategy, Lori Adams is a key member of the Nokia Government Affairs Americas Team. She is responsible for developing strategies and tools to enable increased company participation in state, federal, and international programs supporting infrastructure deployment by several of Nokia’s business organizations. Additionally, she focuses on external government relations and communications with stakeholders at all levels of government through direct engagement, filings, and participation in public forums.

Before leading Tribal Ready, Joe Valandra served as the executive director of the Native American Contractors Association (NACA). He also served as the managing director of VAdvisors, LLC, a specialty advisory firm in Washington, DC, and as the chief of staff for the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), a federal regulatory agency with Indian gaming oversight responsibilities. Joe has served in senior executive roles in private and public sectors, including as a board member of numerous companies in multiple industries.

Megan Beresford is the director of broadband programs at Learn Design Apply Inc (LDA). She joined the company mid-pandemic as the digital divide became glaringly evident. Since then, she and her team have helped states, public entities, tribes, and private internet service providers secure over $300 million in broadband infrastructure and digital equity funding.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)

This two-hour “town hall” will address the strong desire from many in the broadband world to see the Affordable Connectivity Fund renewed.

May 8, 2023

By

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)

Since being created at the direction of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, the Affordable Connectivity Program has gained significant support across multiple sectors. Smaller internet service providers have said that the ACP provides critical funding for building out networks to rural communities, and digital equity advocates have frequently called the program a key part of closing the digital divide for low-income and minority communities. But the program’s success might contribute to its downfall—experts have warned that at the rate people are subscribing, the fund will soon run out of money. This special two-hour “town hall” event will address the Affordable Connectivity Fund and the strong desire from many in the broadband world to see it renewed.

Panelists

  • Blair Levin, Senior Fellow, Brookings Metro
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Blair Levin is a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings Metro and a policy analyst with New Street Research, an equity research firm focused on telecommunications and technology. Levin has also been involved in a number efforts to broaden broadband’s reach and effectiveness, including serving as the Executive Director of Gig.U: The Next Generation Network Innovation Project, an initiative of three dozen leading research university communities seeking to support educational and economic development by accelerating the deployment of next generation networks, leading the writing of a report for the World Bank and United Nations High Commission on Refugees on broadband for refugees, and most recently, working with the National Urban League to write the Lewis Latimer Plan for Digital Equity and Inclusion. Previously, Levin worked with the Communications & Society Program with the Aspen Institute Communications and Society Program, following his departure in 2010 from the Federal Communications Commission where he oversaw the development of a National Broadband Plan.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

