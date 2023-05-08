#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)
This two-hour “town hall” will address the strong desire from many in the broadband world to see the Affordable Connectivity Fund renewed.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Panelists
- Blair Levin, Senior Fellow, Brookings Metro
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Blair Levin is a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings Metro and a policy analyst with New Street Research, an equity research firm focused on telecommunications and technology. Levin has also been involved in a number efforts to broaden broadband’s reach and effectiveness, including serving as the Executive Director of Gig.U: The Next Generation Network Innovation Project, an initiative of three dozen leading research university communities seeking to support educational and economic development by accelerating the deployment of next generation networks, leading the writing of a report for the World Bank and United Nations High Commission on Refugees on broadband for refugees, and most recently, working with the National Urban League to write the Lewis Latimer Plan for Digital Equity and Inclusion. Previously, Levin worked with the Communications & Society Program with the Aspen Institute Communications and Society Program, following his departure in 2010 from the Federal Communications Commission where he oversaw the development of a National Broadband Plan.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Broadband Breakfast on May 10, 2023 – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Louisiana was first awarded a planning grant from IIJA, first to receive ARP funding ARP and is first in per capita broadband adoption.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 12 Noon ET – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Since its creation in 2020, Louisiana’s state broadband office has accrued an impressive list of accomplishments: Louisiana was the first state to be awarded a planning grant from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the first state to receive federal approval for broadband funding from the American Rescue Plan and the nation’s number one state for per capita adoption of the Affordable Connectivity Program. With an ambitious goal of eliminating Louisiana’s digital divide by 2029, ConnectLA’s Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program — otherwise known as GUMBO — recently awarded more than $170 million to projects that ultimately aim to serve over 80,000 locations across the state. In this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session, hear directly from the leaders of Louisiana’s broadband efforts about how they are approaching this pivotal moment.
Broadband Breakfast on May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
How should lawmakers navigate competing concerns about national security, free speech, mental health and competition?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
Since November, more than two dozen states have banned TikTok on government devices. Montana recently became the first state to pass legislation that would ban the app altogether, and several members of Congress have advocated for extending a similar ban to the entire country. Is TikTok’s billion-dollar U.S. data security initiative a meaningful step forward, or just an empty promise? How should lawmakers navigate competing concerns about national security, free speech, mental health and a competitive marketplace? This special session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will engage advocates and critics in an Oxford-style debate over whether the U.S. should ban TikTok.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
How will domestic procurement requirements shape the future of U.S. infrastructure development?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12 Noon ET – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
The Biden administration’s historic investments in semiconductor manufacturing, green energy and broadband infrastructure have the potential to dramatically restructure the American industrial base in the coming years. But some industry leaders have warned that the domestic content procurement preferences for all federally subsidized infrastructure projects — as required by the Build America Buy America Act of 2021 — could lead to higher prices and significant supply chain problems. What impact have Buy America rules had so far, and how will they shape the future of U.S. infrastructure development?
This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Made in America Summit, taking place on Tuesday, June 27 in Washington.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
