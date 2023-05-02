#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
How should lawmakers navigate competing concerns about national security, free speech, mental health and competition?
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
Since November, more than two dozen states have banned TikTok on government devices. Montana recently became the first state to pass legislation that would ban the app altogether, and several members of Congress have advocated for extending a similar ban to the entire country. Is TikTok’s billion-dollar U.S. data security initiative a meaningful step forward, or just an empty promise? How should lawmakers navigate competing concerns about national security, free speech, mental health and a competitive marketplace? This special session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will engage advocates and critics in an Oxford-style debate over whether the U.S. should ban TikTok.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
How will domestic procurement requirements shape the future of U.S. infrastructure development?
Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12 Noon ET – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
The Biden administration’s historic investments in semiconductor manufacturing, green energy and broadband infrastructure have the potential to dramatically restructure the American industrial base in the coming years. But some industry leaders have warned that the domestic content procurement preferences for all federally subsidized infrastructure projects — as required by the Build America Buy America Act of 2021 — could lead to higher prices and significant supply chain problems. What impact have Buy America rules had so far, and how will they shape the future of U.S. infrastructure development?
This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Made in America Summit, taking place on Tuesday, June 27 in Washington.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
What opportunities and challenges do MDUs present for service providers?
Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Nearly one third of U.S. housing consists of multifamily residences, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and many of the inhabitants still lack access to consistent, high-speed connectivity. What are the unique challenges of deploying broadband to multi-dwelling units? What opportunities do MDUs — including apartment buildings, hotels, student housing and affordable housing communities — present for service providers? Listen to industry experts discuss these problems and potential solutions at this special session streamed live from the Broadband Communities Summit.
Panelists
- Richard Sherwin, CEO, Spot On Networks
- Pierre Trudeau, President and CTO, Positron Access Solutions
- Brandon Gibson, Co-Founder, Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Flume Internet
- Mike Smith, Owner and President, WhiteSpace Building Technology Advisors
- Julianne Goodfellow, Vice President, Government Affairs, National Multifamily Housing Council
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Richard Sherwin has been involved in wireless communications and radio frequency transmission for the past 30 years. With a number of telecommunications veterans, he founded and funded Spot On Networks, LLC, a provider of wireless telecommunications for the multifamily residential and multitenant commercial building industry. Sherwin previously served as CEO of Metromedia International Telecommunications, Inc. and as a member of the board of directors of Metromedia International Group, Inc. since its inception. In 2016, Sherwin was inducted into the Wireless History Foundation Hall of Fame, one of the industry’s highest honors.
Pierre Trudeau is the president and CTO of Positron Access Solutions and a seasoned Networking and Technology Executive with over 30 years of experience. Pierre founded Colubris Networks, a leader in advanced Wi-Fi solutions for Wireless ISP, Carriers and Enterprises in March 2000. He provided business and technology services to several companies until January 2013 when he joined Positron Access as its Chief Strategy Officer.
Brandon Gibson is a co-founder of Flume Internet, Inc., a fiber internet service provider focused on serving people instead of just selling to them. As a real estate developer, he travels the country negotiating large-scale workforce housing development deals. He is also a sought-after speaker who is committed to partnering with everyday people to reimagine what’s possible. Gibson attended public schools in Brooklyn, received a bachelor’s degree in finance from York College of the City University of New York, studied real estate development at New York University, and holds a master’s degree in government from Harvard University.
Mike Smith is a real estate technology expert with more than 15 years of experience focused on technology, operations, infrastructure, innovation and energy-saving solutions specifically as they relate to the real estate industry. He launched WhiteSpace in 2015 to provide a single source of building technology solutions for the real estate market. Smith partners with building owners, developers, construction managers and architects to bring smart building technology to their projects. He assists with budgeting for, designing, bidding on and inspecting building and energy programs that will maintain optimal energy efficiency and provide cost savings to building owners.
Julianne Goodfellow is the vice president for government affairs at the National Multifamily Housing Council. Julianne represents the multifamily industry before Congress and federal agencies on data privacy, cybersecurity, connectivity and technology. In addition, Julianne co-leads NMHC’s Diversity & Inclusion Commitment, promoting DEI as a business that drives innovation and success. Prior to joining NMHC, Julianne worked on Capitol Hill for Congressman Bill Delahunt and at the Massachusetts State House.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
What are the risks associated with artificial intelligence deployment, and which concerns are just fearmongering?
Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Should AI Be Regulated?
The recent explosion in artificial intelligence has generated significant excitement, but it has also amplified concerns about how the powerful technology should be regulated — and highlighted the lack of safeguards currently in place. What are the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence deployment? Which concerns are likely just fearmongering? And what are the respective roles of government and industry players in determining future regulatory structures?
Panelists
- Daniel Castro, Vice President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation and Director, Center for Data Innovation
- Aaron Cooper, Vice President of Global Policy, BSA | The Software Alliance
- Rebecca Klar (moderator), Technology Policy Reporter, The Hill
Daniel Castro is vice president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation and director of ITIF’s Center for Data Innovation. Castro writes and speaks on a variety of issues related to information technology and internet policy, including privacy, security, intellectual property, Internet governance, e-government and accessibility for people with disabilities. In 2013, Castro was named to FedScoop’s list of the “top 25 most influential people under 40 in government and tech.”
Aaron Cooper serves as vice president of Global Policy for BSA | The Software Alliance. In this role, Cooper leads BSA’s global policy team and contributes to the advancement of BSA members’ policy priorities around the world that affect the development of emerging technologies, including data privacy, cybersecurity, AI regulation, data flows and digital trade. He testifies before Congress and is a frequent speaker on data governance and other issues important to the software industry.
Rebecca Klar is a technology policy reporter at The Hill, covering data privacy, antitrust law, online disinformation and other issues facing the evolving tech world. She is a native New Yorker and graduated from Binghamton University. She previously covered local news at The York Dispatch in York, Pa. and The Island Now in Nassau County, N.Y.
