Broadband Breakfast on May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?

Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit

Nearly one third of U.S. housing consists of multifamily residences, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and many of the inhabitants still lack access to consistent, high-speed connectivity. What are the unique challenges of deploying broadband to multi-dwelling units? What opportunities do MDUs — including apartment buildings, hotels, student housing and affordable housing communities — present for service providers? Listen to industry experts discuss these problems and potential solutions at this special session streamed live from the Broadband Communities Summit.

Richard Sherwin has been involved in wireless communications and radio frequency transmission for the past 30 years. With a number of telecommunications veterans, he founded and funded Spot On Networks, LLC, a provider of wireless telecommunications for the multifamily residential and multitenant commercial building industry. Sherwin previously served as CEO of Metromedia International Telecommunications, Inc. and as a member of the board of directors of Metromedia International Group, Inc. since its inception. In 2016, Sherwin was inducted into the Wireless History Foundation Hall of Fame, one of the industry’s highest honors.

Pierre Trudeau is the president and CTO of Positron Access Solutions and a seasoned Networking and Technology Executive with over 30 years of experience. Pierre founded Colubris Networks, a leader in advanced Wi-Fi solutions for Wireless ISP, Carriers and Enterprises in March 2000. He provided business and technology services to several companies until January 2013 when he joined Positron Access as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Brandon Gibson is a co-founder of Flume Internet, Inc., a fiber internet service provider focused on serving people instead of just selling to them. As a real estate developer, he travels the country negotiating large-scale workforce housing development deals. He is also a sought-after speaker who is committed to partnering with everyday people to reimagine what’s possible. Gibson attended public schools in Brooklyn, received a bachelor’s degree in finance from York College of the City University of New York, studied real estate development at New York University, and holds a master’s degree in government from Harvard University.

Mike Smith is a real estate technology expert with more than 15 years of experience focused on technology, operations, infrastructure, innovation and energy-saving solutions specifically as they relate to the real estate industry. He launched WhiteSpace in 2015 to provide a single source of building technology solutions for the real estate market. Smith partners with building owners, developers, construction managers and architects to bring smart building technology to their projects. He assists with budgeting for, designing, bidding on and inspecting building and energy programs that will maintain optimal energy efficiency and provide cost savings to building owners.

Julianne Goodfellow is the vice president for government affairs at the National Multifamily Housing Council. Julianne represents the multifamily industry before Congress and federal agencies on data privacy, cybersecurity, connectivity and technology. In addition, Julianne co-leads NMHC’s Diversity & Inclusion Commitment, promoting DEI as a business that drives innovation and success. Prior to joining NMHC, Julianne worked on Capitol Hill for Congressman Bill Delahunt and at the Massachusetts State House.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

