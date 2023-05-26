Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity

How are fiber technologies evolving to adapt to ever-higher capacity, and how do alternative technologies compare?

Image by SerPhoto/Adobe Stock used with permission

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity

Over the last several years, rapid technological advances have brought dramatic increases to home internet speeds. Fiber-to-the-home is often heralded as the gold standard for fast, future-proof broadband. How are fiber technologies evolving to adapt to ever-higher capacity? What about alternative technologies besides fiber, both wire-based and wireless? How are these technologies supplementing the fiber-driven future of ultra high-speed connectivity?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media.

Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements

What should we expect from the upcoming Middle Mile grants, and what might get left behind?

May 26, 2023

By

Photo by ThomBal/Adobe Stock used with permission

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Middle Mile Program has the potential to play a key role in narrowing the digital divide, and the long-awaited awards are set to be announced by the end of June. With applications for the $1 billion program amounting to over $5.5 billion in total, what should we expect from the upcoming grants, and what might get left behind?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Broadband Breakfast on June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act

Amid supply chain constraints and a hostile technological race with China, will the legislation be successful?

May 26, 2023

By

Photo by William W. Potter/Adobe Stock used with permission

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act

The CHIPS and Science Act provides $280 billion in funding for domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors — key components of consumer electronics, military systems and countless other applications. Amid complex supply chain constraints and an increasingly hostile technological race with China, will this ambitious legislation prove successful?

This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Made in America Summit, taking place on Tuesday, June 27 in Washington.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment

How are Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program projects progressing, and how will they interact with BEAD projects?

May 19, 2023

By

Painting by Paul Cézanne used with permission

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment

As the NTIA continues to issue awards from the first round of the $3 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, how are the funded projects progressing? How will they interact with the other ongoing broadband initiatives, such as the Middle Mile and Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Programs?

Panelists

  • Lori Adams, Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia
  • Joe Valandra, CEO and President, Tribal Ready
  • Megan Beresford, Director of Broadband Programs, Learn Design Apply
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

As senior director of broadband policy and funding strategy, Lori Adams is a key member of the Nokia Government Affairs Americas Team. She is responsible for developing strategies and tools to enable increased company participation in state, federal, and international programs supporting infrastructure deployment by several of Nokia’s business organizations. Additionally, she focuses on external government relations and communications with stakeholders at all levels of government through direct engagement, filings, and participation in public forums.

Before leading Tribal Ready, Joe Valandra served as the executive director of the Native American Contractors Association (NACA). He also served as the managing director of VAdvisors, LLC, a specialty advisory firm in Washington, DC, and as the chief of staff for the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), a federal regulatory agency with Indian gaming oversight responsibilities. Joe has served in senior executive roles in private and public sectors, including as a board member of numerous companies in multiple industries.

Megan Beresford is the director of broadband programs at Learn Design Apply Inc (LDA). She joined the company mid-pandemic as the digital divide became glaringly evident. Since then, she and her team have helped states, public entities, tribes, and private internet service providers secure over $300 million in broadband infrastructure and digital equity funding.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

