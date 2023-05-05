Wireless
Broadband Breakfast to Release Middle Mile Report Ahead of Special Connect (X) Session
The May 10 Connect (X) session will discuss the Middle Mile Program and the key role of state broadband offices.
WASHINGTON, May 5, 2023 — Broadband Breakfast’s exclusive report for the month of May will focus on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Middle Mile Program, in connection with Broadband Breakfast’s upcoming session on Wednesday, May 10 at the Wireless Infrastructure Association’s Connect (X) conference in New Orleans.
The report, which will be released on Monday, May 8 to members of the Broadband Breakfast Club, will review the rules of the program, the criteria on which projects will be evaluated, the details of the Buy America waiver and the perspectives of trade associations as the NTIA gears up to announce winners by the end of June.
On May 10, Broadband Breakfast will host a special lunch session – Broadband Breakfast for Lunch at Connect (X) – discussing the $1 billion dollar Middle Mile program, its impact on last-mile deployment efforts and the role of state broadband offices in this program. The Middle Mile program comes earlier than the much larger $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The timely event will explore how the entities that have applied for Middle Mile funding plan to utilize it, if granted. It will also discuss additional funding through state broadband programs for Middle Mile deployments. It will consider the impact of commercial fiber deployments upon wireless infrastructure along Middle Mile routes. And, finally, it will address how these projects — and the expanded deployment capabilities they create — will impact the last-mile efforts funded by BEAD.
The panel will be moderated by Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, and feature ConnectLA Executive Director Veneeth Iyengar, who leads broadband efforts for the state of Louisiana, the first state to be awarded an IIJA planning grant and American Rescue Plan funding. Under Iyengar’s direction, Louisiana also became the top state in the nation for per capita adoption of the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Several other experts will join the panel, including Tilson CEO Joshua Broder — who brings more than 16 years of experience in telecommunications infrastructure design, development and deployment — as well as Paul Challoner, vice president for network product solutions at Ericsson, Melissa Newman, vice president for government affairs at the Telecommunications Industry Association and Drew Colbow, director of operational strategy at Crown Castle.
More information about the event, the panelists and registration can be found on the Connect (X) website. Those who register for Broadband Breakfast for Lunch at Connect (X) will also receive one complimentary month of access to the Breakfast Club.
T-Mobile Reiterates Need for FCC Spectrum Auction Authority, Touts 5G for Home Internet
T-Mobile touted the strength of its 5G wireless network for home internet.
April 27, 2023 – T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert urged Congress Thursday to restore the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority amid the pure play wireless company’s goal of expanding its 5G network and driving down customer defections by showing Americans the quality of that network.
“Does this wireless industry have enough spectrum over the long-haul for American competitiveness? I’d say, never,” Sievert said on the company’s first quarter earnings conference call, noting the FCC lost its spectrum auction authority in March. T-Mobile has previously urged Congress to extend the auction authority.
“I think that it’s very important we get back on track with this and that auctions that are completed get put to use for the American consumer because there’s work that’s pending there and that the FCC regains its authority quickly to be able to lead in this space going forward the way they have done so well in the past.
“I think that’s very important for our company, for our competitors, but also for American competitiveness.”
The wireless company is banking on more spectrum so that it can continue its 5G expansion, which Sievert said is a key driver of its appeal.
Three years ago this month, the company closed its acquisition of Sprint. Since then, Sievert said the company has been on a journey to prove the value of its 5G-focused network for not just mobile wireless, but high-speed internet.
“We’re at a fascinating, historical moment in the history of our company,” Sievert said. “If you think about it, we have spent six years on the chapter of our company comprised of dreaming about and then completing and then integrating the merger that would allow us to leapfrog AT&T and Verizon from being last place in the LTE era to first place in the 5G era.
“And now we’ve generally gotten that done — we have the best network in the country, we have the best values, and we’ve generally completed that merger, and so now we have work to do to convince the American public that it’s true.”
Part of that 5G sell is the home internet capabilities. The company said 3.2 million T-Mobile customers are running their home internet over the 5G wireless network, with hundreds of gigabytes per month being consumed on it in the top 100 markets in the country. Home internet is what T-Mobile is calling a “big killer” application for 5G.
The industry has already heard about the value of fixed-wireless access. Verizon said this week that it is banking on the C-band spectrum to drive that segment beyond two million connections. Meanwhile, AT&T has said fixed-wireless isn’t a product that it is looking to heavily invest in as it targets more fiber connectivity.
T-Mobile executives noted that 5G in some rural areas is the first high-speed option that existed for them. The company covers 326 million people with its 5G network.
For the three months that ended March 31, and compared to the same period last year, the company added 523,000 net new customers on its high-speed internet option, 185,000 more than the year prior.
It added 1.32 million new postpaid wireless customers, lower than the 1.38 it added last year. That was attributed to “continued normalization of industry growth.”
Churn, the measure of the rate at which customers leave the company, was down to 0.89 percent compared to the 0.93 percent it endured in the same quarter last year. Total postpaid and prepaid customers at the end of the quarter sat at 114.9 million compared to 109.5 million in the same quarter last year.
Overall, it reported a 2.4 percent decline in revenues to $19.6 billion, but service revenues were up 3 percent year-over-year to $15.5 billion attributed partly to higher postpaid service revenue. Net income was up 172 percent to $1.9 billion attributed to lower merger-related costs.
D.C. Court Rules Inadmissibility of Evidence that Failed to Show Cancer Link to Cell Phones
The allegation cell radiation causes cancer has been talked about for years.
WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 – The Superior Court of D.C. ruled Tuesday that witness testimony presented as part of a plaintiff’s allegation that cell phones were causing illnesses was inadmissible because it failed to show a causation between the two.
The court held hearings in September 2022 in a consolidated case of 13 separate lawsuits to determine admissibility of evidence involving individuals suing Motorola, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Audiovox Communications – all companies involved in the making of components of wireless equipment – for brain tumors and cancers either they or their clients suffered allegedly because of long-term exposure to cell phone radiation.
At issue in the case, which dates back many years, is whether the plaintiffs could bring evidence into the court showing a link between cancer and cell phone radiation.
On Tuesday, the D.C. court ruled that the plaintiffs expert testimony should not be admitted because it failed to show a causal link – falling short of a key legal test for evidence admissibility. In fact, the court said the data selected by the expert witnesses were, in part, cherry picked to bolster their case or contained methodological flaws.
In 2016, the D.C. appeals court ruled that another test for admission of expert testimony would be applied, which expanded the focus on reliable principles and methods have been reliably applied. But even with the change in scope, the D.C. court ruled the case for admissibility still fell flat.
“For years, the consensus of the international scientific community has been that wireless devices and networks do not cause adverse health effects,” said the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association in a statement. “The D.C. court’s decision carefully explains that claims to the contrary have no credible scientific basis. After decades of studies and more than twenty years of litigation, the court excluded each of the Plaintiffs’ expert witnesses claiming cell phones cause adverse health effects.
“This decision is consistent with the views of health experts around the world, including the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health,” the CTIA continued. “As the FDA recently explained, this consensus exists because ‘there is no consistent or credible scientific evidence of health problems caused by the exposure to radio frequency energy emitted by cell phones.’”
The alleged link between cancer and cell radiation has been taken up and told by individuals for decades. At a listening session of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, callers brought attention to “electromagnetically sensitive” people living near cell towers who claimed wireless technology was harmful to animals and people.
Websites dedicated to the matter, including Environmental Health Trust, have claimed dangers with the next generation 5G technology and have advocated against “unfettered” cell towers in residential areas.
Verizon Awaiting Next C-Band Influx for Further Fixed-Wireless Expansion: Vestberg
Executives said fixed-wireless service has become one of the biggest uses for its 5G network.
April 25, 2023 – The CEO of Verizon said Tuesday that the telecom expects further growth in its fixed-wireless business as it awaits C-band spectrum clearance by the end of the year.
For the three months ending March 31, the company reported 393,000 net new fixed-wireless subscribers for the period, up from 194,000 it added in the same quarter last year. It has incrementally increased that subscriber base over the last five quarters to end with 1.9 million.
“We’re seeing growth quarter after quarter after quarter [as] fixed-wireless continues to scale and contribute to increasing our revenue performance,” said CEO Hans Vestberg on a first-quarter conference call Tuesday. “Our business customers are increasingly turning to fixed wireless access as their primary source of broadband connectivity, won over by the reliability and the overall value of the product.”
The company said fixed-wireless service has become one of the biggest uses for its 5G network. And executives said on the call that Verizon anticipates that it will be able to expand its growth in the segment as it gets more C-band spectrum – the airwaves that power wireless communications.
“[In] the latter part of this year, we will get our next chunk of C-band,” Vestberg said. “Right now we are covering about 70 out of over 400 markets.”
The bulk of the current C-band in the market has been in urban and suburban areas, Vestberg said. But the “majority” of the upcoming slices are for more suburban and rural areas, he added.
Vestberg also said the company is confident its network can handle the additional capacity from the influx of fixed-wireless subscribers because of new technologies, such as the more efficient use of spectrum that comes from carrier aggregation and new devices being able to utilize more spectrum.
While Verizon eyes more fixed-wireless investment, AT&T has said it isn’t a product that it is looking to heavily invest in as it targets more fiber connectivity.
At quarter-end, the company had a total of 143.3 million retail wireless subscribers – 121 million of which were postpaid versus 22.3 million prepaid – up from the 142.9 million in the same period last year. The figures include both consumer and business segments.
Consumer internet was up to 6.8 million subscribers by the end of the quarter year-over-year, as it added 63,000 new subscribers in the quarter compared to just 55,000 in the comparative period.
The company saw a slight revenue decline of 1.7 percent to $32.9 billion across its segments compared to the same quarter last year, which was attributed to lower service and equipment revenue. Its net income was up 6.5 percent to roughly $5 billion compared to the same period.
