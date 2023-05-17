Infrastructure
But for the BEAD Program, $1 Billion in Middle Mile Funding Wouldn’t Be Enough
Support from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment last mile program may cover middle mile gaps.
To watch the video recording, Broadband Breakfast for Lunch at Connect (X), become a Broadband Breakfast Club member.
NEW ORLEANS, May 17, 2023 – Industry leaders disagreed on whether the National Telecommunication and Information Administration’s $1 billion Middle Mile program will be enough to deploy all the necessary infrastructure to connect Americans, speaking at a Broadband Breakfast event at the Connect (X) conference on May 10.
Although the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates only $1 billion to middle mile broadband deployment, other federal investments will address the funding gaps, said Telecommunications Industry Association Vice President of Government Affairs Melissa Newman.
Applications for the Middle Mile program were due on September 30, 2022. NTIA has not yet announced the winners, but agency officials have said that they will do so this Spring, or by June 21, 2023.
The NTIA is set to announce the amount of $42.5 billion funds that it will award to each state through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program by June 30, 2023. The money will be used to connect unserved and underserved homes through “last mile” services, or broadband connections to the home.
But, in addition to the $1 billion through the Middle Mile program, the BEAD program can make up for the gaps in middle mile deployment if $1 billion proves inadequate.
Middle mile is the infrastructure that runs between communities and connects the internet backbone to last mile builds. Last mile connections then hook up homes and businesses.
Will $1 billion be enough?
There is simply not enough money in the Middle Mile program, said Drew Colbow, director of operational strategy at wireless and fiber infrastructure provider Crown Castle. The ideal investment in middle mile would be between up to $7 billion, he said.
Lawmakers in California invested an additional $3.25 billion in middle mile investments in July of 2021 to its open access, state-owned middle mile network. In fact, most of the American Rescue Plan Act funds in California went to the state’s middle mile initiative, said Joshua Broder, CEO of telecommunications consultant and fiber construction company Tilson.
Federal agencies have a history in investing in middle mile, said panelists. The Broadband Technology Opportunities Program, a key part of the $7.2 billion in federal investment under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, invested over the bulk of its money into more than 1,600 miles of middle mile infrastructure.
Mapping middle mile investment may prove to be a challenge, panelists said. Although the NTIA will release the names and locations of its awardees, identifying the locations of other, privately-funding middle mile projects may be more difficult.
State broadband officials may be able to help in coordinating between last-mile and middle-mile project builders, said Veneeth Iyengar, Executive Director of ConnectLA, the state broadband office for Louisiana.
Also participating on the panel was Paul Challoner, vice president for network product solutions at Ericsson, who addressed the critical importance of bringing middle mile deployments to cell towers.
To watch the video recording, Broadband Breakfast for Lunch at Connect (X), become a Broadband Breakfast Club member.
Join to receive your copy of the Breakfast Club Exclusive Report!
Cybersecurity
Sector Specific Agencies a Resource for Cybersecurity Concerns
Federal agencies are equipped to support sectors dealing with cybersecurity concerns.
WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 – Sector specific agencies, federal departments responsible for infrastructure protection activities in a designated critical infrastructure sector, are prepared to address cybersecurity concerns across various industries, said witnesses at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Malicious actors are targeting U.S. infrastructure, said witnesses. In 2021, President Biden signed an executive order on improving American cybersecurity capabilities following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and SolarWinds breach in 2020.
In March, two bills were introduced by Senators Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to establish pilot programs in the Department of Defense and Homeland Security that would hire civilian cybersecurity personnel in reserve.
The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response addresses increasingly sophisticated and frequent attacks on hospital and public health centers by providing each hospital with personalized and specific instruction on mitigation and disaster response best practices.
Cyberattacks on hospitals have a negative effect on the surrounding area similar to that of a natural disaster, claimed Brain Mazanec, deputy director of the Office of Preparedness at ASPR. There have been more than double cyber-attacks on hospitals from 2016 to 2021, he said.
The Environmental Protection Agency is responsible for addressing water system cyberattacks, said David Travers, director of Water Infrastructure and Cyber Resilience Division at EPA. The EPA’s Evaluating Cybersecurity guidance is intended to assist states with building their own secure systems for water and sewer systems.
It is essential that sector specific agencies develop strong relationships with sectors under their jurisdiction well before disastrous incidents occur, said Puesh Kumar, director of the office of cybersecurity at the Energy Security and Emergency Response at the Department of Energy.
The Energy and Commerce Committee also participated in a markup of the Energy Emergency Leadership Act Tuesday which would amend the Department of Energy Organization Act to elevate the leadership of the DOE’s emergency response and cybersecurity functions.
“Establishing assistant-secretary leadership at the department will reflect the importance of managing this threat,” said Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Chair Jeff Duncan.
The Act passed on unanimous vote to report to the full committee without amendment.
Duncan also emphasized the importance of a strong domestic supply chain, calling for a “‘Made in America’ system for nuclear fuel” in order to “give the domestic industry the market certainty they need to invest and build out the necessary infrastructure.”
On June 27, Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit will examine energy infrastructure and international supply chain issues in depth.
Expert Opinion
Scott Wallsten: A $10 Billion Broadband Black Hole?
We know little about how California and other states plan to distribute the money under the opaque arrangement.
The U.S. Treasury just gave California more than half a billion dollars to fund broadband buildout. This money may help reduce the digital divide. It also might not. There’s really no way to know because the only public information about the grant is a press release that more closely resembles a flyer than an explanation of how the government is spending 540 million taxpayer dollars.
The money comes from the Capital Projects Fund, which is $10 billion allocated by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The Act directs the U.S. Treasury to distribute these funds to states, territories, and tribal governments to subsidize new broadband networks.
Congress probably should never have directed the Treasury to lead the program. It’s not a grant-making agency, and Secretary Janet Yellen has bigger things to worry about, like the looming debt ceiling and the global economy.
Still, the Treasury has to do what the law tells it to do, and should be expected to follow some basic rules of good governance.
The program appears to lack even the most basic transparency. Treasury’s website lists a press release similar to California’s for each state award, and those others also provide almost no additional information. They do list “key state contacts,” but it’s typically an entire state agency. That’s just a hair more helpful than telling people to “call Congress” to learn more about government spending.
At a bare minimum, the public should be able to see the plan each state submitted to the Treasury and the final plan the agency approved. That might make it possible for researchers and watchdogs like the Government Accountability Office to evaluate the program — not only to see how well it worked, but to inform other broadband grant programs. Unfortunately, these plans do not appear to be available to the public.
Taxpayers should know how the states intend to spend the money once they have it because there are many ways to distribute the funds to those who would build networks. A long history of broadband subsidies and economic research provide lessons on these practices. It is important to know whether states are heeding or ignoring those lessons.
The answers make a huge difference. Research on the $4.5 billion broadband subsidy program under the Obama administration found that the grant assignment program was little better than randomly selecting winners from the pool of applications, while a more coherent competitive bidding process like a reverse auction would have stretched the money much further.
The little information we have is not encouraging. The grants appear to be spending far more per location than necessary, meaning the money is building less broadband than it could.
For example, California is getting $540 million to serve an expected 127,000 locations, or about $4,250 per location. That’s about the same as what the FCC estimated as the maximum it was willing to pay per location in California in the Rural Development Opportunities Fund in 2020. And because that money was distributed in an auction, the actual subsidy for gigabit connections came in lower than expected, at about $2,000 per location on average.
California does not seem to be an outlier in the Treasury program. Iowa is getting $152.2 million to serve an estimated 18,972 locations, or $8,022 per location. In the FCC’s RDOF subsidy auction, the FCC’s average reserve price for locations in Iowa was about $7,200 per location, and the auction results yielded a lower cost similar to in California — about $2,000 per location.
With the current opaque arrangement, we may never know whether the infrastructure money was well spent because we know little about how the states plan to distribute the money and how their efforts will be evaluated. To its credit, Treasury requires regular reporting on certain metrics by grant recipients. But there is no mention of any plans to invite independent analysis of how the money is spent and its cost-effectiveness.
This kind of transparency is important for more than a nod towards good governance of the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund. Treasury will soon be joined by the Department of Commerce when it releases another $42.5 billion to the states for essentially the same purpose. We should not accept a precedent of keeping the public in the dark on these infrastructure projects.
Scott Wallsten is president of the Technology Policy Institute. He is an economist with expertise in industrial organization and public policy, and his research focuses on competition, regulation, telecommunications, the economics of digitization, and technology policy. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Spectrum
Wireless Providers Urge Congress to Move on FCC Spectrum Auction Authority
Small wireless carriers urge Congress to give FCC authority to auction spectrum.
WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 – A group of small and regional wireless carriers urged Congress to reinstate the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority in a letter sent to the hill on Thursday.
“We urge Congress to swiftly act to reinstate the FCC’s authority to auction spectrum,” read the letter. “We depend on auctioned and licensed spectrum to offer the communities we serve the latest wireless innovations and secure and reliable service.”
By allowing the FCC’s authority to lapse, continued the letter, Congress has “jeopardized our country’s wireless leadership and the benefits of wireless connectivity in rural, regional, and nationwide markets.”
For the first time in its history, the FCC’s spectrum auction authority lapsed on March 9 following Congress’ inaction to pass a bill that would extend the agency’s authority. The authority to auction spectrum was first given to the FCC in 1994 and the agency has since hosted over 100 auctions and raised more than $233 billion in revenue.
“For three decades, the FCC’s authority to auction the nation’s airwaves has been an indispensable tool for harnessing the promise of new wireless technologies while also spurring economic growth, creating jobs, and strengthening our national security and global leadership,” wrote Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement following the expiration.
The Senate failed to act on a bill passed by the House in February that would extend the FCC’s authority to May 19 when Senator Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, proposed the deadline be pushed back to September 30 instead.
Rounds and Hirono argued that the date change would allow the Department of Defense and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to complete a study on the impact of repurposing government spectrum for commercial use.
Senator Peter Welch, D-Vermont, objected to the data change, claiming that it would prove a disincentive to a swift agreement on behalf of consumers. The delay in passing the bill sparked frustration in the House.
“We are disappointed that the Senate has not acted to [pass the bill] because of the objections of one Senator, and that the FCC’s authority to issue spectrum licenses will expire for the first time ever as a result,” read a statement issued by Representatives Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey, Cathy Rodgers, R-Washington, and others.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
NTIA Should Remove Letter of Credit Requirement in BEAD Program, Event Hears
But for the BEAD Program, $1 Billion in Middle Mile Funding Wouldn’t Be Enough
Sector Specific Agencies a Resource for Cybersecurity Concerns
Senate Witnesses Call For AI Transparency
FCC Releases Broadband Funding Map, ‘Most’ Map Data Issues Resolved, More Midband Spectrum
Scott Wallsten: A $10 Billion Broadband Black Hole?
Debra Berlyn: Creating a Path to Close the Digital Divide for Older Adults
Wireless Providers Urge Congress to Move on FCC Spectrum Auction Authority
Treasury Funds for Idaho and Delaware, FCC Funds $24 Million for Schools, Musk Tweets New CEO
In Ask Me Anything!, Jim Stegeman of CostQuest Says Broadband Fabric Will Improve
New Variant of Passive Optical Networking Beginning to Take Root: Broadband Communities
AT&T Closes Open Access Fiber Deal With BlackRock
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Starlink Likes FCC Direction on 12 GHz, Verizon & Comcast Urge ACP Funding, FCC Head on ACP Tour
AT&T Closes Open Access Fiber Deal With BlackRock
Broadband Breakfast to Release Middle Mile Report Ahead of Special Connect (X) Session
NTIA Axes Fiber Cables, Keeps Transport Equipment in Buy America Waiver for Middle Mile
Network Operators Can Prevent Price Wars in Open Access Model, Panel Hears
New ACP Landing Page, Cellular Associations Wants More Mid-Band Spectrum, New Ezee Fiber CEO
NTIA Is Using Federal Program Officers as Safety Net for State Broadband Leaders
On Broadband Maps, Data Management Over Time Even More Important Than Accuracy
Utility-Based Broadband Touted as Solution for Addressing Digital Divide
Colorado Law for Muni Broadband Networks, VETRO and COS Collaborate, South African Open Access
Counties Can Help Providers Enter Markets, Say County Leaders
But for the BEAD Program, $1 Billion in Middle Mile Funding Wouldn’t Be Enough
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Breakfast on May 10, 2023 – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Broadband Breakfast on May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
‘Watershed Moment’ Has Experts Calling for Increased Federal Regulation of AI
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Trending
-
Broadband Mapping & Data2 weeks ago
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
Broadband's Impact3 weeks ago
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
Starlink Likes FCC Direction on 12 GHz, Verizon & Comcast Urge ACP Funding, FCC Head on ACP Tour
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Problematic ACP Qualification Standard, Macquarie Invests in Pavlov, Cogent Closes T-Mobile Wireline Deal
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
-
Wireless3 weeks ago
Verizon Awaiting Next C-Band Influx for Further Fixed-Wireless Expansion: Vestberg
-
Congress4 weeks ago
Telecom Leaders Ask Congress to Streamline Permitting Ahead of BEAD Project Deployment
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
FCC Urges Lawmakers to Extend Spectrum Auction Authority