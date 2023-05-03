Broadband Roundup
Colorado Law for Muni Broadband Networks, VETRO and COS Collaborate, South African Open Access
Because of now-defunct Colorado law, a total of 122 communities had to opt out of state-level broadband restrictions.
May 3, 2023 – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed a bill Monday giving the state’s local governments greater flexibility in creating municipal broadband networks.
With his signing of bill S.B. 183, Colorado removed a significant speedbump for many municipalities seeking to build local broadband networks.
The measure might also have prevented the state from distributing upcoming federal broadband infrastructure funds under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Colorado officials expect to receive between $400 million and $700 million from the BEAD program, and the fund requires states to describe their efforts to ensure that non-traditional broadband providers can compete for funding alongside more established providers.
To avoid any potential BEAD disbursement disagreements, Colorado revised a 2005 law that prevented local governments from entering the broadband market or spending funds without first securing voters’ approval. This revision “removes the biggest obstacle to achieving the governor’s goal to connect 99% of Colorado households by the end of 2027,” Brandy Reitter, executive director of the Colorado Broadband Office, said in a press release.
Between 2008 and 2022, a total of 122 communities decided to opt out of these state-level restrictions, authorizing themselves to make local broadband decisions, according to data collected by the Colorado Municipal League, a nonprofit organization representing 270 Coloradan cities and towns.
VETRO selected to power the software behind California middle mile network, partners with COS Systems
VETRO, a provider of a cloud-based fiber management system, has been selected as the system of record for California’s 10,000-mile fiber network, the company announced Tuesday in a press briefing at Broadband Communities Summit near Houston, Texas.
Through the construction and connection stages of the network, the company will identify, map, and manage fiber strands.
“We’re excited to partner with California’s middle-mile broadband team to aid their efforts to accelerate the deployment of high-speed fiber to ultimately connect underserved and unserved communities throughout the state,” said Will Mitchell, VETRO CEO.
California has fast-tracked the development of the middle-mile broadband network passed in July 2021. The law included $3.25 billion to develop a statewide, open access network. The 2022 budget package allocated an additional $550 million in future funding resources for the Middle Mile Broadband Initiative.
Additionally, VETRO announced that it and COS Systems, a provider of software to manage broadband networks, has agreed to integrate their software solutions.
“With our integration, we’re marrying two industry-leading platforms to provide network operators with a holistic view of their network,” says Mikael Philipsson, CEO of COS Systems.
COS Systems’ cloud-hosted software helps ISPs plan, build, and manage broadband networks. It supports service providers and open access networks.
South African software providers for open access networks announces U.S. market entry
Automation Exchange, a fiber software company based in South African, announced the expansion of AEX’s operations to the United States in a press briefing Wednesday at Broadband Communities Summit near Houston, Texas.
AEX offers operations support system and business support system, often referred to as OSS/BSS software. Although designed for open access networks – which are well-developed in South Africa – AEX has designed its software for both open access networks and the closed networks that are more common in the United States.
“We are well-positioned to help American network operators meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Greg Wilson, founder of AEX and the CEO of Myriad Capital.
In addition to its OSS/BSS software, Wilson said that AEX offers consulting services to help providers get services up and running. The company has three deployments in the U.S., two closed networks and one open access network, the Grant Public Utility District in Moses Lake, Washington.
Broadband Roundup
FCC RDOF Penalties, KOSA Reintroduced, Lawmakers Explore AI Regulation
RDOF defaults prevented an estimated 293,128 locations in 31 states from getting new investments, the FCC said.
May 2, 2023 — The Federal Communications Commission on Monday proposed more than $8 million in fines against 22 applicants for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction, alleging that they violated FCC requirements by defaulting on their bids.
The defaults prevented an estimated 293,128 locations in 31 states from receiving new investments in broadband infrastructure, according to a press release from the FCC.
“When applicants fail to live up to their obligations in a broadband deployment program, it is a setback for all of us,” Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said in a statement. “Defaulting applicants pay a fine, but rural communities that have already waited too long for broadband pay a larger toll.”
The FCC has previously put forward penalties against several other RDOF applicants for defaulting, including a proposed $4.3 million in fines against 73 applicants in July.
These enforcement actions intends to show that the agency “takes seriously its commitment to hold applicants accountable and ensure the integrity of our universal service funding,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Kids Online Safety Act reintroduced
The Kids Online Safety Act was reintroduced on Tuesday by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sparking a mix of praise and criticism from a broad range of youth health, civil liberties and technology organizations.
Although KOSA ultimately failed to pass in 2022, it won rare bipartisan support and continued to gain momentum even before its official reintroduction during the current session of Congress through energetic promotion in both House and Senate hearings.
“We need to hold these platforms accountable for their role in exposing our kids to harmful content, which is leading to declining mental health, higher rates of suicide, and eating disorders… these new laws would go a long way in safeguarding the experiences our children have online,” said Johanna Kandel, CEO of the National Alliance for Eating Disorders, in a Tuesday press release applauding the legislation.
However, KOSA’s opponents expressed disappointment that the reintroduced bill appeared largely similar to the original version, failing to substantially address several previous criticisms.
“KOSA’s sponsors seem determined to ignore repeated warnings that KOSA violates the First Amendment and will in fact harm minors,” said Ari Cohn, free speech counsel at TechFreedom, in a press release. “Their unwillingness to engage with these concerns in good faith is borne out by their superficial revisions that change nothing about the ultimate effects of the bill.”
Cohn also claimed that the bill did not clearly establish what constitutes reason for a platform to know that a user is underage.
“In the face of that uncertainty, platforms will clearly have to age-verify all users to avoid liability — or worse, avoid obtaining any knowledge whatsoever and leave minors without any protections at all,” he said. “The most ‘reasonable’ and risk-averse course remains to block minors from accessing any content related to disfavored subjects, ultimately to the detriment of our nation’s youth.”
In addition, the compliance obligations imposed by KOSA could actually undermine teens’ online privacy, argued Matt Schruers, president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association
“Governments should avoid compliance requirements that would compel digital services to collect more personal information about their users — such as geolocation information and a government-issued identification — particularly when responsible companies are instituting measures to collect and store less data on customers,” Schruers said in a statement.
Lawmakers introduce series of bills targeting AI
Amid growing calls for federal regulation of artificial intelligence, Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., on Tuesday introduced a bill that would require disclosure of AI-generated content in political ads.
“Unfortunately, our current laws have not kept pace with the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies,” Clarke said in a press release. “If AI-generated content can manipulate and deceive people on a large scale, it can have devastating consequences for our national security and election security.
Other lawmakers have taken a broader approach regulating the rapidly evolving technology. Legislation introduced Friday by Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., would create a cabinet-level AI task force to recommend specific legislative and regulatory reforms for AI-related privacy protections, biometric identification standards and risk assessment frameworks.
“As the deployment of AI accelerates, the federal government should lead by example to ensure it uses the technology responsibly,” Bennet said in a press release. “Americans deserve confidence that our government’s use of AI won’t violate their rights or undermine their privacy.”
Earlier in April, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., proposed a high-level AI policy framework focused on ensuring transparency and accountability.
Broadband Roundup
Problematic ACP Qualification Standard, Macquarie Invests in Pavlov, Cogent Closes T-Mobile Wireline Deal
Horry alleges service providers are signing up customers to the ACP that don’t actually qualify.
May 1, 2023 – A telephone company is asking the Federal Communications Commission to drop alternative ways of verifying eligibility for the Affordable Connectivity Program after alleging customers of a service provider do not qualify using the standard verification method.
Horry Telephone Company wrote to the FCC Thursday claiming that an unnamed service provider has been signing customers onto its low-income broadband subsidy program using an alternative verification process that allegedly does not meet the stringency of the standard national verifier method. Verifications typically includes the customer being on an existing assistance program.
“The individuals HTC has encountered that have qualified for ACP with the national provider based on this list have not been able to qualify for the program through HTC via the standard National Verification process,” Horry said in the letter. “HTC has also discovered that the national provider’s customers are not required to do anything to qualify, verify eligibility, or consent to signing up.
“These factors indicate that the national provider’s Alternate Verification Process does not follow the program rules of being at least as stringent as the National Verifier process and as a result, a customer’s eligibility for ACP is dependent upon which provider they utilize,” it added.
Horry, which participates in the ACP, said allowing these providers to use an alternative verification method opens the program up to abuse and puts smaller providers at a disadvantage. The ACP program has been identified as a program that can help smaller providers build in remote areas.
It added that because the pandemic emergency period is over, all providers should be required to use the national verifier.
The company also alleges that “rogue” sales agents are selling customers on services with the promise that they can apply a promotion, which is not labelled as an ACP discount. Once the customer signs up, they are only then told that they must qualify for the ACP.
“If ACP continues into the future, HTC ask that providers, and their employees, be prohibited from misrepresenting ACP to close a sale,” Horry said.
The ACP has already been used for fraudulent enrollment practices, Office of the Inspector General said in a report last year. In that report, the FCC watchdog noted that service providers were enrolling multiple households on a single qualifying person’s information.
The ACP’s predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, has also been found by the watchdog to have been the subject of alleged abuse, fraud and waste when providers were signing up more students than exist at certain schools.
Observers have been pressing for the $14.2 billion program, which has more than 17 million subscribers, to be extended for the long-term. The FCC has set up outreach programs to assist in getting millions more on the program. The program provides a subsidy of up to $30 and $75 per month on tribal lands for broadband connections and a one-time $100 subsidy for a device.
Macquarie invests in Pavlov Media for MDU broadband
Large infrastructure investment firm Macquarie Asset Management announced Friday it has made an investment in Pavlov Media, a fiber provider to off-campus student housing units.
“The Fund’s investment will allow Pavlov Media to continue the construction of fiber infrastructure in existing and new markets, expand the company’s [multi-dwelling unit] market presence and accelerate Pavlov Media’s fiber-to-the-home initiatives, which are focused on locations around its core markets,” according to a Friday press release.
The investment details are not disclosed.
Founded in 1994, Pavlov Media primarily provides broadband to approximately 800 MDUs across 150 markets in the United States and Canada, according to a press release.
“We believe that the combination of Pavlov Media’s highly contracted base business and its significant growth potential represents a unique opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing consumer fiber sector,” said Karl Kuchel, CEO of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, in the release. “We look forward to partnering with the Pavlov Media management team to support the future growth of the business.”
Cogent closes acquisition of T-Mobile wireline business
Cogent Communications said Monday that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of T-Mobile’s wireline business.
T-Mobile acquired Sprint in 2020 and began focusing on its wireless business. In September, it agreed to sell its wireline business to Cogent, which sees the transfer of Sprint’s legacy wireline network, a customer base and employees.
Cogent said the assets would serve as a complement and would replace a network it had been leasing.
Broadband Roundup
FirstNet Board Chair, Emergency Connectivity Fund Money, NTIA’s Funding Round for Tribal Entities
The FirstNet Authority oversees the national public safety broadband network.
April 27, 2023 – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Thursday the appointment of Richard Carrizzo as board chair of the First Responder Network Authority.
The FRNA is an independent entity inside the National Telecommunications and Information Administration consisting of representatives from government, industry and public safety to oversee the functioning of the national public safety broadband network, which is built by AT&T as part of a partnership announced in 2017.
“Chief Carrizzo will excel as the new FirstNet Authority Board Chair,” Alan Davidson, head of the NTIA, said in a press release. “His steady direction will be a huge asset as FirstNet moves towards future investments to upgrade its network and meet the needs of first responders. Chief Carizzo will bring continuity and leadership during this critical time period.”
Carrizzo is replacing Stephen Benjamin, who resigned as chair at the end of March to take a role in the White House. Carrizzo was first appointed on the board in 2018 and reappointed in 2012 as board vice chair and advocacy committee chair.
Carrizzo is the fire chief for the Southern Platte Fire Protection District in Missouri.
FCC commits more money from the Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is committing another $21 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to help students stay connected away from school.
The commission said the latest round will support 55,000 students at approximately 50 schools, five libraries and three consortia across California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico, according to a press release.
Out of the $7.17 billion in the program, the FCC has committed $6.65 billion to support more than 17 million students in approximately 11,000 schools, 1,000 libraries and 100 consortia. It has also provided nearly 13 million connected devices and eight million broadband connections, the release said.
“This program provides critical digital tools to connect students with their teachers and online homework,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in the release. “This latest round of funding continues our progress in working to close the Homework Gap.”
NTIA announces nearly $6M to 12 tribes for broadband
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Tuesday the awarding of nearly $6 million to 12 tribes for broadband connectivity.
The money will go to Blue Lake Rancheria, Bridgeport Indian Colony, Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, Resighini Ranchera, the Wiyot Tribe, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Bay Mills Indian Community, Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Comanche Nation, Burns Paiute Tribe, Nisqually Indian Tribe, and Oneida Nation.
The projects include fiber builds, cell tower constructions and development of an open radio access network.
The money comes from the NTIA’s nearly $3 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, which has so far awarded more than $1.76 billion to 147 tribal entities.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Colorado Law for Muni Broadband Networks, VETRO and COS Collaborate, South African Open Access
Gigi Sohn Announced as New Executive Director of the American Association for Public Broadband
Bonds Should be Considered for Broadband Project Financing, say Finance Experts
USDA Needs Greater Flexibility in Deployment of Broadband Authority, Says RUS Administrator Andy Berke
Interagency Coordination Unique in History, say Federal Representatives
Broadband Breakfast on May 10, 2023 – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Broadband Breakfast on May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
FCC RDOF Penalties, KOSA Reintroduced, Lawmakers Explore AI Regulation
Public-Private Partnership Provides Access and Affordability Solutions in Brownsville
Cities are Adopting Open-Access Models, Say ISPs and Others at Broadband Communities
Louisiana Works on Map Challenge Process as it Prepares Digital Equity Plan for Next Week
Problematic ACP Qualification Standard, Macquarie Invests in Pavlov, Cogent Closes T-Mobile Wireline Deal
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
Green Energy Provisions Meet Smart Grid and Broadband Infrastructure
Telecom Leaders Ask Congress to Streamline Permitting Ahead of BEAD Project Deployment
Verizon Awaiting Next C-Band Influx for Further Fixed-Wireless Expansion: Vestberg
EARN IT Act Reintroduced, Standard General’s Acquisition Setback, New FiberLight CEO
FCC Votes for Foreign Telecom Ownership Reporting, Emergency Alert Flexibility
Joel Thayer and Diane Holland: We Need the Affordable Connectivity Program!
D.C. Court Rules Inadmissibility of Evidence that Failed to Show Cancer Link to Cell Phones
Rip and Replace Bill, NTIA Head on 6G, Charter’s New Promotion
Mike Conlow: There Really Is Enough Money to Reach Most of the Unserved and Underserved
CLIC, AAPB and Broadband Breakfast Host Super Session on Community Broadband Initiatives on May 1
Broadband Breakfast on May 10, 2023 – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Broadband Breakfast on May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
‘Watershed Moment’ Has Experts Calling for Increased Federal Regulation of AI
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Trending
-
Broadband's Impact1 week ago
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
-
Section 2304 weeks ago
Narrowing Section 230 Could Destroy Smaller Platforms, Warns Nextdoor
-
Funding4 weeks ago
$92 Million For Broadband Through Connect Maryland’s State Funding
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
One Eye Warned, Agriculture Plows $40M into New Mexico, Verizon’s FAA Contract