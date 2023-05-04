Connect with us

Counties Can Help Providers Enter Markets, Say County Leaders

County governments can coordinate with ISPs to connect their communities, panel hears.

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Photo of Johnathan West of Trilight, Brian O'Hara of NRECA, Sachin Gupta of Centranet Fiber, William Graves of MidSouth Electric Co-op, Doug Maglothin of Diamond State Networks (left to right)

HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 – Counties are uniquely situated to help internet service providers and builders enter a community, said county leaders and broadband providers in a Broadband Communities event Tuesday. 

Counties are energized to bring broadband to the community, said Greg Puckett, Mercy County commissioner in West Virginia. They are the people on the ground who hear the complaints of the community members. 

In one rural county, towns desperately needed broadband to keep their residents and remain a functioning town, added Doug Maglothin, CEO of network operator Diamond State Networks.  

County governments know how to get public infrastructure done unlike cities and towns, added John Garamendi of Calaveras County, California. Counties are accustomed to authorizing, planning, and building large infrastructure programs and know how to navigate the problems associated, he said.  

Americans were given a “gift” when the federal government acknowledged the power and understanding that counties have of their communities by directing states to allocate federal grant funds to localities, said Puckett.  

Counties are “the one level we’ve identified… that has the ability to do all the necessary build out,” added David Kramer from provider Altafiber. Counties “have a view of what they want to do,” he said. 

“We have to do more at a regional level, not just focus on states,” he urged.  

Open Access

Network Operators Can Prevent Price Wars in Open Access Model, Panel Hears

Network operators can take steps to prevent the biggest risk to open-access networks: A race to the bottom.

Published

10 hours ago

on

May 4, 2023

By

Photo of Roger Timmerman of UTOPIA Fiber and Mitchell Shook of Advanced Stream Broadband

HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 – Network operator intervention can prevent a price war between internet service providers on an open access network, said Roger Timmerman, CEO of UTOPIA Fiber at a Broadband Communities event Wednesday.

In an oopen access network, broadband infrastructure is owned one entity, which can be a network operator or a municipality or other form of cooperative governance. The network operator leases the infrastructure to internet service providers. In essence, an open access model brings competition to monopolizing incumbents to the benefit of the user, said Ben Seo from marketing firm Harrison Edwards.

An open access network empowers communities because it gives consumers the power they need to hold providers responsible, continued Seo. Because the model enables direct competition, consumers can use their dollars to demand certain services from their providers.

Although the model is touted as the “gold standard” by UTOPIA Fiber and other network operators, some commentors are concerned that the model will reduce ISPs to price-war strategies to eliminate competition and retain market share.

Price gouging “is a concern” for UTOPIA, said Timmerman. “The providers are stakeholders for us, if the providers are not successful, we have failed,” he said. The company has taken measures to ensure the long-term scalability of its providers. The ISPs on UTOPIA’s network are limited to one price change a month.

According to Timmerman, the rules have resulted in providers finding other ways beyond price to differentiate themselves and their services to consumers. In fact, the most expensive provider on its network is also the fastest growing because it has positioned itself in the public mind as reliable and trustworthy.

We need all types of providers on the network to meet the needs of all the niches of the market, he said. There are providers that focus on connecting multi-dwelling units, those that target government buildings, those that connect school systems, and others that have specialties to fit the needs of the market.

“The network operator does have the responsibility to get involved in [pricing] to protect the ISPs and assure them that they can sustain their business long-term,” agreed Greg Wilson, founder of South African open access model AEX, Automation Exchange

Open access invites innovation in the customer experience, added Seo. Instead of driving down prices unreasonably, it incentivizes providers to find ways to improve the customer experience, enhance lives, and listen to the needs of the consumer. As a result, an open access model sells the product better, he said.

Furthermore, small, local providers are drawn to open access because it alleviates them of the necessity of investing in high-cost infrastructure. In that way, they can focus on selling reliable service to the consumer, said Timmerman.

 

Open Access

Cities are Adopting Open-Access Models, Say ISPs and Others at Broadband Communities

Cities are being drawn to open-access deployment models, say panelists.

Published

2 days ago

on

May 2, 2023

By

Photo of Kyle Williamson of SyncGlobal, Sean Gonsalves of ILSR, Hillary Phelps of Chapman & Cutler, Roger Timmerman of UTOPIA Fiber, Mitchell Shook of Advanced Stream Broadband, Angela Bennink of Kitsap PUD (left to right)

HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 – Open-access private public partnership models are becoming more desirable for cities looking to deploy broadband, said panelists at a Broadband Communities event Monday.

An open-access model, sometimes dubbed the “wholesale model,” is characterized by two separate entities owning and operating the infrastructure. It allows several different service providers to compete on the same infrastructure and seeks to lower costs for the end user. 

The “pre-conference” event was organized was organized by the Coalition for Local Internet Choice, the American Association of Public Broadband and Broadband Breakfast.

Cities seeking to capitalize on federal funding and improve its broadband connection hope to mitigate partnership risks but also must consider the feasibility of owning broadband infrastructure, said Sean Gonsalves, senior researcher for the Institute for Local Self-Reliance.  

Communities are clamoring for a workable model and in a private-sector-led effort, while there is no one-size-fits-all solution, there is a strong desire that the community has considerable say in important issues, Gonsalves continued. 

As such, many states are encouraging the implementation of PPP’s rather than municipal builds to balance the municipality’s capacity of infrastructure control and broadband’s promised return on investment, said Gonsalves. 

An open-access model also addresses the question of whether governments should be involved in the kind of service provided by internet service providers, added Mitchell Shook, CEO of ISP Advanced Stream Broadband. Service providers can enter homes and provide direct service whereas governments may not have the capability to maintain such service, he said.  

Broadband continues to increase in importance for city governments, said Roger Timmerman, CEO of UTOPIA Fiber. UTOPIA is built on an open-access model in which it owns an expansive fiber network which is then leased to ISPs that take service to the end user.  

From a city perspective, the city itself is the most critical anchor for a fiber network as the network supports critical public safety and service systems, continued Timmerman. These systems include wildfire and vandalism surveillance which are already being deployed in some cities, according to the fiber company. 

“If a city has fiber infrastructure, they are in position to support smart city applications on demand,” Timmerman said, claiming that in a few years, these applications may be nearly as important as residential uses.  

Not all industry leaders agree with this assessment, however. In a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event in December of 2021, Jim Baller, partner at law firm Keller and Heckman, rose concerns that such a model forces providers to engage in a price war that will ultimately limit – and potentially erase – profitability for all players involved. Baller is also president of CLIC.

Fiber

Fiber Deployment Should Consider Equity and Sustainability: Connected America Conference

Industry leaders agreed that fiber deployment should be prioritized, with other technologies supplementing as needed.

Published

1 month ago

on

March 29, 2023

By

Photo of panelists at Connected America 2023

DALLAS, March 29, 2023 — As state broadband offices and internet service providers prepare for an unprecedented wave of federal funding, they face several critical decisions about how to best construct next-generation networks while maximizing adoption and sustainability.

Industry leaders at Connected America on Tuesday agreed that fiber deployment should be prioritized with other technologies supplementing as needed, although some differed over where that line should be drawn.

“The public policy goal is to push fiber as far as we possibly can,” said Scott Woods, vice president of Ready.net and former senior executive at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

“As a neutral host provider, we look at this from the lens of building the elements that can ultimately serve the end user,” said Victoria Lambeth, founder and CRO of ZenFi Networks. “And in many cases, that means delivering fiber all the way to the [premise], but in some cases that may be using a host of alternative solutions… it’s not one size fits all.”

Dense urban environments with plenty of fiber can still struggle to connect a significant unserved and underserved population, Lambeth added. For example, nearly one-third of New York City households lacked in-home broadband in 2021, according to city data.

While panelists discussed the many challenges associated with closing the digital divide, they also expressed optimism about the historic federal funding supporting broadband deployment and adoption.

Service providers have a responsibility to be “good shepherds of these once-in-a-lifetime but finite dollars that we’re being given,” said Esther Northrup, assistant vice president for market expansion at Cox Communications.

“It’s on us as an industry to be very thoughtful about how we’re deploying our own capital dollars in order to serve our customers, but ultimately to serve those communities,” Lambeth agreed.

Woods noted the importance of being realistic about the timeline for broadband deployment, urging stakeholders to not “think we can do it in three years, when in actuality it’s going to take 10 or 15 or 20 years.”

“Let’s be intentional about how we go about making sure our plans are defensible, making sure the costs are justified and making sure that we have a plan to ensure that no other community has to go through not having connectivity during a pandemic,” he said.

This planning process should involve careful consideration of the data, Woods added. “We really have to get into the granular level to determine where broadband is and is not so that we can effectively and efficiently be able to invest the resources.”

On a broader level, panelists discussed the need for community and private sector involvement to ensure network longevity.

“There are so many other layers of services, digital literacy services, that need to be layered on top of that in order to maximize that investment for the community,” Lambeth said. “We often talk about the physical nature of connectivity, but at many points, it’s this affordability [and] adoption issue that ends up being the greater issue.”

Private sector involvement will also play a key role in enabling continued deployment beyond the expiration of federal funding, Woods said.

