Digital Inclusion Requires Localized Approach and Partnerships with Community Members
There can be no standardization of digital equity approaches, agree panelists.
HOUSTON, May 10, 2023 – Achieving digital inclusion requires a localized approach with states involving trusted members of communities, said panelists at a Broadband Communities event Thursday.
Each population subset will respond differently to inclusion efforts and, among those subsets, different households will need to address different barriers to adoption, said Courtney Richard of nonprofit affordable housing development corporation, National CORE.
Standardizing digital inclusion efforts on any level is nearly impossible, agreed Bryan Mauk from PCs for the People. Unserved and underserved communities have specific concerns that service providers and state governments need to understand before deploying to those areas, he said.
Human, one-on-one interaction with these communities is necessary to both understand their needs and build trust, added Richard. These communities have been historically overlooked by governments and do not trust officials to have their best interests at heart, she said.
A lack of trust evolves the way in which you educate and approach the residents, said Richard Sherwin, CEO of provider, SpotOn networks. Trust is a critical issue and “has to be done just right.”
Richard urged service providers and state governments to form relationships and partnerships with those people and institutions that are already trusted in the community. We see more success in areas where partnerships were formed and community anchor institutions are involved, she continued.
States have increasingly adopted the digital navigator’s program which deploys state employees to communities with the purpose of improving adoption rates by training residents on device usage, said Richard. Messengers are most beneficial when they are members of the community that can mediate the conversation between parties and help communities find solutions that work best for them, she continued.
These programs require human capital and continuous training of the digital navigators to be up to date on technology advancements, added Mauk.
Expert Opinion
Craig Settles: There’s a TAP for That!
Through Telehealth Access Points, we can consider broadband and telehealth as the double-edged sword of digital health.
By one estimate, there are over 400,000 healthcare-related apps at the App Store. But what’s a Telehealth Access Point?
TAPs are self-contained spaces that are furnished with an internet connection, a computing device equipped with a camera, speaker and microphone, and a dedicated private room or kiosk open to the general public. It is telehealth broken down to its essential elements.
A TAP could be a blessing if a person having a mental health crisis needs a safe place. Rural residents can find TAPs are low-pressure environments to try out telehealth. TAPs at trusted places such as barbershops, hairdressers, or churches are places to go for appointments when people don’t have Internet accounts, laptops or their smart phone is data-capped out.
“The Find Telehealth app located at our webssite is a tool that helps people find TAPs if they need them, and the app will help these established TAPs become better utilized by their communities,” said Jaleen Johnson, program manager for the Northwest Regional Telehealth Resource Center and the Utah Education and Telehealth Network. “TAPs are scalable at many different levels. These typical locations you’ve described would have the basic necessities for a TAP, though some across the region have added features.”
Nicki Perisho, program director for NRTRC, continued, “Currently TAPs are live, but we have been marketing it as only being available in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah). Not all the regional TRC’s have the same telehealth mapping functionality. There is another mapping project being utilized by five of the other TRCs that is still in beta testing.”
Location data can be entered by NRTRC, individuals that run the TAPs and individuals independently finding TAPs after NRTRC verifies it. TAPs do not provide medical services, just access to the Internet and a device to connect to a telehealth appointment. There is no charge for that access at this time.
TAPs, strategically speaking
TAPs have a wonderful potential to impact telehealth deployments, especially if communities maximize TAPs’ public health value with a plan, some thought and a little kick-ass marketing strategy.
Every state is working feverishly to produce statewide broadband plans as well as digital inclusion plans by in Fall. Then true craziness begins as local broadband teams start jockeying for millions of federal and state dollars. Public health official and stakeholders need to leverage these planning activities with health needs assessment to determine where TAPs can play.
Poor people are in a crisis of poor health!
Right off the bat there’s a market need for TAPs because 25 percent of U.S. homes do not have internet access, often due to affordability issues. A little research will uncover that those who can’t afford broadband have trouble keeping food on the table, they don’t have insurance or regular doctors, and they have a higher propensity to be chronically sick or unhealthy. Consider broadband and telehealth the double-edged sword of digital health.
Health Affairs, a leading journal of health policy, wrote recently that “Poor adults are five times as likely as those with incomes above 400 percent of the federal poverty level to report being in poor or fair health. Low-income Americans have higher rates of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and other chronic conditions, compared to higher-income Americans.” TAPs can or should be a part of every digital equity plan.
TAPs are ideal for trusted spaces
In Cleveland, two Urban Kutz barbershops have been screening customers’ blood pressures for 12 years. Owner Waverly Willis said, “I find at least 90 percent of my customers have high blood pressure, and many don’t know about the dangers of hypertension.” Other than the church, there’s not a more trusted place for TAPs to find sanctuary than the barbershop or hairdresser for African Americans.
And speaking of the church, quite a few churches of every domination worked overtime tackling COVID-19 prevention and detection. Often there were lines at the door and down the street for COVID testing and vaccinations. Thematically and logically, churches where you go to heal the sick or better yet, prevent illness and sicknesses in the first place. Move from church TAPs to telehealth in the home.
“The general principle of TAPs fits well with a specific initiative that addresses middle mile and anchor institution priorities, what we’re calling Connectivity Hubs,” said Andrew Butcher, president of the Maine Connectivity Authority. “A perfect example is a library system that will be upgrading a facility for telehealth utilization, device lending and infrastructure upgrades.” It seems logical to integrate public library systems with TAPs.
TAPs are good for the telehealth ecosystem
Digital equity needs an ecosystem that includes telehealth, and TAPs can be part of the picture. Wireless ISP Vistabeam launched their Empowerment Center in Torrington, Wyoming to foster digital inclusion among residents. The Center has a fulltime digital navigator, telehealth tools and capabilities, and remote doctor visits. Community facilities such as the Center can be added to the TAP map.
“It’s interesting to me because I can see TAPs becoming a part of an ecosystem since we recognize that telehealth is a priority,” said Brandon Carson, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. “We’re investing into a deployment to improve access in areas and we’re looking to future proof of these networks as well. We are developing our programming to account for new innovations like these TAPs.”
Jason Welch, Infiniti Mobile President, said, “By expanding the ecosystem beyond broadband and telehealth providers to also include healthcare organizations themselves, there’s a unique opportunity to educate as well as treat patients.” TAPs, besides giving individuals access to telehealth, can also be health education centers.
It’s time to work plans for TAPs into the fabric of digital inclusion and broadband infrastructure plans. Start your planning with the National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers and pick the TRC for your particular state. These centers provide consultation, resources and news at no cost.
Craig Settles conducts needs analyses, planning, and grant assessments with community stakeholders who want broadband networks and telehealth to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
CLIC, AAPB and Broadband Breakfast Host Super Session on Community Broadband Initiatives on May 1
Brought to you by the Coalition for Local Internet Choice, the American Association for Public Broadband and Broadband Breakfast.
April 26, 2023 – Three organizations that share a commitment to enhancing broadband connectivity by local governments will join together in hosting a “super session” at the Broadband Communities Summit on Monday, May 1, at 12 Noon CT.
This exciting session will be the kickoff of the four-day conference at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center near Houston, Texas, and includes a keynote speak by Elizabeth Walker, Assistant City Manager in Brownsville, Texas.
The organizations hosting the event – the Coalition for Local Internet Choice, the American Association for Public Broadband, and Broadband Breakfast – have orchestrated two panels, one on “Pushing Back on Barriers to Public Broadband Initiatives and Partnerships” and the other on “The Role of Partnerships In Meeting America’s Broadband Challenges.”
See the full program of the super session, and the entire Broadband Communities Summit.
Vital role of local government in broadband decisions
Local governments are increasingly making key broadband infrastructure decisions, as owners, operators, or partners.
Following the keynote remarks by Assistant City Manager Walker, this three-hour workshop will focus on how to fight back against organized misinformation campaigns designed to derail public broadband initiatives and partnerships, including what communities can do to identify and resist state measures that may explicitly or effectively exclude them from eligibility for federal, state, and other funding resources.
The second panel will focus on the critical role of broadband partnerships in America’s broadband future and the key features of successful partnerships.
Opening Welcome and Introduction:
- Jim Baller – President, Coalition for Local Internet Choice
Introduction of Keynoter:
- Drew Clark – Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast; Attorney at Law, Drew Clark PLLC
Keynoter:
- Elizabeth Walker – Assistant City Manager, City of Brownsville, TX
First Panel: Pushing Back on Barriers to Public Broadband Initiatives and Partnerships
- Christopher Mitchell (moderator) – Director, Community Broadband Networks, Institute for Local Self-Reliance
- Terry Huval – Executive Director, Transmission Access Policy Study Group (TAPS)
- Peggy Schaffer – Board Member, American Association of Public Broadband
- Scott Menhart – Member of the Board of Directors, American Association for Public Broadband; CTO, Traverse City (MI) Light & Power
Second Panel: The Role of Partnerships In Meeting America’s Broadband Challenges
- Angela Bennink (moderator) – General Manager, Kitsap PUD
- Mitchell Shook – CEO, Advanced Stream Broadband
- Kyle Williamson – CEO, SyncGlobal Telecom
- Sean Gonsalves – Senior Reporter, Editor and Researcher, Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR)
- Hillary Phelps – Partner, Chapman & Cutler, LLP
- Roger Timmerman – Executive Director & CEO, UTOPIA Fiber
Following the three-hour super-session, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT, five members of Keller & Heckman’s telecommunications group will highlight the key legal issues at each stage.
This session will include identifying and dealing with authority issues and procedures; maximizing funding opportunities; developing strategic partnerships; securing access to infrastructure, content, and customers; establishing effective governance structures; understanding evolving cybersecurity and privacy requirements; implementing 911 and other emergency management rules; drafting effective agreements of many kinds; complying with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; and much more.
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
Continuing Legal Education credit is available for the workshop, pending individual state approval.
APRIL 25, 2023 – At the Broadband Communities Summit launch on Monday, May 1, the law firm of Keller & Heckman will follow the kickoff “super session” focused on enhancing broadband connectivity by local communities with a legal workshop.
Legal issues play a critical role at every stage of a broadband project, from preliminary assessment to ongoing operation and regulatory compliance.
In this interactive workshop, five members of Keller & Heckman’s telecommunications group will highlight the key legal issues at each stage.
This session will include identifying and dealing with authority issues and procedures; maximizing funding opportunities; developing strategic partnerships; securing access to infrastructure, content, and customers; establishing effective governance structures; understanding evolving cybersecurity and privacy requirements; implementing 911 and other emergency management rules; drafting effective agreements of many kinds; complying with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; and much more.
Viewers will have an opportunity to ask questions during the workshop by sending an email to baller@khlaw.org.
Moderator/Panelist:
- Jim Baller – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
Panelists:
- Casey Lide – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
- Tracy Marshall – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
- Sean Stokes – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
- Wes Wright – Partner, Keller and Heckman LLP
