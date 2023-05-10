Infrastructure
Early Registration Offer for Made in America Summit at the Samsung Executive Briefing Center
Register by June 9 to purchase a day-long pass for just $199; Breakfast Club members pay just $49.
WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 — You won’t want to miss the Made in America Summit that is taking place on Tuesday, June 27 at the Samsung Executive Briefing Center in Washington. Sign up now at the early registration price!
Attendees who register for the Made in America Summit by Friday, June 9 will be able to purchase a day-long pass to the conference — including breakfast and lunch — at the discounted price of $199.
Other special pricing offers are available for government, nonprofit and broadband provider employees, as well as groups of three or more. Additional information can be found on the event’s webpage.
This timely conference will be Broadband Breakfast’s first event at the Samsung Executive Briefing Center, an exciting venue that offers increased capacity and networking opportunities.
The Made in America Summit will consider the challenges and opportunities presented by the current pivotal moment in U.S. technological development — examining the historic wave of federal funding for semiconductor manufacturing, green energy and broadband through the lens of the Biden Administration’s Made in America approach.
In the coming weeks, Broadband Breakfast will begin to announce the Summit panelists and keynote speakers. The event’s webpage will be regularly updated with the latest announcements, and potential attendees can also sign up to receive emails with updates and registration offers.
Funding
Fiber Technology Will Dominate BEAD Deployment, Agree Panelists at Wireless Conference
The BEAD program will prioritize fiber deployments, agree experts.
NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2023 – Most states will deploy fiber with the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment awards, agreed panel including a representative from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration at the Wireless Infrastructure Association’s Connect (X) conference Tuesday.
The NTIA is set to announce award amounts from the BEAD program in June, said Scott Lively, the broadband program specialist at NTIA.
Each state will be responsible to run a competitive process for sub-grantees after receiving federal funds. Although states cannot close off applications to telecom companies based on technology, there is a built-in preference for fiber companies in the BEAD program, said Lively.
A fiber company that applies for funding is most likely to receive grant awards unless the area in question is considered an extremely high-cost location, he continued.
Louisiana will use fiber as much as possible, added Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA. However, some areas of the state will require so much capital to connect that the state will have to embrace cheaper technologies, he said.
“For most states, the practical majority will be fiber,” said Joshua Broder, CEO of telecommunications consultant and fiber construction company, Tilson. That is not to say that there will not be other technology deployed, he said, but the opportunities for those technologies to prevail are “very narrow.”
Most states will have a high threshold that qualifies a location to be “extremely high cost” which would necessitate technologies beyond fiber to provide connection, Broder continued.
However, money from the American Rescue Plan Act will be deployed simultaneously with BEAD funding. The ARPA funds are less restrictive regarding technology than BEAD funds and can finance other projects.
The intent of the BEAD program is to solve the connectivity problem in America forever, said Jon Wilkins of strategic advisory firm Quadra Partners. Because of this goal, lawmakers ensured that BEAD would fund long-lasting and future-proofed technology.
Many industry leaders agree, however, that BEAD funds will not address the looming digital divide across the nation. In response, Broder suggested that states find ways to reward carriers for not taking more money than needed from federal funds.
He added that some states are awarding grants to carriers that can bring more match money to the table than other carriers, which can be detrimental to small and local providers. Broder urged states to find a way to address the cash flow gap.
Infrastructure
Governments Must Centralize State Broadband Efforts, Say Experts at Connect (X)
Getting access to and cooperating with the right government agencies can be a big delay with infrastructure projects.
NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2023 – States and municipalities need to centralize their broadband authority to effectively allocate federal funds and bridge the digital divide, said experts at the Wireless Infrastructure Association’s Connect (X) conference here on Tuesday.
The primary problem with municipalities in permitting, planning, and deploying broadband connectivity projects is the bureaucracy, said Alphonso Jenkins, former broadband director of the City of New York.
In fact, Jenkins said, getting access to and cooperating with the right government agencies is the biggest delay to infrastructure projects. Many municipalities bargain with multiple carriers at a time and will need a centralized force to organize to manage their efforts, he said.
Most states do not have one central command of telecommunications assets which makes negotiating nearly impossible, Jenkins said.
Entities trying to get ahold of state and local governments are often redirected to several offices and agencies, he said. This process fragments the entire project and ensures that not all impacted entities are involved in the development of the project, he said.
Breaking down the silos that currently segregate state offices will require the authority from the state offices and governor’s office, Jenkins stated. There needs to be an executive decision maker that will mandate how the process will be run and will organize the efforts, he continued.
Victoria Wildenthaler of SBA Communications, a real estate investment trust which owns and operates wireless infrastructure networks, agreed. She said that collaboration with public and private entities is the number one issue to ensuring projects operate effectively.
Funding
FCC Chair Floats Deadline Extension for Rip and Replace Applicants In Light of Funding Shortfall
Rosenworcel said the FCC has the authority to extend removal deadline by six months.
WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission told members of Congress this month that the regulator has the authority to extend the time for carriers to replace problematic Chinese equipment from their networks in light of a lack of additional funding from the legislature.
For a while now, the commission has complained of a $3-billion shortfall in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, which seeks to reimburse carriers forced by the government to remove equipment deemed a national security threat. Requests from applicants, which were approved last July, far exceed what’s available from the $1.9-billion fund, the FCC has said.
In a letter to members of Congress dated May 3, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said approved applicants are up against a tight Congress-imposed timeline to remove the equipment despite the funding shortfall and must file their first reimbursement applications this July. Carriers have one year from the initial reimbursement to complete removal work.
“With July 15, 2023 now less than three months away, the lack of an additional appropriation means that the Commission will need to plan to proceed with the…funding process,” Rosenworcel said in the letter. “However, the Act does permit the Commission to grant a six-month extension of the removal, replacement, and disposal deadline for all recipients if the agency determines that the supply of needed equipment and services is inadequate to accomplish the Reimbursement Program’s goals.
“The Commission also has authority under the Act to grant individual extensions to qualified recipients that fail to meet the deadline ‘due to no fault of such recipient,’” she added.
Rosenworcel said 52 of the 126 reimbursement requests have been filed of the approved applications, with 38 of those being approved for reimbursement. Those approved applications have between late September 2023 and April 2024 to remove the equipment from Huawei and ZTE.
Last month, wireless service provider SI Wireless complained that reimbursement payments were coming too slow for it to complete its replacement work.
“Deadlines to complete removal and replacement will continue to be set on an application-specific basis as additional reimbursement requests are submitted and approved,” Rosenworcel said.
“Some recipients may not begin actually removing this equipment until additional funding is appropriated,” Rosenworcel said. “In light of this, and the need to ensure that our Nation’s communications networks are free of this vulnerable and insecure equipment, the Commission stands ready to assist Congress in any efforts to fully fund the Reimbursement Program.”
The letter was addressed to Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, Senator Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, Steve Womack, R-Arkansas, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey.
The three priority tiers include applicants who serve two million and fewer customers, which makes up the bulk of funding requests; public or private non-commercial educational institutions, of which there are no approved applicants; and one applicant serving between two and 10 million customers, the chairwoman said. Rosenworcel added the latter will not receive funding support because of the money constraints.
Senators last month introduced a bill, called the Defend Our Networks Act, to top up the “rip and replace” fund. That came after Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he would push Congress to make the funding shortfall a priority.
In January, the FCC said in a report that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their replacement efforts complained about a lack of funding.
Industry associations, including the Competitive Carriers Association and the Rural Wireless Association, have raised the issue to the FCC for months. The fact that the omnibus spending bill didn’t include rip and replace funding apparently “stunned” the Telecommunications Industry Association.
