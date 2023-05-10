Funding
Fiber Technology Will Dominate BEAD Deployment, Agree Panelists at Wireless Conference
The BEAD program will prioritize fiber deployments, agree experts.
NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2023 – Most states will deploy fiber with the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment awards, agreed panel including a representative from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration at the Wireless Infrastructure Association’s Connect (X) conference Tuesday.
The NTIA is set to announce award amounts from the BEAD program in June, said Scott Lively, the broadband program specialist at NTIA.
Each state will be responsible to run a competitive process for sub-grantees after receiving federal funds. Although states cannot close off applications to telecom companies based on technology, there is a built-in preference for fiber companies in the BEAD program, said Lively.
A fiber company that applies for funding is most likely to receive grant awards unless the area in question is considered an extremely high-cost location, he continued.
Louisiana will use fiber as much as possible, added Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA. However, some areas of the state will require so much capital to connect that the state will have to embrace cheaper technologies, he said.
“For most states, the practical majority will be fiber,” said Joshua Broder, CEO of telecommunications consultant and fiber construction company, Tilson. That is not to say that there will not be other technology deployed, he said, but the opportunities for those technologies to prevail are “very narrow.”
Most states will have a high threshold that qualifies a location to be “extremely high cost” which would necessitate technologies beyond fiber to provide connection, Broder continued.
However, money from the American Rescue Plan Act will be deployed simultaneously with BEAD funding. The ARPA funds are less restrictive regarding technology than BEAD funds and can finance other projects.
The intent of the BEAD program is to solve the connectivity problem in America forever, said Jon Wilkins of strategic advisory firm Quadra Partners. Because of this goal, lawmakers ensured that BEAD would fund long-lasting and future-proofed technology.
Many industry leaders agree, however, that BEAD funds will not address the looming digital divide across the nation. In response, Broder suggested that states find ways to reward carriers for not taking more money than needed from federal funds.
He added that some states are awarding grants to carriers that can bring more match money to the table than other carriers, which can be detrimental to small and local providers. Broder urged states to find a way to address the cash flow gap.
FCC Chair Floats Deadline Extension for Rip and Replace Applicants In Light of Funding Shortfall
Rosenworcel said the FCC has the authority to extend removal deadline by six months.
WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission told members of Congress this month that the regulator has the authority to extend the time for carriers to replace problematic Chinese equipment from their networks in light of a lack of additional funding from the legislature.
For a while now, the commission has complained of a $3-billion shortfall in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, which seeks to reimburse carriers forced by the government to remove equipment deemed a national security threat. Requests from applicants, which were approved last July, far exceed what’s available from the $1.9-billion fund, the FCC has said.
In a letter to members of Congress dated May 3, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said approved applicants are up against a tight Congress-imposed timeline to remove the equipment despite the funding shortfall and must file their first reimbursement applications this July. Carriers have one year from the initial reimbursement to complete removal work.
“With July 15, 2023 now less than three months away, the lack of an additional appropriation means that the Commission will need to plan to proceed with the…funding process,” Rosenworcel said in the letter. “However, the Act does permit the Commission to grant a six-month extension of the removal, replacement, and disposal deadline for all recipients if the agency determines that the supply of needed equipment and services is inadequate to accomplish the Reimbursement Program’s goals.
“The Commission also has authority under the Act to grant individual extensions to qualified recipients that fail to meet the deadline ‘due to no fault of such recipient,’” she added.
Rosenworcel said 52 of the 126 reimbursement requests have been filed of the approved applications, with 38 of those being approved for reimbursement. Those approved applications have between late September 2023 and April 2024 to remove the equipment from Huawei and ZTE.
Last month, wireless service provider SI Wireless complained that reimbursement payments were coming too slow for it to complete its replacement work.
“Deadlines to complete removal and replacement will continue to be set on an application-specific basis as additional reimbursement requests are submitted and approved,” Rosenworcel said.
“Some recipients may not begin actually removing this equipment until additional funding is appropriated,” Rosenworcel said. “In light of this, and the need to ensure that our Nation’s communications networks are free of this vulnerable and insecure equipment, the Commission stands ready to assist Congress in any efforts to fully fund the Reimbursement Program.”
The letter was addressed to Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, Senator Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, Steve Womack, R-Arkansas, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey.
The three priority tiers include applicants who serve two million and fewer customers, which makes up the bulk of funding requests; public or private non-commercial educational institutions, of which there are no approved applicants; and one applicant serving between two and 10 million customers, the chairwoman said. Rosenworcel added the latter will not receive funding support because of the money constraints.
Senators last month introduced a bill, called the Defend Our Networks Act, to top up the “rip and replace” fund. That came after Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he would push Congress to make the funding shortfall a priority.
In January, the FCC said in a report that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their replacement efforts complained about a lack of funding.
Industry associations, including the Competitive Carriers Association and the Rural Wireless Association, have raised the issue to the FCC for months. The fact that the omnibus spending bill didn’t include rip and replace funding apparently “stunned” the Telecommunications Industry Association.
NTIA Workforce Development Requirements May Prove Too Restrictive
Some industry leaders are concerned that NTIA BEAD requirements make workforce hiring harder.
NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s workforce development requirements for its Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program is in tension with it’s goal of improving broadband workforce, said some commenters at a Connect (X) forum on Monday.
Broadband providers are facing looming workforce deficiencies as federal funds come down the pipeline and create more job opportunities. Industry leaders are concerned that the workforce pool is not growing larger but rather that companies are taking employees from other desperately understaffed industries.
In comments, leaders expressed concern that NTIA guidelines prove only to limit workforce options and do nothing to solve the root cause of the workforce shortage.
The NTIA released a workforce planning guide for all BEAD eligible entities in October that outlines the components of a workforce plan-which is required for BEAD applications-and guidance on how to develop the plan.
All awardees and sub-grantees are required to ensure that their employees have safe working conditions, are paid a stable and predictable wage, and engage historically unrepresented minorities among other things.
Concerns remain among potential awardees that these requirements will further restrict their ability to hire capable and qualified workers and will not address the dwindling workforce pool.
In response, an NTIA representative speaking at the Monday event here suggested that requiring providers to hire underrepresented communities will reach into previously un-tapped markets that will increase the labor pool. Furthermore, an NTIA representative said, the NTIA is aware of its responsibility to build a sustainable workforce that benefits the community long-term by ensuring minorities are represented.
NTIA Is Using Federal Program Officers as Safety Net for State Broadband Leaders
The NTIA’s resources for funding applications help state broadband officers manage their their BEAD programs.
HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 – States should rely on their federal program officer assigned by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration as a guide for state broadband leaders as they help guide subgrantees through the application process for federal funds, said broadband leaders at the Broadband Communities Summit here on Tuesday.
As the administrator of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, the NTIA is using federal program officers as a guide for state offices as they have applied for grants, developing state plans, and are building their state-level broadband programs.
One federal leader is assigned to each state to share NTIA priorities and best practices and discuss emerging policy issues.
The NTIA also provides a network – the State Broadband Leaders Network – that connects state broadband leaders to a forum in which states can talk among themselves and learn from each other.
Greg Conte, director of the Texas Broadband Development Office, said that members of the state leaders’ network are our “best resource.”
The network is “tremendously helpful,” he said. States can see and replicate the creative solutions from other states.
Texas also has weekly calls with its NTIA officer to provide updates, discuss ideas, and receive on how to execute its plan.
Successfully implementing the BEAD program will take a lot of coordination, said David Lehman, program manager at Louisiana’s state broadband office, ConnectLA. Each state is facing different barriers to deployment, agreed the panelists, and state broadband leaders can help navigate these unique challenges.
Don’t Miss Broadband Breakfast for Lunch at Connect (X) in New Orleans: Middle Mile Deployment and State Broadband Offices
The BEAD program is unique among other federal grant programs because it will be the state’s responsibility to administer the funds. “The states know better about what’s going on in their state than the federal government knows about what’s going on in their state,” said Jennifer Harris, NTIA’s federal program officer for Texas.
The has elected to give states the flexibility to design programs that work for their state while providing federal support to guide and direct the projects, she said. Harris works not only to help grantees but also to engage stakeholders and report about the program’s progress to the NTIA.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly reported that Greg Conte, Texas broadband leader, called federal program officers the “best resource.” He actually said that the state broadband leaders’ network was the “best resource.” The story has been corrected.
