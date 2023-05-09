Infrastructure
Governments Must Centralize State Broadband Efforts, Say Experts at Connect (X)
Getting access to and cooperating with the right government agencies can be a big delay with infrastructure projects.
NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2023 – States and municipalities need to centralize their broadband authority to effectively allocate federal funds and bridge the digital divide, said experts at the Wireless Infrastructure Association’s Connect (X) conference here on Tuesday.
The primary problem with municipalities in permitting, planning, and deploying broadband connectivity projects is the bureaucracy, said Alphonso Jenkins, former broadband director of the City of New York.
In fact, Jenkins said, getting access to and cooperating with the right government agencies is the biggest delay to infrastructure projects. Many municipalities bargain with multiple carriers at a time and will need a centralized force to organize to manage their efforts, he said.
Most states do not have one central command of telecommunications assets which makes negotiating nearly impossible, Jenkins said.
Entities trying to get ahold of state and local governments are often redirected to several offices and agencies, he said. This process fragments the entire project and ensures that not all impacted entities are involved in the development of the project, he said.
Breaking down the silos that currently segregate state offices will require the authority from the state offices and governor’s office, Jenkins stated. There needs to be an executive decision maker that will mandate how the process will be run and will organize the efforts, he continued.
Victoria Wildenthaler of SBA Communications, a real estate investment trust which owns and operates wireless infrastructure networks, agreed. She said that collaboration with public and private entities is the number one issue to ensuring projects operate effectively.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Overreporting in maps may prove to be detrimental.
NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2023 – Overreporting served areas on broadband coverage maps may serve to disguise connectivity needs of communities, said Jason Hunt, CEO of CableSouth, speaking at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
Louisiana’s state broadband office, ConnectLA, is working to build a state challenge process based on federal guidance for state broadband maps.
Providers tend to inflate coverage claims, which represents the most fundamental issue of broadband coverage maps, Hunt claimed. Unfortunately, the areas in which speed claims are inflated are left out of funding opportunities, he said.
For Louisiana, this issue is why a state challenge process is so essential, said Thomas Tyler, deputy director of ConnectLA. Federal guidance suggests that the challenge process errs on the side of accepting challenges, which can serve to eliminate overreporting, he added.
Hunt, whose company does business as Swyft Fiber, expressed uncertainty that the process will solve the problem. According to NTIA guidance, only non-profits, internet service providers and communities can submit challenges. Individuals looking to challenge speed claims must rely on community institutions to submit the challenge.
ConnectLA is working on the allocation and deployment process of its Giving Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program, which includes $176 million from the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The office is also deploying broadband through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The state is supplementing the National Broadband Map, which is populated with national, location-level coverage data, with its own data from the GUMBO and RDOF programs. The maps have “changed the game” for providers, said Hunt.
The GUMBO program also invests capital in workforce development. The Louisiana Community and Technical College System is using money to educate college campuses on available careers in the telecommunications industry and to develop training programs for its students. The program has seen a lot of success, said Tiffany Howard, director of transportation and logistics at LCTCS.
Applications for the GUMBO program require that potential awardees submit workforce development plans to support future needs, she added.
Louisiana was the first state to receive planning funds from the Digital Equity and Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment programs and will be the first to release its plans. We are excited to receive public feedback from our plans, said Tyler.
The Broadband Breakfast Live Online event was orchestrated with ConnectLA and hosted at the Greater New Orleans Foundation on Tuesday. It was pre-recorded and webcast on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 12 Noon ET – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Since its creation in 2020, Louisiana’s state broadband office has accrued an impressive list of accomplishments: Louisiana was the first state to be awarded a planning grant from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the first state to receive federal approval for broadband funding from the American Rescue Plan and the nation’s number one state for per capita adoption of the Affordable Connectivity Program. With an ambitious goal of eliminating Louisiana’s digital divide by 2029, ConnectLA’s Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program — otherwise known as GUMBO — recently awarded more than $170 million to projects that ultimately aim to serve over 80,000 locations across the state. In this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session, hear directly from the leaders of Louisiana’s broadband efforts about how they are approaching this pivotal moment.
Panelists:
- Jason Hunt, CEO, CableSouth
- Tiffany Howard, Director of Transportation and Logistics, Louisiana Community and Technical College System
- Greg Ford, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Southern University at New Orleans
- Thomas Tyler, Deputy Director, ConnectLA
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Jason Hunt is CEO of CableSouth.
Dr. Tiffany J. Howard, CWD, serves on the Louisiana Community and Technical College System’s Academic and Workforce team as the Director of Transportation Industry Initiatives. She is responsible for providing technical assistance, leadership, and support concerning high-quality training programs that meet the state’s and prospective employers’ needs. Her major projects include designing and implementing the first dual enrollment Transportation pathway curriculum, leading the $3.5M Professional Resilience Occupations (PRO) project in collaboration with the Office of Community Development, leading the statewide $10M Broadband training project, leading the nationwide Noncredit and Credit Alignment project, serving as lead on the Haas training project, and establishing partnerships with various industries seeking workforce solutions across the state.
Dr. Gregory Ford is a native of Louisiana and the Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs and Southern University at New Orleans. Dr. Ford is the Principal Investigator on a $3M National Telecommunication and Information Administration-Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Grant to provide digital literacy and broadband access to the New Orleans Area. The goal of the grant is to address digital equity and inclusion in underserved communities.
Thomas Tyler, deputy director of ConnectLA, has experience in technology strategy, cybersecurity concerns, economic development and public policy disciplines. Throughout the past 13 years, he has operated in a variety of roles supporting public and private entities. Most recently, he served as a consultant and adviser for one of the nation’s leading cybersecurity and technology advisory practices. Thomas’ experience includes providing information security and technology strategy, consulting and training services to a variety of clients.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Infrastructure
Early Registration Offer for Made in America Summit at the Samsung Executive Briefing Center
Register by June 9 to purchase a day-long pass for just $199; Breakfast Club members pay just $49.
WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 — You won’t want to miss the Made in America Summit that is taking place on Tuesday, June 27 at the Samsung Executive Briefing Center in Washington. Sign up now at the early registration price!
Attendees who register for the Made in America Summit by Friday, June 9 will be able to purchase a day-long pass to the conference — including breakfast and lunch — at the discounted price of $199.
Other special pricing offers are available for government, nonprofit and broadband provider employees, as well as groups of three or more. Additional information can be found on the event’s webpage.
This timely conference will be Broadband Breakfast’s first event at the Samsung Executive Briefing Center, an exciting venue that offers increased capacity and networking opportunities.
The Made in America Summit will consider the challenges and opportunities presented by the current pivotal moment in U.S. technological development — examining the historic wave of federal funding for semiconductor manufacturing, green energy and broadband through the lens of the Biden Administration’s Made in America approach.
In the coming weeks, Broadband Breakfast will begin to announce the Summit panelists and keynote speakers. The event’s webpage will be regularly updated with the latest announcements, and potential attendees can also sign up to receive emails with updates and registration offers.
Funding
Fiber Technology Will Dominate BEAD Deployment, Agree Panelists at Wireless Conference
The BEAD program will prioritize fiber deployments, agree experts.
NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2023 – Most states will deploy fiber with the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment awards, agreed panel including a representative from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration at the Wireless Infrastructure Association’s Connect (X) conference Tuesday.
The NTIA is set to announce award amounts from the BEAD program in June, said Scott Lively, the broadband program specialist at NTIA.
Each state will be responsible to run a competitive process for sub-grantees after receiving federal funds. Although states cannot close off applications to telecom companies based on technology, there is a built-in preference for fiber companies in the BEAD program, said Lively.
A fiber company that applies for funding is most likely to receive grant awards unless the area in question is considered an extremely high-cost location, he continued.
Louisiana will use fiber as much as possible, added Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA. However, some areas of the state will require so much capital to connect that the state will have to embrace cheaper technologies, he said.
“For most states, the practical majority will be fiber,” said Joshua Broder, CEO of telecommunications consultant and fiber construction company, Tilson. That is not to say that there will not be other technology deployed, he said, but the opportunities for those technologies to prevail are “very narrow.”
Most states will have a high threshold that qualifies a location to be “extremely high cost” which would necessitate technologies beyond fiber to provide connection, Broder continued.
However, money from the American Rescue Plan Act will be deployed simultaneously with BEAD funding. The ARPA funds are less restrictive regarding technology than BEAD funds and can finance other projects.
The intent of the BEAD program is to solve the connectivity problem in America forever, said Jon Wilkins of strategic advisory firm Quadra Partners. Because of this goal, lawmakers ensured that BEAD would fund long-lasting and future-proofed technology.
Many industry leaders agree, however, that BEAD funds will not address the looming digital divide across the nation. In response, Broder suggested that states find ways to reward carriers for not taking more money than needed from federal funds.
He added that some states are awarding grants to carriers that can bring more match money to the table than other carriers, which can be detrimental to small and local providers. Broder urged states to find a way to address the cash flow gap.
