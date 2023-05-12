Broadband Mapping & Data
In Ask Me Anything!, Jim Stegeman of CostQuest Says Broadband Fabric Will Improve
Fabric data will continue to improve with feedback implementation and process changes, said CostQuest CEO.
WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 – There are unrealistic expectations for the broadband mapping process despite its continual improvement, said Jim Stegeman, president and CEO of CostQuest, the mapping company that was hired to deliver fabric data to the Federal Communications Commission, during an Ask Me Anything! event in the broadband community on Friday.
“We will never get to allocation if we are after perfection,” said Stegeman, claiming that the company has been working hard to improve its processes over time.
The broadband fabric data is a dataset that maps all locations at which “fixed broadband internet access service has been or could be installed.” The FCC populates its National Broadband Map with the fabric data. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has committed to allocating federal broadband funding by June 30 based on a version of the map.
Since its initial roll-out and subsequent challenge process – in which providers and state broadband offices have been able to challenge coverage claims by submitting contrary evidence – many have complained about the map’s many inaccuracies.
CostQuest maintains that the fabric identifies 99.3 percent of all broadband serviceable locations correctly and is “very good” where it stands.
Fabric will be continual improved
Stegeman outlined in his remarks areas in which the fabric and its processes will continue to improve in the coming iterations.
Each version of the fabric implements feedback, he said. Version two incorporated over a million new BSLs, 178,000 of which came from the FCC’s challenge process and 860,000 from CostQuest’s internal efforts to improve the fabric.
The FCC is currently in the process of releasing the next version of the National Broadband Map based on version two of the fabric data. This version of the map is expected to be the map which the NTIA allocates BEAD funding.
Subsequent iterations of the map will support state deployment and challenge processes, said Stegeman.
Version two also improved tribal land BSL identification by updating the logic that identifies whether a parcel of land holds a BSL and whether it contains multiple or single units.
Furthermore, through contractual agreement with the FCC, CostQuest has retained a file – facetiously titled the detritus file – that stores information on where water towers, sheds, chicken coops, and other agricultural buildings are located.
Precision agriculture, the process of using broadband to optimize agricultural production, requires broadband connection to these locations, often located miles away from homes and other BSLs. The FCC anticipates that this location data may be of future use, said Stegeman.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Overreporting in maps may prove to be detrimental.
NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2023 – Overreporting served areas on broadband coverage maps may serve to disguise connectivity needs of communities, said Jason Hunt, CEO of CableSouth, speaking at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
Louisiana’s state broadband office, ConnectLA, is working to build a state challenge process based on federal guidance for state broadband maps.
Providers tend to inflate coverage claims, which represents the most fundamental issue of broadband coverage maps, Hunt claimed. Unfortunately, the areas in which speed claims are inflated are left out of funding opportunities, he said.
For Louisiana, this issue is why a state challenge process is so essential, said Thomas Tyler, deputy director of ConnectLA. Federal guidance suggests that the challenge process errs on the side of accepting challenges, which can serve to eliminate overreporting, he added.
Hunt, whose company does business as Swyft Fiber, expressed uncertainty that the process will solve the problem. According to NTIA guidance, only non-profits, internet service providers and communities can submit challenges. Individuals looking to challenge speed claims must rely on community institutions to submit the challenge.
ConnectLA is working on the allocation and deployment process of its Giving Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program, which includes $176 million from the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The office is also deploying broadband through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The state is supplementing the National Broadband Map, which is populated with national, location-level coverage data, with its own data from the GUMBO and RDOF programs. The maps have “changed the game” for providers, said Hunt.
The GUMBO program also invests capital in workforce development. The Louisiana Community and Technical College System is using money to educate college campuses on available careers in the telecommunications industry and to develop training programs for its students. The program has seen a lot of success, said Tiffany Howard, director of transportation and logistics at LCTCS.
Applications for the GUMBO program require that potential awardees submit workforce development plans to support future needs, she added.
Louisiana was the first state to receive planning funds from the Digital Equity and Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment programs and will be the first to release its plans. We are excited to receive public feedback from our plans, said Tyler.
The Broadband Breakfast Live Online event was orchestrated with ConnectLA and hosted at the Greater New Orleans Foundation on Tuesday. It was pre-recorded and webcast on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event here on Broadband Breakfast.
Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 12 Noon ET – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Since its creation in 2020, Louisiana’s state broadband office has accrued an impressive list of accomplishments: Louisiana was the first state to be awarded a planning grant from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the first state to receive federal approval for broadband funding from the American Rescue Plan and the nation’s number one state for per capita adoption of the Affordable Connectivity Program. With an ambitious goal of eliminating Louisiana’s digital divide by 2029, ConnectLA’s Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program — otherwise known as GUMBO — recently awarded more than $170 million to projects that ultimately aim to serve over 80,000 locations across the state. In this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session, hear directly from the leaders of Louisiana’s broadband efforts about how they are approaching this pivotal moment.
Panelists:
- Jason Hunt, CEO, CableSouth
- Tiffany Howard, Director of Transportation and Logistics, Louisiana Community and Technical College System
- Greg Ford, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Southern University at New Orleans
- Thomas Tyler, Deputy Director, ConnectLA
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Jason Hunt is CEO of CableSouth.
Dr. Tiffany J. Howard, CWD, serves on the Louisiana Community and Technical College System’s Academic and Workforce team as the Director of Transportation Industry Initiatives. She is responsible for providing technical assistance, leadership, and support concerning high-quality training programs that meet the state’s and prospective employers’ needs. Her major projects include designing and implementing the first dual enrollment Transportation pathway curriculum, leading the $3.5M Professional Resilience Occupations (PRO) project in collaboration with the Office of Community Development, leading the statewide $10M Broadband training project, leading the nationwide Noncredit and Credit Alignment project, serving as lead on the Haas training project, and establishing partnerships with various industries seeking workforce solutions across the state.
Dr. Gregory Ford is a native of Louisiana and the Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs and Southern University at New Orleans. Dr. Ford is the Principal Investigator on a $3M National Telecommunication and Information Administration-Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Grant to provide digital literacy and broadband access to the New Orleans Area. The goal of the grant is to address digital equity and inclusion in underserved communities.
Thomas Tyler, deputy director of ConnectLA, has experience in technology strategy, cybersecurity concerns, economic development and public policy disciplines. Throughout the past 13 years, he has operated in a variety of roles supporting public and private entities. Most recently, he served as a consultant and adviser for one of the nation’s leading cybersecurity and technology advisory practices. Thomas’ experience includes providing information security and technology strategy, consulting and training services to a variety of clients.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Panel 2 video. Join the Broadband Breakfast Club to watch the full-length videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment.
From the archives: Video from Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment: Moderated by David McGarry, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast, with Bryan Darr, Executive Vice President of Smart Communities, Ookla, Mike Conlow, Director of Network Strategy, Cloudflare, and Jim Stegeman, President, CostQuest Associates.
For a free article summarizing the event, see ‘It Is a Concern’: FCC Contractor Responds to Commercial Conflict Concerns Over Map Challenge Process: CostQuest’s CEO said states need to look at their vendors if they pose a problem challenging FCC map data, Broadband Breakfast, November 17, 2022
Broadband Mapping & Data
On Broadband Maps, Data Management Over Time Even More Important Than Accuracy
Broadband leaders have ‘unrealistic expectations’ for mapping accuracy, panel hears.
HOUSTON, May 5, 2023 – The fundamental issue of the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband location fabric is not its inaccuracies but rather how the data will be managed over time, said mapping experts at a Broadband Communities event Wednesday.
The broadband fabric data is a dataset that maps all locations at which “fixed broadband internet access service has been or could be installed.” The FCC populates its National Broadband Map with the fabric data and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has committed to allocating federal broadband funding by June 30 based on a version of the map.
Since its initial roll-out and subsequent challenge process – in which providers and state broadband offices have been able to challenge coverage claims by submitting contrary evidence – many have complained about the map’s many inaccuracies.
“In that first version, we got feedback that there were issues with the data, that we missed points, and we did,” said James Stegeman, president of CostQuest, the mapping company that was hired to deliver the fabric data.
The second version of the map is “light years” ahead of the first version, said Jase Wilson, CEO of Ready.net.
Concerns about allocation decisions based on map
Concerns remain that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will base initial allocation decisions of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program on inaccurate maps which will impact states’ ability to get the funding they need to address the needs of their communities.
Ideally, there would be more challenge processes and versions of the map before allocating funds, Stegeman said in response to the concerns.
“Yes, there are going to be tiny inaccuracies [in the map],” said Gerry Lawlor, founder and CEO of mapping software Hexvarium, but the industry needs to move past the inaccuracies and address the “bigger challenge” of ensuring the data – and the detail behind it – is equally available to small and large providers to develop their business plans and financial models.
Not all audience members agreed with his assessment. “Let’s generate the most accurate maps that we can to ensure that state broadband offices have the data they need to allocate fundings,” said Scott Woods, president of public-private partnerships at Ready.net.
Woods pointed out that community anchor institutions and multi-dwelling units are often not accurately reflected in the map, which can present a barrier for states to receive accurate funding.
Community anchors are not considered broadband serviceable locations under the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection rules.
The fabric does identify some community anchor institutions, said Stegeman. The FCC provides guidelines on which locations are considered community anchor institutions and included on the map.
“The difference between the FCC’s fabric and what we found is not statistically significant,” said Bill Price of mapping software LightBox.
It’s important to address accuracy, he said, but people need to recognize how much time it takes to accomplish these big goals. It is good that the industry is complaining and pointing out problems, but people have “unrealistic expectations” for the map, he said.
“I think that most of the blame for the accuracy of the map is in the hands of the ISPs,” said Lawlor. In a competitive landscape, providers will not be completely forthcoming about the services they provide, he said.
That’s why the FCC needs to hold ISPs accountable and set a precedent for accuracy, he said: “Is the FCC going to be willing to hold ISPs accountable and then can states fundamentally trust that to hold any grantee accountable for delivery to that location and monitor and manage that over time?”
