Interagency Coordination Unique in History, say Federal Representatives
Coordination cross-agencies for broadband project deployment is unique, conference hears.
HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 – The coordination between federal agencies is unique in history, said representatives from the Federal Communications Commission, National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Department of Treasury, and the Rural Utilities Service at a Broadband Communities event Tuesday.
Federal broadband grant program administration is split between agencies: the FCC runs the Affordable Connectivity Program; NTIA the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program; RUS runs the ReConnect program; and the Treasury is allocating dollars for the Capital Projects Fund.
The nature of the grants represents a possibility that programs will intercept and disrupt one another. Agencies responded to this threat by arranging a memorandum of understanding in May of 2022 in which the FCC, NTIA, US Department of Agriculture, and the Treasury agreed to share information about and collaborate regarding the collection and reporting of data relating to broadband deployment.
Granular data about the different broadband deployment projects is shared across agencies which allows the programs to complement one another and coordinate to reach the Biden Administration’s goal of connecting every American to high-speed internet.
The voluntary MOU ensures that there remains an active dialogue between the agencies, said Joseph Wender, director of the Capital Projects Fund at the US Department of the Treasury. The deeply technical conversations that agencies are currently participating in are a testament to the improvement that has been made in the agencies’ communication, he said.
Agencies are traditionally very siloed, Wender continued. In fact, agencies have been unable to develop sustainable interagency relationships until now despite decades of encouragement to form such a relationship from Congress, added Hilda Legg, former director of the Rural Utilities Service.
“Not all MOUs are created equal, but this is one that is really working,” said Trent Harkrader, chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau at the FCC.
At the end of the day, each agency is primarily concerned with connecting Americans to high-speed internet, agreed panelists.
FCC Votes for Foreign Telecom Ownership Reporting, Emergency Alert Flexibility
Thursday’s vote requires a one-time foreign ownership reporting requirement.
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to move forward on a proposal requiring carriers operating in the country to report their ownership information more regularly, enhance accessibility and flexibility with wireless emergency alerts, and improve the spectrum environment for new entrants and technologies.
To further combat insidious national security threats, the commission immediately ordered at its open meeting Thursday a one-time reporting requirement for telecommunications companies with section 214 authorization, which allows them to transact in the country, to report foreign ownership information. In essence, the new order will provide the commission with an updated look at the ownership picture of these authorized companies. The commission has expressed concern that it is not updated regularly about firm ownership because under the current rules, a company is only required to update the commission with ownership information when there has been a modification, transfer of control or discontinuance of service.
“There are consequences for failing to file accurate or timely information with the FCC about changes related to foreign involvement in companies with access to U.S. communications networks,” Loyaan Egal, chief of the FCC’s enforcement bureau, said in a press release. “When it comes to assessing U.S. national security and law enforcement interests, we will be vigilant in ensuring that companies comply with these important disclosure requirements,” including Thursday’s one-time reporting order. The commission has noted previous settlements it obtained from companies that had failed to get prior authorization for changes in the control of companies.
The regulator also voted at the same time to collect comments on a proposal that would require these companies to report more regularly on ownership changes. Specifically, the commission is looking at either adopting rules requiring companies to renew their section 214 authority every 10 years or requiring them to periodically update information about the companies.
The commission is simultaneously asking for comments on further proposed measures, including requiring section 214 applicants to provide information about expected future services and geographic markets they intend to serve; requiring applicants to identify on a periodic basis the facilities they use in Canada and/or Mexico; require them to commit to adhere to baseline cybersecurity standards; require them to certify in their applications whether or not they use equipment from a blacklist of companies deemed a national security risk; and require a lower threshold to report foreign stakeholder ownership, from 10 to 5 percent.
The latter drew a complaint from two investment firms, one of them notably represented by former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a meeting with agency commissioners last week. The concern was that the lower reporting threshold would deter investment in their firms, which bankroll telecom investment, because there is a presumption of confidentiality with their financial contributions.
Wireless emergency alert accessibility and flexibility
The commission also voted Thursday to initiate a consultation on proposed rules that would increase the accessibility and flexibility of wireless emergency alerts.
The FCC notes that 26 million people in the United States do not speak as their primary language English or Spanish, which are the only two languages in which these alerts are sent. As such, the commission is proposing the alerts be translated on mobile devices into the 13 “most commonly spoken languages” in the country other than English.
Other proposals include allowing for the alerts to feature a small image of a child missing during an AMBER alert, include links to locations where emergency situations are, providing alerting authorities with the ability to send messages without the blaring sound, and providing subscribers with the option of receiving alerts with sound or just phone vibrations.
One complaint of emergency alerts has been consumers getting loud alerts in the middle of the night where the emergency was not in their area.
Comments on the proposals are due within 30 days of publication on the federal register.
More efficient use of spectrum
The commission also adopted a policy statement that would commit the regulator to a “holistic” spectrum policy framework that it said would better facilitate new entrants and technologies.
Central to spectrum’s use is its delivery without causing interference with other services, including with adjacent radiowaves on the frequency spectrum. Historically, the commission has required new wireless services to bear the load of showing that they would not cause interference with existing services in any situation. Older receivers did not need to meet specific design or performance criteria, according to the commission.
Thursday’s policy statement, while still requiring that burden on new providers, would also require existing services to update their receivers to comply with modern realities.
“Accordingly, we encourage stakeholders to design receivers that not only meet their services’ needs, but also mitigate the impacts from undesired signals outside of their services’ assigned frequencies,” the commission said.
“Further, as new receiver technologies are developed with improved interference immunity, and as legacy equipment is being replaced over time, we encourage service providers periodically to deploy receivers that reflect the latest technical improvements,” it added.
In a statement, internet advocacy group Public Knowledge said this is a welcome effort to promote a more balanced approach to spectrum management.
“Today, legacy systems too often prevent innovation because they rely on outdated assumptions and have not been upgraded to reflect the current environment, limiting our ability to make full use of our spectrum resources,” said the organization’s policy counsel Kathleen Burke. “For far too long, our approach to new technology has focused solely on the new systems without any thought to how incumbent systems can make more room on our spectrum airwaves.”
“Upgrading outdated systems and equipment to increase spectrum access is one of the most overlooked aspects of spectrum management – presenting a prime opportunity for re-evaluating our policies in light of technological advancements,” Burke added. “This new policy statement embraces a fair approach to managing our spectrum resources by finally adopting the principles that minimizing harmful interference is a mutual obligation of band entrants and incumbents and that no spectrum user has a guarantee of zero interference.”
FTC Funding Request Harshly Criticized by Republican Lawmakers
The agency’s aggressive approach to antitrust under Chair Lina Khan has sparked controversy.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 — House Republicans expressed skepticism about the Federal Trade Commission’s requested budget increase during a Tuesday hearing, accusing the agency of overstepping its jurisdiction in pursuit of a progressive enforcement agenda.
The hearing of the Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee showcased sharp partisan tension over Chair Lina Khan’s aggressive approach to antitrust — heightened by the fact that both Republican seats on the five-member agency remain vacant.
Khan, alongside Democratic Commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, argued that the $160 million budget increase was necessary for maintaining existing enforcement efforts as well as “activating additional authorities that Congress has given us.”
But Republican lawmakers seemed unwilling to grant the requested funds, which would bring the agency’s total annual budget to $590 million.
“You seem to be squandering away the resources that we currently give you in favor of pursuing unprecedented progressive legal theories,” said Subcommittee Chair Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla.
“What is clearly needed — before Congress considers any new authorities or funding — are reforms, more guardrails and increased transparency to ensure you are accountable to the American people,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee.
Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member of the full committee, defended the funding request by saying the FTC has “one of the broadest purviews of any federal agency: fighting deceptive and unfair business practices and anti-competitive conduct across the entire economy.”
“Managing this portfolio with less than fourteen hundred employees is no small feat,” Pallone said, noting that the FTC currently has fewer employees than it did 45 years ago.
FTC highlights potential AI threats, other tech developments
FTC staff and Democratic lawmakers have been flagging concerns about understaffing at the agency for years, arguing that rapid technological and market changes have increased the scope and complexity of the agency’s role.
“The same lawyers who ensure that social media companies have robust privacy and data security programs are making sure labels on bed linens are correct,” testified former Chief Technologist Ashkan Soltani at a Senate hearing in 2021.
In their written testimony, commissioners detailed several emerging priorities related to technological developments — such as combatting online harms to children and protecting sensitive consumer data shared with health websites — and emphasized the corresponding need for increased resources.
The agency is also preparing to pursue violations related to artificial intelligence technologies, Khan said, as the “turbocharging of fraud and scams that could be enabled by these tools are a serious concern.”
But several tech-focused trade groups, including the Computer & Communications Industry Association, have signaled opposition to FTC expansion.
“The FTC can best carry out its mission if it heeds the committee’s call to return its focus to consumer needs and consumer fraud — rather than pursuing cases rooted in novel theories against American companies,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said after the hearing.
The Consumer Technology Association urged lawmakers to reject the requested budget increase in a letter sent Friday.
“In 2022, agency data shows consumers reported losing almost $8.8 billion to scams… Despite this mounting caseload of fraud, identity theft and related cases, the FTC appears more interested in attacking U.S. tech companies, to the detriment of consumers who have benefitted from an unparalleled explosion of innovative, online-based products and services,” CTA President Gary Shapiro wrote.
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
The FCC is proposed reducing the threshold for disclosing ownership stake in companies.
WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 – Former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has expressed concern with agency commissioners about a proposed rule to be voted on by the commission next week that would lower the threshold for which companies would need to report investors in telecoms operating in the country.
To reduce national security risks, commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed last month periodic national security reviews of companies that seek to offer international services originating and terminating in the country – known as a section 214 authorization – and to reduce the ownership reporting threshold from investors with a 10 percent to a 5 percent stake. Under the current rules, after it is granted authorization, a company is only required to update the commission with ownership information when there has been a modification, transfer of control or discontinuance of service.
But two investment firms that submitted a letter to the FCC Wednesday recapping a previous meeting said they spoke with commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr warning that lowering the threshold risks deterring investments from those minority owners in part because their investments are conditional on being confidential.
“For example, some investors’ bylaws prohibit public disclosure of their investments and confidentiality has been negotiated between the funds and the investors ahead of any investments being made or even identified as a prospect,” said the letter, which came after the meeting that included Pai’s private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners and representatives from investment firm DigitalBridge Group. The firms said they already “perform appropriate due diligence” on investors, who contribute money that the firms then invest in companies, such as telecoms.
“A significantly larger number of investors – foreign and domestic – would be reportable under a 5 percent threshold than is reportable under the current 10 percent regime,” the letter said. “In the vast majority of cases, these minority limited partners are passive investors, and it is extremely rare for any investors holding an equity interest of less than 10% to have any indicia of control (such as governance rights or board or observer seats).”
The firms said these minority investors “lack substantive rights and receive only high-level financial information regarding the overall performance of an investment.” Reporting that information would “not promote any legitimate national security interest” to require disclosure of such investors who have “insignificant equity interest and lack any control of day-to-day operations,” the letter said.
Concerns about retroactive effect for existing investors and a negative impacts on future investors
The firms added that the new rules would have a “retroactive effect” for existing investors and a “negative prospective impact on future capital formation and fundraising efforts.”
“The practical effect, therefore, would be to discourage critical investments by institutional investors of capital into the U.S. telecommunications sector without any corresponding national security benefits,” the letter noted, adding the rules could trigger other countries to lower their thresholds and expose minority U.S. investors overseas.
The firms requested that the commission delete the threshold reduction. If it does not, they proposed a possible exemption to these minority investors that they say already exists in broadcast ownership rules.
The FCC will vote on whether to adopt the proposed rulemaking at next week’s open meeting. If adopted, it will go through a consultation process where the public can comment on it.
The FCC says it works with the Department of Justice’s Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector to assess national security risks.
The commission has offered the executive branch with help in dealing with these threats, such as from Chinese companies. Rosenworcel’s proposal is based in part on recommendations from a 2020 report from a Senate subcommittee on Homeland Security that suggested periodic section 214 reviews. Rosenworcel reintroduced the idea after the commission first introduced proceedings to revoke the operating authorities of China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and subsidiary ComNet.
The proposed rules come as Washington seeks to remove national security threats from the country’s critical infrastructure. The commission has already halted authorizations to certain companies to operate in the country until it reviews the certification rules.
