Lawmakers Want Spectrum Auction Money to Fund Rip and Replace Program
Energy and Commerce subcommittee voted on 28 bills, most related to reducing permitting barriers.
WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 – Two lawmakers want money from spectrum auctions to go toward replenishing a program intended to replace telecommunications equipment deemed a national security threat, a subcommittee of the Energy and Commerce committee heard Wednesday.
The Communications and Technology Subcommittee moved a bill forward that would extend the spectrum auction authority of the Federal Communications Commission to June 30, after the authority expired for the first time ever in March. The bill will now be heard at the full Energy and Commerce Committee.
But Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, said during the markup stage of the bill – part of 27 other pieces of legislation in consideration on Wednesday – that she and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., are working on a longer-term deal with some strings attached.
“My goal is to continue working on a broader deal to extend the spectrum auction authority longer term and provide certainty to the FCC and the communications industry,” Rodgers said, noting that they will be working to get a deal done with the Senate, which was where the last attempt to extend the authority failed.
“Our goal is to reauthorize the FCC’s auction authority [and] fund important telecommunications programs, including rip and replace with auction proceeds.”
The rip and replace program, also known as the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, is a $1.9-billion FCC program to reimburse providers that need to replace equipment from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE over national security concerns emanating from the Communist government.
The FCC and industry have complained about a $3-billion shortfall in the program, with nothing coming from Congress to address that amount. The FCC has said it has received reimbursement requests that greatly exceed the money it was allocated by the legislature.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wrote this month to Congress about the commission’s ability to extend the deadline for providers to replace the problematic equipment, in light of the lack of money available for the endeavor.
Senators last month introduced a bill, called the Defend Our Networks Act, to top up the “rip and replace” fund. That came after Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he would push Congress to make the funding shortfall a priority.
“When this bill moves to the full committee, my goal is to amend it to reflect all of this and extend spectrum auction authority for enough time for us to develop a spectrum pipeline,” Rodgers said, referring to the auctioning the critical airwaves for wireless deployment. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we develop a deal to amend this placeholder at the full committee.”
Last month, the FCC wrote to Congress requesting that it moves expeditiously to address its spectrum auction authority before the World Radiocommunication Conference in November to “send a strong signal in advance of that meeting of our continued commitment to lead in coming generations of wireless technologies.”
Doris Matsui, D-Calif., said Wednesday that it is especially important to extend the authority before that conference because “it sends a dangerous message to the rest of the world about our ability to lead.”
“This is a national security issue,” added Anna Eshoo, D-Calif. “If spectrum is not handled wisely in our country, it’s not only a national security issue – it’s an issue relative to competitiveness.”
“I’m really disturbed about this thing and there doesn’t seem to be any coming together anywhere,” Eshoo added.
Permitting bills moving forward and outstanding concerns
The subcommittee moved forward other bills largely related to streamlining permitting access by communications companies to structures, to build broadband infrastructure on federal lands, and to standardize the cost of that access to impose “reasonable” limits on state and local governments for what fees they may charge.
The committee also approved a bill that would speed up the process to modify an existing wireless tower by removing or replacing transmission equipment, another that imposes time limits (“shot clocks”) for local governments to evaluate permits, one that requires an interagency strike force for access to federal lands, and another requiring the Department of Interior, the Department of Agriculture, and Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration to set up an online portal to accept applications to build on those federal plots.
The FCC is considering permit “shot clocks” for wireless infrastructure access as part of its access to poles proceeding. Industry commentators said such time limits provide predictability for builds.
But some lawmakers expressed concern about some of the measures because of what they called a lack of resources at the state and local levels to address the bills’ reduced time to evaluate siting and permitting requests to build the infrastructure.
Pallone, who said there will be a bottleneck at the local offices without additional resources, also expressed concern that some of the bills would “run roughshod” over major environmental and cultural protections.
Experts have been concerned about a lack of streamlined access to structures, including utility pole, that they say are stifling the expansion of broadband and costing Americans millions of dollars.
The package of bills is intended to maximize the effectiveness of the NTIA’s $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, the money from which is expected to be allocated to the states by June 30.
Angie Kronenberg: The FCC Must Act Now to Save the USF
While the USF remains vital in an ever-increasing connected world, it is in serious jeopardy of surviving.
Last week, the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband held a hearing titled “The State of Universal Service.” The Universal Service Fund is our nation’s critical connectivity program that helps ensure that voice and broadband services are available and affordable throughout the country.
Since its creation by Congress in the 1996 Telecom Act, the USF has become a program that millions of families, community anchor institutions and small businesses rely on to get connected. It has been especially valuable for families and businesses that rely on it for work, school and telehealth at home.
The USF spends about $8.5 billion annually to help fund affordable connectivity in rural areas, low-income households, schools, libraries and rural hospitals. Today, the Federal Communications Commission is working to make high-speed broadband as ubiquitous as telephone service, and broadband is the essential communications technology the USF now supports.
While the USF remains vital in an ever-increasing connected world, it is in serious jeopardy of surviving. To fund the programs, telecom providers are required to pay a certain percentage of their interstate and international telecom revenues, known as the “contribution factor.” Typically, telecom providers collect these USF fees from their customers on their monthly bills.
However, the telecom revenues that fund the USF have declined over 60 percent in the last two decades. As a result, the contribution factor has skyrocketed from about 7 percent in 2001 to a historic high of about 30 percent today, as a higher portion of telecom revenues is needed to sustain the fund. That means certain consumers and businesses are now paying an additional 30 percent on top of their phone bills in order to fund the USF.
Telecom revenues continue to decline so rapidly because customers today rely more on broadband services and less on landline and mobile phone services, but broadband revenues do not pay into the USF. While the FCC has modernized each USF program to help support broadband service, it has not modernized its funding mechanism to require broadband services to pay into the Fund even though historically the agency has required supported services to be included in the contribution system.
Without intervention, the contribution factor is predicted to rise to 40 percent by 2025. This is unsustainable and puts the stability of the entire USF at risk. In fact, the contribution factor has become so high that it has led some groups to challenge the USF in federal court as unconstitutional, which also threatens the sustainability of the USF.
Reforming the USF funding mechanism is urgently needed and long overdue
Over 340 diverse stakeholders have come together as the USForward Coalition calling on the FCC to move forward with USF reform by expanding the contribution base to include broadband revenues. This solution is based on the recommendation in the USForward Report (that INCOMPAS helped commission), which was written by USF expert and former FCC official Carol Mattey.
The USForward Report explains that the most logical way to reform the contribution system and sustain the USF is to include broadband revenues in its funding assessment. Under this approach, the contribution factor is estimated to fall to less than 4 percent. It also means that the services that get USF support are paying into it, rather than solely relying on telecom customers, including those that have not made the switch to broadband, such as older Americans.
In fact, some members of Congress understand the urgency of reform and also want the FCC to act. The Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act, for example, is a bipartisan, bicameral bill that would require the FCC to reform the contribution system within one year.
Some question whether large tech companies should be assessed to contribute to the USF, and the short answer is “No.” Tech companies invest $120 billion each year in global internet infrastructure, and unlike broadband providers, these companies do not request or receive USF funding for these investments.
The FCC also lacks the authority to regulate tech companies and doing so would require Congress to act. This would further delay reform and expand the FCC’s regulatory authority over all online content and services — an overreach that many question as too broad since nearly every business today has an online presence and uses the internet to conduct business. Moreover, proposals to target certain tech companies risk skewing the online marketplace and competitive markets.
Some also question whether we still need the USF at all, and the short answer is “Yes.” While Congress allocated tens of billions for broadband, most of this investment is targeted for deployment, yet a significant portion of the USF programs focus on affordability. We not only have to make sure we build out our broadband networks, but also that communities can then afford to subscribe to these services.
The FCC should not wait to reform the USF. The USForward Report sets out a real plan that the FCC can and should implement. Congress should encourage the FCC to act now and save the nation’s critical connectivity program.
Angie Kronenberg is the president of INCOMPAS, where she manages the policy team and its work before federal, state and local governments, as well as leading the association’s efforts on membership and business development. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
With Inflation and Supply Issues, Delays in Broadband Builds Increases Costs
States are facing increasing costs and difficulties in deploying IIJA-backed broadband projects.
WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 – From a purely economic perspective, states would have been better off investing in broadband buildouts before waiting for the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband maps, said Blair Levin, senior fellow at Brookings Metro at a panel on Thursday.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November of 2021 allocated $62.5 billion to broadband projects. The FCC was tasked to provide a national map of broadband availability, the first iteration of which was released in November of 2022.
Private markets decided to upgrade their networks to fiber right as federal funds were being announced, said Levin. Because of this investment, public fiber investments are now competing against private companies for equipment, supplies and labor, he said, which delays builds and drives up prices.
According to Levin, the average inflation for fiber projects in 2022 was about 20 percent.
This delay in buildout will translate into a deficient amount of funding for state broadband projects, he said. If projects were built out immediately, the money could be enough to connect 100 percent of a community. Now may represent enough to connect only 99 percent, Levin said.
Not only must states face increasing deployment costs and workforce shortages, state broadband offices are also facing a capacity problem, said Levin. Federal broadband infrastructure grant programs require states to establish new broadband offices that are essentially startups, he said.
Community engagement
Broadband offices are also tasked with involving community stakeholders in new investments.
Because there are so many requirements for community engagement in the IIJA, we are seeing more visibility at the local level, said Judith Dangerfield, managing director of Racial Equity Governing Agenda at PolicyLink. We are seeing mechanisms for ways communities can negotiate the terms of the investment such as the jobs and wages provided, she said.
“I see a real intent on finding innovative and compelling ways to engage citizens,” said Dangerfield. Citizens need to be included not only in goals and plans, but also in the permitting process to determine where buildouts should be authorized, she said.
FCC Votes to Preserve Parts of 12 GHz Spectrum Band for Satellite Use
In light of technical evidence, the FCC has voted to preserve 12.2-12.7 GHz band for satellite purposes.
WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted in an open meeting Thursday to preserve parts of the 12 GHz spectrum band for advanced satellite service.
The FCC adopted rules to preserve spectrum in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band for satellite services by refusing to authorize two-way, high-powered terrestrial mobile use on the same band due to the significant risk of harmful interference to existing satellite services.
“In 12.2 we are correcting course in response to technical evidence,” said FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks in his comments. “Based on the studies filed, our engineers have concluded to date that high-powered mobile broadband when deployed throughout the country will interfere with established and emerging satellite services that serve millions of customers and is growing.”
“I would have welcomed a path forward that allowed both services to thrive, but for now, it is time for us to adapt,” he concluded.
The FCC also adopted a proposal to repurpose some or part of the 12.7-13.25 GHz band to support flexible terrestrial wireless use and is seeking comment regarding the action.
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite broadband service provider said in a letter to the FCC earlier this month that it appreciated that the proposal to reject the use of high-powered mobile operations in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band would be considered.
The company has raised alarm for years about potential interference issues if the commission opens the band to mobile use.
RS Access said in a letter to the FCC that the band is compatible with both mobile and satellite operations. The letter suggested that the FCC “tentatively conclude” that high-power fixed operations are compatible with other “co-primary operations.”
The company’s CEO, Noah Campbell, issued a statement following the FCC’s Thursday decision stating that he “welcomes the FCC’s unanimous and bipartisan vote on how to enable valuable consumer services in the 12 GHz band.”
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel concluded her remarks with a plea for Congress to reauthorize spectrum auction authority to the FCC, which expired in March for the first time in its history.
“Restoring this authority will provide the United States with the strongest foundation to compete in a global economy, counter our adversaries’ technology ambitions, and safeguard our national security,” she said.
Continued crackdown on illegal robocalls and more flexible rules for 60 GHz spectrum
The FCC also approved and adopted new rules to further expand its robocall blocking requirements for voice carriers. The new rules will extend several call blocking requirements to include voice service providers that are not currently covered by FCC rules.
In November, the FCC ruled that straight-to-voicemail robocalls will be subject to the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s consumer protections. The FCC has focused its energy over the last few years on eliminating robocall activity in the United States.
“Today we build on these efforts by clarifying some of our rules designed to put a halt to illegal robocalls. We make clear that all carriers have a duty to respond to traceback requests in 24 hours so we can figure out who is behind any new rash of illegal robocalls,” said Rosenworcel in a statement.
According to a Federal Trade Commission report, U.S. consumers reported a total of $798 million lost to fraud via phone call in 2022.
The FCC also adopted new, more flexible rules for the 60 GHz spectrum band to support innovative radar technology, which include important applications that alert drivers to children left in hot cars, detect hand gestures to improve mobility, and assist drones in construction and emergency rescue, among other applications.
“Welcome to the radar revolution. It is no longer just for tracking planes and measuring weather patterns. That’s because we are on the cusp of deploying radar technology for a much wider range of uses,” said Rosenworcel. “In this decision, we are updating our approach to the 60 GHz band. We are modernizing it so that it can be used to its full potential.”
