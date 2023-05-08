New ACP Landing Page, Cellular Associations Wants More Mid-Band Spectrum, New Ezee Fiber CEO

May 8, 2023 -The Federal Communications Commission announced in a public notice Thursday a new webpage for signups to the Affordable Connectivity Program.

GetInternet.gov is now the commission’s “consumer-friendly site” that explains the benefits of and allows users to easily apply to the broadband subsidy program, which offers monthly connectivity discounts of up to $30 and $75 on tribal lands with a one-time $100 reduction on devices.

The commission said in the notice the new website is part of its efforts to promote the program and “allow stakeholders to easily direct interested consumers to a single location to confirm their eligibility to participate.”

The commission said it worked with the White House to transition the site to FCC ownership and that information that was previously on the new webpage will be available at whitehouse.gov/getinternet.

The FCC said it has already made enhancements to the consumer application system and has delivered money to entities marketing the program as part of its outreach efforts. More than 17 million households are now served by the program, the FCC has previously said.

CTIA urges release of mid-band for mobile use

The Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association urged the FCC in meetings last week to focus on the near-term release of mid-band spectrum it said is critical for America’s global wireless leadership.

The trade association said the band between 3.1 and 3.45 GHz is a “critical part of the global 5G effort and equipment already is available that could be deployed by providers seeking to use this band,” according to a letter to the FCC outlining what was discussed.

The association also said the frequencies between 4.4 and 4.94 GHz and between 7.125 and 8.5 GHz “also represent significant opportunities to free up substantial spectrum resources for licensed use in globally harmonized and contiguous ranges.”

The commission will hold its May open meeting later this month in which it will vote on a proposed rulemaking that would open up the mid-band spectrum between 12.7 GHz and 13.25 GHz.

Critically, the FCC will vote on a proposal to reject the use of high-powered mobile operations in the lower 12.2 to 12.7 GHz band to ensure no interference with the incumbent satellite services that use the band – which has been the subject of contentious debate between satellite and mobile providers over many months.

Ezee Fiber has new CEO

Houston-based Ezee Fiber announced Wednesday that Matt Marino is the company’s new chief executive officer.

Marino is replacing Scott Widham, who takes on the role of non-executive chairman.

Before joining Ezee Fiber, Marino was Altice USA’s executive vice president of consumer services. That role meant he led the company’s residential business, which included sales, marketing, brand, product, customer experience, and digital teams, for the company’s Optimum and Suddenlink internet, TV and home phone services.

“I am tremendously excited about the future of our company under Matt’s leadership,” Andrew Crouch, chairman of the board of Ezee Fiber, said in a press release. “His experience and growth-oriented mindset will be incredibly valuable as we expand our multi-gig, 100 percent fiber-optic network throughout Houston and beyond.

Marino has spent the last 15 years in senior operations, sales, marketing and finance roles, including in roles at Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable, and Insight Communications, the release said.