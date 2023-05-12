Infrastructure
New Variant of Passive Optical Networking Beginning to Take Root: Broadband Communities
Faster speeds enabled by XGS-PONs are in high demand, say network operators.
HOUSTON, May 9, 2023 – Providers are beginning to deploy 10 gigabit symmetrical passive optical network in fiber builds, said network operators the Broadband Communities Summit on May 4.
A PON is the fiber optical splitter that delivers data from a single transmission point to multiple end points. It differs from the active ethernet model which connects the fiber directly to the end point. The 10-gigabit symmetrical PON, or XGS-PON, is an evolution of Gigabit PON, the access technology of passive optical network.
The primary difference between XGS-PON and GPON is that the former provides symmetrical bandwidth of 10 Gigabits per second both downstream and upstream whereas the later only provides 2.5 Gbps downstream and 1.25 Gbps upstream. XG-PON, another derivation, provides 10 Gbps downstream and 2.5 Gbps upstream.
Both XGS-PON and GPON were designed to co-exist which enables them to be deployed on the same network.
According to network operators, XGS-PON is the preferred standard, and the networks are being upgraded to meet these needs.
Totelcom Communications is in the process transferring all GPONs to XGS-PONs, said the company’s Chief Technology Officer Michael Prather.
Every new build is going toward XGS-PON, agreed Mike Janssen, senior manager of sales engineering at Quantum Fiber.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in demand for higher speeds from consumers, added Janssen. It is important that consumers have high-speed available in their homes for future innovations, he said.
“I do believe that XGS-PON will be around for a long time,” said George Frank, broadband access product line manager at software and network services company Ciena, in response to concerns that increasing interest in 5G technology will make XGS-PON obsolete.
There are currently no applications that require 5G speeds, he said.
Broadband Mapping & Data
In Ask Me Anything!, Jim Stegeman of CostQuest Says Broadband Fabric Will Improve
Fabric data will continue to improve with feedback implementation and process changes, said CostQuest CEO.
WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 – There are unrealistic expectations for the broadband mapping process despite its continual improvement, said Jim Stegeman, president and CEO of CostQuest, the mapping company that was hired to deliver fabric data to the Federal Communications Commission, during an Ask Me Anything! event in the broadband community on Friday.
“We will never get to allocation if we are after perfection,” said Stegeman, claiming that the company has been working hard to improve its processes over time.
The broadband fabric data is a dataset that maps all locations at which “fixed broadband internet access service has been or could be installed.” The FCC populates its National Broadband Map with the fabric data. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has committed to allocating federal broadband funding by June 30 based on a version of the map.
Since its initial roll-out and subsequent challenge process – in which providers and state broadband offices have been able to challenge coverage claims by submitting contrary evidence – many have complained about the map’s many inaccuracies.
CostQuest maintains that the fabric identifies 99.3 percent of all broadband serviceable locations correctly and is “very good” where it stands.
Fabric will be continual improved
Stegeman outlined in his remarks areas in which the fabric and its processes will continue to improve in the coming iterations.
Each version of the fabric implements feedback, he said. Version two incorporated over a million new BSLs, 178,000 of which came from the FCC’s challenge process and 860,000 from CostQuest’s internal efforts to improve the fabric.
The FCC is currently in the process of releasing the next version of the National Broadband Map based on version two of the fabric data. This version of the map is expected to be the map which the NTIA allocates BEAD funding.
Subsequent iterations of the map will support state deployment and challenge processes, said Stegeman.
Version two also improved tribal land BSL identification by updating the logic that identifies whether a parcel of land holds a BSL and whether it contains multiple or single units.
Furthermore, through contractual agreement with the FCC, CostQuest has retained a file – facetiously titled the detritus file – that stores information on where water towers, sheds, chicken coops, and other agricultural buildings are located.
Precision agriculture, the process of using broadband to optimize agricultural production, requires broadband connection to these locations, often located miles away from homes and other BSLs. The FCC anticipates that this location data may be of future use, said Stegeman.
Open Access
AT&T Closes Open Access Fiber Deal With BlackRock
In a new joint venture, AT&T will expand its fiber network across the nation.
NEW ORLEANS, May 12, 2023 – AT&T is set to invest several million dollars of capital into fiber builds across the country as it announces the closing of its joint venture deal with fund manager BlackRock, the company said.
In December, AT&T and BlackRock announced the formation of their joint venture, Gigapower LLC, to operate and deploy a fiber network to 1.5 million customers using a commercial open access platform.
The deal between the companies closed Thursday. According to the press release, the new company’s goal is to “create the United States’ largest commercial wholesale open access fiber network to bring high-speed connectivity to more Americans.”
“We believe fiber connectivity changes everything. That’s why we’re already one of the biggest investors in fiber in the United States,” said John Stankey, CEO of AT&T in a statement.
“The demand for high-speed connectivity is unprecedented, and through this innovative partnership with BlackRock, one of the world’s foremost investors in infrastructure, we’re able to connect even more people and businesses, accelerating our efforts to help close the digital divide,” he said.
Gigapower will enable AT&T to expand its fiber reach beyond its traditional areas and spread across the country, read the press release. BlackRock brings significant expertise and capital to support the buildout.
The company expects to expand into Las Vegas, Nevada and areas of Arizona as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania and parts of Alabama and Florida that are currently outside of AT&T’s service areas.
Christopher Sambar, executive vice president of AT&T, said in a Connect (X) event Wednesday that the company has already invested millions of dollars to build the most expansive fiber network in America.
Between 2018 and 2022, AT&T invested $120 billion into the US economy via capital expenditures, he said, making the company one of the largest capital investors in America.
Fiber is the backbone of wireless and 5G technology, he said. It is essential that the industry builds the foundation of fiber to support 5G and enable further innovations in the technology.
According to Sambar, well over 170 million customers are being serviced with high-speed 5G networks and close to 300 million are serviced with speeds close to 5G.
5G
Crowne Castle CEO Says 5G Plus Fixed Wireless Can Rival Fiber Connections
Experts say that 5G increases fixed wireless speed to be a competitor to wired networks.
NEW ORLEANS, May 11, 2023 – Fifth generation mobile networks has enabled fixed wireless technology to be deployed in areas where it wouldn’t have been accepted otherwise, said Jay Brown, CEO of communications infrastructure company Crown Castle at a Connect (X) forum here on Wednesday.
Fixed wireless will never be a true replacement for a wired network, said Brown, but providers have been successful thus far because running 5G on a fixed wireless network brings speeds up to par with wired connections. “The speeds you get on a fixed wireless network [with 5G] are matching that of the wired solution,” he said.
We’ve seen that if given a choice, consumers will choose wireless over a wired connection, Brown continued, speaking at the Wireless Infrastructure Association trade show. Providers have noted an increase in demand for small cell towers that transmit wireless over a high frequency in a small geographic area, he claimed.
For many communities, managing aesthetic is singularly important and this desire fuels the deployment of small cells, he said.
Due to the faster speeds that 5G enables, providers are seeing deployment in areas that would not have accepted it otherwise due to its lower speeds, added Steve Vondran of American Tower, provider of wireless communications infrastructure..
This allows providers to enter previously untapped networks and connect people across rough terrain and in rural areas, he said.
“Fixed wireless is driving incremental returns but this is just the first application [of 5G],” said Brown. Our use cases haven’t evolved to utilize the full capacity of 5G, agreed Vondran.
Spectrum concerns
However, for wireless providers, spectrum allocations are a continuous concern. The Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority which allows it to auction spectrum for private use expired in March.
Vondran suggested that the government will need to work with the Department of Defense which holds a significant amount of spectrum to make more available privately.
“If the demand drivers are as predicted, we will need more spectrum made available,” said Jeff Stoops, CEO of SBA Communications.
Until more spectrum is released, industry leaders expect that spectrum shortages will lead to great densification of the networks, the process of increasing small cell towers in an area to address growing demand.
Leaders of the FCC urged lawmakers in a letter dated in April to extend the agency’s spectrum authority amid demands for more across the industry.
