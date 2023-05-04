Infrastructure
NTIA Axes Fiber Cables, Keeps Transport Equipment in Buy America Waiver for Middle Mile
The middle mile waiver comes ahead of the awarding of grants from the $1B program.
WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has finalized its long-awaited exemption to domestic manufacturing laws for its $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure program that will see certain transport equipment exempt to facilitate the building of the networks.
The Build America, Buy America law under the Infrastructure, investment and Jobs Act requires that at least 55 percent of the cost of components funded by federal dollars be made in the United States. But the NTIA recognized that not all critical components of broadband networks are available in enough supply inside the country to build the infrastructure to meet the program’s four-year build timeline and released a proposed exemption for certain components for comment last September.
The waiver, which is dated April 19, will include broadband routing equipment, switching equipment, microwave backhaul equipment such as transceivers and antennas, optical fiber transport equipment but not fiber cable, undersea cable equipment, and telemetry routers and switches. The NTIA noted comments that said it could take a minimum of between 24 and 36 months to onshore such equipment.
The agency notably removed mention of “fiber optic cable” – which was in its initial proposal – after industry and “subsequent market research” told it that fiber cables are made in enough supply in the country.
The waiver is limited to funds provided by the NTIA between March 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024. The agency will then review the waiver every six months from when the first award is given to assess whether it should modify the scope of the exemption, it said in the waiver document. The subjects of the waiver must also report foreign sources for their equipment.
The waiver comes ahead of the middle mile award announcements expected sometime this spring.
“The Fiber Broadband Association appreciates that NTIA has issued a targeted, limited waiver for electronic and connectivity products for their Middle Mile Grant Program,” Marissa Mitrovich, vice president of public policy at the trade association, told Broadband Breakfast.
“We appreciate their thoughtfulness; this waiver reflects that they have been listening to stakeholders while simultaneously meeting their commitment to connect all Americans to fiber broadband networks and create domestic manufacturing capabilities and good paying jobs,” Mitrovich added.
The NTIA said while the Chips and Science Act — which will facilitate the domestic manufacturing of semiconductors that go into telecommunications networks — is expected to assist in meeting Buy America rules, the timeline for construction of these manufacturing plants will mean the “impact of that investment is unlikely to be realized for several years” — between three and five years by industry estimates, the agency said.
The document said commenters have urged the agency to use the middle mile waiver as a precedent for its bigger brother, the flagship $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The BEAD program has more flexibility when it comes to funding various parts of the network.
But in a disclaimer, the NTIA said the middle mile waiver is based on the “facts and circumstances” about the program and “does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, precedent for or a baseline for any other grant program administered by NTIA.”
The agency has been pressured by the industry to include a waiver for certain components using money from the BEAD program, the funds from which are expected to be delivered to the states by June 30. Industry participants have said that it will be difficult to complete BEAD builds by the required five-year timeline without a waiver for components they say are made largely overseas.
The agency has signaled over the past several months that it will be difficult getting Buy America waivers for the BEAD program. Any future BEAD waiver, according to a top Commerce Department advisor, will be product-specific.
Funding
NTIA Is Using Federal Program Officers as Safety Net for State Broadband Leaders
The NTIA’s resources for funding applications help state broadband officers manage their their BEAD programs.
HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 – States should rely on their federal program officer assigned by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration as a guide for state broadband leaders as they help guide subgrantees through the application process for federal funds, said broadband leaders at the Broadband Communities Summit here on Tuesday.
As the administrator of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, the NTIA is using federal program officers as a guide for state offices as they have applied for grants, developing state plans, and are building their state-level broadband programs.
One federal leader is assigned to each state to share NTIA priorities and best practices and discuss emerging policy issues.
Our program officer is our “best resource,” said Greg Conte, director of the Texas Broadband Development Office. Texas has weekly calls with its NTIA officer to provide updates, discuss ideas, and receive on how to execute its plan.
The NTIA also provides a network – the State Broadband Leaders Network – that connects state broadband leaders to a forum in which states can talk among themselves and learn from each other. The network is “tremendously helpful,” said Conte. States can see and replicate the creative solutions from other states.
Successfully implementing the BEAD program will take a lot of coordination, said David Lehman, program manager at Louisiana’s state broadband office, ConnectLA. Each state is facing different barriers to deployment, agreed the panelists, and state broadband leaders can help navigate these unique challenges.
Don’t Miss Broadband Breakfast for Lunch at Connect (X) in New Orleans: Middle Mile Deployment and State Broadband Offices
The BEAD program is unique among other federal grant programs because it will be the state’s responsibility to administer the funds. “The states know better about what’s going on in their state than the federal government knows about what’s going on in their state,” said Jennifer Harris, NTIA’s federal program officer for Texas.
The has elected to give states the flexibility to design programs that work for their state while providing federal support to guide and direct the projects, she said. Harris works not only to help grantees but also to engage stakeholders and report about the program’s progress to the NTIA.
Fiber
Counties Can Help Providers Enter Markets, Say County Leaders
County governments can coordinate with ISPs to connect their communities, panel hears.
HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 – Counties are uniquely situated to help internet service providers and builders enter a community, said county leaders and broadband providers in a Broadband Communities event Tuesday.
Counties are energized to bring broadband to the community, said Greg Puckett, Mercy County commissioner in West Virginia. They are the people on the ground who hear the complaints of the community members.
In one rural county, towns desperately needed broadband to keep their residents and remain a functioning town, added Doug Maglothin, CEO of network operator Diamond State Networks.
County governments know how to get public infrastructure done unlike cities and towns, added John Garamendi of Calaveras County, California. Counties are accustomed to authorizing, planning, and building large infrastructure programs and know how to navigate the problems associated, he said.
Americans were given a “gift” when the federal government acknowledged the power and understanding that counties have of their communities by directing states to allocate federal grant funds to localities, said Puckett.
Counties are “the one level we’ve identified… that has the ability to do all the necessary build out,” added David Kramer from provider Altafiber. Counties “have a view of what they want to do,” he said.
“We have to do more at a regional level, not just focus on states,” he urged.
Open Access
Network Operators Can Prevent Price Wars in Open Access Model, Panel Hears
Network operators can take steps to prevent the biggest risk to open-access networks: A race to the bottom.
HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 – Network operator intervention can prevent a price war between internet service providers on an open access network, said Roger Timmerman, CEO of UTOPIA Fiber at a Broadband Communities event Wednesday.
In an oopen access network, broadband infrastructure is owned one entity, which can be a network operator or a municipality or other form of cooperative governance. The network operator leases the infrastructure to internet service providers. In essence, an open access model brings competition to monopolizing incumbents to the benefit of the user, said Ben Seo from marketing firm Harrison Edwards.
An open access network empowers communities because it gives consumers the power they need to hold providers responsible, continued Seo. Because the model enables direct competition, consumers can use their dollars to demand certain services from their providers.
Although the model is touted as the “gold standard” by UTOPIA Fiber and other network operators, some commentors are concerned that the model will reduce ISPs to price-war strategies to eliminate competition and retain market share.
Price gouging “is a concern” for UTOPIA, said Timmerman. “The providers are stakeholders for us, if the providers are not successful, we have failed,” he said. The company has taken measures to ensure the long-term scalability of its providers. The ISPs on UTOPIA’s network are limited to one price change a month.
According to Timmerman, the rules have resulted in providers finding other ways beyond price to differentiate themselves and their services to consumers. In fact, the most expensive provider on its network is also the fastest growing because it has positioned itself in the public mind as reliable and trustworthy.
We need all types of providers on the network to meet the needs of all the niches of the market, he said. There are providers that focus on connecting multi-dwelling units, those that target government buildings, those that connect school systems, and others that have specialties to fit the needs of the market.
“The network operator does have the responsibility to get involved in [pricing] to protect the ISPs and assure them that they can sustain their business long-term,” agreed Greg Wilson, founder of South African open access model AEX, Automation Exchange
Open access invites innovation in the customer experience, added Seo. Instead of driving down prices unreasonably, it incentivizes providers to find ways to improve the customer experience, enhance lives, and listen to the needs of the consumer. As a result, an open access model sells the product better, he said.
Furthermore, small, local providers are drawn to open access because it alleviates them of the necessity of investing in high-cost infrastructure. In that way, they can focus on selling reliable service to the consumer, said Timmerman.
