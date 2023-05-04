Funding
NTIA Is Using Federal Program Officers as Safety Net for State Broadband Leaders
The NTIA’s resources for funding applications help state broadband officers manage their their BEAD programs.
HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 – States should rely on their federal program officer assigned by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration as a guide for state broadband leaders as they help guide subgrantees through the application process for federal funds, said broadband leaders at the Broadband Communities Summit here on Tuesday.
As the administrator of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, the NTIA is using federal program officers as a guide for state offices as they have applied for grants, developing state plans, and are building their state-level broadband programs.
One federal leader is assigned to each state to share NTIA priorities and best practices and discuss emerging policy issues.
Our program officer is our “best resource,” said Greg Conte, director of the Texas Broadband Development Office. Texas has weekly calls with its NTIA officer to provide updates, discuss ideas, and receive on how to execute its plan.
The NTIA also provides a network – the State Broadband Leaders Network – that connects state broadband leaders to a forum in which states can talk among themselves and learn from each other. The network is “tremendously helpful,” said Conte. States can see and replicate the creative solutions from other states.
Successfully implementing the BEAD program will take a lot of coordination, said David Lehman, program manager at Louisiana’s state broadband office, ConnectLA. Each state is facing different barriers to deployment, agreed the panelists, and state broadband leaders can help navigate these unique challenges.
Don’t Miss Broadband Breakfast for Lunch at Connect (X) in New Orleans: Middle Mile Deployment and State Broadband Offices
The BEAD program is unique among other federal grant programs because it will be the state’s responsibility to administer the funds. “The states know better about what’s going on in their state than the federal government knows about what’s going on in their state,” said Jennifer Harris, NTIA’s federal program officer for Texas.
The has elected to give states the flexibility to design programs that work for their state while providing federal support to guide and direct the projects, she said. Harris works not only to help grantees but also to engage stakeholders and report about the program’s progress to the NTIA.
Funding
Bonds Should be Considered for Broadband Project Financing, say Finance Experts
States should consider issuing bonds to fund broadband projects, panel hears.
HOUSTON, May 3, 2023 – States looking to fund broadband projects should consider issuing bonds, said financial experts at a Broadband Communities event Tuesday.
The market is warming up to the idea that broadband projects will pay for its bonds through its generated revenue, said Laura Lewis, principle of financial advising firm Lewis Young Robertson and Burningham. More and more of these bonds are fully supported by the project revenue rather than secondary payment methods, she said.
Because broadband projects are relatively new, investors can demand higher interest rates, the panelists said, which is driving interest despite rating agencies’ lack of support. Bond rating agencies do not favorably rate bonds as a high-reward investment.
Hillary Phelps of finance law firm Chapman and Culter said that her team has been working hard to educate rating agencies on the potential that broadband projects have to provide investors with high rates of return.
However, investors are primarily looking for feasibility studies that prove the profitability of broadband projects and bonds are an increasing reliable way to raise funds, she said.
Unfortunately, many states are not capitalizing on this rising public interest, said Tom Coverick, managing director of KeyBanc. While states are stalling in making a financing decision, interest rates continue to rise, labor is becoming more scarce, and projects are not being completed, he said.
“Your projects’ needs should drive the timing of your financing, not the financing driving when you do your project,” said Lewis.
The real value of bonds is realized in having a fixed interest rate for up to 30 years – triple what a typical bank loan will offer – which can give states the necessary flexibility to build out sustainable broadband infrastructure, said Coverick.
Furthermore, a bond can be structured according to the needs of the states where a traditional bank loan is more rigid, added Lewis.
The panel comes as states await the announcement of Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment awards from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and are looking for secondary options for funding broadband projects.
Funding
USDA Needs Greater Flexibility in Deployment of Broadband Authority, Says RUS Administrator Andy Berke
Director of RUS called for more flexibility in how it administers federal funds.
HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 – Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andy Berke called for greater flexibility in how it administers federal funds, speaking at the Broadband Communities Summit here Tuesday.
If Congress doesn’t provide additional flexibility for the U.S. Department of Agriculture agency, RUS might be stuck with out-of-date processes that hinder the success of its programs Berke said in an address here.
Berke compared RUS with the National Telecommunication and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program under the bipartisan infrastructure law. BEAD provides greater flexibility to its awardees – the states – to determine for themselves which infrastructure model and technology caters best to their community’s needs.
The RUS is responsible for the administration of the ReConnect program. ReConnect offers grants, loans, and loan-grant combinations for broadband infrastructure that connects rural addresses to high-speed internet. Applicants may use appropriated money to fund construction or improvement of facilities required to provided fixed terrestrial service, fund reasonable pre-application expenses, and fund the acquisition of an existing system that does not provide sufficient broadband access.
The ReConnect program began in 2018 and is now in the process of reviewing applications for the fourth round of funding. According to the RUS, the program received 305 applications requesting a total of $4.8 billion in grants, a multiple of the amount available of $1.1 billion.
The USDA and other are awaiting the fate of the 2023 Farm Bill, which would provide the agency with its authority from Congress to administer its broadband programs.
The RUS is “determined” to meet the President’s pledge of connecting “every American” to high-speed internet, claimed Berke. High-speed connection is no longer a luxury, but a utility, he said.
Hilda Legg, former RUS director, urged rural Americans to “stand up and say what they want.” She argued that rural Americans should request that their representatives lobby for the flexibility that the RUS needs to successfully deploy the life-altering ReConnect program.
All the same, Brandon McBride, previous administrator of RUS, said that rural Americans need to remain patient as they wait for greater policy flexibility
Expert Opinion
Brooke Coleman: Importance of Compliance in Broadband Grant Programs
Financial requirements for broadband grant applications include audited financials and letter of credit requirements.
The number of broadband grants in the United States is expanding every week. With funding from the Capital Projects Fund, to the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, to ReConnect, there are billions of dollars available for the expansion of broadband networks.
However, these grant programs come with strict requirements that don’t end when the application is complete. In fact, much of the work comes from post-award reporting.
Application
As part of your application there are financial requirements that will typically be a part of your submission. Most grant programs require a funding match, typically from 20-50% in the form of cash or in-kind contributions. In the cases where they don’t require a match, often preference is given to applications that choose to offer a funding match regardless.
This is coupled with audited financials, which often need to be completed by an individual outside of your corporation, and a letter of credit demonstrating that you have 25-100% of the grant amount in your account. This is to prove to the government that in case of an issue with the project, they’ll be able to recoup the expense.
Submissions are also required to comply with other federal regulations, such as the National Environmental Policy Act, as well as submit a robust cybersecurity plan. The latter is increasingly important, given government concerns about the security of our digital shores, and concerns about foreign technology (ie., the “Rip-and-Replace” tactic currently happening with Huawei tech).
In addition, your group must be FCC compliant and submit the FCC Form 477 or Broadband Data Collection Form.
All of these requirements will take time to compile.
Post-award reporting
The application is finished and you were lucky enough to receive your award. Sadly, this means your work is far from complete–and not just the project itself.
Depending on the rules of the specific program, the vendors and equipment you purchase will need to comply with Build America, Buy America requirements, which has regulations about where the equipment that can be used for broadband expansion was manufactured and obtained. You will also be required to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a discount to your subscribers on their monthly broadband bill.
Then there are reporting requirements. These typically include financial and project progress reports on a quarterly or semi-annual basis. The amount of detail necessary will vary depending on the program, the funding amount, and the location that you report from. This can include but is not limited to speed tests of the new technology (failing to reach the program upload/download speeds can cause you to suffer penalties), explanations of work completed, detailed lists of technology purchased, how it is implemented, and more. You will need to properly report on every penny spent with government funds in order to receive your reimbursement of those grant funds.
This will all need to be completed within the scope of your project timeline, and within the guidelines of the program. Failing to meet these requirements for reporting can result in some or all of the grant money being paid back in some cases, so it is extremely important that you keep track of your reporting requirements.
Brooke Coleman is the Senior Manager of the Business Development division of Widelity’s Compliance Team. Her expertise lies in federal and state grant programs, specializing in broadband programs created by multiple government acts, such as the American Rescue Plan, IIJA, and more. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Brooke Coleman is the Senior Manager of the Business Development division of Widelity's Compliance Team. Her expertise lies in federal and state grant programs, specializing in broadband programs created by multiple government acts, such as the American Rescue Plan, IIJA, and more. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
