On Broadband Maps, Data Management Over Time Even More Important Than Accuracy
Broadband leaders have ‘unrealistic expectations’ for mapping accuracy, panel hears.
HOUSTON, May 5, 2023 – The fundamental issue of the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband location fabric is not its inaccuracies but rather how the data will be managed over time, said mapping experts at a Broadband Communities event Wednesday.
The broadband fabric data is a dataset that maps all locations at which “fixed broadband internet access service has been or could be installed.” The FCC populates its National Broadband Map with the fabric data and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has committed to allocating federal broadband funding by June 30 based on a version of the map.
Since its initial roll-out and subsequent challenge process – in which providers and state broadband offices have been able to challenge coverage claims by submitting contrary evidence – many have complained about the map’s many inaccuracies.
“In that first version, we got feedback that there were issues with the data, that we missed points, and we did,” said James Stegeman, president of CostQuest, the mapping company that was hired to deliver the fabric data.
The second version of the map is “light years” ahead of the first version, said Jase Wilson, CEO of Ready.net.
Concerns about allocation decisions based on map
Concerns remain that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will base initial allocation decisions of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program on inaccurate maps which will impact states’ ability to get the funding they need to address the needs of their communities.
Ideally, there would be more challenge processes and versions of the map before allocating funds, Stegeman said in response to the concerns.
“Yes, there are going to be tiny inaccuracies [in the map],” said Gerry Lawlor, founder and CEO of mapping software Hexvarium, but the industry needs to move past the inaccuracies and address the “bigger challenge” of ensuring the data – and the detail behind it – is equally available to small and large providers to develop their business plans and financial models.
Not all audience members agreed with his assessment. “Let’s generate the most accurate maps that we can to ensure that state broadband offices have the data they need to allocate fundings,” said Scott Woods, president of public-private partnerships at Ready.net.
Woods pointed out that community anchor institutions and multi-dwelling units are often not accurately reflected in the map, which can present a barrier for states to receive accurate funding.
Community anchors are not considered broadband serviceable locations under the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection rules.
The fabric does identify some community anchor institutions, said Stegeman. The FCC provides guidelines on which locations are considered community anchor institutions and included on the map.
“The difference between the FCC’s fabric and what we found is not statistically significant,” said Bill Price of mapping software LightBox.
It’s important to address accuracy, he said, but people need to recognize how much time it takes to accomplish these big goals. It is good that the industry is complaining and pointing out problems, but people have “unrealistic expectations” for the map, he said.
“I think that most of the blame for the accuracy of the map is in the hands of the ISPs,” said Lawlor. In a competitive landscape, providers will not be completely forthcoming about the services they provide, he said.
That’s why the FCC needs to hold ISPs accountable and set a precedent for accuracy, he said: “Is the FCC going to be willing to hold ISPs accountable and then can states fundamentally trust that to hold any grantee accountable for delivery to that location and monitor and manage that over time?”
Louisiana Works on Map Challenge Process as it Prepares Digital Equity Plan for Next Week
State broadband offices are tasked with outlining their challenge processes amid other concerns.
WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 – Louisiana is working to outline its challenge processes according to NTIA guidelines while facing planning deadlines and deployment challenges, said the director of Louisiana’s state broadband office, ConnectLA, at a Broadband Money event Friday.
As states prepare their five-year action and digital equity plans as mandated by the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, they are also working to outline a state challenge process that will allow entities to submit evidence to dispute a state’s claim on whether a location is unserved or underserved.
Last week, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration released a proposed BEAD Challenge Process Model that dictates suggested processes for states to follow as they draft their plans, which it hinted at earlier this year.
The model outlines a highly controlled system in which the NTIA will review and approve each challenge process and its results. States will not be authorized to begin the challenge process until they submit their full proposal and receive NTIA approval.
Furthermore, states will be required to produce a comprehensive list of all community anchor institutions within their jurisdiction that are eligible for BEAD funding. States will be subject to a deduplication process which mandates that a state may not treat a location as unserved or underserved if it is already subject to an enforceable commitment to deploy qualifying broadband.
Louisiana’s broadband office is working to develop its state challenge process according to these guidelines, said Veneeth Iyengar, director of ConnectLA.
The state is “working with a sense of urgency” to connect its citizens to broadband, said Iyengar. Louisiana submitted over 60,000 fabric map challenges to the Federal Communication Commission’s broadband map and is set to release its digital equity plan next week.
As ConnectLA outlines its state challenge processes, it is also working to solve permitting challenges through its partnerships with local communities.
“We feel really good with the partners we have across the state to help us solve [these challenges],” said Iyengar.
Mike Conlow: There Really Is Enough Money to Reach Most of the Unserved and Underserved
Estimating how far the money will go does not require advanced math.
Last week a wireless company published a study about the cost to reach all the Unserved and Underserved. They estimated we need $307 billion to reach everyone. Similar reports have come out before. Generally they make a case that BEAD will run out of money, so the federal government should settle — for wireless technology, or FCC subsidy programs outside the scope of BEAD.
Like previous versions, this one too doesn’t represent the real situation. We have almost enough money to reach all the Unserved and Underserved, except for states that are particularly high cost.
Estimating how far the money will go does not require advanced math. We need an average cost to reach a location, and the total number of locations. There are 12.8 million Unserved and Underserved locations nationally. Instead of using the FCC data, the wireless study estimates this number from Census data, then adds 10% assuming growth from challenges to arrive at 16 million locations. That’s one difference.
The study breaks down these locations by the density of their Census tract. That’s a reasonable approach. Density is the primary driver of cost to serve a location, and is a decent proxy for other important things like terrain. When we break down the 12.8 million location Digital Divide by density, the peak is between 20-50 housing units per square mile. There are 2.7 million locations in that density range. There are about 1.5 million locations each in the least dense bucket 0-5 housing units/sq mile and the bucket between 5-10 hu/sq mi.
Now turning to the price per location at each of these intervals. I use the reserve prices from the RDOF reverse auction to estimate cost per location served by fiber. The reserve prices are not the winning bid from the RDOF auction. Instead, they are the price below which the FCC was willing to fund a project. If you add up all the RDOF reserve prices, it was $26.5 billion for 5.3 million eligible locations, or $5,000 per location. These prices are very clearly derived from the FCC’s cost model (built by CostQuest) and may be the cost model itself. Regardless, they certainly order locations correctly — more rural locations have a higher reserve price than urban locations.
As I’ve done previously, here I’m inflating the RDOF reserve price by 25% to capture changes since the RDOF auction like inflation, supply chain issues, and other things. When you plot these prices against the density of the Census block groups they cover, you see the expected hockey stick-like increase in cost. At less than 5 housing units per sq. mile the cost per location is $13,243 per location. It drops quickly: between 5-10 hu/sq mi the cost is $9,154, and when it reaches the mode at 20-50 hu/sq mi the cost is $6,015. In the most dense areas, the cost per location is $1,150. The overall average is $5,266 per location.
(As an aside, there are 373,000 BDC Unserved and Underserved locations in Census block groups with zero density. How does that happen? The Census counts housing units, not businesses. A Census block that is entirely businesses has 0 housing units and thus 0 density according to this metric using Census data. )
If you add up all these costs — the number of locations in each group times its average cost — you get $64.5 billion to reach all of them with fiber. That number includes the private capital match of at least 25%. The tab to BEAD alone is $50.6 billion. Remember also that this rough estimate doesn’t factor in the significant RDOF commitment to fund locations, nor ARPA, nor some locations which will be Extremely High Cost and therefor they won’t get fiber. Even if you inflate the RDOF cost by 50% it only brings the total to $81 billion, without any deductions for RDOF, private capital match, etc. I see no way to get $307 billion as this study did.
Below is the summary of how the wireless study reaches the conclusion about needing $307 billion in investment. The distribution of locations by density is not all that different. They have 6 million locations below 20 housing units/sq mile. I have 4.9 million. However, according to the BDC data there are over 1 million locations in blocks with density above 750 hu/sq mi which have a very low cost and is not reflected in this study.
Probably the biggest difference is the cost per location applied to that lowest density group. They appear to give a cost of $18,100 for every location under 20 hu/sq mi. I don’t disagree that the cost curve bends upwards for the lowest density areas, but I think the bend starts happening at 10 housing units / sq mile or even lower. There probably are locations that cost $18,000 to reach them, but it isn’t fair to apply that average across every location below 20 hu/sq mile. I can’t replicate how they get $191 billion to serve that lowest density group. Six million locations times $18,100 per location is $108.6 billion, not $191. That’s a big difference. Maybe there’s some methodological aspect I’m not following.
About the same time that this study was published, Cost Quest put up a blog post about cost curves. Using a state which they don’t name, they provide a cost curve chart by percentile for Unserved locations. The average cost per location in this state is $5,589, in line with the estimates I use for average cost per location nationally. Their cost curve starts to increase significantly for the last 10% most expensive locations in the state. It really hockey sticks for the hardest to reach 5% of locations.
If we apply this logic to the national distribution of Unserved and Underserved locations by density, it means costs start to rise for least dense 10% of locations — 1.3 million locations. And really hockey sticks for the last 650,000 locations. While it is interesting to consider these locations, no state is going to try to build fiber to them. NTIA created the Extremely High Cost Location threshold for exactly this purpose. According to NTIA, the EHCL threshold is a price above which a state “may decline to select a proposal if the use of an alternative technology meeting the BEAD Program’s technical requirements would be less expensive.” How high the cost curve reaches doesn’t matter. They’ll be EHCLs and won’t get fiber.
Implicit in my contention that there’s [almost] enough money to reach all the Underserved and Unserved nationally is that BEAD grants are awarded competitively and close to the true cost to serve the location. Consider the example Cost Quest state above. They have a statewide average of $5,589 per location. But about 62% of locations are below that average. Some of these locations are on the “network edge” — an ISP provides service on the block, or next door. Some of them are dense towns served by DSL now. It is critical that this state generates competition for these areas and finds a proposal close to the true cost to serve the location. If they fund all these locations at the statewide average of $5,589 they could waste $2,000 or more per location.
We know private capital is willing to bring most of the capital for these low-cost locations because that’s exactly what happened in RDOF. Private capital brought more than 90% of the necessary funding in 20% of the locations that were won by providers planning to offer gigabit service. As a reminder, these location were unserved and relatively high cost. If private capital can bring most of the funding during RDOF, let’s find a way to bring the same level of private capital to state-administered grant programs.
There’s an important practical takeaway from all this: a public cost curve for every state is critical. States need it to set a reasonable Extremely High Cost Location threshold. But more importantly, states and the public need it to evaluate grant proposals. If states don’t have the cost curve data and the ability to run a grant program that optimizes on it, BEAD will run out of funding for sure, and it doesn’t matter whose numbers we use for estimation now.
Takeaways:
- NTIA should procure a national cost model that represents the unique contours of every state.
- NTIA should give that cost model to every state, and make it public.
- NTIA should provide guidance to states on how to set the Extremely High Cost Location threshold based on their individual cost curve.
- NTIA should provide guidance, and only accept plans from states, that encourage competition between ISPs, and that fund locations based on the underlying costs to reach those locations.
Mike Conlow is a longtime broadband data and Internet policy analyst. Prior to being involved in Internet policy he was in political technology, and was on both of President Obama’s campaigns, in 2012 as the Deputy CTO. This piece was originally published on Mike Conlow’s substack on April 25, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
In a Fiber Broadband Association webinar, consultants, mappers and ISPs said states must verify broadband coverage.
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 – States must be the arbiter of coverage disputes for the allocation of coming federal funds, said experts at a Fiber Broadband Association event Thursday.
The $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program directs states to design their own grant programs, complete with two challenge processes that allows residents and service providers to challenge posted coverage claims at individual locations. To successfully implement these state grant programs, states must “be the source of truth for challenges,” said Peggy Schaffer of mapping software company VETRO.
It is the responsibility of states to determine truth by sifting through many sources of coverage claims, said Schaffer. In this way, states will become arbiters of truth that can be trusted to effectively manage federal grant money and narrow the digital divide in its communities.
Chad Rupe, general manager of fiber provider Ponderosa Communications agreed. Coverage maps require a party that can call out untruths and misdirection. Providers often claim to be providing 100 Megabit per second (Mbps) symmetrical speeds to locations simply to prevent competition in the area.
Misrepresenting coverage claims has harsh consequences for unserved and underserved communities, said Rupe: It will leave money on the table. Rupe urged providers to provide accurate information on coverage. Grant funding is not “free money”: Providers must adhere to reporting, tracking, and digital equity requirements of the grant programs.
“Remember that we are all trying to achieve the same objective,” added Jeff Sobotka from Vivacity Infrastructure Group.
In response to concerns that states are not equipped to effectively audit ISPs, Schaffer simply stated that they “will have to be prepared.” The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which allocates BEAD funds, is invested in ensuring funds will be handled responsibly over the following 10 years, she said.
In fact, part of the funding through the BEAD program will support administrative costs for ISP auditing, Shaffer added. Effective auditing will require that states are prepared with accurate information of each individual location’s internet connection, agreed panelists.
The Federal Communications Commission is currently investigating service providers that may have overreported data for its national broadband map, the first version of which released in November of 2022.
“We have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers,” said Rosenworcel in a February letter to senators. “We recognize also that as providers gain familiarity with this system, efforts to intentionally misstate service may be subject to enforcement action. In fact, we already have an investigation underway.”
New Street Research said in a recent report that it is “likely” that carriers are over-reporting their coverage to the FCC.
