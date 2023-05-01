Broadband Roundup
Problematic ACP Qualification Standard, Macquarie Invests in Pavlov, Cogent Closes T-Mobile Wireline Deal
Horry alleges service providers are signing up customers to the ACP that don’t actually qualify.
May 1, 2023 – A telephone company is asking the Federal Communications Commission to drop alternative ways of verifying eligibility for the Affordable Connectivity Program after alleging customers of a service provider do not qualify using the standard verification method.
Horry Telephone Company wrote to the FCC Thursday claiming that an unnamed service provider has been signing customers onto its low-income broadband subsidy program using an alternative verification process that allegedly does not meet the stringency of the standard national verifier method. Verifications typically includes the customer being on an existing assistance program.
“The individuals HTC has encountered that have qualified for ACP with the national provider based on this list have not been able to qualify for the program through HTC via the standard National Verification process,” Horry said in the letter. “HTC has also discovered that the national provider’s customers are not required to do anything to qualify, verify eligibility, or consent to signing up.
“These factors indicate that the national provider’s Alternate Verification Process does not follow the program rules of being at least as stringent as the National Verifier process and as a result, a customer’s eligibility for ACP is dependent upon which provider they utilize,” it added.
Horry, which participates in the ACP, said allowing these providers to use an alternative verification method opens the program up to abuse and puts smaller providers at a disadvantage. The ACP program has been identified as a program that can help smaller providers build in remote areas.
It added that because the pandemic emergency period is over, all providers should be required to use the national verifier.
The company also alleges that “rogue” sales agents are selling customers on services with the promise that they can apply a promotion, which is not labelled as an ACP discount. Once the customer signs up, they are only then told that they must qualify for the ACP.
“If ACP continues into the future, HTC ask that providers, and their employees, be prohibited from misrepresenting ACP to close a sale,” Horry said.
The ACP has already been used for fraudulent enrollment practices, Office of the Inspector General said in a report last year. In that report, the FCC watchdog noted that service providers were enrolling multiple households on a single qualifying person’s information.
The ACP’s predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, has also been found by the watchdog to have been the subject of alleged abuse, fraud and waste when providers were signing up more students than exist at certain schools.
Observers have been pressing for the $14.2 billion program, which has more than 17 million subscribers, to be extended for the long-term. The FCC has set up outreach programs to assist in getting millions more on the program. The program provides a subsidy of up to $30 and $75 per month on tribal lands for broadband connections and a one-time $100 subsidy for a device.
Macquarie invests in Pavlov Media for MDU broadband
Large infrastructure investment firm Macquarie Asset Management announced Friday it has made an investment in Pavlov Media, a fiber provider to off-campus student housing units.
“The Fund’s investment will allow Pavlov Media to continue the construction of fiber infrastructure in existing and new markets, expand the company’s [multi-dwelling unit] market presence and accelerate Pavlov Media’s fiber-to-the-home initiatives, which are focused on locations around its core markets,” according to a Friday press release.
The investment details are not disclosed.
Founded in 1994, Pavlov Media primarily provides broadband to approximately 800 MDUs across 150 markets in the United States and Canada, according to a press release.
“We believe that the combination of Pavlov Media’s highly contracted base business and its significant growth potential represents a unique opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing consumer fiber sector,” said Karl Kuchel, CEO of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, in the release. “We look forward to partnering with the Pavlov Media management team to support the future growth of the business.”
Cogent closes acquisition of T-Mobile wireline business
Cogent Communications said Monday that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of T-Mobile’s wireline business.
T-Mobile acquired Sprint in 2020 and began focusing on its wireless business. In September, it agreed to sell its wireline business to Cogent, which sees the transfer of Sprint’s legacy wireline network, a customer base and employees.
Cogent said the assets would serve as a complement and would replace a network it had been leasing.
Broadband Roundup
FirstNet Board Chair, Emergency Connectivity Fund Money, NTIA’s Funding Round for Tribal Entities
The FirstNet Authority oversees the national public safety broadband network.
April 27, 2023 – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Thursday the appointment of Richard Carrizzo as board chair of the First Responder Network Authority.
The FRNA is an independent entity inside the National Telecommunications and Information Administration consisting of representatives from government, industry and public safety to oversee the functioning of the national public safety broadband network, which is built by AT&T as part of a partnership announced in 2017.
“Chief Carrizzo will excel as the new FirstNet Authority Board Chair,” Alan Davidson, head of the NTIA, said in a press release. “His steady direction will be a huge asset as FirstNet moves towards future investments to upgrade its network and meet the needs of first responders. Chief Carizzo will bring continuity and leadership during this critical time period.”
Carrizzo is replacing Stephen Benjamin, who resigned as chair at the end of March to take a role in the White House. Carrizzo was first appointed on the board in 2018 and reappointed in 2012 as board vice chair and advocacy committee chair.
Carrizzo is the fire chief for the Southern Platte Fire Protection District in Missouri.
FCC commits more money from the Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is committing another $21 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to help students stay connected away from school.
The commission said the latest round will support 55,000 students at approximately 50 schools, five libraries and three consortia across California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico, according to a press release.
Out of the $7.17 billion in the program, the FCC has committed $6.65 billion to support more than 17 million students in approximately 11,000 schools, 1,000 libraries and 100 consortia. It has also provided nearly 13 million connected devices and eight million broadband connections, the release said.
“This program provides critical digital tools to connect students with their teachers and online homework,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in the release. “This latest round of funding continues our progress in working to close the Homework Gap.”
NTIA announces nearly $6M to 12 tribes for broadband
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Tuesday the awarding of nearly $6 million to 12 tribes for broadband connectivity.
The money will go to Blue Lake Rancheria, Bridgeport Indian Colony, Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, Resighini Ranchera, the Wiyot Tribe, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Bay Mills Indian Community, Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Comanche Nation, Burns Paiute Tribe, Nisqually Indian Tribe, and Oneida Nation.
The projects include fiber builds, cell tower constructions and development of an open radio access network.
The money comes from the NTIA’s nearly $3 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, which has so far awarded more than $1.76 billion to 147 tribal entities.
Broadband Roundup
Senators Question BEAD Rules, Apple Wins Antitrust Case, Florida Fights Targeted Advertising
Senators are concerned about BEAD’s fiber preference and Buy America rules.
April 26, 2023 — Leaders of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband on Monday called for a review of federal, state and local broadband programs, questioning potential inefficiencies.
“A recent [Government Accountability Office] report uncovered that ‘federal broadband efforts are fragmented and overlapping, with more than 100 programs administered by 15 agencies,’” wrote Chairman Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and Ranking Member John Thune, R-S.D., in a letter to the GAO.
Thune on Thursday led a group of Republican senators in sending a letter to Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, highlighting additional concerns about the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Among other concerns, the senators claimed that the BEAD program’s fiber preference was contrary to IIJA’s intent of allowing “all technologies, including wireless service, to be eligible for funding as long as they meet the IIJA’s network requirements.”
“As numerous states and stakeholders have articulated, current BEAD rules divert resources away from bringing broadband service to rural America in a manner that is inconsistent with NTIA’s statutory authority in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” the senators wrote. “NTIA’s failure to resolve these concerns will prolong the digital divide and put billions of scarce taxpayer dollars at risk.”
The senators also voiced concerns about Buy America rules, acknowledging their importance while emphasizing the related supply chain challenges.
“If NTIA wants to ensure broadband projects are built in a timely manner, NTIA should work alongside stakeholders to develop a consistent waiver process for certain components of a broadband network,” they wrote.
Learn about Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit on June 22, 2023.
Apple did not violate antitrust laws in Epic fight
An appeals court on Monday ruled that Apple did not violate antitrust law by banning competing app marketplaces, marking a loss for Epic Games as well as other developers who have long criticized the strict rules and high fees mandated by the tech giant’s proprietary app store.
Apple removed Epic’s popular Fortnite game from its app store in 2020, after the game incentivized players to make purchases through Epic’s website rather than through the iOS app — circumventing Apple’s fees of up to 30 percent of sales revenue.
Although the three-judge panel primarily sided with Apple, it also upheld a lower court’s decision forcing the company to allow developers to point to alternative payment methods. Apple said in a statement that the company is considering whether to seek further review, but called the overall decision a “resounding victory.”
In response to the decision, critics of Apple’s app store policies advocated for legislation similar to the Open App Markets Act, which won significant bipartisan support in 2022 but ultimately failed to pass.
“Epic has been fighting long and hard to empower users and software developers in a mobile app environment dominated by two gatekeepers, Apple and Google,” said John Bergmayer, legal director at Public Knowledge. “While its court cases are ongoing, this loss shows how current antitrust law, and how courts apply it, is not always fit for the challenges posed by dominant digital platforms.
Amended digital privacy bill advances in Florida
A controversial Florida bill aimed at protecting consumer privacy moved forward on Monday, after its scope was narrowed by a legislative committee in response to opposition from the state’s small business owners.
The amended measure no longer applies to nonprofit organizations or companies that make less than $1 billion annually. However, many critics urged lawmakers to oppose the bill altogether.
“There are more effective ways for lawmakers to reach the goal of more transparency about online ads without negatively impacting the method many smaller local businesses and nonprofit organizations rely on to reach key audiences,” said Khara Boender, state policy director for the Computer & Communications Industry Association, in a statement on Monday.
CCIA joined a coalition of several trade groups and an organization representing the state’s Hispanic-owned businesses in a letter to lawmakers emphasizing the importance of online advertising for small and local businesses.
The proposed measure “would unnecessarily and disproportionately strain small businesses, decreasing the effectiveness of their advertising and fundraising efforts in reaching key audiences,” the coalition wrote. “These same advertising practices currently benefit consumers… the legislation risks turning free services into paid subscriptions.”
Broadband Roundup
Rip and Replace Bill, NTIA Head on 6G, Charter’s New Promotion
The FCC has said there is a $3 billion shortfall in funding to replace security threat equipment.
April 24, 2023 – Senators have introduced a bill Friday that would top up the fund that reimburses providers for having to replace network equipment deemed a national security threat.
The Defend Our Networks Act, introduced by Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, would address the $3 billion shortfall identified by the Federal Communications Commission in its Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, also known as the “rip and replace” program.
“Discarding the roughly 24,000 pieces of Chinese-made communications equipment across the United States is critical to protecting U.S. national security from spying and other threats,” a press release from the senators said. “Failure to properly fund the Rip and Replace Program would also devastate communications access in rural communities throughout the country, as providers are faced with shutting down insecure network elements.”
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel applauded the move, saying the responsibility to tackle national security threats is “always evolving and why we must do all we can to fully fund the replacement of insecure equipment throughout the country.”
Late last month, Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he would push Congress to make the funding shortfall a priority. In January, the FCC said in a report that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their replacement efforts complained about a lack of funding.
Industry associations, including the Competitive Carriers Association and the Rural Wireless Association, have raised the issue to the FCC for months. The fact that the omnibus spending bill didn’t include rip and replace funding apparently “stunned” the Telecommunications Industry Association.
“Fully funding the program is the only way to fulfill this national security mandate and remove untrusted equipment while maintaining connectivity, not only in Nebraska and Colorado, but across the nation,” CCA CEO Tim Donovan said in a statement following the introduction of the bill that.
NTIA head raising need to plan ahead for 6G
The head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Friday that policy makers need to start looking at how 6G technology can be utilized in the future.
“It may seem strange to be talking about 6G at a time when so many Americans and people around the world are still just learning about 5G and the promises it holds,” Alan Davidson said during his opening remarks at a 6G event in Washington D.C. “But we know from past experience that we need to be planning ahead.
“It is so important for policymakers to look ahead to this next-generation technology and how we can harness the innovations it will bring,” Davidson added.
Davidson noted that 6G will maximize the use of artificial intelligence, coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and reducing power consumption and increased energy efficiency.
The head also touched on the NTIA’s $1.5 billion Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, which opened for applications earlier this month. He noted that the fund will spur development of “open, interoperable, and standards-based networks.
“These networks will almost certainly make up the backbone of 6G.”
Charter shuffles executive team in light of retirement
Telecom Charter Communications announced Thursday the promotion of Paul Woelk to senior vice president of business planning for its cable operations.
Beside business planning, Woelk will also be responsible for consolidating budgets and forecasts globally, a press release said.
“Paul’s vast experience in and knowledge of our operations makes him well-suited for this expanded role,” Adam Ray, executive vice president and chief commercial officer said in the release. “I look forward to working with him and his team to continue building practical models that help guide our day-to-day operations to even greater success.”
Woelk, who joined Charter in 2016, is replacing Jim Nuzzo, who the company said is planning to retire in early 2024. Woelk previously spent nine years at Sprint and came to Charter from the acquisition of Bright House Networks, where he was in the network engineering and operations group.
