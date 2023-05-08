Infrastructure
Revisiting the NTIA’s Middle Mile Program Ahead of Funding Announcements
Broadband Breakfast Club report comes after ‘Buy America’ middle mile waiver released, before BEAD funding decisions by June 30.
In a late April Senate appropriations committee hearing, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the department and its telecom agency, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, are aiming to get money from its $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Infrastructure grant program out of the door by the end of June — in line with its goal of spring for release.
“We are working so hard to get the middle mile money out by the end of June — that would be my goal,” Raimondo said.
The program is among several historic funds that emerged from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, and it aims to expand the transport route that connects the internet backbone to the last mile, which in turn plugs into homes and businesses.
The NTIA said late last year it received 235 applications worth more than $5.5 billion for the program, whose application deadline was September 30, 2022.
Universal Service
Sixth Circuit Appeals Court Denies Petition Challenging FCC Jurisdiction on Universal Service Fund
Sixth Circuit adopted reasons from another appeal court.
WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 – The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission was prescribed sufficient guidance by Congress to collect money from communications companies for the Universal Service Fund and is within its authority to subdelegate some of that authority to a private entity, citing similar reasons as the Fifth Circuit in March.
Non-profit research house Consumers’ Research and communications service provider Cause Based Commerce last year asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit – and the Sixth and 11th circuits – to find that Congress under Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 gave the FCC unfettered delegatory authority to raise revenues akin to taxation for the fund that provides basic telecommunications services and that the commission has illegally delegated that authority to a private entity known as the Universal Service Administration Company.
The Fifth Circuit denied the petition on the grounds that Congress gave sufficient guidance to the agency to determine what to do with the $9-billion fund, put in sufficient guardrails for its administration, and that the FCC has enough oversight over USAC to subordinate some authority to the private body.
In a decision on Thursday, the Sixth Circuit came to the same conclusion using much of the same reasons as the Fifth Circuit.
“So long as Congress ‘shall lay down by legislative act an intelligible principle to which the person or body authorized to [exercise the delegated authority] is directed to conform, such legislative action is not a forbidden delegation of legislative power,” the Sixth Court said.
Those principles, as laid out in Section 254, include Congress’s explicit order to the FCC to ensure telecom services are of decent quality, reasonably priced, available equally in rural and urban areas, and funded in a nondiscriminatory manner.
“Together, these principles provide comprehensive and substantial guidance and limitations on how to implement Congress’s universal-service policy, and in turn, how the FCC funds the USF,” the Sixth Circuit said in its decision.
“Congress’s decision to grant an agency the ability to address new concerns while still constricting the agency’s discretion to do so within the statute’s purpose and principles does not turn a statute with an intelligible principle into an unconstitutional delegation,” the decision added.
The decision also noted that Congress limited the FCC’s authority by explicitly stating that federal funds should go to certain communications carriers and bound them to certain uses of the money. It also noted a “soft cap” in the language of the size and budget of the program.
The Sixth Circuit also agreed with the Fifth Circuit that there is no violation of the private-nondelegation doctrine by virtue of the fact that the FCC delegates the authority to USAC to set the amount to be collected from the communications companies for the fund because USAC is subordinated to the regulator.
“In its subordinate role, USAC provides the FCC with fact-gathering, ministerial, and administrative support,” the Sixth Circuit decision said. “It submits for approval to the FCC the underlying data and projections that the FCC then uses to calculate the contribution factor.”
“Critically, the FCC is not bound by USAC’s projections,” the decision added, noting the FCC may approve or deny the contribution recommended by USAC.
In a joint statement, trade groups Competitive Carriers Association, NTCA Rural Broadband Association, and USTelecom said, “Today’s decision is a win for the millions of rural and urban consumers as well as anchor institutions that rely on the services supported by the federal Universal Service Fund.
“As the court decision today confirms, Congress’ direction to the FCC—more than 25 years ago—to collect contributions in support of the universal service program is constitutional,” the statement added. “We believe that other courts considering similar challenges should come to the same conclusion.”
The USF is under financial pressure due to its reliance on voice service providers, a relic of its past. There is collective agreement that reform is needed, with recommendations for expanding the funding base including drawing on broadband service revenues, Big Tech contributions, and relying on general taxation.
In a report to Congress last year, the FCC said it would prefer to have congressional approval to expand the contribution base. As such, a bill introduced in both chambers in March would require the FCC to study and make rules on expanding the funding base.
Open Access
Utility-Based Broadband Touted as Solution for Addressing Digital Divide
Broadband infrastructure can be seen as a fourth utility after water, gas and electricity.
HOUSTON, May 5, 2023 – A utility-based broadband model is the only solution to bridge the digital divide, panel heard at the Broadband Communities Summit Thursday.
“If we’re going to solve the digital divide, we need to use the utility model,” stated Josh Leonard from engineering company Burns and McDonalds.
A utility model, sometimes dubbed municipal broadband, is broadband infrastructure owned by public entities. Service is provided to residents by service providers that lease publicly owned networks in an open-access system.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, most state and city officials understand that broadband needs to be the fourth utility – after water, gas and electricity – said Leonard, but they do not treat it as such.
Utilities understand how to operate large infrastructure projects that connect hundreds and thousands of homes, said Sean Stokes, partner at Keller and Heckman law firm. Utilities already have a core internal communication capability and already have essential infrastructure in place such as utility poles.
Although utilities rarely want to be an internet service provider, Stokes continued, they are uniquely positioned to effectively run the network and lease it to providers. Open access enables partnerships with entities that want to be investors but don’t want to operate or be a provider, said Ashley Poling of fiber network software company COS Systems.
Building single-use fiber, as many ISPs do when connecting communities, harms communities by requiring multiple digs in the future. The goal is to build capacity for all current and futures once, said Franciso Arbide of NextEra Infrastructure Solutions
Does so allows more flexibility to add providers, eliminates issues if providers have poor service, and put pressure on non-performing providers, said Arbide.
Entities looking to invest in large-scale infrastructure investments are not making realistic assessments of the actual cost of deploying infrastructure, cost and time to access utility poles, increased cost and delay in supply chains, and labor shortages, said Stokes. The best solution is to utilize the assets that utilities already have in their toolbelt, he said.
Experience is the number-one priority when looking to build a broadband project, agreed Seema Patel of Chapman and Cutler. “Having experience in the industry is really going to be critical,” she said.
“This infrastructure-based utility model is what succeeds,” said Poling. “The states that understand this will really achieve almost 100 percent digital equity. Others will not.”
Broadband Mapping & Data
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Panel 2 video. Join the Broadband Breakfast Club to watch the full-length videos from Digital Infrastructure Investment.
From the archives: Video from Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment: Moderated by David McGarry, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast, with Bryan Darr, Executive Vice President of Smart Communities, Ookla, Mike Conlow, Director of Network Strategy, Cloudflare, and Jim Stegeman, President, CostQuest Associates.
For a free article summarizing the event, see ‘It Is a Concern’: FCC Contractor Responds to Commercial Conflict Concerns Over Map Challenge Process: CostQuest’s CEO said states need to look at their vendors if they pose a problem challenging FCC map data, Broadband Breakfast, November 17, 2022
