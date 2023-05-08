Infrastructure
Revisiting the NTIA’s Middle Mile Program Ahead of Funding Announcements
Broadband Breakfast Club report comes after ‘Buy America’ middle mile waiver released, before BEAD funding decisions by June 30.
In a late April Senate appropriations committee hearing, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the department and its telecom agency, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, are aiming to get money from its $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Infrastructure grant program out of the door by the end of June — in line with its goal of spring for release.
“We are working so hard to get the middle mile money out by the end of June — that would be my goal,” Raimondo said.
The program is among several historic funds that emerged from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, and it aims to expand the transport route that connects the internet backbone to the last mile, which in turn plugs into homes and businesses.
The NTIA said late last year it received 235 applications worth more than $5.5 billion for the program, whose application deadline was September 30, 2022.
[much more…]
Join to receive your copy of the Breakfast Club Exclusive Report!
Funding
FCC Chair Floats Deadline Extension for Rip and Replace Applicants In Light of Funding Shortfall
Rosenworcel said the FCC has the authority to extend removal deadline by six months.
WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission told members of Congress this month that the regulator has the authority to extend the time for carriers to replace problematic Chinese equipment from their networks in light of a lack of additional funding from the legislature.
For a while now, the commission has complained of a $3-billion shortfall in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, which seeks to reimburse carriers forced by the government to remove equipment deemed a national security threat. Requests from applicants, which were approved last July, far exceed what’s available from the $1.9-billion fund, the FCC has said.
In a letter to members of Congress dated May 3, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said approved applicants are up against a tight Congress-imposed timeline to remove the equipment despite the funding shortfall and must file their first reimbursement applications this July. Carriers have one year from the initial reimbursement to complete removal work.
“With July 15, 2023 now less than three months away, the lack of an additional appropriation means that the Commission will need to plan to proceed with the…funding process,” Rosenworcel said in the letter. “However, the Act does permit the Commission to grant a six-month extension of the removal, replacement, and disposal deadline for all recipients if the agency determines that the supply of needed equipment and services is inadequate to accomplish the Reimbursement Program’s goals.
“The Commission also has authority under the Act to grant individual extensions to qualified recipients that fail to meet the deadline ‘due to no fault of such recipient,’” she added.
Rosenworcel said 52 of the 126 reimbursement requests have been filed of the approved applications, with 38 of those being approved for reimbursement. Those approved applications have between late September 2023 and April 2024 to complete remove the equipment from Huawei and ZTE.
Last month, wireless service provider SI Wireless complained that reimbursement payments were coming too slow for it to complete its replacement work.
“Deadlines to complete removal and replacement will continue to be set on an application-specific basis as additional reimbursement requests are submitted and approved,” Rosenworcel said.
“Some recipients may not begin actually removing this equipment until additional funding is appropriated,” Rosenworcel said. “In light of this, and the need to ensure that our Nation’s communications networks are free of this vulnerable and insecure equipment, the Commission stands ready to assist Congress in any efforts to fully fund the Reimbursement Program.”
The letter was addressed to Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, Senator Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, Steve Womack, R-Arkansas, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey.
The three priority tiers include applicants who serve two million and fewer customers, which makes up the bulk of funding requests; public or private non-commercial educational institutions, of which there are no approved applicants; and one applicant serving between two and 10 million customers, the chairwoman said. Rosenworcel added the latter will not receive funding support because of the money constraints.
Senators last month introduced a bill, called the Defend Our Networks Act, to top up the “rip and replace” fund. That came after Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he would push Congress to make the funding shortfall a priority.
In January, the FCC said in a report that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their replacement efforts complained about a lack of funding.
Industry associations, including the Competitive Carriers Association and the Rural Wireless Association, have raised the issue to the FCC for months. The fact that the omnibus spending bill didn’t include rip and replace funding apparently “stunned” the Telecommunications Industry Association.
Funding
NTIA Workforce Development Requirements May Prove Too Restrictive
Some industry leaders are concerned that NTIA BEAD requirements make workforce hiring harder.
NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s workforce development requirements for its Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program is in tension with it’s goal of improving broadband workforce, said some commenters at a Connect (X) forum on Monday.
Broadband providers are facing looming workforce deficiencies as federal funds come down the pipeline and create more job opportunities. Industry leaders are concerned that the workforce pool is not growing larger but rather that companies are taking employees from other desperately understaffed industries.
In comments, leaders expressed concern that NTIA guidelines prove only to limit workforce options and do nothing to solve the root cause of the workforce shortage.
The NTIA released a workforce planning guide for all BEAD eligible entities in October that outlines the components of a workforce plan-which is required for BEAD applications-and guidance on how to develop the plan.
All awardees and sub-grantees are required to ensure that their employees have safe working conditions, are paid a stable and predictable wage, and engage historically unrepresented minorities among other things.
Concerns remain among potential awardees that these requirements will further restrict their ability to hire capable and qualified workers and will not address the dwindling workforce pool.
In response, an NTIA representative speaking at the Monday event here suggested that requiring providers to hire underrepresented communities will reach into previously un-tapped markets that will increase the labor pool. Furthermore, an NTIA representative said, the NTIA is aware of its responsibility to build a sustainable workforce that benefits the community long-term by ensuring minorities are represented.
WISP
Fixed Wireless Technologies Provide Some Benefits to Homeowners, Say Providers
Fixed wireless should not be overlooked, according to an industry panel of providers at Broadband Communities Summit.
HOUSTON, May 8, 2023 – Fixed wireless provides some advantages over fiber to the premises for multi-dwelling unit owners and home owners, said panel including wireless providers at a Broadband Communities Summit event on Thursday.
Property owners do not want to deal with the construction costs and inconveniences of bringing fiber to the premises, said Christopher Curtin, vice president of MDU expansion at internet service provider Ubiquity. Often, bringing fiber to the home requires drilling holes and disrupting living spaces in order to lay the wires.
Instead, companies should leverage the existing infrastructure to build fixed wireless connections where possible, he said. Doing so reduces the likelihood of overbuilding as fixed wireless can rely on the infrastructure already existing in the community, continued Curtin.
Certainly there is merit to building new wires in some cases, said Pat Garry of Astound Broadband, but carriers can optimize time and resources by taking advantage of what structures are already in place.
Fiber is not required for consumers to receive the same high-quality experience as other internet users, added Pierre Trudeau of the telecommunication solutions product developer Positron Access Solutions.
This is particularly true for people that qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program which supplements broadband access for qualifying low-income households, said Nick Laird of Verizon, the director of sales and marketing for the internet service provider.
Fixed wireless does not require that installers drill holes or enter property, which can lower the barriers to adoption for low-income families. “With a lot of ACP properties, [fixed wireless] is a support pillar,” said Laird.
Our goal as fixed wireless providers is to go into the community and help residents understand what connectivity solutions make sense for them, agreed panelists. Fixed wireless is often the solution for these communities, said Laird.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
FCC Chair Floats Deadline Extension for Rip and Replace Applicants In Light of Funding Shortfall
NTIA Workforce Development Requirements May Prove Too Restrictive
Fixed Wireless Technologies Provide Some Benefits to Homeowners, Say Providers
Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)
Revisiting the NTIA’s Middle Mile Program Ahead of Funding Announcements
Sixth Circuit Appeals Court Denies Petition Challenging FCC Jurisdiction on Universal Service Fund
New ACP Landing Page, Cellular Associations Wants More Mid-Band Spectrum, New Ezee Fiber CEO
Utility-Based Broadband Touted as Solution for Addressing Digital Divide
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Breakfast to Release Middle Mile Report Ahead of Special Connect (X) Session
On Broadband Maps, Data Management Over Time Even More Important Than Accuracy
White House Meets AI Leaders, FTC Claims Meta Violated Privacy Order, Graham Targets Section 230
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
D.C. Court Rules Inadmissibility of Evidence that Failed to Show Cancer Link to Cell Phones
Problematic ACP Qualification Standard, Macquarie Invests in Pavlov, Cogent Closes T-Mobile Wireline Deal
T-Mobile Reiterates Need for FCC Spectrum Auction Authority, Touts 5G for Home Internet
CLIC, AAPB and Broadband Breakfast Host Super Session on Community Broadband Initiatives on May 1
Brooke Coleman: Importance of Compliance in Broadband Grant Programs
Craig Settles: There’s a TAP for That!
‘Watershed Moment’ Has Experts Calling for Increased Federal Regulation of AI
Congress Considers Regulating Data Brokers Amid Broader Push for Privacy Legislation
FirstNet Board Chair, Emergency Connectivity Fund Money, NTIA’s Funding Round for Tribal Entities
Senators Question BEAD Rules, Apple Wins Antitrust Case, Florida Fights Targeted Advertising
USDA Needs Greater Flexibility in Deployment of Broadband Authority, Says RUS Administrator Andy Berke
Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Breakfast on May 10, 2023 – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Broadband Breakfast on May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
‘Watershed Moment’ Has Experts Calling for Increased Federal Regulation of AI
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Trending
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 days ago
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
Broadband's Impact2 weeks ago
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Bryan Darr: Senators Move to Fix the Broadband Map; Here’s How You Can Submit Crowdsource Data