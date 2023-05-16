Cybersecurity
Sector Specific Agencies a Resource for Cybersecurity Concerns
Federal agencies are equipped to support sectors dealing with cybersecurity concerns.
WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 – Sector specific agencies, federal departments responsible for infrastructure protection activities in a designated critical infrastructure sector, are prepared to address cybersecurity concerns across various industries, said witnesses at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Malicious actors are targeting U.S. infrastructure, said witnesses. In 2021, President Biden signed an executive order on improving American cybersecurity capabilities following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and SolarWinds breach in 2020.
In March, two bills were introduced by Senators Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to establish pilot programs in the Department of Defense and Homeland Security that would hire civilian cybersecurity personnel in reserve.
The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response addresses increasingly sophisticated and frequent attacks on hospital and public health centers by providing each hospital with personalized and specific instruction on mitigation and disaster response best practices.
Cyberattacks on hospitals have a negative effect on the surrounding area similar to that of a natural disaster, claimed Brain Mazanec, deputy director of the Office of Preparedness at ASPR. There have been more than double cyber-attacks on hospitals from 2016 to 2021, he said.
The Environmental Protection Agency is responsible for addressing water system cyberattacks, said David Travers, director of Water Infrastructure and Cyber Resilience Division at EPA. The EPA’s Evaluating Cybersecurity guidance is intended to assist states with building their own secure systems for water and sewer systems.
It is essential that sector specific agencies develop strong relationships with sectors under their jurisdiction well before disastrous incidents occur, said Puesh Kumar, director of the office of cybersecurity at the Energy Security and Emergency Response at the Department of Energy.
The Energy and Commerce Committee also participated in a markup of the Energy Emergency Leadership Act Tuesday which would amend the Department of Energy Organization Act to elevate the leadership of the DOE’s emergency response and cybersecurity functions.
“Establishing assistant-secretary leadership at the department will reflect the importance of managing this threat,” said Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Chair Jeff Duncan.
The Act passed on unanimous vote to report to the full committee without amendment.
Duncan also emphasized the importance of a strong domestic supply chain, calling for a “‘Made in America’ system for nuclear fuel” in order to “give the domestic industry the market certainty they need to invest and build out the necessary infrastructure.”
On June 27, Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit will examine energy infrastructure and international supply chain issues in depth.
Cybersecurity
Charter Suggests Network Authentication Layer for Equipment Certification
The telecom said manufacturers are in the best position to ensure security.
WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 – Charter Communications is recommending the Federal Communications Commission require device manufacturers seeking equipment authorization to add a layer of authentication security to protect against cyberthreats.
In a letter to the commission on Friday, the telecommunications company suggested the commission require, as a condition of certification, devices pass a security authentication step to connect to the user’s network. When an internet-connected device connects to a network, it can also access sensitive information being shared on it – leaving the door open to malicious activity.
This “baseline” security “would erect a new barrier to prevent malicious actors from exploiting unauthorized or unidentified devices connected to consumer broadband networks without consumers’ knowledge or consent,” Charter said in its letter, following a meeting with FCC officials. “It would also be a simple and efficient way to address major cybersecurity vulnerabilities without the Commission needing to prescribe detailed cybersecurity requirements.”
“The most vulnerable devices often lack strong passwords and other basic security measures, which make them susceptible to malicious actors and frequent sources of harmful traffic across networks,” Charter added. “Devices that can connect to home networks without first being authenticated are also a significant source of cyber threats. And, despite various educational efforts, many consumers still never change the default passwords that come printed on their devices.”
The company noted that this practice is accepted by industry standards bodies and the broader security community and would relieve consumers of an additional burden when they come to connect their devices.
In conjunction with a November order that halted equipment authorizations from companies on a national security blacklist, the FCC is currently contemplating a proposal that would revamp the equipment authorization program to minimize cybersecurity threats and other malicious activity of foreign agents. The proposal asks whether it should ban component parts of a problematic device, and not just the manufactured product, and if it should require certification applicants to have a U.S.-based representative to ensure compliance.
As ubiquitous 5G connectivity takes hold in the country, more and more internet-connected devices are flooding the market.
“The proliferation of cybersecurity incidents in recent years and, particularly, the growing number of cyber threats that exploit unsecured IoT devices, underscores the need for more proactive efforts to deter and combat vulnerabilities before they reach consumers,” Charter noted in the letter, adding device manufacturers are in the “best position” to address these common security vulnerabilities.
Charter added that a combination of device manufacturer action on the authentication front and user action to additional security layers – through stronger passwords, for example – “will better protect Americans and US networks from the growing harm of cyber threats.”
The company said it actively strives to enhance security measures for its devices, including some of its newer routers requiring users to provide a unique credential to manage their home network instead of a default password. It said its routers also have pre-set security settings and undergo regular software updates.
FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington had previously advocated for mandating ongoing, as-needed cybersecurity updates to mitigate risks on wireless devices already in the hands of consumers.
Cybersecurity
Large Telecoms Pitch Strike Force for Internet Traffic Security Over Global Gateway
Verizon, AT&T and Lumen warned about prescriptive rules that could diminish security.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2023 – Verizon, AT&T and Lumen Technologies have proposed that the Federal Communications Commission adopt and lead a strike force consisting of various industry, government and international participants to come up with policy mechanisms to secure internet traffic over the global gateway.
The proposals are particular to the border gateway protocol, which is how global traffic is routed. The problem is that there are no security features to ensure trust of the information being routed, according to the FCC, which opened a proceeding on the matter on February 28 last year asking for commentary on what to do about the issue. The concern is that without security measures, bad network actors can redirect traffic to itself instead of the intended recipient, which exposes Americans to the theft of identity, extortion, financial transactions, and state spying, the commission noted.
In the letter last week, the three telecommunications companies proposed that secure internet traffic routing practices over the border gateway protocol first focus on critical infrastructure entities in the United States and its allies to allow these telecommunications companies to protect the traffic routes via filtering.
The filtering would involve registering traffic origins and identifying where to filter traffic along the route, including at interconnection peering points and customer routers. The proposed strike force would involve Big Tech companies and cloud platforms, which the FCC asked if it should include in its original proceeding document, as they have networking equipment and BGP routers. The internet service providers, who have their own filtering practices, also floated the possibility of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency requiring other agencies to provide that information.
The proposal also includes “collaborative assurances” in which the ISPs would provide confidential technical briefings about the practices.
But they advise against the FCC making prescriptive rules about such practices, noting that different ISPs have different approaches by design, and that any onerous approach could jeopardize security, not bolster it.
Questions about FCC’s jurisdiction over a fundamentally global internet routing system
The trio also questioned the jurisdiction of the commission on the routing ecosystem, which is fundamentally global.
“Asserting prescriptive regulatory control over internet protocols could have cascading effects, prompting international regulators – and authoritarian regimes in general – to seek greater internet control at the global level through” the United Nation’s telecommunications regulatory, the International Telecommunication Union.
“This would create barriers to U.S. leadership in the global digital economy and U.S. national security and is directly contrary to core interests of the United States and our free market democratic allies,” they added.
The FCC’s notice came just days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which resulted in reports of increased cyberattacks from the warring regions. In fact, the FCC accused Russian network operators of inexplicably routing traffic through its country, including from traffic from Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and major credit card companies MasterCard and Visa.
It also came before a law was passed that requires critical infrastructure companies to report to the federal government within a certain timeframe when they have experienced a hack or breach, as the country grapples with a number of high-profile attacks since the pandemic began.
The FCC has targeted national security threats by halting license authorizations to Chinese firms and putting on a blacklist a number of companies whose equipment American telecommunications companies are expected to remove from their networks.
Cybersecurity
Smaller Companies Facing Cybersecurity Insurance Headwinds: Equifax Executive
Cost of insurance for cybersecurity could be a problem for smaller companies.
WASHINGTON, February 15, 2023 – Smaller companies may face increasing cybersecurity insurance costs as the market evolves, warned an executive at credit bureau company Equifax.
Cybersecurity insurance will be extraordinarily important for small-to-medium-sized businesses, said Jamil Farshchi, executive vice president and chief information security officer. But premium cybersecurity insurance coverage has increased in recent years, with many small-to-medium-sized businesses relying on that cybersecurity insurance to keep them safe.
“These are small businesses that don’t have the resources that larger organizations do,” Farshchi said. “So I worry as the insurance market evolves, the premiums and the coverage levels are getting such that is very difficult.”
Equifax was a victim of one of the country’s most infamous breaches, when in 2017 the data of 147 million Americans were stolen by hackers. The company settled for hundreds of millions of dollars with the Federal Trade Commission.
Experts have urged companies to assume that any outside program is vulnerable to hacking, a position known as “zero trust.” This way, they can take the necessary measures to address the attack.
The United States has been on heightened alert when it comes to cybersecurity issues. Over the last two years, a number of high-profile cybersecurity breaches have impacted a software company, an oil transporter, and a meat producer. Those cybersecurity problems have triggered legislation that requires that the federal government be alerted when critical industries suffer such breaches.
After Russia invaded Ukraine early last year, a number of cybersecurity hacks emerged from those countries, according to an Atlas VPN report shortly after the invasion.
