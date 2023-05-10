Broadband Roundup
Starlink Likes FCC Direction on 12 GHz, Verizon & Comcast Urge ACP Funding, FCC Head on ACP Tour
The sharing of the 12 GHz band between satellite and mobile services has been the subject of contention for years.
May 10, 2023 – Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite broadband service provider, said in a letter to the FCC Monday that it “appreciates” a proposal to be voted on by the commission later this month to reject the use of high-powered mobile operations in the lower 12.2 to 12.7 GHz band.
The band in question is used by satellite services, including Starlink, to provide broadband thousands of Americans. The company has raised the alarm for years about potential interference issues if the commission opens the band to mobile use.
“In addition to multiple studies validating that proposed high-powered services in the band would harm those that depend on these [satellite] services across the country, nearly one hundred thousand actual consumers weighed in asking that the Commission not allow them to be harmed,” Starlink said in its letter, which came after a meeting with FCC officials.
But RS Access, which also met with commission officials on May 5, said in a letter to the FCC Tuesday that the band is compatible with both mobile and satellite operations. It said it would like for the FCC to “tentatively conclude” that high-power fixed operations are compatible with other “co-primary operations.”
“The parties discussed the extensive technical analyses in the record, which establish that terrestrial, high-power transmission can provide important services while protecting other operations, including satellite-based operations, in the band,” the RS Access letter said, adding it would like the commission to further explore the possibility of mobile services in the lower 12 GHz band.
Research commissioned by RS Access nearly two years ago – and that was rejected by Starlink – was said to show compatibility of the two services in the band.
The FCC will vote at its May 18 open meeting on a proposed rulemaking that would open up the mid-band spectrum between 12.7 GHz and 13.25 GHz to mobile services.
Verizon and Comcast encourage funding extension for Affordable Connectivity Program
Verizon and Comcast are urging Congress to extend more funding to the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Kathy Grillo, the telecom’s senior vice president and deputy general counsel of public policy and government affairs, warned in a blog post Tuesday that the $14 billion for the subsidy program could run out “as soon as the first quarter” of 2024.
“We believe Congress needs to develop a plan to keep the ACP program funded while also developing long-term reforms to current broadband subsidy programs to ensure they operate efficiently, avoid duplication, and target funding to those who need it most,” she said in the post. Verizon is an ACP participant.
In a blog post on Wednesday, Comcast’s Broderick Johnson, executive vice president of public policy, said “we can’t ignore the looming ACP funding cliff. The program’s funding will run out, fast. In some ways it’s a problem that is created by success – with more households signing up, the funding will run out sooner. Currently, it’s expected that the ACP will lose funding in the first half of 2024.
“It’s time for a bipartisan Congress and the administration to once again act and solve the affordability question once and for all, before it’s too late,” Johnson added.
Jonathan Spalter, the head of the broadband industry association USTelecom, similarly said the fund could run out of money by next year. The association and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance have urged Congress to make permanent the program which replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
The program provides a monthly subsidy of up to $30 and $75 for those on tribal lands, with a one-time $100 discount on devices. Currently, more than 17 million Americans are signed up, but many more are eligible, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
The commission has been working to get as many qualified people as possible on the program, principally through its four outreach programs it announced last year.
Rosenworcel continues ACP tour
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel was in Phoenix, Arizona, Tuesday to promote the ACP.
According to a media advisory, Rosenworcel partnered with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on a visit to the Phoenix Public Library’s Burton Barr Central branch.
Phoenix is the recipient of $700,000 in ACP outreach funds, and the visit was intended to underscore the city’s approve to “innovative local enrollment and awareness raising efforts to help close the digital divide,” according to the advisory.
The city is working with the Phoenix Revitalization Corporation to help with the outreach effort.
“This critical link will help Phoenicians access additional opportunities, from remote work options to education,” Gallego said during the event. “I am excited to welcome Chairwoman Rosenworcel to Phoenix to help spread the word to those who might need assistance getting online.”
The FCC has committed to training community partners on the ground to help get people signed up for the program.
Rosenworcel was in Boston last month to promote the program. The Massachusetts city was the recipient of funds from the outreach programs.
Broadband Roundup
TikTok’s Response to Congress, Widening ‘Data Divide,’ New NTIA Reports and Dashboard
TikTok addressed the revelation that employees tracked the physical location of at least one U.S. journalist.
May 9, 2023 — TikTok emphasized its independence from the Chinese government and defended its safety and privacy practices in a 54-page response to nearly 400 follow-up questions that were posed by lawmakers after CEO Shou Zi Chew’s appearance at a hearing in March.
“TikTok has never shared, or received a request to share, U.S. user data with the Chinese Government,” the letter stated in response to a question from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “Nor would TikTok honor such a request if one were ever made.”
Throughout the letter, TikTok vehemently opposed the proposed ban that has gained support among a broad contingent of lawmakers.
“A ban that hurts American small businesses, damages the country’s economy, silences the voices of over 150 million Americans and reduces competition in an increasingly concentrated market is not the solution to a solvable problem,” the company wrote. “TikTok does not believe divestment would address the fundamental concerns voiced by this committee, as a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access.”
The letter also addressed the revelation that TikTok employees tracked the physical location of at least one U.S. journalist on behalf of parent company ByteDance — referring to the incident as “the Misguided Effort.”
Although TikTok has broadly promoted its $1.5 billion “Project Texas” initiative as a solution to lawmakers’ privacy concerns, the letter acknowledged that the breach took place after the establishment of the U.S. Data Security subsidiary and that the accessed data had been stored on U.S. servers.
Widening ‘data divide’ will exacerbate inequalities, says Center for Data Innovation
Rapidly developing artificial intelligence applications are exposing a widening gap in data collection that could exacerbate inequalities in healthcare, education, financial services and more, according to a new report from the Center for Data Innovation.
Although Congress and several state legislatures are currently seeing bipartisan momentum for digital privacy legislation that restricts data collection, the report argues that a data-rich society is actually beneficial for individuals, businesses and government — so long as the data collection is equitable and comprehensive.
“Without substantial efforts to increase data representation and access, there will be individuals and communities who are left behind in an increasingly data-driven world,” said Gillian Diebold, policy analyst and co-author of the report, in a press release.
The report proposes 16 actions that lawmakers can take to address the data divide, ranging from demographic-specific data protection measures to investment in smart cities. These recommendations fall into four categories: creating data-friendly privacy regulations, creating more data, enhancing access to data and improving data quality.
Incorporating all four categories into a balanced approach is a critical part of the solution, wrote Diebold and co-author Daniel Castro, director of the Center. “Increasing the amount of data collected without improving data quality will create needless surveillance, and enhancing access to data on its own will be fruitless without better, more representative data,” the report concluded.
NTIA highlights federal broadband investments in new dashboard and reports
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Monday released a pair of reports highlighting federal investments in broadband, alongside a new dashboard that for the first time reported Tribal broadband funding and included data by federal program at the state level.
The reports “show how Federal agencies across the Biden-Harris Administration are working together to target funding through the Internet for All initiative and close the digital divide,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson.
The 2022 Federal Broadband Funding Report found that appropriated investments in broadband during the fiscal year 2021 marked a substantial increase — 694 percent — from the previous year’s funding. The agency also established a model for assessing economic impacts, indicating that broadband investments could add $140 billion to the rural economy and significantly improve small business survival rates.
Among several key takeaways, the report emphasized the benefits of automated data processing and strong maps, the importance of interagency contributions, and the need for further standardization and monitoring of broadband progress.
The 2022 Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth Annual Report detailed the recent accomplishments of the office tasked with administering several broadband and digital equity grant programs.
In the coming years, OICG plans to “expand coordination with organizations such as states, localities, Tribal nations, industry, community organizations, and nonprofits to build toward achieving universal access to high-speed internet networks,” the report concluded.
Broadband Roundup
New ACP Landing Page, Cellular Associations Wants More Mid-Band Spectrum, New Ezee Fiber CEO
The website is said to conveniently house relevant information and sign-up for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
May 8, 2023 -The Federal Communications Commission announced in a public notice Thursday a new webpage for signups to the Affordable Connectivity Program.
GetInternet.gov is now the commission’s “consumer-friendly site” that explains the benefits of and allows users to easily apply to the broadband subsidy program, which offers monthly connectivity discounts of up to $30 and $75 on tribal lands with a one-time $100 reduction on devices.
The commission said in the notice the new website is part of its efforts to promote the program and “allow stakeholders to easily direct interested consumers to a single location to confirm their eligibility to participate.”
The commission said it worked with the White House to transition the site to FCC ownership and that information that was previously on the new webpage will be available at whitehouse.gov/getinternet.
The FCC said it has already made enhancements to the consumer application system and has delivered money to entities marketing the program as part of its outreach efforts. More than 17 million households are now served by the program, the FCC has previously said.
CTIA urges release of mid-band for mobile use
The Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association urged the FCC in meetings last week to focus on the near-term release of mid-band spectrum it said is critical for America’s global wireless leadership.
The trade association said the band between 3.1 and 3.45 GHz is a “critical part of the global 5G effort and equipment already is available that could be deployed by providers seeking to use this band,” according to a letter to the FCC outlining what was discussed.
The association also said the frequencies between 4.4 and 4.94 GHz and between 7.125 and 8.5 GHz “also represent significant opportunities to free up substantial spectrum resources for licensed use in globally harmonized and contiguous ranges.”
The commission will hold its May open meeting later this month in which it will vote on a proposed rulemaking that would open up the mid-band spectrum between 12.7 GHz and 13.25 GHz.
Critically, the FCC will vote on a proposal to reject the use of high-powered mobile operations in the lower 12.2 to 12.7 GHz band to ensure no interference with the incumbent satellite services that use the band – which has been the subject of contentious debate between satellite and mobile providers over many months.
Ezee Fiber has new CEO
Houston-based Ezee Fiber announced Wednesday that Matt Marino is the company’s new chief executive officer.
Marino is replacing Scott Widham, who takes on the role of non-executive chairman.
Before joining Ezee Fiber, Marino was Altice USA’s executive vice president of consumer services. That role meant he led the company’s residential business, which included sales, marketing, brand, product, customer experience, and digital teams, for the company’s Optimum and Suddenlink internet, TV and home phone services.
“I am tremendously excited about the future of our company under Matt’s leadership,” Andrew Crouch, chairman of the board of Ezee Fiber, said in a press release. “His experience and growth-oriented mindset will be incredibly valuable as we expand our multi-gig, 100 percent fiber-optic network throughout Houston and beyond.
Marino has spent the last 15 years in senior operations, sales, marketing and finance roles, including in roles at Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable, and Insight Communications, the release said.
Broadband Roundup
White House Meets AI Leaders, FTC Claims Meta Violated Privacy Order, Graham Targets Section 230
The Biden administration announced $140 million in new funding for national AI research.
May 5, 2023 — Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior officials on Thursday met with the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI to discuss the risks associated with artificial intelligence technologies, following the administration’s announcement of $140 million in funding for national AI research.
President Joe Biden briefly stopped by the meeting, telling the tech leaders that “what you’re doing has enormous potential and enormous danger.”
Government officials emphasized the importance of responsible leadership and called on the CEOs to be more transparent about their AI systems with both policymakers and the general public.
“The private sector has an ethical, moral and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their products,” Harris said in a statement after the meeting.
In addition to the new investment in AI research, the White House announced that the Office of Management and Budget would be releasing proposed policy guidance on government usage of AI systems for public comment.
The initiatives announced Thursday are “an important first step,” wrote Adam Conner, vice president of technology policy at the Center for American Progress. “But the White House can and should do more. It’s time for President Joe Biden to issue an executive order that requires federal agencies to implement the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and take other key actions to address the challenges and opportunities of AI.”
FTC claims Facebook violated privacy order
The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed significant modifications to its 2020 privacy settlement with Facebook, accusing the company of violating children’s privacy protections and improperly sharing user data with third parties.
The suggested changes would include a blanket prohibition against monetizing the data of underage users and limits on the uses of facial recognition technology, among several other constraints.
“Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.”
Although the agency voted unanimously to issue the order, Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya expressed concerns about whether the changes exceeded the FTC’s limited order modification authority. “I look forward to hearing additional information and arguments and will consider these issues with an open mind,” he said.
Meta responded to the FTC’s action with a lengthy statement calling it a “political stunt” and outlining the changes that have been implemented since the original order.
“Let’s be clear about what the FTC is trying to do: usurp the authority of Congress to set industry-wide standards and instead single out one American company while allowing Chinese companies, like TikTok, to operate without constraint on American soil,” wrote Andy Stone, Meta’s director of policy communications, in a statement posted to Twitter.
Meta now has thirty days to respond to the proposed changes. “We will vigorously fight this action and expect to prevail,” Stone said.
Sen. Graham threatens to repeal Section 230 if tech lobby kills EARN IT Act
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act, a controversial bill that would create new carveouts to Section 230 in an attempt to combat online child sexual abuse material.
But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the bill’s cosponsor and ranking member of the committee, expressed doubt about the legislation’s future, claiming that “the political and economic power of social media companies is overwhelming.”
“I have little hope that common-sense proposals like this will ever become law because of the lobbying power these companies have at their disposal,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “My next approach is going to be to sunset Section 230 liability protection for social media companies.”
If Congress fails to pass legislation regulating social media companies, Graham continued, “it’s time to open up the American courtrooms as a way to protect consumers.”
However, large tech companies are not the only critics of the EARN IT Act. The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday urged Congress to reject the proposed legislation, alongside two other bills related to digital privacy.
“These bills purport to hold powerful companies accountable for their failure to protect children and other vulnerable communities from dangers on their services when, in reality, increasing censorship and weakening encryption would not only be ineffective at solving these concerns, it would in fact exacerbate them,” said Cody Venzke, ACLU senior policy counsel.
