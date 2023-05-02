Funding
USDA Needs Greater Flexibility in Deployment of Broadband Authority, Says RUS Administrator Andy Berke
Director of RUS called for more flexibility in how it administers federal funds.
HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 – Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andy Berke called for greater flexibility in how it administers federal funds, speaking at the Broadband Communities Summit here Tuesday.
If Congress doesn’t provide additional flexibility for the U.S. Department of Agriculture agency, RUS might be stuck with out-of-date processes that hinder the success of its programs Berke said in an address here.
Berke compared RUS with the National Telecommunication and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program under the bipartisan infrastructure law. BEAD provides greater flexibility to its awardees – the states – to determine for themselves which infrastructure model and technology caters best to their community’s needs.
The RUS is responsible for the administration of the ReConnect program. ReConnect offers grants, loans, and loan-grant combinations for broadband infrastructure that connects rural addresses to high-speed internet. Applicants may use appropriated money to fund construction or improvement of facilities required to provided fixed terrestrial service, fund reasonable pre-application expenses, and fund the acquisition of an existing system that does not provide sufficient broadband access.
The ReConnect program began in 2018 and is now in the process of reviewing applications for the fourth round of funding. According to the RUS, the program received 305 applications requesting a total of $4.8 billion in grants, a multiple of the amount available of $1.1 billion.
The USDA and other are awaiting the fate of the 2023 Farm Bill, which would provide the agency with its authority from Congress to administer its broadband programs.
The RUS is “determined” to meet the President’s pledge of connecting “every American” to high-speed internet, claimed Berke. High-speed connection is no longer a luxury, but a utility, he said.
Hilda Legg, former RUS director, urged rural Americans to “stand up and say what they want.” She argued that rural Americans should request that their representatives lobby for the flexibility that the RUS needs to successfully deploy the life-altering ReConnect program.
All the same, Brandon McBride, previous administrator of RUS, said that rural Americans need to remain patient as they wait for greater policy flexibility
Expert Opinion
Brooke Coleman: Importance of Compliance in Broadband Grant Programs
Financial requirements for broadband grant applications include audited financials and letter of credit requirements.
The number of broadband grants in the United States is expanding every week. With funding from the Capital Projects Fund, to the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, to ReConnect, there are billions of dollars available for the expansion of broadband networks.
However, these grant programs come with strict requirements that don’t end when the application is complete. In fact, much of the work comes from post-award reporting.
Application
As part of your application there are financial requirements that will typically be a part of your submission. Most grant programs require a funding match, typically from 20-50% in the form of cash or in-kind contributions. In the cases where they don’t require a match, often preference is given to applications that choose to offer a funding match regardless.
This is coupled with audited financials, which often need to be completed by an individual outside of your corporation, and a letter of credit demonstrating that you have 25-100% of the grant amount in your account. This is to prove to the government that in case of an issue with the project, they’ll be able to recoup the expense.
Submissions are also required to comply with other federal regulations, such as the National Environmental Policy Act, as well as submit a robust cybersecurity plan. The latter is increasingly important, given government concerns about the security of our digital shores, and concerns about foreign technology (ie., the “Rip-and-Replace” tactic currently happening with Huawei tech).
In addition, your group must be FCC compliant and submit the FCC Form 477 or Broadband Data Collection Form.
All of these requirements will take time to compile.
Post-award reporting
The application is finished and you were lucky enough to receive your award. Sadly, this means your work is far from complete–and not just the project itself.
Depending on the rules of the specific program, the vendors and equipment you purchase will need to comply with Build America, Buy America requirements, which has regulations about where the equipment that can be used for broadband expansion was manufactured and obtained. You will also be required to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a discount to your subscribers on their monthly broadband bill.
Then there are reporting requirements. These typically include financial and project progress reports on a quarterly or semi-annual basis. The amount of detail necessary will vary depending on the program, the funding amount, and the location that you report from. This can include but is not limited to speed tests of the new technology (failing to reach the program upload/download speeds can cause you to suffer penalties), explanations of work completed, detailed lists of technology purchased, how it is implemented, and more. You will need to properly report on every penny spent with government funds in order to receive your reimbursement of those grant funds.
This will all need to be completed within the scope of your project timeline, and within the guidelines of the program. Failing to meet these requirements for reporting can result in some or all of the grant money being paid back in some cases, so it is extremely important that you keep track of your reporting requirements.
Brooke Coleman is the Senior Manager of the Business Development division of Widelity’s Compliance Team. Her expertise lies in federal and state grant programs, specializing in broadband programs created by multiple government acts, such as the American Rescue Plan, IIJA, and more. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
‘We aren’t doing the blanket waivers of the past,’ said Kevin Gallagher, a top Commerce Department Official.
CRYSTAL CITY, Va., April 20, 2023 – A top advisor to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday that any waiver of Buy America rules that might be issued by the agency for its largest broadband infrastructure program would be crafted narrowly on a component-by-component basis.
Kevin Gallagher, senior advisor to Raimondo, said Thursday that the administration is considering a narrow potential waiver of the Build America, Buy America rules for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. But he cautioned, “we aren’t doing the blanket waivers of the past.”
Learn about Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit on June 22, 2023.
The waiver of the Buy America rules for the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s middle mile program proposed in September could be issued in a matter of days, and by the end of April at the latest, he said.
Grants to awardees under the $1 billion middle mile grant program will be awarded later this Spring, said both Gallagher and Will Arbuckle, policy advisor at NTIA. Of the November 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s $65 billion for broadband, $1 billion was devoted to middle mile broadband, with $42.5 billion devoted to BEAD.
Dissecting components necessary to be waived
Speaking on Thursday at the Telecommunications Industry Association’s BEAD Success Summit here, both officials emphasized the need to balance the demands for broadband buildout with the Biden administration stated commitment to Buy America rules.
President Biden specifically referenced fiber-optic cables in his State of the Union address in February.
Gallagher, who advises Raimondo on a department-basis, spoke of the “clarion call” issued by the president as a reason for why fiber-optic cables need to be made in America.
But he also said that there were some products that cannot economically be manufactured in the United States on a scale necessary for the BEAD program.
“We believe that if it can be made in America, it should be made in America,” Gallagher said.
“Now we know that not every product required for a broadband network can be” made in America, he said. “But some can. And if can, it should be made in America.”
Gallagher praised recent announcements by CommScope and Corning to beef up fiber manufacturing in the United States.
But when asked about semiconductor products deployed with fiber-optic cables, which almost all industry officials say are not made in America in any reasonable quantity, Gallagher said the administration was open to a product-based waiver:
“What you will see at the end is a wavier that is much more targeted at a set of products that can be made in America, and a set of products that can’t” be made in America, he said.
Gallagher also addressed the implementation of the overall BEAD program, and highlighted the role of the Commerce Department’s federal program officers in helping state broadband officials implement the BEAD program.
More middle mile waiver details
Following Gallagher’s remarks, Arbuckle provided a more detailed timeline of the administration’s consideration of Buy America requirements. He emphasized his interactions with industry officials on the role of existing supply chains, opportunities to make existing telecommunications products in America, and the opportunity cost of doing so.
He also said that he and the Office of Management and Budget’s Buy America office will be issue a Frequently Asked Question document on the details of the administration’s consideration.
Responding to a question about the middle mile waiver that will be issued this month, Arbuckle said “the middle mile waiver should not be seen as prescedental” for a future BEAD waiver.
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
In a Fiber Broadband Association webinar, consultants, mappers and ISPs said states must verify broadband coverage.
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 – States must be the arbiter of coverage disputes for the allocation of coming federal funds, said experts at a Fiber Broadband Association event Thursday.
The $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program directs states to design their own grant programs, complete with two challenge processes that allows residents and service providers to challenge posted coverage claims at individual locations. To successfully implement these state grant programs, states must “be the source of truth for challenges,” said Peggy Schaffer of mapping software company VETRO.
It is the responsibility of states to determine truth by sifting through many sources of coverage claims, said Schaffer. In this way, states will become arbiters of truth that can be trusted to effectively manage federal grant money and narrow the digital divide in its communities.
Chad Rupe, general manager of fiber provider Ponderosa Communications agreed. Coverage maps require a party that can call out untruths and misdirection. Providers often claim to be providing 100 Megabit per second (Mbps) symmetrical speeds to locations simply to prevent competition in the area.
Misrepresenting coverage claims has harsh consequences for unserved and underserved communities, said Rupe: It will leave money on the table. Rupe urged providers to provide accurate information on coverage. Grant funding is not “free money”: Providers must adhere to reporting, tracking, and digital equity requirements of the grant programs.
“Remember that we are all trying to achieve the same objective,” added Jeff Sobotka from Vivacity Infrastructure Group.
In response to concerns that states are not equipped to effectively audit ISPs, Schaffer simply stated that they “will have to be prepared.” The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which allocates BEAD funds, is invested in ensuring funds will be handled responsibly over the following 10 years, she said.
In fact, part of the funding through the BEAD program will support administrative costs for ISP auditing, Shaffer added. Effective auditing will require that states are prepared with accurate information of each individual location’s internet connection, agreed panelists.
The Federal Communications Commission is currently investigating service providers that may have overreported data for its national broadband map, the first version of which released in November of 2022.
“We have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers,” said Rosenworcel in a February letter to senators. “We recognize also that as providers gain familiarity with this system, efforts to intentionally misstate service may be subject to enforcement action. In fact, we already have an investigation underway.”
New Street Research said in a recent report that it is “likely” that carriers are over-reporting their coverage to the FCC.
