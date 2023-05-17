Broadband Roundup
Video Conferencing with Disabilities, House Bill Promoting U.S. Electronics, Wi-Fi Lags in Homes
Video conference platforms would need to follow Americans with Disabilities Act requirements under the Communications Act
May 17, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that she is proposing to require video conferencing platforms to follow accessibility requirements under the Communications Act.
The proposal by Jessica Rosenworcel would require platforms like Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Zoom to incorporate accessibility measures such as text-to-speech capabilities, speech-to-text (captioning) capabilities, and allowing the use of American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting.
“The pandemic taught us all the value of video conferencing—to stay connected, to get work done, to stay in touch with our doctors, and much more,” Rosenworcel said. “But for many people with disabilities, making effective use of these platforms continues to be a challenge. Today, I’ve proposed taking a bold step in ensuring that video conferencing platforms are usable by all who rely on them to stay connected to their family, friends, co-workers, and community.”
Legislation that outlined similar measures was introduced in the last Congress by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.
“People with disabilities deserve equal access to the tools and technologies that define life in the 21st century – and that includes video conferencing,” Markey and Eshoo said in a statement. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, video conferencing has become increasingly essential for work, education, and healthcare, but many video conferencing services fall short for people with disabilities, leaving them disconnected.
“We applaud Chairwoman Rosenworcel for her leadership and look forward to working with the FCC to ensure people with disabilities have full access to video conferencing platforms and other important services.”
The proposed rulemaking will go to the rest of the commission for a vote. If pushed forward, it will go to the public for comment.
Lawmakers introduce legislation to incentivize domestic electronics manufacturing
Lawmakers introduced legislation in the House on Thursday for a bill that would incentivize American companies to reshore the production of printed circuit boards through a tax credit and financial assistance program.
The Protecting Circuit Boards and Substrates Act, introduced by Reps. Blake Moore, R-Utah, and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., would incentivize domestic manufacturing of PCBs through a financial assistance program modeled after the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which allocated $52 billion dollars to domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It also issues a 25 percent tax credit for organizations that purchase PCB produced in America.
“Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are critical components of almost every piece of electronics used today,” said a statement on the bill’s introduction. “However, over the past two decades, a vast majority of PCB manufacturing has moved offshore, making PCBs vulnerable to tampering by foreign adversaries, and only 4% of PCBs are manufactured in the United States.
“If we want to ensure technological superiority across the global stage and strengthen national security, we need to bring PCB production back to America, which is exactly what my bipartisan bill does,” stated Eshoo.
Wi-Fi still behind hard wire connections in the home
Ookla data show that Wi-Fi performance still falls behind hard-wired ethernet connections within broadband networks in the home, “with Wi-Fi speeds typically ranging from between 30-40% of ethernet speeds during Q1 2023.”
Internet Service Providers are constantly searching for ways to offer more advanced Wi-Fi networks, routers, and solutions, Ookla said. The adoption of new Wi-Fi routers has already helped narrow the gap between Wi-Fi and ethernet speeds in many countries during the previous year, but in other countries such as Taiwan and the U.K., the opposite is true, meaning that alternative – more advanced Wi-Fi technologies such as Wi-Fi 6 and 6E – are necessary, the data company said.
The older Wi-Fi 4G and 5G networks remain the dominant generations of Wi-Fi globally. According to Ookla’s Speedtest Intellegence data, as of February of this year, Wi-Fi 6 represents just 9.6 percent of shares of Wi-Fi samples around the world, with Asian markets in the lead.
Hong Kong and China recorded a 42 percent adoption of Wi-Fi 6, Singapore recorded an adoption of 37 percent, and North America follows with the U.S. recording 32 percent and Canada recording 30 percent. European fixed markets are further behind with the U.K. at a 13 percent adoption rate.
ASUS has lead the market for providing Wi-Fi 6/6E routers, being 39 percent of the Wi-Fi 6/6E routers sampled by Speedtest Intelligence. Other leading router producers along with ASUS have slowly begun to release Wi-Fi generation 7 routers, but many ISPs and large smartphone vendors such as Apple and Samsung are against this immediate jump to Wi-Fi 7 due to China’s “lack of assignment of 6 GHz spectrum for unlicensed use in China.”
FCC Releases Broadband Funding Map, ‘Most’ Map Data Issues Resolved, More Midband Spectrum
The new map allows users to track projects subsidized by the federal government.
May 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday released its broadband funding map, which identifies areas where federal money has been used to build infrastructure.
The map includes data received from the Department of Agriculture, the NTIA, the Department of Treasury and its own data, the commission said, adding any other info submitted by other agencies will be included in future versions.
The map allows users to filter by federal funding programs and internet service providers, including the timeline of the project, how many locations are included in the project and the download and upload speeds to be provided.
The release fulfills one requirement of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which requires an online mapping tool for projects funded by the federal government.
Experts have said having a consistent way to track the billions in broadband infrastructure money – especially from the NTIA’s BEAD program – is critical.
Rosenworcel says ‘most, if not all’ broadband data concerns addressed in latest fabric
The head of the FCC told lawmakers in a letter earlier this month that the commission’s latest broadband map dataset has addressed “most, if not all” outstanding concerns with accuracy following challenges by local entities.
The changes to the dataset, which resulted from information it received by March 1, included adding one million net new broadband serviceable locations and removing those labelled as having service.
“For example, in the State of Oregon, 18,077 new BSLs were added to Version 2 of the Fabric,” Rosenworcel said in the May 5 letter. “A number of counties in the state saw percentage gains in locations that were double the national average. Similarly, the number of BSLs in the Navajo Nation and Taos Pueblo in the State of New Mexico increased 173% and 31%, respectively, from Version 1 of the Fabric to Version 2.”
Rosenworcel’s updates came in response to a letter sent from lawmakers in March, which encouraged the FCC to publish updates to the dataset – called the fabric – every month instead of every six months.
Rosenworcel said that this would not yield useful information because the providers, who submit BSL data to the commission, are only required by the Broadband DATA Act to report that data on a biannual basis. If the FCC were to pursue the monthly reporting, Rosenworcel said, it would “create anomalies in the data because the map would contain locations that have no broadband availability data (positive or negative) on the map.
“In other words, this would result in updates with zero data about whether or not broadband service is available,” Rosenworcel continued.
To reassure lawmakers, Rosenworcel said the FCC is continuing to work to “improve and refine the data” for future versions of the map. Rosenworcel reiterated that the commission has plowed “significant resources” into improving the latest iteration of the dataset.
The map will be used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration when it comes to distribute to the states by June 30 the $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
NTIA, State Department proposing mid-band spectrum for 5G
The NTIA and the Department of State are proposing that the 3.3 to 3.4 GHz spectrum band be opened for 5G mobile services, according to a joint statement Monday.
The band is currently used in the country by government aeronautical mobile radar systems, according to the FCC.
The proposal defines the interference protections to those incumbent services, according to the joint statement, and will be sent to the May 2023 Inter-American Telecommunications Commission (CITEL) in Mexico City, Mexico this month.
If the regional proposal is adopted, CITEL will take it to the World Radiocommunications Conference in Dubai in November. If it’s adopted there, international radio regulations would be updated to identify the band as a possible use for 5G.
The mid-band portion of spectrum is said to be crucial for next-generation wireless services, such as 5G, and industry has been calling for the FCC to release as much as possible to maintain American leadership in the space.
The FCC currently does not have the authority to auction spectrum because Congress has failed to move a bill that would reinstate that jurisdiction after it lapsed in March.
Treasury Funds for Idaho and Delaware, FCC Funds $24 Million for Schools, Musk Tweets New CEO
Treasury announced funding awards through the Capital Projects Fund for broadband and community development projects.
May 14, 2023 – The Treasury Department announced Monday federal funding awards for broadband infrastructure and multi-purpose community facility projects in Idaho and Delaware under the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.
“This funding is a key piece of the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet for millions of Americans and provide more opportunities to fully participate in the 21st century economy,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in a statement.
Idaho is set to receive approximately $120 million to support broadband infrastructure projects that will connect an estimated 35,000 locations across the state through a competitive grant program. The state will prioritize fiber investments in locations that lack internet at speeds of at least 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
Delaware is approved to receive $65.9 million for Delaware’s Multi-Purpose Community Facility Program, which will provide funding for the construction and renovation of 29 nonprofit community facilities.
In accordance with the Treasury’s guidance, each state’s plan requires service providers to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes high-speed internet for low-income households at no more than $30 per month.
The Capital Projects Fund provides a total of $10 billion to states and territories to fund critical capital projects. To date, the CPF has awarded approximately $6.5 billion for broadband, digital technology, and multi-purpose community center projects in 41 states.
FCC announces $24 Million for Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it is allocating $24 million in a new funding round through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, which aims to provide digital services for students in communities across the United States.
The funding commitment supports applications that will benefit around 45,000 students across the country in Alaska, Arizona, California, Minnesota, New York, Oklahoma, and Texas.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the importance of the program, stating that the commission is committed to making sure all children have the digital tools they need to connect with their teachers and complete online homework.
The ECP launched in 2021 and has helped over 17 million students connect to schools and teachers through the $6.67 billion committed to the program. To date, the program has provided support to around 11,00 schools and 1,000 libraries, providing nearly 13 million connected devices and over 8 million broadband connections.
“This program… builds on our progress to close the homework gap,” said Rosenworcel in a statement, referring to the difficulty some students experience completing homework due to a poor internet connection.
Linda Yaccarino named new Twitter CEO, according to an Elon Musk Tweet
Elon Musk announced in a Friday tweet that Linda Yaccarino, a veteran of the advertising industry and former NBCUniversal executive, will take the helm as the new CEO of Twitter.
The appointment follows Musk’s decision in December to step down as CEO and transition to the role of executive chairman and chief technology officer.
Yaccarino’s experience generating over $100 billion in ad sales and successfully integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCUniversal and Comcast could prove valuable in restoring advertiser’s trust in Twitter, whose ad business has taken a hit under Musk’s leadership, said ad agency DiGo Founder, Mark DiMassimo in response to the news.
Musk’s tenure at Twitter’s helm has been chaotic and controversial. He began his first day firing the company’s top executives, followed by roughly 80 percent of its staff. He has upended the platform’s verification system and scaled back content moderation and safeguards against the spread of misinformation.
Musk tweeted his excitement about Yaccarino’s appointment, saying that she “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology.”
Shares of Tesla, Musk’s other company, rose about 2 percent after the announcement.
FCC Blocks One Eye, Tribal Ready Wants 12 GHz Set Aside, Universal Service Fund Recommendations
One Eye was given ‘ample opportunity’ to address robocall traffic, FCC said.
May 11, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday its first order for the country’s telephone networks to stop accepting phone traffic from voice services company One Eye.
In February, the commission gave providers the permission to cut traffic to and from the company, which brings in foreign calls, for allegedly allowing robocall traffic on its network. Then last month, the agency gave the company 14 days to respond with evidence that it was not in violation of the rules after the commission found it did not address robocall traffic on its network.
On Thursday, the commission finally came down on the company, for the first time mandating that voice service providers block and cease accepting traffic from the company within 30 days of the order.
“This company—what’s left of it—will now have a place in robocall history,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a press release. “We can and will continue to shut off providers that help scammers. Because these junk calls are not just annoying, they are illegal, and facilitating them deserves serious consequences.”
The commission said in a press release the company was found to have most recently facilitated a call in which the callers were impersonating a major financial institution.
In March, the commission voted to require providers that receive and deliver phone traffic to implement call authentication standards mandated under the STIR/SHAKEN robocall regime. Previously, the rules only applied to the originator of those calls.
The FCC has said its actions have contributed to a 99 percent drop in auto warranty and an 88 percent decline in student loan scam robocalls.
Native data company wants tribal set-aside in 12 GHz spectrum band
Tribal Ready, a Native-owned data company that identifies the broadband needs of Indian Country, wrote to the FCC Wednesday recommending that parts of the spectrum in the 12.2 to 12.7 GHz band be set-aside specifically for tribal use.
The data company, which was formed earlier this year, pointed to the fact that the commission had made available exclusively for tribal use parts of the 2.5 GHz spectrum.
“The 12 GHz band can and should also be an option to help Native Americans close the digital divide,” the letter, signed by president and CEO Joe Valandra, said.
The company is urging the spectrum’s use for fixed-wireless broadband access – cellular airwaves that provide home internet. It said it can be prohibitively expensive to try to build using fiber.
“It is equally important that the ultimate rules are set on a national basis,” Valandra said in the letter. “This will ensure that FWB equipment vendors can anticipate that a national ecosystem will ultimately develop, and in turn, ensure that FWB providers on tribal lands can have access to that national ecosystem for gear and equipment at affordable prices.
“A patchwork specifying different rules for different markets is likely to end up in failure where no vendor perceives the opportunity to develop a national customer base, and FWB in the 12 GHz never gets off the ground,” he added.
He added that the FCC should conduct “nation to nation consultations” with tribal nations about this topic.
The commission will vote next week on a proposal to reject the opening of the 12.2 to 12.7 GHz band for mobile use, whose satellite incumbents have complained of interference concerns. Instead, the commission is looking to open frequencies higher up in the band for mobile use.
TPI recommends funding cap, reverse auctions for Universal Service Fund
The Technology Policy Institute is recommending the FCC adopt measures to ensure the money from the Universal Service Fund is used effectively.
In a blog post on Wednesday, the think tank said “ample research” shows that the USF – which contains four high-cost programs for basic telecommunications services – is “inefficient, ineffective, and funded by a regressive tax mechanism.”
The post recommends the FCC conduct “ongoing, independent, evaluation” of the programs underneath the USF, which include High-Cost Support, Low Income Support (Lifeline), Rural Health Care, and School and Libraries (ERate). This could include designing “experiments to evaluate USF outcomes and recommend changes based on the results of those experiments.”
In addition, it is recommending the FCC impose a budget cap on the program, which it said would “help create incentives for the government to favor spending money efficiently and, in turn, increase incentives for recipients to improve efficiency.” The commission previously considered and rejected the idea under a previous commission in 2019.
It is also recommending that the commission allocate the money through a reverse auction process, which involves bidders pitching projects that requires the least amount of USF money to build. It said this would “help ensure that subsidies are awarded to the providers that can offer the most cost-effective solutions.”
The think tank is also recommending the FCC rein in “ballooning administrative expenses” and to ensure money from the USF is not used to subsidized builds which already used money from other federal programs.
The USF is currently going through a bit of a sustainability crisis because it gets its money from the declining revenues of telephone service providers and is often passed down as a line item on the consumer’s phone bill.
As such, experts have called on the FCC to open the fund to collect broadband revenues, contributions from Big Tech, or to collect the money from the general tax pool. The FCC has requested that Congress give the commission the authority to broaden the revenue base of the program.
In March, a bill introduced in Congress would require the commission to study and make rules on expanding the fund money sources.
